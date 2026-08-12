Working remotely in the Netherlands: rules for expats

Key takeaways Scenario What usually applies Main risk What to check next Source Work rights Where you physically work matters more than where your employer sits Assuming an overseas contract keeps you outside Dutch rules Check whether your status allows this exact work setup IND work permits Visa or residence basis EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals usually have the simplest residence route Non-EU nationals often need a different permit route Check your residence basis before you move IND work permits Tax residency You may still fall into Dutch tax rules even if salary is paid abroad Assuming foreign payroll means no Dutch tax Review your facts with Expatica’s tax hub Expatica tax hub Social security or payroll Temporary cross-border cases may use an A1 certificate, longer stays may not Missing employer registration or contribution duties Check who pays social security and where A1 guidance Day-one admin BRP registration, a BSN, and health insurance can affect daily life fast Delays with salary, banking, and cover Confirm your address can be registered and review insurance rules Government.nl health insurance

What remote work in the Netherlands really means Remote work in the Netherlands can mean three very different things, and that is where many readers get stuck. The key question is not just who pays you, but where the work is physically done and which legal setup sits behind it. Setup Typical position What it usually means in practice Dutch employer You are employed in the Netherlands Dutch employment, payroll, and local admin usually apply Foreign employer You keep an overseas job while living in the Netherlands Residence, tax, and payroll checks still matter in the Netherlands Self-employed professional You invoice clients from the Netherlands You need a valid business and residence setup, plus tax and insurance checks Remote employee, freelancer, or posted worker? You may see these labels used as if they mean the same thing, but they do not. Remote employee: You stay on payroll and work under an employment contract.

You stay on payroll and work under an employment contract. Freelancer: You work for clients on your own account and invoice for services.

You work for clients on your own account and invoice for services. Posted worker: You are sent to another country temporarily under a specific cross-border arrangement.

Can you legally work remotely from the Netherlands? Yes, working remotely in the Netherlands can be legal, but the answer depends on your nationality, residence basis, employer structure, and working pattern. One thing worth knowing is that the Netherlands does not offer a dedicated digital nomad visa, so “possible” does not always mean “simple”. This guide is informational only and not legal or tax advice. For your own case, check with the IND, the Belastingdienst, the SVB, or a qualified adviser before you rely on any single route. EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals If you are an EU, EEA, or Swiss national, you usually benefit from freedom of movement and do not normally need a Dutch work permit to live and work in the country. However, legal residence freedom does not remove Dutch tax, social security, or registration duties. Non-EU nationals and the digital nomad visa question If you come from outside the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, you will usually need a valid Dutch residence basis that matches the work you plan to do. A short tourist stay is not the same as permission to live in the Netherlands and carry out ongoing remote work. Non-EU nationals seeking to reside and work remotely for longer than the 90-day Schengen allowance generally need to apply for the Residence Permit for Self-Employed Individuals (Verblijfsvergunning voor zelfstandige ondernemers). Because the Netherlands does not offer a standalone tourist-style nomad visa, this permit requires applicants to operate as an independent contractor or business owner and demonstrate that their work delivers value to the Dutch market. Depending on your professional background and personal situation, potential pathways include: A self-employed residence route, explained in Expatica’s guide to the digital nomad visa in the Netherlands

Joining a spouse or family member with work rights attached

Another permit category that allows your specific type of work Editor in the Netherlands Tarah Ren Insider tip Don’t get stuck searching for a “digital nomad” label on your visa. What really matters is simply whether your Dutch residence permit legally allows you to work remotely and collect your specific type of income.

Which setup fits your situation best? When it comes to remote work in the Netherlands, most expats end up choosing between three main options. Finding the right fit comes down to a few basic questions, including do you want to stay with your current employer, can that company handle Dutch legal requirements, and does your work qualify as true freelancing? Setup type Who employs you When it fits Main drawback What to verify Foreign employer Your overseas company Shorter or well-planned cross-border arrangements Dutch payroll or compliance issues can still arise Residence rights, payroll, tax, and social security Employer of record A local employer hires you on paper for the foreign company Your employer wants a local employment wrapper Extra cost and less direct employer simplicity Contract terms and who handles payroll Self-employed You work for clients yourself You run an independent business Misclassification risk if it still looks like employment Permit route, tax setup, and client structure Stay employed by a foreign company Working for your current foreign boss while living in the Netherlands is certainly possible, but it requires cooperation from your company. It is seldom as simple as keeping your existing contract unchanged. Because your physical workplace is now in the Netherlands, your employer will likely need to adjust your payroll and social security setups to match local regulations. Caution: A foreign company may still need Dutch payroll support, registration, or another compliant structure even if it has no office in the Netherlands. Use an employer of record or self-employed route An employer of record is a local company that legally employs you in the Netherlands while your foreign company keeps day-to-day control of the work. It can solve local payroll and employer compliance issues, but it changes the structure and can add cost. Self-Employment Becoming a freelancer (ZZP’er) in the Netherlands Read more Self-employment can be more flexible if you genuinely run your own business. If that is your route, start with Expatica’s guides to becoming a freelancer in the Netherlands and starting a business in The Netherlands first. Self-Employment How to start a business in the Netherlands Read more Expatica tip One-client freelancing may look like the easiest solution on paper, but it can attract extra scrutiny if the working relationship still behaves like employment.

Tax, social security, and employment risks to check first While these risks feel closely connected, each one comes with its own set of rules. Separate them in this order before you make plans: 1 Tax residency: Where you are likely to pay tax on income. 2 Social security: Which country’s system covers you. 3 Employment status: Whether your setup looks like employment or genuine self-employment. Tax residency and the 183-day issue If you live in the Netherlands long enough, or move the centre of your life there, you may become a Dutch tax resident even if your employer is abroad. Employer location alone does not settle your Dutch tax position. Start by checking Expatica’s taxes in the Netherlands hub, or browse our guide to freelance taxes in the Netherlands if you plan to invoice clients. Lastly, confirm the details of your situation with the Belastingdienst or an adviser. A1 certificates, social security, and employer obligations For temporary cross-border work, social security can follow different rules from tax. A1 certificate: This can show which country’s social security system still covers you for a temporary arrangement. See the Dutch guidance on A1 certificate coverage.

This can show which country’s social security system still covers you for a temporary arrangement. See the Dutch guidance on A1 certificate coverage. Temporary posting: Some short-term arrangements keep you in your home system for a limited period.

Some short-term arrangements keep you in your home system for a limited period. Ongoing Dutch setup: If you are living and working in the Netherlands on a more stable basis, Dutch coverage or payroll obligations may apply instead. How to avoid bogus self-employment and compliance mistakes Contracts carry far less weight than practical working arrangements when Dutch tax authorities review your setup. Key indicators that could trigger a review include: Depending on one main client for your livelihood

Following rigid schedules set by your customer

Working with company tools under direct managerial supervision

Lacking the independence to contract with other businesses If several of these apply, check the structure before you register as self-employed.