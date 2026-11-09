This guide compares the public Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS), Portuguese private insurance and international cover from providers such as Cigna to help you choose.
Best health insurance options in Portugal for retirees
Public healthcare can keep your costs down, while private insurance gives you access to private hospitals and specialists. If you also want regular care in other countries, international insurance may be worth considering.
The examples below are for a couple aged 65 living in Portugal.
Monthly prices are based on annual payment; cover limits and annual deductibles apply per person.
|Option
|Type
|Monthly cost
|Annual cover
|Extra costs
|Care abroad
|SNS
|Public
|No premium
|Hospital: public care.
Visits/tests: public care.
|Hospital: usually free.
Visits/tests: usually free.
|Trips: necessary public care in participating European countries with a valid EHIC, at local patient rates.*
Planned care: not covered by the EHIC.
|Médis Opção 3
|Local private
|€525
|Hospital: €1 million.
Visits/tests: €5,000.
|Hospital: €250–€600 per admission.
Visits: €19–€21 in network.
|Trips: sudden illness or accidents on stays up to 45 days.
Planned care: up to €1 million for five treatment categories, with approval; other care at selected overseas clinics.**
|MGEN Total
|Local private
|€966
|Hospital: €500,000.
Visits/tests: €5,000.
|Hospital: 30% in year one, minimum €500.
Visits/tests: €0 for covered network care.
|Trips: sudden illness or accidents on stays up to 90 days.
Planned care: up to €1 million for the same five categories, with approval; other treatment may qualify if unavailable in Portugal.**
|Cigna Silver + outpatient
|International private
|€1,169
|Hospital: €800,000 overall limit.
Visits/procedures: €1,850.
Tests: €1,850.
|Hospital: first €550 each year.
Outpatient care: first €370 each year.
|Trips and planned care: hospital treatment, consultations and tests worldwide, excluding the US, included.
*EHIC: SNS-covered legal residents can apply. Covers necessary public care during European trips, with country restrictions for non-EU nationals.
** Five treatment categories: eligible cancer treatment, neurosurgery, coronary bypass, heart valve surgery, and organ or bone marrow transplants. Prior approval required.
SNS and S1 access: best for the lowest ongoing cost
The SNS is the public healthcare system in Portugal. Legal residents can register at a centro de saúde (local health centre). Some retirees may also qualify through an S1 form, which lets another country fund their public healthcare in Portugal. For retirees, the appeal is low ongoing cost, routine public care, and a safety net if you settle long term.
The main limits are:
- Waiting times for non-urgent care and specialists
- Specialist visits need a referral
- Narrow dental and optical cover
- English-speaking support varies outside major cities
For European visits, an eligible European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) holder can access medically necessary public care. It does not cover travel specifically for treatment or repatriation.
Portuguese private health insurance: best for faster local care
Local private insurance suits retirees who want quicker appointments and private hospitals, often at a lower monthly cost. Insurers such as Allianz, Médis, Multicare, and MGEN sell plans in this market. Many retirees keep SNS care and add private insurance for faster access or a wider choice of hospitals.
Check the limits before you apply:
- Network focus mainly inside Portugal
- Possible age caps for new applicants
- Plan terms that can change at renewal
- Stricter handling of pre-existing conditions
When visiting your home country, check whether you still have healthcare entitlement there. Travel medical insurance can help with unexpected illness or accidents, but generally not planned treatment. Choose a policy that accepts Portugal residents and covers your destination and medical history.
International health insurance: best for care across countries
International health insurance can cover care in Portugal and your home country, provided both are within the policy’s coverage area. Cigna, for example, has no upper application age limit, although acceptance, cover, and premiums still depend on underwriting, the insurer’s review of your health history.
It tends to suit:
- Retirees who split their time between countries
- Retirees who want regular private care in more than one country
- Older applicants who cannot find suitable local cover
- Anyone who wants optional dental, vision, or evacuation modules
Cigna’s Global Health Options plans come in Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels, with worldwide or worldwide excluding US coverage. Inpatient and day-patient care forms the core.
Cigna Global
Enjoy peace of mind while living in Portugal with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals.
How to choose the right health insurance for retirees in Portugal?
Before comparing quotes, check your eligibility, healthcare needs and budget.
Residency status: confirm your eligibility for publicly funded SNS care.
S1 eligibility: ask your pension authority if you qualify.
Current age: check entry age limits first.
Pre-existing conditions: check which conditions and medications are covered.
Private specialists: check waiting times and access to your preferred doctors.
Travel frequency: check cover for trips and planned treatment abroad.
Dental and vision: check whether cover is included or costs extra.
Budget: compare premiums, copayments and future age-related increases.
Health insurance costs in Portugal for retirees
Eligible SNS use is usually the lowest-cost route. Local private insurance generally costs less than international cover, which offers more flexibility for care across countries. When comparing costs, look beyond the premium:
- Premium: the regular price of your policy
- Copays and deductibles: what you pay when you use care
- Exclusions: conditions or treatments the policy will not cover
- Medication: prescription costs that your plan may limit
The prices above are examples, not personalised quotes. Your premium will depend on your age, health history and cover. Ask each insurer for a quote in euros and check these four items before comparing offers.
Wise account
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
Can retirees get “free” health insurance in Portugal?
Portugal gives eligible residents access to public care through the SNS, but private health insurance is not free.
Most routine public care carries little or no charge at the point of use for eligible patients. Some emergency visits without an SNS referral may still incur a fee.
Prescriptions and many dental or optical needs can also mean out-of-pocket costs, so the SNS works best as a low-cost base.
Age limits, rising premiums, and pre-existing conditions
Beyond the initial price, check whether you can join, afford future premiums and get cover for your medical history.
Which plans may cap entry age for retirees?
Many Portuguese private plans cap the entry age for new applicants, sometimes around the mid-60s or 70. Some senior-oriented or international plans accept older applicants.
Limits vary by plan, so read each provider’s current terms. Timing matters most if you are over 65 or moving as a couple with different ages.
How do premiums typically rise with age?
Insurers often price by age band and adjust premiums each year, so your first quote is not your full budget.
Ask how premiums may change over time, not only what you pay now. A cheap entry premium can look less attractive after a few renewals.
How does underwriting work after 60?
Some insurers review your medical history before offering cover, a process called underwriting. This can result in acceptance, a higher premium, an exclusion for a specific condition, or a refusal.
Requirements vary: some plans do not require a medical questionnaire. Always check how existing conditions are covered and whether waiting periods apply. Before you apply, gather:
- A current medication list
- Diagnoses and dates
- Recent medical history, including tests and hospital visits
Your next steps: finding the best health option in Portugal
To find the best health insurance in Portugal for retirees, check your public healthcare entitlement, then compare local plans from Médis or MGEN with international options such as Cigna.
Before choosing a policy:
- Confirm your eligibility: check SNS or S1 access and insurers’ joining-age limits.
- Request comparable quotes: use the same requirements for hospital care, consultations and countries covered.
- Check the final terms: confirm cover for existing conditions, waiting periods and out-of-pocket costs in writing.
FAQ
Best health insurance in Portugal for retirees
Up to what age can I take out private health insurance in Portugal?
It depends on the provider and plan. Local private plans often set stricter entry limits than international options, so ask for the maximum entry age in writing before you compare prices.
Can an insurer cancel my cover because of my age?
That depends on your contract and renewal terms, so read the wording carefully. An entry age limit and a refusal to renew are different things, so ask the insurer to confirm in writing whether renewal depends on age.
What health insurance is available in Portugal over 70?
Options often narrow after 70. Public SNS access, senior-focused local products, and international plans are the main routes.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Migrantes: cuidados de saúde em Portugal, gov.pt
- Inscrever-se no centro de saúde, gov.pt
- International Health Insurance for Seniors, Cigna Healthcare
- International Health Insurance in Portugal, Cigna Healthcare
- Taxas moderadoras do SNS, ERS
- Taxas moderadoras, SNS24
- Your health insurance cover, Europa.eu
- Healthcare for UK nationals living in Portugal, Gov.uk
- European Health Insurance Card, Gov.pt
- Health cover for temporary stays, Europa.eu
- Condições Gerais e Especiais da Apólice, Seguro de Saúde Médis
- Documento de informação sobre o produto de seguros, Médis
- Seguro de saúde, MGEN
- Perguntas frequentes, MGEN
- Condições Gerais e Especiais 2026, MGEN
- International Health Plans, Cigna Healthcare
- Individual Plans, Cigna Healthcare
- Planos de Saúde (cartões de saúde), ERS
- Prepare to sign up, Medicare.gov
- Trip interruption and travel health insurance, Government of Canada
- Apply for a residence visa for retirees, members of religious orders and people living on their own income, Gov.pt