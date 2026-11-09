Best virtual debit cards in Portugal for expats

A virtual debit card lives in your app or phone instead of your wallet, so you can pay online and, in many cases, in stores through a mobile wallet. In Lisbon or Porto, that often means tap to pay on your phone. At a smaller business, you may still run into a merchant that prefers MB WAY, Multibanco-linked flows, or cash, and card acceptance is not mandatory.
This comparison looks at five options, including one Portugal-native choice and one aimed at people paid in foreign currencies, using the same criteria throughout: Portugal availability, virtual-card features, fees, wallet support, and local fit.
Key takeaways
If you want the fastest shortlist, think about where the card needs to work:
- Start with Wise if you earn or hold money in another currency and want clearer conversion pricing.
- Start with Revolut if you want both multi-use and disposable virtual cards.
- Start with Monese if you want a simple app-first option and only light multi-currency needs.
- Start with moey! if Portugal is your main base and you want a more local setup. Use Curve only if you already have other cards worth linking.
|Card
|Best for
|Currencies or FX approach
|Portugal-local fit
|Main drawback
|Wise
|Multi-currency spending
|40 currencies, mid-market exchange rate, low conversion fees
|Strong for cross-border life, weaker for local payment tools
|In-store use without a physical card depends on wallet support
|Revolut
|Virtual-card flexibility
|38 in-app currencies, plan-based FX rules
|Good phone-wallet fit, less native for MB WAY
|Weekend and fair-usage fees can apply
|Monese
|Simple app-based money management
|EUR, GBP, and RON, with plan-based FX fees
|Fine for daily use, limited Portugal-local extras
|Smaller currency range and fees vary by plan
|Curve
|People who already use several cards
|Wallet layer over existing cards, not a balance-led FX account
|Useful if you already have eligible cards
|Not ideal as a first or only setup
|moey!
|Portugal-based everyday banking
|EUR card inside a local app setup
|Strong local fit and wallet support
|Current onboarding is restrictive for many expats
Plans, fees, and eligibility can change, so confirm the latest details on each provider’s official site before you apply.
Wise card
If you are paid in one currency and spend in another, Wise makes the cost easier to follow because it shows the conversion fee before you pay. It is built around a multi-currency account that can hold 40, and the card uses the mid-market exchange rate with low conversion fees when you need to switch currencies.
A common expat setup is being paid in GBP or USD and spending mostly in EUR in Portugal. In that case, you can hold the balance you receive, convert only what you need, and spend from the same account, which many readers find easier to track than card FX pricing at major local banks. Wise also offers virtual cards, but if you are not using a physical card, in-store payments depend on adding the card to a supported mobile wallet. For card-specific local guidance, see how to use the Wise card in Portugal.
- Best match: income, savings, or spending across more than one currency
- Hold and convert: 40 currencies in one account
- Card setup: physical card plus virtual cards for online and wallet payments
- Local limit: it does not give you MB WAY or Multibanco integration by itself
|Quick fact
|Wise in Portugal
|FX approach
|Mid-market exchange rate, plus low conversion fees
|Strong use case
|Paid in foreign currency, spend mainly in EUR
|Store use
|Virtual card works best when added to a supported wallet
Before you apply, compare current Wise pricing and product availability for Portugal on the official site.
Wise card
Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Portugal and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
Revolut virtual card
Revolut is one of the closest matches for readers who specifically want a virtual card. Its Portugal pages describe both multi-use virtual cards and a disposable card for one-off online purchases, and the multi-use version can be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay for store payments.
The attraction is control. You can create cards in-app, freeze them if something looks off, and separate recurring payments from riskier checkouts. The main caution is pricing discipline rather than access, because plan limits, fair-usage thresholds, and weekend conversion rules can all affect what you pay.
- Disposable card: useful for unfamiliar websites and one-off purchases
- Multi-use card: better for recurring payments and wallet spending
- Store payments: phone-wallet support matters if you do not want to carry a physical card
- Verification note: check Revolut’s Portugal pricing and help pages for the latest plan rules, limits, and FX charges
Monese virtual card
Monese is a simpler app-first option if you want a digital account experience without a long feature list to learn. Its current setup supports accounts in EUR, GBP, and RON, and official Monese pages highlight virtual cards plus Apple Pay and Google Pay for online and in-store payments.
If your life in Portugal involves straightforward daily spending and only occasional currency switching, Monese can feel easier to live with. If you need broader currency coverage or more flexibility for regular cross-border money movement, another option in this list is likely to suit you better.
- Currency scope: EUR, GBP, and RON rather than a wide multi-currency balance set
- Wallets: Apple Pay and Google Pay are supported
- Good fit: simple app use, moderate travel, and light cross-border needs
- Cost watch: FX fees and allowances change a lot from one plan to another
Curve card
Curve is not really a first card account. It is a control layer that sits on top of your existing Visa, Mastercard, Diners, or Discover cards, so the point is not to hold a big balance there. The point is to link cards you already have and choose which one funds each payment.
That becomes useful when you already juggle several cards and want better control. Curve’s best-known feature is Go Back in Time®, which lets you move an eligible purchase to a different linked card after you pay. It can also help with travel spending rules and lets you add the Curve card to Apple Pay or Google Pay. If you are newly arrived in Portugal and do not yet have good cards to link, Curve may solve the wrong problem.
- Better fit than a direct virtual debit card when: you already use several cards and want one wallet layer
- Less useful when: you want your first spending setup or a Portugal-based account relationship
- What stands out: post-purchase card switching and one phone-wallet card for multiple funding sources
moey! virtual debit card
moey! is the most Portugal-native option in this comparison, and that shows up in daily use. Its virtual debit card is available as soon as your account is opened, and moey! supports Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and Garmin Pay. The app also lets you handle card controls directly and uses strong customer authentication plus 3D Secure for online purchases.
The local angle matters because MB WAY and Multibanco are part of how many people pay in Portugal, especially for quick transfers and everyday admin. moey! sits closer to that ecosystem than the global options do (what is MB WAY in Portugal? A Practical Guide for Expats explains why that can matter). The trade-off is onboarding: moey!’s current official signup flow says you need a Portuguese Citizen Card, Chave Móvel Digital, and a Portuguese home address, so it will not be realistic for many newly arrived expats.
- Available immediately: the virtual card is ready after account opening
- Wallets: Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and Garmin Pay
- Controls: activation, cancellation, and card limits are handled in-app
- Security: strong customer authentication and 3D Secure for online payments
- Main catch: the most local fit in the list, but also the strictest onboarding
Insider tip
If you expect to pay a local cleaner, babysitter, or small business through phone-number or Multibanco-linked flows, a Portugal-native card setup can feel more useful than a global one.
Insider Tip: If you expect to pay a local cleaner, babysitter, or small business through phone-number or Multibanco-linked flows, a Portugal-native card setup can feel more useful than a global one.
FAQ
Virtual debit cards in Portugal
Which virtual debit card is best for expats in Portugal?
For the most common expat setup (paid in a foreign currency and spending in euros), Wise is often the easiest shortlist choice. If local Portugal fit matters more, moey! is more relevant, while Revolut is the stronger pick if you specifically want both disposable and multi-use virtual cards. There is no universal winner, so the right card depends on whether you care most about FX clarity, local integration, or card control.
Can you use a virtual debit card in stores in Portugal?
Usually yes, but only if the card can be added to Apple Pay, Google Pay, or another supported wallet. Even then, merchant setup still matters, and some smaller businesses, especially outside larger cities, may prefer MB WAY, Multibanco-linked flows, or cash.
Do you need Portuguese residency to get a virtual debit card?
Requirements vary by provider. Global options may ask for identity, address, and tax details without needing a Portugal-based bank relationship, while local options can have much stricter onboarding.
Is MB WAY the same as a virtual debit card?
No. MB WAY is a local payment ecosystem and wallet, while MB NET lets you generate virtual cards for specific online-payment uses. That is different from opening a standalone app-based account with its own broader card features and wallet support.
Can you withdraw cash with a virtual debit card in Portugal?
Usually not with a pure virtual card on its own. Cash access depends on the provider, whether you also have a physical card, and in some cases whether a wallet-compatible ATM setup is available. Check provider rules and ATM operator fees before relying on a virtual-only setup for everyday cash access.
Which virtual cards work with Apple Pay or Google Pay in Portugal?
Wallet compatibility is what usually makes a virtual card usable in stores. Revolut, Wise, Monese, Curve, and moey! all offer wallet routes on their official pages, but device support, local availability, and setup rules can change. Check the provider’s current Apple Pay or Google Pay page before you apply.
Details were checked in October 2026. This guide is for general information only, not financial advice. It may also include affiliate links, but the comparison is based on official provider information and the local use cases expats usually care about.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Card acceptance, contactless payment basics, and payment-card terminology in Portugal, checked on 13 October 2026, Banco de Portugal
- Information on strong customer authentication and extra verification steps for online card payments, checked on 13 October 2026., Banco de Portugal
- MB WAY features and how the local payment ecosystem works, checked on 13 October 2026, MB WAY
- MB NET generates virtual cards through MB WAY for online purchases and recurring or single-use cases, checked on 13 October 2026, MB NET
- Multi-use and disposable virtual cards, wallet support, and plan-based FX caveats, checked on 13 October 2026, Revolut Portugal
- Multi-currency card features, digital-card availability, and mid-market exchange rate positioning, checked on 13 October 2026, Wise Portugal
- Account currencies, plan tiers, wallet support, and fee differences by plan, checked on 13 October 2026, Monese
- Curve's wallet-layer model, linked-card setup, and eligible-country framework, checked on 13 October 2026, Curve
- Instant virtual-card availability, wallet support, in-app controls, and 3D Secure positioning, checked on 13 October 2026, moey!