What is MB WAY in Portugal? A Practical Guide for Expats

Banking
If you have just moved to Portugal, you will hear people mention MB WAY long before anyone explains what it is. It is one of the country’s most common everyday payment tools, but using it usually depends on your local banking setup.
MB WAY can make local life easier, from paying a babysitter to confirming an online order by phone number. But it only works once your local banking setup is in place.
For more on the local setup, see banking in Portugal: the best Portuguese banks for expats in 2026. If you move money between countries, a Wise account can help you hold currencies and send funds into Portugal. It does not replace the bank relationship MB WAY relies on. Availability, fees, and limits can vary by participating bank and may change over time. This guide is for general information only, not financial, legal, or tax advice.
MB WAY is a Portuguese mobile payment service that lets you pay, transfer money, and use other payment features from your phone. Banco de Portugal classifies services like MB WAY as payment applications, which means they link to a payment account or accepted payment card rather than replacing the banking system underneath them.
MB WAY works alongside Portugal’s Multibanco network, the national ATM and payment network you see everywhere. SIBS runs it within that system, and many daily payments now use this local flow instead of asking for card details each time. A participating bank is simply a Portuguese bank that supports MB WAY.
Once set up, MB WAY becomes part of everyday life in Portugal. You might use it at a grocery store, on a Portuguese website, or when sending money to a flatmate.
In stores, MB WAY may let you pay by QR code, by NFC tap on a supported phone, or by confirming a purchase in the app after giving your phone number. The exact flow depends on the terminal and your bank, but the last step is usually a phone confirmation.
Online, MB WAY often feels easier than retrying a foreign card on a Portuguese site. You choose MB WAY, type your number, and approve the payment on your phone.
For many residents, the main appeal is sending money to people they already know. You can transfer money to a contact, request money back, or create a code for cash withdrawal at a MULTIBANCO ATM without using a physical card.
This means you usually do not need to swap an IBAN, the international bank account number used for transfers, just to reimburse someone. MB WAY also connects to MB NET, a virtual card feature for online purchases, but that is separate from the core payment app.
Foreigners can use MB WAY, but access depends on the bank setup behind the app. Downloading the app is the last step, not the real hurdle.
You will usually need:
Some banks prefer in-app activation, while others still make the ATM route simpler. If you are still choosing a local account, Expatica’s guide to Best bank accounts for non-residents in Portugal can help you compare your options.
Insider Tip: A common misconception among new arrivals is that MB WAY needs a Portuguese phone number. The official FAQ says international numbers can work if they are linked to a participating Portuguese bank card. The bigger hurdle is usually the local bank relationship.
Officially, yes. MB WAY’s FAQ says international numbers can be used when they are associated with a participating Portuguese bank card.
Before you depend on that for urgent payments, confirm the latest support with your bank and check the official MB WAY FAQ on international numbers. If codes fail, the issue may be SMS delivery, the number stored on the card, or bank compatibility.
Most people activate MB WAY through a MULTIBANCO ATM, the MB WAY app, or a bank app. If you are still building your local setup, How to open a bank account in Portugal in 2026 explains the wider paperwork, including the Número de Identificação Fiscal or NIF, Portugal’s tax number.
If the code does not arrive, double check the phone number attached to the card and ask your bank whether carrier filtering or card compatibility is blocking activation. A failed SMS often means the phone or card details held by the bank do not match.
The app itself may be free, but transfer costs can depend on your bank and how you use the service. The official MB WAY FAQ on sending money and limits says costs may apply, and Banco de Portugal’s guide on how to order transfers explains that fee rules can depend on transfer type and amount.
As of August 2026, the official MB WAY FAQ says you can send up to €2,000 per transfer and receive up to €5,000 per month across 50 operations. Banco de Portugal’s guide on how to order transfers also notes that some third-party payment app transfers can stay fee-free up to certain thresholds. For example, up to €30 per transfer, €150 a month, or 25 transfers a month, but these figures vary by bank and by transfer type. Check your bank’s price list before you rely on any single figure.
|Item
|Official guidance
|What to check
|Transfer cost
|Bank fees may apply
|Your bank’s current MB WAY pricing
|Send limit
|Up to €2,000 per transfer
|Whether your bank adds extra controls
|Receive limit
|Up to €5,000 per month and 50 operations
|The latest in app or FAQ wording
MB WAY is convenient once it works, but newcomers can still hit a few friction points.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast for local payments and transfers
|Usually depends on a participating Portuguese bank card
|Common in daily life in Portugal
|Bank setup rules can vary
|Handy for online checkout by phone number
|International number activation may still need extra troubleshooting
|Useful for cardless cash access at MULTIBANCO ATMs
|Limits and some fees can apply
|Good for quick local peer to peer payments
|Not a full answer for cross-border money management
Before you confirm a transfer, check the recipient name in the app and be wary of rushed payment requests. Once money is sent, it can be hard to unwind.
MB WAY is mainly designed for local Portuguese payment life. It’s meant for situations where the money is already in Portugal and you need to pay someone or approve a local checkout.
A Wise account fits a different job. If your income or personal funds start in another country, it can help you receive money, hold non-EUR balances, and convert before sending funds to Portugal. Expatica’s guide to the best way to receive money from abroad in Portugal goes deeper on those options.
A Wise account can be useful if you:
If that matches your setup, you can see how the Wise account works. It can support cross border money management, but it does not activate MB WAY on its own.
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
FAQ
Usually no, because MB WAY is normally activated through a Portuguese bank relationship rather than as a standalone app. Check the latest rules with your bank and MB WAY’s official FAQs before assuming an exception applies.
Not necessarily. The app itself may be free, but some transfer costs can depend on your bank, the amount, and how often you use the service, so check the official MB WAY guidance and your bank’s pricing.
MB WAY is the phone based payment layer, while Multibanco is the broader Portuguese ATM and payment network. You might use MB WAY to pay a friend, but a MULTIBANCO ATM to withdraw cash or pay a bill.
As of August 2026, the official FAQ says you can send up to €2,000 per transfer and receive up to €5,000 per month across 50 operations. Because banks and product updates can affect the experience, confirm the latest figures in the app, your bank’s price list, or the official MB WAY FAQ before sending larger amounts.
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