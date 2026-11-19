Key takeaways Routine SNS consultations generally carry no user charge for covered patients.

An emergency fee can apply if you attend without a referral and are not admitted.

Published private consultation prices range from €55 to €136.

Insurance premiums generally increase with age and depend on the benefits selected.

Waiting periods and exclusions can limit what a policy pays for.

Many expats combine SNS care with selected private appointments.

Public vs private healthcare in Portugal compared side by side Public and private healthcare in Portugal differ in price, appointment access and insurance arrangements. Check the main points to compare in the table below. Item SNS Private care Routine consultation Usually free for covered patients Around €55~€136 without insurance Emergency visit €14~€18 if chargeable; exemptions apply Around €90~€110 for an urgent clinic consultation Specialist appointment Usually requires a referral Often booked directly Waiting time Can be months for non-urgent care Earlier appointments may be available Choice of doctor Depends on local allocation and availability Choose an available doctor; check your insurance network English support Varies by location and service Available at some clinics, especially in larger cities Prescriptions You usually pay part of the cost You pay the pharmacy; insurance may reimburse part Dental care Limited provision; vouchers for eligible groups Pay privately or use dental benefits Prices and appointment availability vary. An urgent private consultation is not equivalent to a full hospital emergency episode, and tests or treatment can cost extra. You might enjoy The healthcare system in Portugal Read more

How much does public healthcare cost in Portugal? Public healthcare in Portugal generally provides routine GP appointments, scheduled hospital consultations and prescribed tests without a user charge for patients covered by the SNS. You may still pay for certain emergency visits, prescriptions and services outside public provision. When do SNS user charges apply? SNS user charges, called taxas moderadoras, mainly remain relevant to hospital emergency visits. A fee can apply if you arrive without an SNS referral and are not admitted. Emergency charges are €14~€18, with a €40 cap per episode including applicable tests.

Exemptions include under-18s, pregnant patients, people with a disability of at least 60%, refugees, asylum seekers and eligible low-income households.

The 2026 low-income threshold is €805.70 a month under the official household assessment. A qualifying referral through SNS 24, a health centre or the emergency response system can remove the charge. Admission to hospital also removes it under the applicable rules. What do you still pay for? Public healthcare costs in Portugal can still include: Prescription co-payments, depending on the medicine and your entitlement.

Private dental treatment where public services or vouchers are unavailable.

Consultations, tests or extras you choose outside the SNS. Check whether you qualify for prescription support or dental vouchers before paying privately.

How much does private healthcare cost in Portugal? Private healthcare costs in Portugal depend on the clinic, specialty and treatment. The following examples give you a starting point for comparing self-pay prices. Service Indicative self-pay price Specialist consultation €55~€136 Urgent or unscheduled consultation €90~€110 ECG – heart rhythm test ~€43 Ultrasound €75~€260 X-ray €33~€170 CT scan €205~€430 MRI without contrast €370~€660 These examples draw on published hospital tariffs, including Hospital da Luz, and reported prices from other facilities. Costs vary by location and examination; medicines, materials and additional treatment may be charged separately. Before booking private healthcare in Portugal, request the total price and check what it includes. If you have insurance, confirm that both the facility and the clinician are covered by your agreement. Photo: Tom Werner/Getty Images

How much does private health insurance cost in Portugal? Private health insurance costs in Portugal vary with age, benefits, co-payments and medical history. Insurers may request a medical questionnaire and apply exclusions or additional charges. Indicative monthly estimates include: €13~€15 for a basic plan at age 25.

Around €50~€80 for a more comprehensive plan at age 55.

€100~€250 or more for people in their late 60s and 70s. These estimates describe different policies and profiles. International insurance may cost considerably more. For expats who need cover beyond Portugal, international insurers such as Cigna Global offer another option. Its plans include core inpatient and day patient benefits, with optional outpatient cover, subject to policy terms. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Portugal with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website Check waiting periods and exclusions Private health insurance may not cover every service immediately. Waiting periods, called períodos de carência, delay specified benefits. Pre-existing conditions may also be excluded or restricted. Confirm the written terms and start date before cancelling existing cover. Private insurance does not, by itself, remove your SNS entitlements or exemptions.

Which healthcare option suits your budget? The right balance between public and private healthcare in Portugal depends on your expected use, local access and ability to cover unexpected bills. Your situation What to compare You need care occasionally A few self-paid appointments versus annual premiums and co-payments You use care frequently Outpatient limits, test coverage and the total cost of repeated visits You are insuring a family Premiums for everyone, children’s benefits and co-payments You are retired or approaching retirement Age-related prices, renewal rules and cover for existing conditions Check availability at the hospitals and clinics you would actually use. Combining SNS care with occasional private appointments may be practical, while insurance can help with larger covered bills.

How to pay healthcare bills in Portugal? Paying for private healthcare in Portugal may mean settling the bill before your insurer reimburses you. Clinics and hospitals may accept cards, MB WAY, bank transfers or ATM payment references. Before your appointment, you should: Confirm accepted payment methods.

Ask whether your insurer can pay directly or you must pay upfront.

Check reimbursement requirements and keep itemised receipts.

Request an invoice with your NIF where relevant for Portuguese tax purposes. If your salary, pension or savings are in another currency, a Wise account can help you set aside euros for consultations, insurance premiums and unexpected bills. Convert supported currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, with the fee shown upfront, then hold the euros until payment is due. For example, if a clinic quotes €500 for a scan, Wise shows how much you need to send in your home currency, including its fee. You can then pay by Wise debit card where accepted, or transfer euros using the clinic’s bank details. This also helps you prepare for an upfront payment while waiting for insurance reimbursement. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website