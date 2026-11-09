Best virtual credit cards in Portugal for expats

Key takeaways In Portugal, “virtual” usually describes how you use a credit card online or through a digital wallet, not a separate credit product. Every option below is a credit card checked against issuer pages. Digital convenience does not guarantee that a hotel or car-rental desk will accept the booking method for a deposit.

Packaged accounts can change the real cost of a card more than the headline annual fee suggests.

Approval usually depends on your NIF (Portuguese tax number), address, income, and local credit checks. Card Best for Digital or online-payment strengths Annual-fee snapshot Main watchout Unibanco credit card No-fee everyday online spend Apple Pay and Google Pay support, app-led management €0 Current public availability should be checked before you apply novobanco Gold 360° Packaged-account users who spend online and travel Apple Pay or Google Wallet, 3D Secure, app and online controls €0 with 360º Account, otherwise €25 plus stamp duty Best value depends on taking the right account package BPI Classic Mainstream day-to-day use with a major local bank Apple Pay, Google Pay, 3D Secure, internet blocking in app €0 with Conta Valor BPI, otherwise €20 plus stamp duty Better as an all-rounder than a perk-heavy travel card Millennium bcp Gold Prestige Travelers who want support features without going ultra-premium Apple Pay, Google Pay, 3D Secure, app-led use €30 plus stamp duty Check foreign-use charges and optional travel add-ons Santander Gold Frequent travelers who want lounges and travel cover Digital card after approval, Apple Pay, Google Pay, app control €72 a year, or €54 with monthly spending conditions, plus stamp duty Premium perks only make sense if you will actually use them TAEG is Portugal’s annual percentage rate of charge, and TAN is the nominal annual rate. If you want one number for borrowing cost, TAEG is usually the better place to start. One local reality check: a card may work perfectly through a digital wallet for shopping, but a hotel front desk or rental counter may still ask to see the physical credit card in the same name, with enough available credit for the hold. Compare the live TAEG, annual fee, foreign-use charges, and wallet support on the official issuer pages before you apply.

1. Unibanco credit card Unibanco is most interesting if you want a no-fee card and care more about app-managed spending than premium travel perks. Why does it stand out? The draw here is simple: no annual fee, cashback for eligible new customers, and the option to split purchases above €150 into three payments without interest if those installments are paid in full. That suits readers who want a practical card rather than a branch-heavy setup. Digital and online-payment fit Its digital strength comes from wallet support and the app: the card supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, and the app handles payments, spending visibility, and alerts, which makes it a good fit for subscriptions and routine online shopping. Fees, approval, and travel fit The public card page shows a TAEG of 18.5% and no annual fee. It also says purchases in the European Economic Area can be made without card-use commissions, while other currencies bring conversion-related charges. The bigger caveat is access: Unibanco was acquired by novobanco in March 2026, so the conditions might change in the future and new-customer availability should be checked directly before you apply.

2. novobanco Gold 360° If you are already considering a 360º Account, novobanco Gold 360° is one of the cleanest matches for this search. Why does it stand out? This card works best when you judge it together with the account package behind it. With the right setup, novobanco removes the annual fee and markets fee-free purchases worldwide, which can matter a lot more in practice than a flashy digital feature. Digital and online-payment fit novobanco supports Apple Pay and Google Wallet, uses 3D Secure for extra online-payment verification, and lets you manage the card through the app or online banking. The bank also offers online card numbers through its digital tools, which can be handy for subscriptions, but they sit on top of the credit card instead of replacing it. Fees, approval, and travel fit The card has no annual fee when linked to a 360º Account, but the current fee is €25 plus stamp duty for other account setups. This can be a strong travel and online-spend option if the package suits you, but it is less attractive if you want a simple standalone card with no account logic to weigh up.

3. BPI Classic For a mainstream card from a major local bank, BPI Classic is the easiest option here to understand. Why does it stand out? Banco BPI is a major local bank, and the Classic card feels built for ordinary spending rather than premium travel extras. That can suit expats who want a familiar Portuguese banking relationship before they start paying for lounge access or hotel perks. Digital and online-payment fit BPI lists Apple Pay, Google Pay, 3D Secure, and the ability to block or unblock internet use through BPI App or BPI Net. In practice, that gives you better control over subscriptions, online purchases, and everyday tap-to-pay spending. Fees, approval, and travel fit BPI says the fee is waived with Conta Valor BPI, otherwise the representative example uses €20 plus stamp duty. The current representative TAEG is 16.1%. Cash advance, withdrawing cash on credit, brings extra charges, so this is better viewed as a solid all-rounder for residents building a local banking relationship.

4. Millennium bcp Gold Prestige Millennium bcp Gold Prestige leans toward support and travel assistance rather than cashback or stripped-down pricing. Why does it stand out? Its main differentiator is the added support around the card. That makes it more appealing for readers who travel often enough to value assistance and insurance-linked services, but do not want to jump to a very high-fee premium tier. Digital and online-payment fit The card page shows support for Apple Pay and Google Pay, while Millennium bcp also offers 3D Secure for online-purchase verification. That covers the digital basics well for travel bookings, subscriptions, and e-commerce. Fees, approval, and travel fit Millennium bcp’s price list shows a €30 annual fee plus stamp duty for Gold Prestige. Foreign-use charges can still add up, although the bank also lists optional Millennium Travel pricing that may change the cost of spending abroad. Check that price list carefully if non-euro spending is a big part of your use case.