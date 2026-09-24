What is MB WAY in Portugal? A Practical Guide for Expats

MB WAY can make local life easier, from paying a babysitter to confirming an online order by phone number. But it only works once your local banking setup is in place. For more on the local setup, see banking in Portugal: the best Portuguese banks for expats in 2026. If you move money between countries, a Wise account can help you hold currencies and send funds into Portugal. It does not replace the bank relationship MB WAY relies on. Availability, fees, and limits can vary by participating bank and may change over time. This guide is for general information only, not financial, legal, or tax advice.

Key takeaways MB WAY is a Portuguese mobile payment app linked to a participating bank card.

You can use it for local payments, person to person transfers, online checkout, and some cardless ATM actions.

The main rule for expats is simple: MB WAY usually works after your local bank setup is in place.

International phone numbers can work according to MB WAY’s official FAQ, but the bank setup behind them still matters.

A Wise account can help with receiving money from abroad and holding multiple currencies, but MB WAY is mainly built for local Portuguese payment use.

What is MB WAY in Portugal? MB WAY is a Portuguese mobile payment service that lets you pay, transfer money, and use other payment features from your phone. Banco de Portugal classifies services like MB WAY as payment applications, which means they link to a payment account or accepted payment card rather than replacing the banking system underneath them. MB WAY works alongside Portugal’s Multibanco network, the national ATM and payment network you see everywhere. SIBS runs it within that system, and many daily payments now use this local flow instead of asking for card details each time. A participating bank is simply a Portuguese bank that supports MB WAY.

How MB WAY works in everyday life Once set up, MB WAY becomes part of everyday life in Portugal. You might use it at a grocery store, on a Portuguese website, or when sending money to a flatmate. Paying in stores and online In stores, MB WAY may let you pay by QR code, by NFC tap on a supported phone, or by confirming a purchase in the app after giving your phone number. The exact flow depends on the terminal and your bank, but the last step is usually a phone confirmation. Online, MB WAY often feels easier than retrying a foreign card on a Portuguese site. You choose MB WAY, type your number, and approve the payment on your phone. Sending, requesting, and withdrawing money For many residents, the main appeal is sending money to people they already know. You can transfer money to a contact, request money back, or create a code for cash withdrawal at a MULTIBANCO ATM without using a physical card. Splitting a restaurant bill with friends

Sending money to a babysitter or housemate

Generating cash access at a MULTIBANCO ATM if your wallet is at home This means you usually do not need to swap an IBAN, the international bank account number used for transfers, just to reimburse someone. MB WAY also connects to MB NET, a virtual card feature for online purchases, but that is separate from the core payment app. Photo: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Who can use MB WAY as a foreigner or expat? Foreigners can use MB WAY, but access depends on the bank setup behind the app. Downloading the app is the last step, not the real hurdle. What you usually need to sign up You will usually need: a participating Portuguese bank card

a phone number linked to that card

access to the MB WAY app or your bank’s app

the ability to receive an activation SMS

a bank setup that supports the activation route you choose Some banks prefer in-app activation, while others still make the ATM route simpler. If you are still choosing a local account, Expatica’s guide to Best bank accounts for non-residents in Portugal can help you compare your options. Insider Tip: A common misconception among new arrivals is that MB WAY needs a Portuguese phone number. The official FAQ says international numbers can work if they are linked to a participating Portuguese bank card. The bigger hurdle is usually the local bank relationship. Can you use an international phone number? Officially, yes. MB WAY’s FAQ says international numbers can be used when they are associated with a participating Portuguese bank card. Before you depend on that for urgent payments, confirm the latest support with your bank and check the official MB WAY FAQ on international numbers. If codes fail, the issue may be SMS delivery, the number stored on the card, or bank compatibility.

How to set up MB WAY step by step Most people activate MB WAY through a MULTIBANCO ATM, the MB WAY app, or a bank app. If you are still building your local setup, How to open a bank account in Portugal in 2026 explains the wider paperwork, including the Número de Identificação Fiscal or NIF, Portugal’s tax number. Check that your bank card comes from a participating Portuguese bank. Pick your activation route, either the official MB WAY activation page, your bank app, or a MULTIBANCO ATM. Enter the requested card and phone details, then create your six digit MB WAY PIN. Wait for the SMS code, enter it in the app, and complete any email step shown. If you use an international number, follow the official join MB WAY with international numbers route in the FAQ or ATM menu. Test a small action first, such as checking contacts or making a low value payment. If the code does not arrive, double check the phone number attached to the card and ask your bank whether carrier filtering or card compatibility is blocking activation. A failed SMS often means the phone or card details held by the bank do not match.

What MB WAY costs and the main limits The app itself may be free, but transfer costs can depend on your bank and how you use the service. The official MB WAY FAQ on sending money and limits says costs may apply, and Banco de Portugal’s guide on how to order transfers explains that fee rules can depend on transfer type and amount. As of August 2026, the official MB WAY FAQ says you can send up to €2,000 per transfer and receive up to €5,000 per month across 50 operations. Banco de Portugal’s guide on how to order transfers also notes that some third-party payment app transfers can stay fee-free up to certain thresholds. For example, up to €30 per transfer, €150 a month, or 25 transfers a month, but these figures vary by bank and by transfer type. Check your bank’s price list before you rely on any single figure. Item Official guidance What to check Transfer cost Bank fees may apply Your bank’s current MB WAY pricing Send limit Up to €2,000 per transfer Whether your bank adds extra controls Receive limit Up to €5,000 per month and 50 operations The latest in app or FAQ wording