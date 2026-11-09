Key takeaways Legal residents can usually use the Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS), Portugal’s public health service, once registered at their local health centre.

Universal does not mean free for everyone on arrival, because status and registration decide access. Arrange suitable cover for any gap while you settle in.

A número de utente alone does not guarantee that the SNS pays; your record also needs ID, a tax number (NIF), an address, and a valid residence permit.

Budget for dental and optical care, prescription contributions, and some emergency visits, even after registering with the SNS.

Cigna’s international health insurance can help cover eligible private treatment while you settle in and complement the SNS afterwards.

Does Portugal have universal health care? Yes, Portugal has universal health care through its national public health service, the Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS). Any foreign national who falls ill has the right to receive treatment at a health centre or hospital, whether they live in Portugal or are visiting. Universal does not mean free on arrival. Legal residents can get a número de utente and use public units, but the SNS usually covers your costs only when your record carries the right documents. A visitor may still receive treatment and then have to pay for it.

What is the SNS in Portugal? The SNS is Portugal’s national public health service. It works on three levels: primary care at local clinics, hospitals for specialist and emergency care, and a helpline for advice. Your centro de saúde (local health centre) is usually your first stop, and your family doctor works from there. Doctors refer you to specialists and hospitals when needed. SNS 24 is the national health helpline, which assesses how urgent your symptoms are and directs you to the right service. Expats usually meet the system first through: the centro de saúde

a family doctor (médico de família)

the hospital

the SNS 24 helpline Our guide to the healthcare system in Portugal explains how public and private services fit together.

SNS benefits and coverage for expats in Portugal SNS coverage on paper and access in practice are not always the same thing. The SNS covers a wide range of care, but you may still face extra costs, long waits or a gap that private care fills. The two sections below separate what the SNS includes from what it does not fully cover. What’s covered under the SNS? The SNS covers the core services most people need: GP visits at your centro de saúde

Specialist care, usually by referral

Hospital treatment

Emergency care

Maternity care

Many preventive services, such as vaccination and screening programmes

Subsidised prescriptions, where the medicine qualifies for a state contribution Access routes vary by case and by local health unit. Dental, vision and mental-health services can be more limited, so ask your centro de saúde what applies. Check official SNS or gov.pt guidance for your own situation. What does the SNS not fully cover? The SNS does not fully cover every healthcare expense, which is one reason expats consider private health insurance alongside public care. A suitable policy can help pay for private consultations and give you more choice of providers when public appointments involve long waits. Prescriptions often leave you paying part of the price, because the state only contributes to eligible medicines. Dental and optical cover is limited. Taxas moderadoras, small user fees, can apply if you go to a hospital emergency department without an SNS referral and doctors do not admit you. Two access problems are not formal exclusions, but they affect many people: Long waits for some appointments and procedures

Shortages of assigned family doctors in some areas For expats who want additional cover, Cigna offers optional outpatient benefits for eligible consultations and prescribed medicines, as well as a separate vision and dental option. These can help with healthcare needs beyond core SNS provision, subject to the policy’s limits and conditions.

Is healthcare free under Portugal’s universal health care? Healthcare under Portugal’s universal system is often free or low cost for eligible residents, and some groups qualify for exemptions from charges. The risk is assuming that public means free. The SNS usually subsidies only part of a prescription’s price, hospital emergency visits without the right referral can carry a charge, and private or excluded services cost the full price. A referral from SNS 24 or your health centre removes the emergency user fee; admission to hospital also removes it under the SNS fee rules. Likely free or low cost: GP appointments at your centro de saúde

Specialist and hospital care with the right referral

Maternity care and the national vaccination programme Likely to cost extra: Dental and optical care

Part of many prescription prices

Emergency visits without a referral if you are not admitted and no exemption applies

Private clinics and services outside the SNS

Who can use Portugal’s universal health care? Who can use Portugal’s universal health care, and who pays for treatment, depends on residence status and healthcare entitlement. Rules vary by residence route and nationality, so confirm the current process with official Portuguese sources. How does access work for employees, freelancers, retirees, and family members? Employees, freelancers, retirees, and family members with legal residence in Portugal can get a número de utente. In practice, residence status acts as the main gate, whatever your work situation. Employees and freelancers usually also need a social security number (NISS). Retirees from another EU country may use an S1 form, a document from the state that pays their pension to confirm healthcare entitlement. Employees: sort out your NIF and NISS, then register at your health centre.

Freelancers: do the same once you register your self-employed activity.

Retirees: check whether you need an S1 form from your pension country.

Family members: each person needs their own registration and documents. What should visitors, EU citizens, UK citizens, and non-EU arrivals know? Visitors and new arrivals have different routes to healthcare access. EU citizens can use the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) for necessary care during a temporary stay, and UK citizens can use the Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC). Neither card makes you a resident registered with the SNS. Non-EU arrivals who are waiting for residence paperwork may need private cover in the meantime. Having applied for residence can qualify you for the combined service for requesting identification numbers, but cost coverage still depends on your record, so ask your health centre what applies. Visitor with EHIC or GHIC: temporary access to necessary care only.

Registered legal resident: ongoing SNS access through your número de utente.

Non-EU arrival awaiting residence: may need private cover.

How to access the SNS and get registered? SNS registration follows a clear order, although local offices can differ. 1 Confirm your residence route and the document that proves it, such as a residence permit or the appropriate EU residence document. 2 Get a tax number (NIF) if you do not have one, and a social security number (NISS) if you work. 3 Collect proof of your Portuguese address. 4 Register at the centro de saúde for your area, or request your numbers at a participating Espaço Cidadão (citizen service office). 5 Check that your record links your ID, NIF, address, and valid residence permit. Once registered, ask how to book appointments and whether a family doctor is available. Our guide to doctors in Portugal explains your options. Documents you usually need for SNS registration For SNS registration, you usually need the documents listed below. A número de utente alone does not always mean the SNS covers your costs unless your full record links to these documents. You’ll need the following documents: Passport or EU identity card

NIF

Proof of address, such as a rental contract or utility bill

Valid residence document

Route-specific proof, such as a residence certificate from your town hall for EU citizens If your residence application is pending, bring proof of the application and ask your health centre to confirm what access and cost coverage you currently have. How long can SNS registration take? SNS registration times depend on your area, local workload, and whether your paperwork is complete. If you need care before registration finishes, ask your health centre what it can offer. Keep copies of every application receipt, because they show where your case stands.

What should you do if you’re not covered yet? If you’re not covered yet, arrange suitable insurance for the gap between arrival and full SNS access. You may need cover for a visa application, a residence process, or your first months. Many people fill that gap with a private plan, and the guide to getting health insurance in Portugal explains how local and international options differ. How can Cigna private health insurance bridge the gap? Cigna Healthcare offers international private health insurance aimed at long-term expats. Depending on the plan, you may find direct billing with some providers, modular cover you can adjust, and access to private care. It can help in these situations: Cover for eligible private treatment while you wait for SNS registration

Private appointments alongside the SNS, with optional outpatient benefits for consultations, diagnostic tests, and prescribed medicines

International cover within your selected area, useful if you divide your time between Portugal and another country Benefits, exclusions, and visa suitability vary by plan. Check the start date, waiting periods, benefit limits, and treatment of pre-existing conditions before buying. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Portugal with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website

What to do if you get sick in Portugal? If you get sick in Portugal, the right route depends on how severe your symptoms are. The steps below apply whether or not your registration is complete. When to call SNS 24, go to a centro de saúde, or use 112? Use SNS 24, your centro de saúde, or 112 according to how urgent your symptoms are: Non-urgent problem: contact your centro de saúde to book an appointment.

Urgent, but not life-threatening: call SNS 24 on 808 24 24 24. It assesses your symptoms and refers you to the right place, including a hospital.

Life-threatening emergency: call 112 for an ambulance. Going straight to a hospital emergency department without a referral can mean a taxa moderadora (hospital fee) if doctors do not admit you. If you hold private cover such as Cigna, check direct billing or pre-authorisation before treatment where possible. Save 112 and the other emergency numbers in Portugal in your phone. How to pay for care, prescriptions, or urgent private treatment with Wise A Wise account can help you pay for care, prescriptions, or urgent private treatment in Portugal using funds held in another currency. You can hold euros alongside other supported currencies, convert money at the mid-market exchange rate for a fee, and pay clinics or pharmacies with a Wise card where accepted. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website You can also send euros to a healthcare provider that accepts bank transfers, using the reference on its invoice. Before you rely on a card: Ask the clinic or pharmacy whether it accepts card payments

Check any hospital deposit rules before treatment

Keep receipts for private bills in case you claim on insurance

