Taobao Singapore: Your Smart Guide to Shopping, Shipping & Returns in 2026

How to Shop on Taobao in English (App & Web) If you open Taobao online and find the page is entirely in Chinese it can be a bit tricky to navigate if Mandarin isn’t your strong suit. Don’t panic though – you can use the Taobao Worldwide site by changing your location on the website to Singapore. Most likely you’ve landed on the Taobao Mainland China page – the location in the top left will be shown as 中国大陆. Tap the dropdown to see the different location options, and select 新加坡 for Singapore. This will move you to the Singapore website, and show the language option to toggle between English and Chinese. Navigating the Taobao Mobile App You can set the Taobao mobile app to English to make navigation easier – here’s what to do: Log into Taobao then go to the Settings page Tap on Country/region, language, currency, which is in the Account & Security menu Select Language and set your preference to English Using the Desktop Chrome Extension Another option to view Taobao in English is to install the Google Translate desktop extension on your browser. You can then simply tap the translate button on the top right of the search bar to convert the Taobao landing page from Chinese to English. Master the “Image Search” Feature Some of Taobao’s search functions are reported to be not as good when searching in English. Using the Taobao image search feature, or entering the search term in Chinese can help you get around that. To use image search, click on the camera icon on the Taobao search bar, and then either upload a photo of the item you’re looking for, or snap a live photo of what you want, using your device camera. The Taobao search will then use the image to generate options for you. If you’d prefer to search in Chinese, here are a few handy words for commonly bought items: 连衣裙 : Dress

裤子 : Trousers

鞋子 : Shoes

上衣 : Tops

外套 : Jackets

裙子: Skirts

睡衣: Sleepwear

椅子: Chair

桌子: Table

沙发: Sofa

收纳盒: Storage boxes

笔记本电脑: Laptop

手机壳: Phone case

充电宝: Power bank

耳机: Headphones

Finding What You Need: Navigating the Catalog Once you’ve moved your Taobao settings to English you can start to navigate Taobao to find the items you want to buy. You can search using keywords or images – or you can use the product category listings on the left of the screen to drill down into the selection. Some of the English translations used for product names on Taobao may be imperfect, so using this approach can help you find what you’re looking for by browsing a category if your search terms aren’t producing results. Taobao Furniture: Styles and Deals for Your Home Using Taobao for your home reno project? You’re not alone. There’s been a trend in Singapore of homeowners moving away from some aspects of traditional home renovations through an ID, to a more hands on approach. As younger homeowners are more confident buying items online – and have easy access to design inspiration through social media – some have chosen to use ID services for technical renovation support only, rather than relying on their designer to also source fixtures, fittings and decor. Taobao has a huge range of homeware items from custom items and building tools, to Taobao furniture and the finishing touches to make your home your own. Indeed, some renovation services like RenoFix offer specific installation packages for Taobao sourced items. This allows the homeowner to source their own fixtures but get some help with assembly and installation from an expert. How Do I Check Taobao Seller Reliability? (Hearts vs. Crowns System) Before choosing a Taobao supplier you’ll be able to view their reputation score. On Taobao scores are assigned for various factors, including service, product description accuracy and shipping. Customer feedback is tallied, with points added for positive reviews and deducted for negative, resulting in merchants being awarded 1 – 5 icons which are hearts, diamonds, or crowns. Icon(s) shown Taobao merchant rating Typical merchant type Hearts Lowest rating – from 4 to 250 points New merchants building a reputation Diamonds Solid rating – from 250 to 10,000 points Merchants beginning to establish their business on Taobao Blue Crowns Growing rating – from 10,000 to 500,000 points High volume merchants generating frequent sales Gold Crowns Top rating – from 500,000 to 10 million+ points Extremely high volume merchants with an established presence

Taobao Shipping to Singapore: Your Options Explained Taobao offers two shipping options and you can also choose to outsource your shipping to a third party. The right way to arrange Taobao shipping to Singapore depends on the item types you’re buying. Cainiao Official Shipping vs. Third-Party Forwarders (3PF) Cainiao is the shipping partner for Taobao. You can choose to have Taobao handle shipping your items or you can use a third party instead. Taobao’s direct shipping is only available for items up to 15 kg in weight, which may mean it’s a better choice for a wardrobe refresh than for buying a new sofa. Costs are calculated automatically when you check out. Taobao consolidated shipping is also available for items up to 30 kg or 80 kg depending on the courier partner. Third party forwarders can be a good choice if you have heavy, fragile or sensitive items which need to be shipped by a specialist. Popular providers like Oops Singapore can arrange shipping of multiple items in one consolidated delivery for convenience. If you choose to use Taobao consolidated shipping, you’ll also need to pick whether your items arrive by air or sea. Generally air freight is a good choice for light, expensive or urgent items, such as electronics and clothes, while shipping is better for large, heavy items such as furniture. Costs of air freight are higher compared to shipping, but you’ll get your goods more quickly in many cases. How Long Does Taobao Take to Ship to Singapore? Taobao has a 5 day delivery guarantee for eligible items it ships to Singapore. This means that if your item is delayed you could receive a refund: If your item takes longer than 5 days you may receive a refund 50% of international shipping fee, capped at 50 CNY.

If your item takes longer than 15 days you may receive a refund of the full amount of both your purchase and the shipping fee, capped at 2,000 CNY If you use a third party shipping service the delivery times may vary – check before you confirm your purchase. Is There Taobao Free Shipping to Singapore? Some merchants offer free shipping on eligible items (SG 包邮). You’ll usually need to spend above a threshold amount which can be 199 CNY or 299 CNY depending on the merchant, live offers and your shipping method. Shipping Method Estimated Speed Best For Pros/Cons Official Air 3-7 Days Small, light items Fast but pricey Official Sea 14-21 Days Furniture/Bulky Cheaper for weight 3rd Party (3PF) Varies Sensitive items Better customer service

Making Payments: Fees, Currency, and GST Does Taobao Charge in SGD? Taobao transactions are managed in Chinese yuan as the underlying currency. You can change your Taobao currency to SGD to see the cost of items in Singapore dollars, but ultimately you’ll still be charged in CNY which will mean that your purchase cost is converted at some point in the transaction. This may be done by Taobao or your card provider depending on how you pay. Understanding the 3% Credit Card Service Fee You can buy on Taobao using a credit card issued by Visa, MasterCard, or JCB. If you use an international credit card there’s a Taobao fee of 3% added. Depending on your card, and the way the transaction is handled, your own bank may also add charges. Pro-Tip: Consider the total cost of your purchase, including currency conversion fees. Using Wise to convert SGD to CNY can help you avoid hidden charges and get a better rate on your Taobao haul. If you’re using a credit card to buy on Taobao you may benefit from choosing a card which offers rewards for overseas spend. Travel-optimised credit cards allow you to earn rewards or miles as you spend, with higher reward rates for foreign currency purchases. Go to Wise The 9% GST Implication (Low Value Goods Tax) Goods bought on Taobao are likely to be charged the IRAS GST Low Value Goods Tax. The cost of GST – 9% at the time of writing (May 2026) – is collected at the Taobao checkout for items under S$400.

Taobao Tracking and Returns: Managing Your Order from Singapore Taobao Tracking: How to Keep Tabs on Your Orders If you have an outstanding delivery which is being dispatched by a Taobao delivery service, you can use the Taobao Tracking page to enter your tracking number and get an update on the location of your parcel. How to Return a Taobao Item from Singapore If you need to return a Taobao item from Singapore you can do so – but if you’ll be liable for the shipping cost it may not always work out to be worthwhile. Generally items which are defective or not as described can be returned, and the seller will bear the costs of shipping. However if you’ve just decided you don’t want an item you might find you need to pay shipping yourself. Before deciding whether or not to return your Taobao item from Singapore, get in touch with the seller to understand their refund policy. They may support free returns as a goodwill gesture. The exact process to return an item to Taobao depends on the seller’s policy among other things. Here’s an overview of the normal steps to take once you’ve checked the seller’s return policy: Log into Taobao online or in app Go to My orders and tap Apply for After-Sales Service / Refund You’ll be prompted to enter details of the issue with the item, and the reason for return Arrange the item to be shipped – this may be using a local courier if you have a ‘local refund’ item, or by mailing it back to the seller yourself Taxes GST refunds in Singapore: A guide to tax-free shopping 2026 Read more The “Local Refund” Shield Some items sold by Taobao in Singapore have the items that have the local return (本地退) icon displayed on them. This allows you to return your item using a Singapore courier service which will come to collect your unwanted item at your home and initiate the refund process for you. To see if your item qualifies for local refunds look at the product packaging, or check with the seller you bought from.