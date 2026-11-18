Key takeaways Cash alternatives: Multibanco ATM withdrawals and a multi-currency account may cost less than cash exchange, depending on your card terms and the rate you get.

Multibanco ATM withdrawals and a multi-currency account may cost less than cash exchange, depending on your card terms and the rate you get. Authorisation: Use only banks and exchange offices authorised by Banco de Portugal.

Use only banks and exchange offices authorised by Banco de Portugal. Commission: A quoted 0% commission does not mean zero cost, because charges can sit inside the exchange rate.

A quoted 0% commission does not mean zero cost, because charges can sit inside the exchange rate. Currency choice: Choose euros, not your home currency, at an ATM or card terminal.

Choose euros, not your home currency, at an ATM or card terminal. Large sums: Send large amounts by bank transfer instead of carrying cash.

What to know before you exchange money in Portugal? To exchange money in Portugal, travellers convert their currency into the euro (EUR). Each bank and exchange office sets its own rates and fees. According to Banco de Portugal, registered providers must advertise their buy and sell prices but do not have to offer exchange at all. Banco de Portugal does not exchange currency itself. Its published rates are European Central Bank (ECB) benchmarks, with one figure per currency and no separate buy and sell prices. The mid-market rate sits halfway between the buy and sell price, and the bid-offer spread is the gap between them. The wider the spread, the fewer euros received. Test any quote in three steps: Compare the buy rate with the mid-market rate on the day.

Ask for the total in euros before paying.

Check for a separate commission on top of the rate. Insider Tip A quoted 0% commission often means the cost sits in the exchange rate, so judge the euro total, not the headline.

Where to exchange money in Portugal: the main options Expats in Portugal can get euros from ATMs, banks or exchange bureaux, and each option trades cost against convenience. Option Best for Fees Main consideration Multibanco ATM Withdrawing euros with a card Card fees (ATM surcharge might be applied to some cards= Choose EUR; check fees before confirming Independent operator ATM (ex.: Euronet) Practicality when there isn’t a Multibanco ATM around Card fees + any ATM surcharge (FX markup might be applied if you don’t choose EUR) Choose EUR; check fees before confirming Bank branch Exchanging foreign banknotes Millennium bcp: €4.68 via an account; €13.52 in cash; (FX markup might be applied)* Confirm the branch offers currency exchange and check what rate they offer Exchange bureau Exchanging cash on the day Unicâmbio: €2.50 at selected branches + FX markup* Compare the euros received after all charges *Bank and bureau figures are examples including tax; their exchange rates also affect the total cost. The Unicâmbio fee applies to amounts above €25.01 at non-airport branches in Greater Lisbon and Greater Porto. Multibanco ATMs: withdrawing euros with a foreign card Multibanco is Portugal’s national ATM and payment network, and it is usually the simplest and most affordable way to get cash. The card issuer converts the amount at its own rate and adds its own fees, so check those terms before travelling. Some ATMs also offer to charge the withdrawal in the home currency. This is called dynamic currency conversion (DCC). With DCC, the ATM operator applies its own rate, which usually includes a margin. Choosing euros instead is generally cheaper. Tip: If you need to use an ATM operator other than Multibanco, withdraw larger amounts less often, since a fixed fee per withdrawal adds up over many small ones. Banks in Portugal: who exchanges cash and who does not Portuguese banks do not have to exchange foreign cash, and many do so only for their own account holders. Policies, fees and branch availability vary between banks. A quick call to the branch beforehand avoids a wasted trip. Account holders may get better terms, so a local account is useful for anyone who converts money often or in large amounts. You might enjoy How to open a bank account in Portugal in 2026 Read more Exchange bureaux in Lisbon, Porto and the Algarve A câmbio is an office authorised to exchange foreign currency. Unicâmbio and NovaCâmbios are two well-known examples. Unicâmbio states that it charges a commission on top of its rate, so ask for the exact figure at the counter. City-centre bureaux often beat airport counters, but they can still cost more than a Multibanco withdrawal. Before paying, check three things: Registration: the bureau appears on Banco de Portugal’s list of authorised institutions, filtered to exchange offices.

the bureau appears on Banco de Portugal’s list of authorised institutions, filtered to exchange offices. Spread: how the buy and sell rates compare with the mid-market rate.

how the buy and sell rates compare with the mid-market rate. Total: how many euros remain after commission. Tip: Convert in one larger transaction once the quote looks right, and compare it with the mid-market rate on the day. Airports, hotels and tourist areas: where to avoid exchanging money Counters in these places target travellers who need cash immediately and have no time to compare offers. That lets them apply wide gaps between buy and sell rates. The most expensive options are usually: Airport counters

Hotel reception desks

Tourist-street bureaux that advertise only “0% commission” Before accepting any quote, compare the displayed rate with the mid-market rate. Wise: an alternative for larger or regular conversions For expats who regularly convert GBP, USD or other currencies into euros, receive income from abroad or move savings, a Wise account is an alternative to exchanging cash. Wise is a money transfer provider, not a bank. Banks and bureaux use their own rates, but Wise converts at the mid-market rate and shows its fee before each conversion. Main costs, from Wise’s Portuguese pricing page: Account opening: free.

free. Conversion fee: from 0.2%, varying by currency.

from 0.2%, varying by currency. Debit card: one-off fee of EUR 7.

one-off fee of EUR 7. ATM withdrawals: no Wise fee up to EUR 250 a month per account, then 2.69% on the amount above. Independent ATM networks may add their own charges. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Exchanging large amounts of money when you move to Portugal ATMs and exchange bureaux suit everyday cash needs, but they are not designed for large sums. Moving savings or paying a property deposit is safer by international transfer than in cash, and a transfer leaves a clear payment record. On a large amount, even a small difference in the exchange rate changes the final total, so compare the euros received after fees. For these bigger payments, Wise’s large-amount transfer service uses the same mid-market rate described above, shows its fee upfront (with discounts for large transfers) and offers dedicated support. The euros go straight to a Portuguese bank account, and the payment can be tracked online or in the app. Large transfers need some preparation : Check the bank’s transfer limits.

Allow time for verification.

Keep proof of where the money came from

Have a NIFI (Portuguese tax identification number) ready if requested.

When do you still need cash in Portugal? Card payments are widely accepted in Portugal, and most shops and cafés take contactless cards. Cash in Portugal is mainly needed at markets, small cafés, for tips and for some local services. The most common local payment methods are MB Way, a Portuguese mobile payment app, and Multibanco cards. Both may require a Portuguese bank account, so check with the bank first. To keep cash costs low in Portugal: Withdraw small amounts at a Multibanco ATM instead of exchanging a large cash sum.

Track cash spending for the first month, then adjust withdrawals.

Pay by card in euros whenever the merchant accepts it.