Best virtual credit cards in Portugal for expats

In this guide, “best virtual credit cards in Portugal” means Portuguese credit cards with a real credit line and useful digital-payment features. It does not include debit cards, prepaid cards, wallet-only tools, or balance-backed products, because those may not work the same way for deposits or travel holds.
Key takeaways
In Portugal, “virtual” usually describes how you use a credit card online or through a digital wallet, not a separate credit product. Every option below is a credit card checked against issuer pages.
- Digital convenience does not guarantee that a hotel or car-rental desk will accept the booking method for a deposit.
- Packaged accounts can change the real cost of a card more than the headline annual fee suggests.
- Approval usually depends on your NIF (Portuguese tax number), address, income, and local credit checks.
|Card
|Best for
|Digital or online-payment strengths
|Annual-fee snapshot
|Main watchout
|Unibanco credit card
|No-fee everyday online spend
|Apple Pay and Google Pay support, app-led management
|€0
|Current public availability should be checked before you apply
|novobanco Gold 360°
|Packaged-account users who spend online and travel
|Apple Pay or Google Wallet, 3D Secure, app and online controls
|€0 with 360º Account, otherwise €25 plus stamp duty
|Best value depends on taking the right account package
|BPI Classic
|Mainstream day-to-day use with a major local bank
|Apple Pay, Google Pay, 3D Secure, internet blocking in app
|€0 with Conta Valor BPI, otherwise €20 plus stamp duty
|Better as an all-rounder than a perk-heavy travel card
|Millennium bcp Gold Prestige
|Travelers who want support features without going ultra-premium
|Apple Pay, Google Pay, 3D Secure, app-led use
|€30 plus stamp duty
|Check foreign-use charges and optional travel add-ons
|Santander Gold
|Frequent travelers who want lounges and travel cover
|Digital card after approval, Apple Pay, Google Pay, app control
|€72 a year, or €54 with monthly spending conditions, plus stamp duty
|Premium perks only make sense if you will actually use them
TAEG is Portugal’s annual percentage rate of charge, and TAN is the nominal annual rate. If you want one number for borrowing cost, TAEG is usually the better place to start.
One local reality check: a card may work perfectly through a digital wallet for shopping, but a hotel front desk or rental counter may still ask to see the physical credit card in the same name, with enough available credit for the hold.
Compare the live TAEG, annual fee, foreign-use charges, and wallet support on the official issuer pages before you apply.
1. Unibanco credit card
Unibanco is most interesting if you want a no-fee card and care more about app-managed spending than premium travel perks.
Why does it stand out?
The draw here is simple: no annual fee, cashback for eligible new customers, and the option to split purchases above €150 into three payments without interest if those installments are paid in full. That suits readers who want a practical card rather than a branch-heavy setup.
Digital and online-payment fit
Its digital strength comes from wallet support and the app: the card supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, and the app handles payments, spending visibility, and alerts, which makes it a good fit for subscriptions and routine online shopping.
Fees, approval, and travel fit
The public card page shows a TAEG of 18.5% and no annual fee. It also says purchases in the European Economic Area can be made without card-use commissions, while other currencies bring conversion-related charges. The bigger caveat is access: Unibanco was acquired by novobanco in March 2026, so the conditions might change in the future and new-customer availability should be checked directly before you apply.
2. novobanco Gold 360°
If you are already considering a 360º Account, novobanco Gold 360° is one of the cleanest matches for this search.
Why does it stand out?
This card works best when you judge it together with the account package behind it. With the right setup, novobanco removes the annual fee and markets fee-free purchases worldwide, which can matter a lot more in practice than a flashy digital feature.
Digital and online-payment fit
novobanco supports Apple Pay and Google Wallet, uses 3D Secure for extra online-payment verification, and lets you manage the card through the app or online banking. The bank also offers online card numbers through its digital tools, which can be handy for subscriptions, but they sit on top of the credit card instead of replacing it.
Fees, approval, and travel fit
The card has no annual fee when linked to a 360º Account, but the current fee is €25 plus stamp duty for other account setups. This can be a strong travel and online-spend option if the package suits you, but it is less attractive if you want a simple standalone card with no account logic to weigh up.
3. BPI Classic
For a mainstream card from a major local bank, BPI Classic is the easiest option here to understand.
Why does it stand out?
Banco BPI is a major local bank, and the Classic card feels built for ordinary spending rather than premium travel extras. That can suit expats who want a familiar Portuguese banking relationship before they start paying for lounge access or hotel perks.
Digital and online-payment fit
BPI lists Apple Pay, Google Pay, 3D Secure, and the ability to block or unblock internet use through BPI App or BPI Net. In practice, that gives you better control over subscriptions, online purchases, and everyday tap-to-pay spending.
Fees, approval, and travel fit
BPI says the fee is waived with Conta Valor BPI, otherwise the representative example uses €20 plus stamp duty. The current representative TAEG is 16.1%. Cash advance, withdrawing cash on credit, brings extra charges, so this is better viewed as a solid all-rounder for residents building a local banking relationship.
4. Millennium bcp Gold Prestige
Millennium bcp Gold Prestige leans toward support and travel assistance rather than cashback or stripped-down pricing.
Why does it stand out?
Its main differentiator is the added support around the card. That makes it more appealing for readers who travel often enough to value assistance and insurance-linked services, but do not want to jump to a very high-fee premium tier.
Digital and online-payment fit
The card page shows support for Apple Pay and Google Pay, while Millennium bcp also offers 3D Secure for online-purchase verification. That covers the digital basics well for travel bookings, subscriptions, and e-commerce.
Fees, approval, and travel fit
Millennium bcp’s price list shows a €30 annual fee plus stamp duty for Gold Prestige. Foreign-use charges can still add up, although the bank also lists optional Millennium Travel pricing that may change the cost of spending abroad. Check that price list carefully if non-euro spending is a big part of your use case.
5. Santander Gold
Santander Gold asks you to pay for travel perks up front, so it makes most sense if you fly often enough to use them.
Why does it stand out?
This is the most travel-led option on the shortlist. Santander markets it around airport lounges, travel-related insurance, and hotel benefits, which can work well for frequent travelers but look expensive if you only leave Portugal occasionally.
Digital and online-payment fit
Approved customers can start using a digital card in the Santander app right away, and the card can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay. That helps with online bookings, but some hotels and rental desks may still want the physical credit card and enough available credit to place the hold.
Fees, approval, and travel fit
The current annual fee is €72, or €54 if you meet the bank’s monthly spending condition, plus stamp duty. Santander is also running a campaign through 31 December 2026 that waives certain commissions on purchases outside the euro area. That can help frequent travelers, but you should still confirm the live campaign terms before applying.
Wise card
Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Portugal and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
We checked issuer pages and Banco de Portugal guidance on 13 October 2026. Features, annual fees, wallet support, approval rules, and foreign-use terms can change, and approval still depends on identity and credit checks.
FAQ
Virtual Credit Cards in Portugal
Can foreigners get a credit card in Portugal?
Yes, many can, but the approval decision is still for the underlying credit card, even when you are searching for the best virtual credit cards in Portugal. Banks usually look at your passport or residence document, NIF, address, income, and the local credit information they can review.
What documents do expats usually need to apply for a Portuguese credit card?
Most issuers will ask for ID, a NIF, proof of address, and proof of income, and some may also want account history or other residency evidence.
Do hotels in Portugal accept virtual credit cards for deposits?
Some online prepayments work without any issue, but many hotels still want to see the physical credit card in the guest’s name when they place a deposit or incidentals hold. In practice, that means a digital wallet or online-only card number may help you book, but may not be enough at check-in.
Can I use a digital wallet for a car-rental deposit in Portugal?
Sometimes you can use it for the final payment, but many rental counters still require the physical credit card and a preauthorization against the available credit line. There’s a risk of arriving with only your phone and finding the counter cannot complete the hold.
Are foreign transaction fees common on Portuguese credit cards?
Yes, especially outside the euro area, and some cards also add currency-conversion costs or cash-advance charges. The safest way to check is to read the issuer’s latest price list, then confirm whether any foreign-use waiver is permanent or just a temporary campaign.
How is a true credit card different from a wallet or online-card tool in Portugal?
A true credit card gives you access to a credit line and can support preauthorization holds, monthly repayment options, and local credit reporting. A wallet or bank-generated online card number is a payment method or security layer tied to that underlying card or account, so it can make checkout easier without replacing the physical card in every real-world situation.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Definitions of credit cards, card types, repayment rules, and the Central Credit Register context, checked on 2026-10-13, Banco de Portugal
- Unibanco card features, cashback, installment option, wallet support, and fee framing, checked on 2026-10-13, Unibanco
- Gold 360° features, pricing conditions, digital-payment support, and account-package terms, checked on 2026-10-13, novobanco
- BPI Classic pricing, app controls, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and 3D Secure support, checked on 2026-10-13, BPI
- Gold Prestige wallet compatibility, support features, and published card pricing, checked on 2026-10-13, Millennium bcp
- Santander Gold pricing, lounge and travel features, digital-card use, and current foreign-use campaign wording, checked on 2026-10-13. Compliance checklist, Santander Portugal