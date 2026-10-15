Hiring a maid in Singapore: rules, costs and steps (2026)

In Singapore, hiring a helper usually means employing a live-in migrant domestic worker (MDW). Expats may be able to hire an MDW, but eligibility depends on MOM requirements and individual household circumstances. This guide is Singapore-specific and for general information only, not legal or financial advice. It covers eligibility, costs, MOM requirements and payment considerations to help you understand the hiring process. International money transfers with Wise Make cross-border payments easier with Wise. You get transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Use Wise to hold and exchange SGD and 40+ other currencies.

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Key takeaways Here are the main points to know before you start. Expats may be able to hire a helper in Singapore, subject to MOM eligibility requirements such as age, financial ability and caregiving needs.

The main hiring routes include using a licensed employment agency, hiring directly, or employing a transfer helper already in Singapore.

Upfront costs can include Work Permit fees, a security bond, insurance, training programmes and travel or placement costs.

Employers must pay their helper’s salary on time and in full, follow the rules on salary deductions and allow helpers to manage their own money.

Check the latest MOM, levy, insurance and relevant embassy requirements before applying, as rules and costs can change.

Check whether you can hire a helper in Singapore Being an expat does not automatically prevent you from hiring a helper in Singapore. Instead, you must meet the MOM requirements for employing a migrant domestic worker. Employment Pass and S Pass holders can apply for a Work Permit for an MDW. MOM will assess the application based on its employer eligibility requirements, including the household’s caregiving needs and financial ability. To hire an MDW, you must: Be at least 21 years old

Not be an undischarged bankrupt

Have the mental capacity to understand and carry out your responsibilities as an employer MOM will also consider your household’s caregiving needs and your financial ability to hire and support an MDW in acceptable accommodation. MOM assesses your household income or monthly salary as well, but doesn’t reveal the exact amount you must earn to be eligible. If you’re hiring an MDW for the first time, you must also complete the Employer Orientation Programme (EOP) at least two working days before submitting the Work Permit application. How to verify: Check MOM’s Employer requirements for hiring an MDW page and the Work Permit for MDW FAQs before you submit anything.

Choose your hiring route: agency, direct hire or transfer helper The hiring route you choose may depend on your budget, how much of the process you want to manage yourself and whether the helper is already in Singapore. Hiring a helper through an employment agency A licensed employment agency can handle much of the hiring process, such as finding and interviewing candidates, submitting paperwork and arranging pre-employment requirements. Request a written fee breakdown of agency fees and other charges

Check the agency’s replacement and refund terms

Confirm which services are included after placement

Verify the agency’s license and track record through MOM’s Employment Agencies and Personnel Search Check whether the quoted fee includes costs such as embassy paperwork, transport and required training. Fees and included services can vary between agencies. Writer Rebecca Low Insider Tip In a recent Singapore discussion, an employer’s new helper left after just one week. The employer checked the helper’s employment history after and realised she did the same thing to another household already. This experience is a good reminder to look beyond an agency’s candidate profile. Check a prospective helper’s employment history through MOM’s FDW eService before proceeding with the Work Permit application. Hiring a helper directly With direct hiring, you arrange the employment process without using an employment agency. You can apply for the MDW’s Work Permit yourself through MOM’s FDW eService, but you’ll also need to obtain the required security bond (for non-Malaysian helpers), purchase medical and personal accident insurance, arrange the Settling-in Programme for a first-time MDW and organise her medical examination. Hiring a transfer helper A transfer helper is an MDW who is already working in Singapore and transfers from an existing employer to a new one. The current employer must consent to the transfer, and the new employer must complete the required Work Permit process. Hiring a transfer helper can be simpler than hiring someone from overseas, as you don’t need to worry about arranging a flight to Singapore or the Settling-In Programme. Before hiring a transfer helper, confirm the proposed transfer date and employment terms, including salary, duties and rest-day arrangements. Discuss the employment terms and living arrangements with the helper before the transfer is completed.

Understand the real cost of hiring a maid in Singapore Salary is only part of the cost of hiring a helper. Employers also need to budget for Work Permit fees, insurance, the monthly levy and other costs that may apply during the hiring process. One-off setup costs to budget for Here are the fees you should expect to pay when hiring an MDW, accurate as of October 1, 2026: Cost Amount Who it applies to Work Permit application S$35 Each application Work Permit issuance S$35 Each permit issued Security bond S$5,000 Each non-Malaysian MDW Medical insurance At least S$60,000 per year All MDWs Personal accident insurance At least S$60,000 per year All MDWs EOP Online: S$29–S$36

Classroom: $35 to $76 First-time employers SIP S$76.40–S$92.65, depending on the provider First-time MDWs Ongoing monthly costs after your helper arrives After your helper arrives, your ongoing budget should include her salary and monthly levy, as well as day-to-day expenses such as food and medical care. As of October 2026, the monthly MDW levy is S$300 for the first helper and S$450 for each subsequent helper. Eligible households can receive a concessionary rate of S$60 per month. The levy concession has specific eligibility requirements, including citizenship or permanent residence conditions for the person receiving care, so expat households should check MOM’s criteria before including the lower rate in their budget. MOM does not set a minimum salary for MDWs. However, you must pay your helper at least the salary amount declared to MOM when applying for her Work Permit. Additional requirements may apply depending on the helper’s country of origin, so check the relevant embassy or official overseas employment authority before agreeing employment terms. What to check when comparing agency fees Check which services are included in the agency fee

Review replacement and refund terms

Confirm which costs are charged separately

Check the insurance coverage included in any package Agency packages can include different services, so compare the total charges and inclusions rather than the quoted agency fee alone. MOM requires employment agencies to provide a clear breakdown of all fees, so be sure to ask for it before signing the service agreement.

Follow the MOM hiring process step by step MOM sets out the hiring process from the Work Permit application through to the helper’s arrival and permit issuance. Before arrival: approvals, insurance and preparation You must complete several steps before your helper arrives in Singapore, particularly when hiring an MDW from overseas. Complete the EOP if you are a first-time employer. Apply for the Work Permit and obtain the in-principle approval (IPA). Arrange the required medical and personal accident insurance and, for a non-Malaysian MDW, the S$5,000 security bond. If required, register your helper for the Settling-in Programme (SIP). Prepare suitable accommodation for your helper. Check whether the helper’s embassy or home-country authorities have additional requirements before departure. For an overseas hire, send the IPA letter to your helper before she travels to Singapore. She will need to show it to the immigration officer when she arrives. After your helper arrives: complete the required steps After your helper arrives, there’s still more work to do, and several requirements have short deadlines If your helper is a first-time MDW, send her for the SIP within seven days of arrival, excluding Sundays and public holidays. She can only start work after completing the programme.

Arrange the required medical examination with a Singapore-registered doctor within two weeks of arrival. The Work Permit can only be issued if your helper passes the examination.

Get the Work Permit issued within 2 weeks of your helper’s arrival. You will receive a Temporary Work Permit while waiting for the physical card.

Check the Temporary Work Permit to see whether fingerprint and photo registration is required. If it is, your helper must register at the MOM Services Centre within one week after the Work Permit is issued. Hiring a transfer helper? The process differs because the MDW is already in Singapore. The prospective employer must request the current employer’s consent through MOM’s FDW eService before applying for the new Work Permit. Follow MOM’s transfer process rather than the overseas-hire steps above.

Set clear employment terms from day one Agreeing on employment terms before work begins can help clarify both the employer’s and helper’s responsibilities. MOM encourages employers and MDWs to sign an employment contract covering matters such as salary, rest days and any placement loan. Both parties must also sign a safety agreement before the MDW starts work. Salary, rest days and allowed deductions Employers must pay their MDW every month, no later than seven days after the end of the salary period. If the helper requests payment by direct bank transfer, the employer must use this method. For cash payments, keep a salary record signed by both the employer and helper. MDWs are entitled to one rest day each week . Employers and helpers should agree on the arrangements, but at least one rest day each month must be taken and cannot be replaced with compensation.

. Employers and helpers should agree on the arrangements, but at least one rest day each month must be taken and cannot be replaced with compensation. If the helper agrees to work on a rest day that can be compensated, the employer must provide the applicable pay in lieu of that rest day.

Employers must not deduct employment-related costs such as food, accommodation or medical expenses from the helper’s salary. Other employment costs, including the levy and insurance, are also the employer’s responsibility.

If a placement loan applies, include its terms clearly in the employment contract and check the applicable MOM requirements before making salary deductions. Accommodation, food and medical care Employers are responsible for providing suitable accommodation and meeting their MDW’s basic living and medical needs. MOM requires accommodation to provide adequate shelter, basic amenities, sufficient ventilation and appropriate privacy and safety. In practice, that means a proper sleeping space with a mattress, bedding, airflow and day-to-day privacy. A helper should not sleep in a bathroom, kitchen or another unsafe area. If you install cameras, you must inform your helper and cannot place them where she sleeps, changes or uses the bathroom. Provide three meals a day and consider your helper’s dietary needs and preferences.

Provide basic living necessities, including a mattress, pillow, blanket, toiletries and living essentials.

Employers are responsible for their helper’s medical care and required medical examinations, including the six-monthly medical examination (6ME).

Required insurance does not remove the employer’s responsibility for the helper’s medical costs, so employers may still need to pay expenses not covered by the policy.

Plan payments, banking and sending money home This section covers how to pay overseas agency costs and your helper’s salary reliably. You need a reliable way to pay your helper correctly, and she may also need a safe way to manage her money after she starts work. Paying overseas agency or pre-arrival costs in foreign currencies Some expat employers receive placement or travel invoices in a foreign currency, like PHP or IDR. Even a small transfer fee can hide a higher total cost if the exchange rate includes a markup, which is common with some banks. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and can be one service worth comparing if you need to pay in foreign currency because it uses the mid-market rate and shows fees upfront. Before you send an overseas placement payment, compare the full fee, exchange rate and payee details on every option. Compare the full cost with Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Singapore as an expat 2026 Read more Paying salary properly and helping your helper send money home Where possible, pay salary by bank transfer and keep clear records. A bank transfer also helps if you ever need to show payment history. If you pay cash, both sides should sign the salary record. Do not keep the helper’s salary, bank book, bank card or identity documents for safekeeping. Many helpers send SGD home regularly. If it suits the helper’s needs, she may prefer a service like Wise because the conversion and fee are shown before the transfer is made. If your household is still sorting out local account options, the broader banking choices in Singapore are worth understanding early. Send money with Wise