Teaching English in Portugal: 2026 jobs, pay, and visas

Portugal’s appeal is easy to see. The harder part is deciding whether the pay, paperwork, and housing market make the move workable.
This guide covers jobs, qualifications, visas, salary, job search, and first-month setup. Treat it as general information, and recheck current rules before you apply.
Key takeaways
- Most schools expect a bachelor’s degree plus a TEFL, TESOL, or CELTA-style certificate.
- EEA citizens can usually work without a visa, but may need local registration after three months plus a NIF and NISS.
- Non-EEA teachers usually need a legal work and residence route before relying on local hiring.
- Private academy pay often lands around EUR 1000 to EUR 1,400 a month, while tutoring is usually hourly and international schools pay more.
- Main hiring peaks are for September starts, with a smaller January window and spring recruitment for camps.
- Lisbon has the biggest market, but Porto, Coimbra, and Braga are often easier on a teacher’s budget.
What does the market look like?
Most teaching English in Portugal jobs sit in the private sector. New arrivals usually find the clearest entry points through language academies, private tutoring, summer camps, and business English classes, not through public schools, where specific qualifications are required.
Portugal has a steady need for English teaching, but it is also an attractive country with plenty of applicants. In practice, newer teachers usually find the clearest openings in private academies, tutoring, or short-term contracts.
Private language schools are the usual first stop because they hire more often and accept a wider mix of backgrounds. Business English suits teachers with stronger professional English and daytime flexibility.
International schools are a separate track and usually want licensed teachers, experience, and strong references. Notably, the APPI jobs board (Portuguese Association of English Teachers) lists openings beyond Lisbon and Porto, including cities such as Braga, Oeiras, Torres Vedras, and Viana do Castelo.
What qualifications do I need?
For most TEFL jobs in Portugal, the baseline is a bachelor’s degree plus a recognized TEFL certificate. Schools may accept TESOL or CELTA-style certification too. In short, they want proof that you can plan lessons and manage a classroom.
Higher-paid roles usually ask for more. International schools often want a teaching license, curriculum experience, and sometimes a master’s degree. That is one reason many expat teachers start in the academy sector.
Before you apply, prepare:
- An updated CV
- Copies of your degree and teaching certificate
- References
- A valid passport or national ID
- Criminal background paperwork (some employers ask for it)
Can you teach without a degree or TEFL?
Sometimes, but Portugal is less forgiving than some TEFL markets. Flexible tutoring or camp work exists, but reputable employers usually prefer both a degree and a TEFL certificate.
Teaching without a degree is rarely as easy as search results suggest. If you are missing one qualification, getting certified first is usually the safer move.
How do visas and work rules differ for EEA and non-EEA teachers?
EEA citizens usually have a much simpler path to legal work, while non-EEA applicants often need a contract, a visa pathway, and a residence follow-up after arrival.
|Reader type
|Entry right
|After-arrival step
|Key watchout
|EEA citizen
|Can usually live and work without a work visa
|Register residence locally if staying more than three months
|Free movement does not remove tax, address, or payroll setup
|Non-EEA teacher with job offer
|Usually needs a national visa or residence route before relying on local work
|Complete the residence stage in Portugal after arrival
|Entry-level school sponsorship can be difficult
|Non-EEA teacher without job offer
|No automatic right to teach locally
|Must confirm a lawful route before relocating for work
|Tourist entry is not a lawful shortcut to employment
What do EEA citizens need after arrival?
EEA citizens may need to register their residence after three months and receive a certificate. In Portugal, that usually means dealing with the local Câmara Municipal, or town hall, plus practical setup such as a NIF (fiscal number), NISS (social security), and proof of address so an employer can actually pay you.
Employers may still ask for contract and registration copies once you start work.
What non-EEA teachers should know?
Non-EEA readers need a more cautious plan. Longer-term employed work usually depends on a residence visa followed by a residence permit stage.
A realistic order of operations is:
- Secure a valid job offer or confirm another lawful route that fits your situation.
- Apply through the current Portuguese visa channel before treating local teaching as settled.
- Enter Portugal and complete the residence follow-up with AIMA.
SEF references are outdated, so check AIMA or the current visa portal instead. Entry-level applicants often find specialist roles or other lawful routes more realistic than casual academy job-hunting.
How much do English teachers earn in Portugal?
English teacher salary in Portugal varies a lot by school type and contract. Across 2026 market guides, private academy roles often sit around EUR 1000 to EUR 1,400 a month, tutoring commonly runs around EUR 12 to EUR 25 an hour, and international schools may reach roughly EUR 1,800 to EUR 3,000 or more.
Treat this figures as planning ranges, not guaranteed take-home pay.
Portugal is usually a lifestyle-first market, not a high-savings one. Many teachers live well enough outside Lisbon, but saving large amounts on entry-level academy pay is hard unless you share housing or add tutoring.
Entry-level academy jobs can also involve split shifts, unpaid gaps between classes, and freelance arrangements that leave prep time or travel costs on your side.
What your budget may look like in Lisbon, Porto, and smaller cities
Your city choice matters as much as salary once rent and commuting are factored in. That is where many first-time teachers get the biggest surprise.
|City
|Rent pressure
|Job availability
|Budget fit
|Best for
|Lisbon
|High
|Highest
|Tight on academy pay, shared housing often needed
|The widest choice of schools and private students
|Porto
|Medium to high
|Strong
|Usually easier than Lisbon, but still not cheap
|City life with slightly less housing pressure
|Coimbra or Braga
|Lower
|Smaller but real
|Often better for cautious budgets
|University atmosphere and tutoring potential
Reality check: Lisbon’s bigger market does not automatically mean a better monthly outcome. Once rent, commuting, and split-shift days are factored in, teaching English in Lisbon can feel less comfortable than teaching English in Porto or a smaller university city.
Where can I look for teaching jobs?
Start with direct school outreach and focused teaching channels. The most useful mix usually includes the IEFP employment service, EURES for EEA mobility, APPI, LinkedIn, British Council careers, and Expatica’s guide to finding a job in Portugal.
Portuguese schools do not all recruit through one portal, so targeted outreach still matters. A clear CV and a short note on your right to work can carry more weight than a generic mass application.
Before you apply, check:
- Whether the role is employee or freelancer status
- How the hours are structured, including split shifts
- Contract length and the actual start date
- Whether housing or visa support is mentioned at all
When schools hire and how to time applications
The main intake is September, with a smaller January round and spring recruitment for summer camps. If paperwork or relocation is involved, earlier outreach usually gives you more room to react.
Insider Tip
Many academies and private schools reply slowly in August. You often get better traction by contacting schools before the holiday lull or soon after decision-makers return.
What are the best places in Portugal to teach English?
Lisbon has the biggest job market and the widest range of academies, tutoring clients, and international schools. If you want volume and can handle a pricier setup, it is the obvious place to start.
Porto is smaller but still strong for language schools, tutoring, and business English. It often gives you a better balance between teaching English and managing your monthly budget, though housing pressure is still real.
Coimbra and Braga suit teachers who care about affordability and a student-heavy atmosphere. Lower rent can make modest pay go further, and tutoring around university students can be a practical extra income stream. The Algarve is appealing for seasonal camps or tourism-linked English, but it is usually less reliable as a year-round plan.
If housing is your biggest worry, read up on renting in Portugal before you choose a city.
What should I sort out before my first payday?
The move does not end when you get hired. You may still need a NIF in Portugal, a NISS for social security, address documents, a Portuguese phone number, and a clear idea of whether you are an employee or working on recibos verdes, which are freelancer invoices.
Freelancer status changes your tax and social security in Portugal setup. On Recibos Verdes, you may need to invoice the school yourself, so check Expatica’s guide to self-employed tax in Portugal before you sign anything.
Ask whether pay is monthly or hourly, when the first payment date falls, and whether prep or travel time is compensated. Some schools prefer a local account, so compare fees and opening requirements before you choose.
How can I handle money between currencies?
Arriving with savings in another currency can make the first month awkward. A Wise account can help you move money into euros, hold multiple currencies, and spend across Portugal and the wider EEA while you cover things like a rental deposit, short-term housing, or early bills before your first salary lands.
Wise account
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
FAQ
Teaching English in Portugal
Do I need to speak Portuguese to teach English in Portugal?
Usually not for the classroom. Schools often care more about teaching skill than Portuguese, but basic Portuguese makes landlords, paperwork, and daily life easier, especially outside expat-heavy areas.
Can EEA citizens teach English in Portugal without a visa?
Usually, yes. Free movement lets most EEA citizens work without a Portuguese work visa, though longer stays can still trigger local registration and payroll setup.
What salary can I expect teaching English in Portugal?
Private academies often land around EUR 1000 to EUR 1,400 a month, while tutors piece together hourly work. International schools sit higher, but so do their entry requirements.
When is the best time to apply for teaching jobs in Portugal?
Aim early for September if you want the broadest choice. January can work for replacement hiring, and camps usually recruit in spring.
Can I teach English in Portugal without a degree?
Sometimes, but Portugal is not a forgiving market for underqualified applicants. A TEFL certificate matters even more if you do not have a degree.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Registering presence after the first 3 months, Your Europe, Used to verify EEA residence registration rules after three months, checked on 28 September 2026.
- Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo, Used to confirm AIMA as Portugal’s current immigration authority, checked on 28 September 2026.
- Visa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Used to verify the current official Portuguese visa portal, checked on 28 September 2026
- Employed worker in Portugal, EU Immigration Portal, Used to support the general non-EEA employed-worker route, checked on 28 September 2026.
- IEFP, Used to confirm Portugal’s official employment service and vacancies hub, checked on 28 September 2026
- EURES, Used to confirm the EU job-mobility portal for EEA jobseekers, checked on 28 September 2026
- APPI Jobs, Used to confirm teaching-specific vacancy examples across Portuguese cities, checked on 28 September 2026
- Portuguese ENIC/NARIC Centre, DGES, Used to confirm the official route for foreign degree recognition, checked on 28 September 2026
- The Ultimate Guide to Teaching English in Portugal, The TEFL Org, Used to benchmark pay ranges, job types, and hiring patterns against the wider TEFL market, checked on 28 September 2026
- Teach English in Portugal, myTEFL, Used as a secondary benchmark for salary, freelancer status, and city tradeoffs, checked on 28 September 2026