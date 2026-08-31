Portugal company registry: how to register a company

Foreigners can usually register a Portuguese company, including a one-person company, and Portugal offers fast routes such as Empresa Online (the online incorporation service) and Empresa na Hora (Company in an Hour). But company formation is not the same as immigration permission, so non-EU founders still need to check residence, visa, and sector licensing rules separately.

Who can open a company in Portugal? Foreigners can usually own and register Portuguese companies. Registering a company does not give you the right to live or work in Portugal. Company formation sits in the commercial and tax system. Immigration status, residence rights, and any regulated-activity approvals sit beside it, not inside it. Foreign founders, residents, and non-residents EU, EEA, and Swiss founders usually have a simpler residence path if they plan to stay in Portugal. Non-EU founders can still open a company in Portugal as a foreigner, but if they want to live in the country long term, they should also check the different types of Portuguese visas available, including an entrepreneur route such as the D2 or StartUP Visa. Most founders need a Portuguese NIF before they can move forward with registration, banking, or tax setup. Where a founder or company has no address in Portugal, and especially if there is no EU address, Portuguese tax-representation rules may also need checking before the start-of-activity filing.

Choose the right legal structure Choose the company form before you book an appointment or start an online filing. This decision affects liability, paperwork, governance, tax treatment, and how easy it will be to add partners or investors later. For many expat founders, the real choice is between a one-owner limited company, a partner-owned limited company, a branch, or a subsidiary. A sociedade anónima usually makes more sense once capital needs, governance, or outside investment are higher. Compare the main company types Use the table below as a quick filter before you go deeper into association and tax setup. Company type Typical founder setup Capital expectations Liability Best fit and complexity Sociedade unipessoal por quotas 1 shareholder Flexible Limited to share capital and company assets Best for one founder who wants a separate company, low to medium complexity Sociedade por quotas 2 or more shareholders Flexible Limited to to share capital company assets Best for partner-owned small businesses, low to medium complexity Sociedade anónima 5 or more shareholders At least 50 000€ Shareholder liability limited to shares Best for larger companies or outside investment, high complexity Branch (sucursal) Foreign parent company No separate share capital for a new Portuguese company Parent company remains liable Best for testing the market without a separate Portuguese legal person, medium complexity Subsidiary Foreign parent owns a Portuguese company Depends on the subsidiary form chosen Limited at subsidiary level Best for a long-term local presence with clearer separation, medium to high complexity You may not need a company at all if you will work alone and do not require a separate legal entity. In that case, the sole-trader or freelancer route may be simpler.

Prepare the documents and setup details Before you book an appointment, collect the core documents. That usually means founder IDs, each founder’s NIF (Portuguese tax number), the registered office address, a short description of the business activity, the planned CAE code or codes, and the beneficial-owner details that will feed into RCBE (the central register of beneficial owners). You should also decide whether you will use a pre-approved company name and pre-approved articles, or ask for a custom name and file your own articles of association. That choice affects cost, timing, and how well the setup fits a more complex ownership structure. What foreigners often need in addition Foreign founders often need more than the basic Portuguese checklist. Depending on the shareholder profile, that can include proof of address, certified translations, apostilles or other document certification, foreign registry extracts for a corporate shareholder, and extra tax-representation support. Insider Tip: Many delays happen before the registry step because founders sort out the NIF too late or do not prepare translated supporting documents for banking.

How to register the company: step by step The sequence matters more than many founders expect. A fast registry route does not help much if the tax numbers, banking, and beneficial-owner filings are out of order. Confirm the founders’ details: check IDs, NIFs, address details, ownership percentages, and who will act as managers. Choose the entity and filing route: decide between Empresa Online, Empresa na Hora, or a more traditional or lawyer-led route. File the company: complete the incorporation, receive the company identifiers, and keep the access codes safely. Open the company account and fund it: keep company money separate from personal money from the start. Finish the follow-up filings: declare the start of activity, confirm social security duties where relevant, and complete RCBE if it was not done during incorporation. Choose the name, CAE codes, and filing route If you want a pre-approved name, you can choose from the official name list used by Empresa Online and Empresa na Hora. If you want a custom name, you normally need a Certificado de Admissibilidade from the RNPC (Registo Nacional de Pessoas Coletivas, the National Registry of Legal Persons), and the certificate is valid for 3 months. The CAE code identifies the business activity for registry and tax purposes, so choose it carefully. Empresa Online is often the smoother route for standard setups, but all founders usually need the right digital authentication, such as Chave Móvel Digital, eIDAS access, or a legal professional acting for them. Register through Empresa Online or Empresa na Hora The standard online route costs €220 if you use a pre-approved model of articles and €360 if the founders submit their own articles. Official guidance says the registry can be completed in 5 days for pre-approved agreements or 10 days for founder-drafted agreements if the file is complete. Empresa na Hora is the in-person fast-track route. It costs €360 and can often be completed in a single visit at the desk if all founders, documents, and choices are ready. After the filing, you should receive the company registration details, including the company’s NIPC (Número de Identificação de Pessoa Coletiva, the corporate identification number), access to the permanent commercial certificate, access to the company card, and the company social security number. If the setup is simple and the shareholders can sign digitally, the online route usually works well, but custom ownership, foreign company shareholders, or bespoke articles are the cases where an in-person or lawyer-led route can save time. Open the account, fund capital, and finish the first filings The registry certificate is not the finish line: you still need to activate the company properly in tax and operational terms. If the capital was not already deposited at creation, the official company-creation routes say you generally have 5 working days to fund the company bank account. Even where the law allows some flexibility on when capital is handed over to the company, separating company finances early makes banking, accounting, and tax controls much cleaner. The start-of-activity filing with the tax authorities usually has to be made within 15 days of commercial registration at the Conservatória do Registo Comercial (Commercial Registry Office). If you will hire staff, company registration for legal entities is automatic with social security in Portugal, but payroll setup and worker reporting still need checking. If you did not fill in beneficial-owner data during the creation process, the official company routes give you 30 days to file RCBE. Founders who expect international customer payments or overseas supplier costs may also want to compare local business-bank options with Wise Business for day-to-day cross-border operations after the company is formed. Wise Business can sit alongside a Portuguese bank setup, as a cross-border payments tool. Wise Business Join 700,000+ businesses around the world which already use Wise for powerful international accounts to hold, send, spend and exchange 40+ currencies, with local and SWIFT account information for incoming payments in multiple currencies, mid-market exchange rates with no markup for conversions, plus linked debit and expense cards and seamless integrations with accounting software like Xero. Go to website

Costs, timelines, and taxes Plan the budget and timing as separate questions. The registry fee is only the start of the budget, and best-case filing speeds are rarely the full story for founders dealing with overseas documents or bank reviews. Official fees, practical costs, and likely timing The table below gives a planning baseline, but fees, deadlines, and service rules can change, so confirm everything on the live IRN, gov.pt, and Portal das Finanças pages before you file. Route or task Official fee Best-case timing Common delay reason Empresa Online, pre-approved articles €220 Registration within 5 days after review Missing digital signatures or incomplete data Empresa Online, custom articles €360 Registration within 10 days after review Bespoke documents or correction requests Empresa na Hora €360 Often in one visit at the desk Missing founders, IDs, or NIFs Certificado de Admissibilidade €75 regular, €150 urgent Valid for 3 months once issued Name conflict or vague business object Post-registration follow-up RCBE is free if filed on time, late filing fee €35 Capital deposit within 5 working days, RCBE within 30 days if not filed during creation Banking reviews or missed follow-up Taxes and ongoing compliance after registration Portugal business registration is only the starting point. Tax reporting, accounting, and recordkeeping begin quickly after incorporation. IRC: Imposto sobre o Rendimento das Pessoas Coletivas is Portugal’s corporate income tax. The official rate is 19% on mainland Portugal, with regional exceptions in the Azores, and eligible smaller companies can have a lower rate on part of their profit.

Imposto sobre o Rendimento das Pessoas Coletivas is Portugal’s corporate income tax. The official rate is 19% on mainland Portugal, with regional exceptions in the Azores, and eligible smaller companies can have a lower rate on part of their profit. IVA: Imposto sobre o Valor Acrescentado is Portugal’s VAT. The mainland standard rate is 23%, with lower and regional rates depending on the goods, services, and whether the business is in Madeira or the Azores.

Imposto sobre o Valor Acrescentado is Portugal’s VAT. The mainland standard rate is 23%, with lower and regional rates depending on the goods, services, and whether the business is in Madeira or the Azores. Derrama municipal: Some municipalities charge a local profit surcharge of up to 1.5%. Registered-office location can therefore affect the total corporate tax bill.

Some municipalities charge a local profit surcharge of up to 1.5%. Registered-office location can therefore affect the total corporate tax bill. Social security: If you employ staff or pay managers who fall into the contribution system, you need payroll reporting and social security handling to work from the start.

If you employ staff or pay managers who fall into the contribution system, you need payroll reporting and social security handling to work from the start. Accountant and annual filings: A Contabilista Certificado (certified accountant) is often essential because the start-of-activity filing, VAT reporting, annual accounts, and tax returns all need to line up. For calendar-year taxpayers, the official IRC guide currently points to the periodic return by May 31 and the annual accounting and tax information return by July 15.

A Contabilista Certificado (certified accountant) is often essential because the start-of-activity filing, VAT reporting, annual accounts, and tax returns all need to line up. For calendar-year taxpayers, the official IRC guide currently points to the periodic return by May 31 and the annual accounting and tax information return by July 15. Recordkeeping: Official tax guidance says transaction records should be kept for 10 years. That applies to invoices, books, and supporting records, so build a clean filing system early. If you are unsure about the tax setup, take your time to analyse the corporate tax and the tax system in Portugal before the first filing deadline arrives.

Manage international business money after setup After incorporation, the legal work gives way to cash-flow questions. How will you receive international client payments, pay overseas suppliers, hold different currencies, and keep records clean for your accountant? Wise Business is one option registered companies can compare if they need multi-currency operations, transparent fees, and simpler international payment workflows. It does not replace Portuguese banking or compliance obligations, but it can help some companies receive customer payments, convert funds, and pay suppliers abroad more efficiently.