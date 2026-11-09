Key takeaways Bringing prescription medication into Portugal is generally allowed for personal use with prescription documents

Narcotic and psychotropic medicines are limited to 30 days of treatment.

Schengen residents need an Article 75 certificate for relevant controlled medicines

EU/EEA prescriptions may be accepted under local rules. But UK prescriptions are not and US prescriptions may need local replacement.

Book a doctor before running out

Can expats bring prescription medication into Portugal? Yes, expats can generally bring prescription medication into Portugal for personal use. The quantity should reflect your treatment needs and the length of your stay, supported by the relevant prescription. Stricter documentation and quantity limits apply to medicines containing narcotic or psychotropic substances. If you take a controlled medicine, need a large supply, or are unsure whether your medication is permitted, confirm the requirements with INFARMED (National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, in Portugal) before traveling.

What rules apply to your situation when bringing medication to Portugal? The rules for bringing medication to Portugal depend on your medicine, country of residence, and length of stay. Your prescription’s country of issue also affects whether a Portuguese pharmacy can accept it. All travelers should carry medication in its original packaging with a copy of the prescription. Your situation What else to prepare Getting refills in Portugal EU/EEA traveler If you live in Schengen, obtain an Article 75 certificate for relevant controlled medicines. EU/EEA prescriptions can be accepted, subject to Portuguese rules and controlled-medicine exceptions. UK traveler Bring a doctor’s letter and confirm any controlled-medicine requirements. UK prescriptions are not accepted. Arrange a Portuguese prescription. US or other non-EU traveler Bring a doctor’s letter and confirm that your medicine is permitted. Plan to see a Portuguese doctor for a local prescription. Moving long term Confirm your permitted supply and bring records of ongoing treatment. Arrange care through the SNS or a private doctor before your supply runs out. Do you need to declare medication at Portuguese customs? Ordinary prescription medication for personal use does not automatically require a customs declaration in Portugal. Controlled medicines and unusually large supplies may require additional documentation and checks. For these cases, confirm the requirements with the Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira, Portugal’s customs authority, before traveling. Keep medicines in their original packaging and your prescription documents accessible in your hand luggage. If you also carry needles, check airport security and airline requirements. When do you need an Article 75 Schengen certificate? Schengen residents traveling within the area need an Article 75 certificate for relevant narcotic or psychotropic medicines. The competent authority in your country of residence issues or validates it for up to 30 days. A separate certificate is required for each prescribed substance. Gather these items first: a prescription naming the medicine, strength and dose

a passport or ID showing your country of residence

your travel dates, which must fit the 30-day limit

a separate request for each controlled medicine If your stay runs longer, ask the issuing authority how to cover the rest before you leave.

What documents and packaging should you carry? When bringing prescription medication into Portugal, your paperwork should identify your treatment and show that the medicine is for personal use. You should carry: Original labeled packaging

A prescription copy in your name

A doctor’s letter explaining your treatment

Generic medicine names

Dosage details

Extra medication for delays An English or Portuguese translation may help customs officials and pharmacists understand your prescription or doctor’s letter if it’s in another language. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Which medicines need extra checks before you travel to Portugal? Unofficial banned medicines lists can be incomplete or outdated. Before bringing medication to Portugal, check its controlled status, strength, authorization in Portugal, and local dispensing rules. Controlled medicines such as ADHD, anxiety, sleep, and pain drugs ADHD stimulants, benzodiazepines used for anxiety or sleep, and opioid painkillers commonly fall under controlled-medicine rules. Even with a prescription from home, they may be subject to narcotic or psychotropic controls in Portugal. Status depends on the active ingredient, not the condition treated. Before traveling, ask INFARMED, Portugal’s medicines regulator, or the Portuguese embassy which documents you need. Keep confirmation in writing rather than relying on forum advice alone. Can you take ibuprofen and common over-the-counter medicine to Portugal? You can generally take ibuprofen to Portugal for personal use. Keep it in its original packaging, and check the strength and pack size. Local sale rules can differ from those at home. Other medicines, including antibiotics, can be subject to stricter dispensing rules in Portugal.

How much prescription medication can you bring into Portugal? The amount you can bring depends on your treatment needs and whether your medication contains controlled substances. Non-controlled medicines: Bring a supply appropriate to your treatment and length of stay, supported by your prescription.

Bring a supply appropriate to your treatment and length of stay, supported by your prescription. Narcotic or psychotropic medicines: Portugal’s published requirements limit your supply to 30 days of treatment, with a valid prescription. If you are moving to Portugal, confirm any larger supply of non-controlled medication with INFARMED before traveling. A doctor’s letter does not override controlled-medicine limits, so arrange continued treatment locally for a longer stay.

Can you use a UK, US, or EU prescription in Portugal? Bringing medication into Portugal does not automatically mean you can use your foreign prescription to buy more locally. For refills, acceptance depends on where the prescription was issued and the medicine prescribed. Prescription origin Accepted in Portugal? Your next step EU-issued Generally, yes – subject to local rules and controlled-medicine exceptions Bring a complete prescription and check local availability UK-issued No See a Portuguese doctor for a local prescription US or other non-EU A Portuguese prescription may be required Arrange a local appointment and bring your treatment records When may an EU prescription be accepted in Portugal? An EU cross-border prescription should include your details, the prescriber’s details, the issue date, and the medicine’s generic name, form, quantity, strength, and dosage. The medicine must be authorized and available in Portugal. Controlled medicines may require a local prescription, even if yours was issued in the EU. Ask for a paper prescription unless your home e-prescription system works in Portugal. Some connected systems are accepted. Why do UK and US prescriptions usually need a Portuguese doctor? UK and US prescriptions fall outside the EU cross-border recognition system. UK prescriptions are not recognized in Portugal, while US prescriptions may need to be replaced by a Portuguese one. Bring your existing prescription and a doctor’s letter to help the Portuguese doctor assess your treatment. Book before your supply runs out. Portuguese electronic prescriptions, called receita sem papel, may be sent by text or email.

How to replace or refill medication after arrival in Portugal If you need a Portuguese prescription, see a doctor through the SNS (Portuguese public health system) or a private clinic, then collect your medication at a pharmacy. Check your remaining supply and book before you run low. How can you get a Portuguese prescription through the SNS or a private clinic? The Portuguese public health system (SNS) serves eligible residents. Private clinics may offer quicker access if you are newly arrived or not yet registered, although waiting times vary. 1 Check your registration. Foreign nationals receive a número de utente (SNS user number) when they first use a public health facility. 2 Book an appointment with your centro de saúde (public health center) if registered, or with a private doctor. 3 Bring your documents: the medicine box, a prescription copy, your doctor’s letter, and photo ID. Explain the generic name, dose, and how long you have taken the medicine. 4 Take the Portuguese prescription or e-prescription to a pharmacy. The doctor decides whether to continue your treatment, adjust the dose, or suggest an alternative. They may request further records, especially for controlled medicines. Ask private clinics about consultation fees before booking. You might enjoy How to get a prescription in Portugal Read more