This guide compares the public Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS), Portuguese private insurance and international cover from providers such as Cigna to help you choose.

Best health insurance options in Portugal for retirees

Public healthcare can keep your costs down, while private insurance gives you access to private hospitals and specialists. If you also want regular care in other countries, international insurance may be worth considering.

The examples below are for a couple aged 65 living in Portugal.

Monthly prices are based on annual payment; cover limits and annual deductibles apply per person.

Option Type Monthly cost Annual cover Extra costs Care abroad SNS Public No premium Hospital: public care.

Visits/tests: public care. Hospital: usually free.

Visits/tests: usually free. Trips: necessary public care in participating European countries with a valid EHIC, at local patient rates.*

Planned care: not covered by the EHIC. Médis Opção 3 Local private €525 Hospital: €1 million.

Visits/tests: €5,000. Hospital: €250–€600 per admission.

Visits: €19–€21 in network. Trips: sudden illness or accidents on stays up to 45 days.

Planned care: up to €1 million for five treatment categories, with approval; other care at selected overseas clinics.** MGEN Total Local private €966 Hospital: €500,000.

Visits/tests: €5,000. Hospital: 30% in year one, minimum €500.

Visits/tests: €0 for covered network care. Trips: sudden illness or accidents on stays up to 90 days.

Planned care: up to €1 million for the same five categories, with approval; other treatment may qualify if unavailable in Portugal.** Cigna Silver + outpatient International private €1,169 Hospital: €800,000 overall limit.

Visits/procedures: €1,850.

Tests: €1,850. Hospital: first €550 each year.

Outpatient care: first €370 each year. Trips and planned care: hospital treatment, consultations and tests worldwide, excluding the US, included.

*EHIC: SNS-covered legal residents can apply. Covers necessary public care during European trips, with country restrictions for non-EU nationals.

** Five treatment categories: eligible cancer treatment, neurosurgery, coronary bypass, heart valve surgery, and organ or bone marrow transplants. Prior approval required.

SNS and S1 access: best for the lowest ongoing cost

The SNS is the public healthcare system in Portugal. Legal residents can register at a centro de saúde (local health centre). Some retirees may also qualify through an S1 form, which lets another country fund their public healthcare in Portugal. For retirees, the appeal is low ongoing cost, routine public care, and a safety net if you settle long term.

The main limits are:

Waiting times for non-urgent care and specialists

Specialist visits need a referral

Narrow dental and optical cover

English-speaking support varies outside major cities

For European visits, an eligible European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) holder can access medically necessary public care. It does not cover travel specifically for treatment or repatriation.

Portuguese private health insurance: best for faster local care

Local private insurance suits retirees who want quicker appointments and private hospitals, often at a lower monthly cost. Insurers such as Allianz, Médis, Multicare, and MGEN sell plans in this market. Many retirees keep SNS care and add private insurance for faster access or a wider choice of hospitals.

Check the limits before you apply:

Network focus mainly inside Portugal

Possible age caps for new applicants

Plan terms that can change at renewal

Stricter handling of pre-existing conditions

When visiting your home country, check whether you still have healthcare entitlement there. Travel medical insurance can help with unexpected illness or accidents, but generally not planned treatment. Choose a policy that accepts Portugal residents and covers your destination and medical history.

International health insurance: best for care across countries

International health insurance can cover care in Portugal and your home country, provided both are within the policy’s coverage area. Cigna, for example, has no upper application age limit, although acceptance, cover, and premiums still depend on underwriting, the insurer’s review of your health history.

It tends to suit:

Retirees who split their time between countries

Retirees who want regular private care in more than one country

Older applicants who cannot find suitable local cover

Anyone who wants optional dental, vision, or evacuation modules

Cigna’s Global Health Options plans come in Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels, with worldwide or worldwide excluding US coverage. Inpatient and day-patient care forms the core.