Best apps to make money in Portugal (2026 guide)

That reality check matters because this shortlist is organized by use case, not by one universal ranking; what works doesn’t fit the same life in Lisbon, Porto, or the Algarve. A freelance translator, a new resident with a car, and someone clearing out an apartment will each get different results from the same list. Below, you’ll find apps organized by use case, plus local payout and tax watch-outs.

Key takeaways Upwork is useful for skilled remote work when you already have a clear service to sell, such as writing, design, development, translation, virtual assistance, or marketing.

is useful for skilled remote work when you already have a clear service to sell, such as writing, design, development, translation, virtual assistance, or marketing. Fiverr works well for packaged services, especially if you want to test a small offer before chasing longer freelance projects.

works well for packaged services, especially if you want to test a small offer before chasing longer freelance projects. Bolt Driver and Glovo Rider are the most locally relevant gig picks, but results depend heavily on city, timing, permits, insurance, and setup costs.

and are the most locally relevant gig picks, but results depend heavily on city, timing, permits, insurance, and setup costs. Vinted and OLX Portugal are better for irregular resale income than for steady monthly pay.

and are better for irregular resale income than for steady monthly pay. Prolific is a higher-trust survey option, while Toluna is better treated as a simple rewards app with a low earning ceiling.

is a higher-trust survey option, while is better treated as a simple rewards app with a low earning ceiling. Portuguese tax registration, invoicing, and social security obligations can apply even to occasional income, not just once income becomes regular; a single freelance job, for example, may already require an ato isolado filing, Portugal’s route for declaring one-off income without first opening a formal activity with the tax authority. This shortlist was checked against official Portugal-facing onboarding, help, and government pages, with apps ranked for local availability, payout practicality, and expat relevance.

Upwork Upwork is useful for skilled remote work when you already have a clear service to sell, not just a general plan to freelance. Writing, design, coding, translation, virtual assistance, and digital marketing are common starting points, but profile quality matters more than app download speed. Before you send proposals, check how platform fees, withdrawal costs, and currency conversion affect what you keep. Upwork’s Direct to Local Bank option, where available, typically arrives within a few business days; confirm directly in your Upwork account settings whether this option is offered for your Portuguese bank, since availability, fees, and limits vary by country. Some cross-border freelancers prefer a Wise account for overseas client payments or clearer EUR conversion. If you want to turn occasional work into a regular income stream, Expatica’s guide to becoming a freelancer in Portugal gives useful local admin context. Upwork works best when you have: A niche you can explain in one sentence

Portfolio samples that match the jobs you want

A payout route that works well from Portugal

A realistic first rate after fees and taxes

Fiverr Fiverr works more like a storefront than a bidding platform. Instead of pitching every job, you create a gig with a fixed price, delivery time, and scope, which can make it one of the most practical apps for making money online in Portugal if you prefer defined offers. The weak point for many beginners is pricing. New sellers often undercharge, add too many revisions, and only notice payout fees later. Test one small offer first, track how fast messages turn into orders, and compare withdrawal options before you treat Fiverr as a reliable income. Fiverr works best when you: Can define one service clearly

Can reply fast during the first few days

Can price a starter gig profitably after fees

Bolt Driver Bolt Driver is one of the most locally relevant choices on this list because Portugal coverage matters more than brand size here. Bolt has dedicated Portugal pages and city-level coverage, including Lisbon, Porto, Faro, the Algarve, and a range of smaller locations, which makes it a more realistic option than many generic side-hustle roundups suggest. The setup only works if the numbers fit your life. Bolt’s payment cycle runs Monday to Sunday, with payouts issued weekly or bi-weekly depending on the city, generally arriving within the first couple of business days after the cycle closes. Earnings depend on demand, time on the road, and vehicle category. Tips help, but fuel, rental, insurance, and downtime matter just as much. Many new drivers learn quickly that lunch and dinner peaks can matter more than quiet mid-afternoon hours. Bolt Driver works best when you check: City coverage where you live

Vehicle standards, insurance, and legal eligibility

Whether weekly or biweekly payout applies in your area

Your real peak hours after costs, not just headline flexibility

Glovo Rider Glovo publishes Portugal-specific rider requirements readers can check before signing up, which makes it a practical option to compare if you prefer courier work to passenger driving. Its Portugal rider page says riders need to be 18 or older, have valid ID, a smartphone, a vehicle, and open a self-employment activity in their country. That lowers the entry barrier for some people, but it doesn’t remove local friction. Hills, rain, heat, battery life, insurance, and equipment costs can all shape whether the work feels flexible or expensive. Getting started generally follows these steps: Create your profile and upload your ID Check which transport method makes sense in your area Confirm your tax and social security in Portugal setup before treating deliveries as regular income Bad weather is not a small detail here. In hilly cities or coastal areas, damaged gear, missed shifts, and accident risk can quickly eat into delivery income.

Vinted Vinted works well if you want to sell clothes online in Portugal without taking on client deadlines or gig shifts. It’s lower-friction than freelancing or delivery work, but the earnings are usually irregular and tied to what you already own. Trust matters more here than presentation. Clean photos, exact measurements, honest descriptions, and quick replies usually beat inflated pricing. In Portugal, seasonal basics, accessories, children’s clothes, and recognizable brands often move faster than niche pieces that need the perfect buyer. A few habits make listings sell faster: Wash and inspect items before listing

Photograph labels, sizing, and flaws clearly

Add exact measurements, not just the tag size

Price for resale value, not original purchase price

OLX Portugal OLX Portugal deserves separate treatment because local resale behavior is different from cross-border marketplace apps. It is especially useful for furniture, electronics, bikes, household items, and other bulky goods that are easier to move within Portugal than ship abroad. Most of the friction sits in messaging, payment, and pickup. OLX’s own safety guidance warns against outside links, rush tactics, card data sharing, and handing over goods before payment is clear. Local pickup can be faster than shipping, but only if you keep the process simple and use a public meeting point when needed. A short checklist covers most of the risk: Keep conversations inside OLX when possible

Be careful with outside payment links or pressure tactics

Meet in a public place for local pickup

Confirm payment before handing over the item

Prolific Prolific is worth trying because it focuses on research studies instead of generic reward walls. Portugal is listed as a supported participant country, but access still depends on identity verification, country of residence, and whether relevant studies match your profile. This is extra cash, not a core side hustle. Prolific pays through PayPal and uses cash-out thresholds and timing rules, so it suits readers who want small, higher-trust tasks in spare time rather than anyone trying to build steady monthly income. A few things shape how much you’ll actually earn: Whether your profile matches available studies, since access isn’t guaranteed

The advertised hourly rate versus how long a study actually takes

How often you can meet the cash-out threshold

Currency conversion fees if PayPal charges for GBP/USD transfers