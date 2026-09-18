Best apps to make money in Portugal (2026 guide)

Self-Employment
Not every app that promises extra cash pays enough once you account for fees, tax, time, and any setup costs. The options that usually clear that bar fall into four groups: skilled remote work, local gig work, secondhand selling, and small survey income.
That reality check matters because this shortlist is organized by use case, not by one universal ranking; what works doesn’t fit the same life in Lisbon, Porto, or the Algarve. A freelance translator, a new resident with a car, and someone clearing out an apartment will each get different results from the same list.
Below, you’ll find apps organized by use case, plus local payout and tax watch-outs.
This shortlist was checked against official Portugal-facing onboarding, help, and government pages, with apps ranked for local availability, payout practicality, and expat relevance.
Upwork is useful for skilled remote work when you already have a clear service to sell, not just a general plan to freelance. Writing, design, coding, translation, virtual assistance, and digital marketing are common starting points, but profile quality matters more than app download speed.
Before you send proposals, check how platform fees, withdrawal costs, and currency conversion affect what you keep. Upwork’s Direct to Local Bank option, where available, typically arrives within a few business days; confirm directly in your Upwork account settings whether this option is offered for your Portuguese bank, since availability, fees, and limits vary by country. Some cross-border freelancers prefer a Wise account for overseas client payments or clearer EUR conversion. If you want to turn occasional work into a regular income stream, Expatica’s guide to becoming a freelancer in Portugal gives useful local admin context.
Upwork works best when you have:
Fiverr works more like a storefront than a bidding platform. Instead of pitching every job, you create a gig with a fixed price, delivery time, and scope, which can make it one of the most practical apps for making money online in Portugal if you prefer defined offers.
The weak point for many beginners is pricing. New sellers often undercharge, add too many revisions, and only notice payout fees later. Test one small offer first, track how fast messages turn into orders, and compare withdrawal options before you treat Fiverr as a reliable income.
Fiverr works best when you:
Bolt Driver is one of the most locally relevant choices on this list because Portugal coverage matters more than brand size here. Bolt has dedicated Portugal pages and city-level coverage, including Lisbon, Porto, Faro, the Algarve, and a range of smaller locations, which makes it a more realistic option than many generic side-hustle roundups suggest.
The setup only works if the numbers fit your life. Bolt’s payment cycle runs Monday to Sunday, with payouts issued weekly or bi-weekly depending on the city, generally arriving within the first couple of business days after the cycle closes. Earnings depend on demand, time on the road, and vehicle category. Tips help, but fuel, rental, insurance, and downtime matter just as much. Many new drivers learn quickly that lunch and dinner peaks can matter more than quiet mid-afternoon hours.
Bolt Driver works best when you check:
Glovo publishes Portugal-specific rider requirements readers can check before signing up, which makes it a practical option to compare if you prefer courier work to passenger driving. Its Portugal rider page says riders need to be 18 or older, have valid ID, a smartphone, a vehicle, and open a self-employment activity in their country.
That lowers the entry barrier for some people, but it doesn’t remove local friction. Hills, rain, heat, battery life, insurance, and equipment costs can all shape whether the work feels flexible or expensive.
Getting started generally follows these steps:
Bad weather is not a small detail here. In hilly cities or coastal areas, damaged gear, missed shifts, and accident risk can quickly eat into delivery income.
Vinted works well if you want to sell clothes online in Portugal without taking on client deadlines or gig shifts. It’s lower-friction than freelancing or delivery work, but the earnings are usually irregular and tied to what you already own.
Trust matters more here than presentation. Clean photos, exact measurements, honest descriptions, and quick replies usually beat inflated pricing. In Portugal, seasonal basics, accessories, children’s clothes, and recognizable brands often move faster than niche pieces that need the perfect buyer.
A few habits make listings sell faster:
OLX Portugal deserves separate treatment because local resale behavior is different from cross-border marketplace apps. It is especially useful for furniture, electronics, bikes, household items, and other bulky goods that are easier to move within Portugal than ship abroad.
Most of the friction sits in messaging, payment, and pickup. OLX’s own safety guidance warns against outside links, rush tactics, card data sharing, and handing over goods before payment is clear. Local pickup can be faster than shipping, but only if you keep the process simple and use a public meeting point when needed.
A short checklist covers most of the risk:
Prolific is worth trying because it focuses on research studies instead of generic reward walls. Portugal is listed as a supported participant country, but access still depends on identity verification, country of residence, and whether relevant studies match your profile.
This is extra cash, not a core side hustle. Prolific pays through PayPal and uses cash-out thresholds and timing rules, so it suits readers who want small, higher-trust tasks in spare time rather than anyone trying to build steady monthly income.
A few things shape how much you’ll actually earn:
Toluna is a solid stand-in for the wider survey-and-reward category. Its official FAQs say members earn points for surveys and other activities, then redeem those points for rewards available in their country. Points expire after 12 months if unused, and rewards can take up to three weeks to arrive.
That makes Toluna easy to test, but slow to scale. If you are comparing survey apps in Portugal, judge them against your real hourly return, not just how fast sign-up feels. Screen-outs, changing survey volume, and reward delays are usually the main reasons people quit this category.
To judge whether Toluna is worth your time, check:
Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Portugal and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
FAQ
The answer depends on earning ceiling versus ease of entry. Skilled readers may find higher upside on Upwork or Fiverr, while Bolt Driver and Glovo Rider can be easier to start but stay closely tied to city demand, permits, vehicle setup, and hours worked. Survey apps usually sit at the bottom of the earning range.
A NIF, Portugal’s tax identification number, may not matter much for occasional one-off resale, but regular freelance or app income often pushes you into formal setup. That can mean registering with Finanças, the Portuguese tax authority, and issuing recibos verdes, the digital green receipts many self-employed workers use for invoicing. If you are still at the setup stage, start with applying for a NIF in Portugal.
Often, yes, but the treatment depends on whether you are a tax resident in Portugal, whether the income is occasional or regular, and what type of work you are doing. Do not assume app income is informal just because it comes through a platform. Expatica’s guides to self-employed tax in Portugal and how to file your income taxes in Portugal are a good starting point before you check the official rules for your case.
They can be worth using for small extra cash or occasional savings, but most readers should not treat them as serious income tools. If your goal is to make extra money in Portugal in a more meaningful way, freelance work, local gig apps, or resale may be a better use of time, depending on your skills, costs, and local demand.
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