Best virtual debit cards in Portugal for expats

A virtual debit card lives in your app or phone instead of your wallet, so you can pay online and, in many cases, in stores through a mobile wallet. In Lisbon or Porto, that often means tap to pay on your phone. At a smaller business, you may still run into a merchant that prefers MB WAY, Multibanco-linked flows, or cash, and card acceptance is not mandatory. This comparison looks at five options, including one Portugal-native choice and one aimed at people paid in foreign currencies, using the same criteria throughout: Portugal availability, virtual-card features, fees, wallet support, and local fit. On this page Key takeaways

Wise card

Revolut virtual card

Monese virtual card

Curve card

moey! virtual debit card

Key takeaways If you want the fastest shortlist, think about where the card needs to work: Start with Wise if you earn or hold money in another currency and want clearer conversion pricing.

Start with Revolut if you want both multi-use and disposable virtual cards.

Start with Monese if you want a simple app-first option and only light multi-currency needs.

Start with moey! if Portugal is your main base and you want a more local setup. Use Curve only if you already have other cards worth linking. Card Best for Currencies or FX approach Portugal-local fit Main drawback Wise Multi-currency spending 40 currencies, mid-market exchange rate, low conversion fees Strong for cross-border life, weaker for local payment tools In-store use without a physical card depends on wallet support Revolut Virtual-card flexibility 38 in-app currencies, plan-based FX rules Good phone-wallet fit, less native for MB WAY Weekend and fair-usage fees can apply Monese Simple app-based money management EUR, GBP, and RON, with plan-based FX fees Fine for daily use, limited Portugal-local extras Smaller currency range and fees vary by plan Curve People who already use several cards Wallet layer over existing cards, not a balance-led FX account Useful if you already have eligible cards Not ideal as a first or only setup moey! Portugal-based everyday banking EUR card inside a local app setup Strong local fit and wallet support Current onboarding is restrictive for many expats Plans, fees, and eligibility can change, so confirm the latest details on each provider’s official site before you apply.

Wise card If you are paid in one currency and spend in another, Wise makes the cost easier to follow because it shows the conversion fee before you pay. It is built around a multi-currency account that can hold 40, and the card uses the mid-market exchange rate with low conversion fees when you need to switch currencies. A common expat setup is being paid in GBP or USD and spending mostly in EUR in Portugal. In that case, you can hold the balance you receive, convert only what you need, and spend from the same account, which many readers find easier to track than card FX pricing at major local banks. Wise also offers virtual cards, but if you are not using a physical card, in-store payments depend on adding the card to a supported mobile wallet. For card-specific local guidance, see how to use the Wise card in Portugal. Best match: income, savings, or spending across more than one currency

income, savings, or spending across more than one currency Hold and convert: 40 currencies in one account

40 currencies in one account Card setup: physical card plus virtual cards for online and wallet payments

physical card plus virtual cards for online and wallet payments Local limit: it does not give you MB WAY or Multibanco integration by itself Quick fact Wise in Portugal FX approach Mid-market exchange rate, plus low conversion fees Strong use case Paid in foreign currency, spend mainly in EUR Store use Virtual card works best when added to a supported wallet Before you apply, compare current Wise pricing and product availability for Portugal on the official site. Wise card Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Portugal and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Revolut virtual card Revolut is one of the closest matches for readers who specifically want a virtual card. Its Portugal pages describe both multi-use virtual cards and a disposable card for one-off online purchases, and the multi-use version can be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay for store payments. The attraction is control. You can create cards in-app, freeze them if something looks off, and separate recurring payments from riskier checkouts. The main caution is pricing discipline rather than access, because plan limits, fair-usage thresholds, and weekend conversion rules can all affect what you pay. Disposable card: useful for unfamiliar websites and one-off purchases

useful for unfamiliar websites and one-off purchases Multi-use card: better for recurring payments and wallet spending

better for recurring payments and wallet spending Store payments: phone-wallet support matters if you do not want to carry a physical card

phone-wallet support matters if you do not want to carry a physical card Verification note: check Revolut’s Portugal pricing and help pages for the latest plan rules, limits, and FX charges

Monese virtual card Monese is a simpler app-first option if you want a digital account experience without a long feature list to learn. Its current setup supports accounts in EUR, GBP, and RON, and official Monese pages highlight virtual cards plus Apple Pay and Google Pay for online and in-store payments. If your life in Portugal involves straightforward daily spending and only occasional currency switching, Monese can feel easier to live with. If you need broader currency coverage or more flexibility for regular cross-border money movement, another option in this list is likely to suit you better. Currency scope: EUR, GBP, and RON rather than a wide multi-currency balance set

EUR, GBP, and RON rather than a wide multi-currency balance set Wallets: Apple Pay and Google Pay are supported

Apple Pay and Google Pay are supported Good fit: simple app use, moderate travel, and light cross-border needs

simple app use, moderate travel, and light cross-border needs Cost watch: FX fees and allowances change a lot from one plan to another

Curve card Curve is not really a first card account. It is a control layer that sits on top of your existing Visa, Mastercard, Diners, or Discover cards, so the point is not to hold a big balance there. The point is to link cards you already have and choose which one funds each payment. That becomes useful when you already juggle several cards and want better control. Curve’s best-known feature is Go Back in Time®, which lets you move an eligible purchase to a different linked card after you pay. It can also help with travel spending rules and lets you add the Curve card to Apple Pay or Google Pay. If you are newly arrived in Portugal and do not yet have good cards to link, Curve may solve the wrong problem. Better fit than a direct virtual debit card when: you already use several cards and want one wallet layer

you already use several cards and want one wallet layer Less useful when: you want your first spending setup or a Portugal-based account relationship

you want your first spending setup or a Portugal-based account relationship What stands out: post-purchase card switching and one phone-wallet card for multiple funding sources