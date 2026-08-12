Working remotely in the Netherlands: rules for expats

The dream of working from a cozy Dutch café or your home in Amsterdam is easier than ever to realize, but setting up your remote work legally requires careful planning. Whether you are employed by a foreign company, working for a Dutch firm, or freelancing as a digital nomad, your legal arrangement hinges on four key factors: your visa status, your tax obligation, your social security coverage, and who officially signs your paycheck.
Our updated guide walks you through the clearest remote work paths in the Netherlands, helping you spot the biggest compliance risks and set up your remote office after landing.
Table of contents
Key takeaways
|Scenario
|What usually applies
|Main risk
|What to check next
|Source
|Work rights
|Where you physically work matters more than where your employer sits
|Assuming an overseas contract keeps you outside Dutch rules
|Check whether your status allows this exact work setup
|IND work permits
|Visa or residence basis
|EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals usually have the simplest residence route
|Non-EU nationals often need a different permit route
|Check your residence basis before you move
|IND work permits
|Tax residency
|You may still fall into Dutch tax rules even if salary is paid abroad
|Assuming foreign payroll means no Dutch tax
|Review your facts with Expatica’s tax hub
|Expatica tax hub
|Social security or payroll
|Temporary cross-border cases may use an A1 certificate, longer stays may not
|Missing employer registration or contribution duties
|Check who pays social security and where
|A1 guidance
|Day-one admin
|BRP registration, a BSN, and health insurance can affect daily life fast
|Delays with salary, banking, and cover
|Confirm your address can be registered and review insurance rules
|Government.nl health insurance
What remote work in the Netherlands really means
Remote work in the Netherlands can mean three very different things, and that is where many readers get stuck. The key question is not just who pays you, but where the work is physically done and which legal setup sits behind it.
|Setup
|Typical position
|What it usually means in practice
|Dutch employer
|You are employed in the Netherlands
|Dutch employment, payroll, and local admin usually apply
|Foreign employer
|You keep an overseas job while living in the Netherlands
|Residence, tax, and payroll checks still matter in the Netherlands
|Self-employed professional
|You invoice clients from the Netherlands
|You need a valid business and residence setup, plus tax and insurance checks
Remote employee, freelancer, or posted worker?
You may see these labels used as if they mean the same thing, but they do not.
- Remote employee: You stay on payroll and work under an employment contract.
- Freelancer: You work for clients on your own account and invoice for services.
- Posted worker: You are sent to another country temporarily under a specific cross-border arrangement.
Can you legally work remotely from the Netherlands?
Yes, working remotely in the Netherlands can be legal, but the answer depends on your nationality, residence basis, employer structure, and working pattern. One thing worth knowing is that the Netherlands does not offer a dedicated digital nomad visa, so “possible” does not always mean “simple”.
This guide is informational only and not legal or tax advice. For your own case, check with the IND, the Belastingdienst, the SVB, or a qualified adviser before you rely on any single route.
EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals
If you are an EU, EEA, or Swiss national, you usually benefit from freedom of movement and do not normally need a Dutch work permit to live and work in the country. However, legal residence freedom does not remove Dutch tax, social security, or registration duties.
Non-EU nationals and the digital nomad visa question
If you come from outside the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, you will usually need a valid Dutch residence basis that matches the work you plan to do. A short tourist stay is not the same as permission to live in the Netherlands and carry out ongoing remote work.
Non-EU nationals seeking to reside and work remotely for longer than the 90-day Schengen allowance generally need to apply for the Residence Permit for Self-Employed Individuals (Verblijfsvergunning voor zelfstandige ondernemers). Because the Netherlands does not offer a standalone tourist-style nomad visa, this permit requires applicants to operate as an independent contractor or business owner and demonstrate that their work delivers value to the Dutch market.
Depending on your professional background and personal situation, potential pathways include:
- A self-employed residence route, explained in Expatica’s guide to the digital nomad visa in the Netherlands
- Joining a spouse or family member with work rights attached
- Another permit category that allows your specific type of work
Editor in the Netherlands
Tarah Ren
Insider tip
Don’t get stuck searching for a “digital nomad” label on your visa. What really matters is simply whether your Dutch residence permit legally allows you to work remotely and collect your specific type of income.
Which setup fits your situation best?
When it comes to remote work in the Netherlands, most expats end up choosing between three main options. Finding the right fit comes down to a few basic questions, including do you want to stay with your current employer, can that company handle Dutch legal requirements, and does your work qualify as true freelancing?
|Setup type
|Who employs you
|When it fits
|Main drawback
|What to verify
|Foreign employer
|Your overseas company
|Shorter or well-planned cross-border arrangements
|Dutch payroll or compliance issues can still arise
|Residence rights, payroll, tax, and social security
|Employer of record
|A local employer hires you on paper for the foreign company
|Your employer wants a local employment wrapper
|Extra cost and less direct employer simplicity
|Contract terms and who handles payroll
|Self-employed
|You work for clients yourself
|You run an independent business
|Misclassification risk if it still looks like employment
|Permit route, tax setup, and client structure
Stay employed by a foreign company
Working for your current foreign boss while living in the Netherlands is certainly possible, but it requires cooperation from your company. It is seldom as simple as keeping your existing contract unchanged. Because your physical workplace is now in the Netherlands, your employer will likely need to adjust your payroll and social security setups to match local regulations.
Caution: A foreign company may still need Dutch payroll support, registration, or another compliant structure even if it has no office in the Netherlands.
Use an employer of record or self-employed route
An employer of record is a local company that legally employs you in the Netherlands while your foreign company keeps day-to-day control of the work. It can solve local payroll and employer compliance issues, but it changes the structure and can add cost.
Self-employment can be more flexible if you genuinely run your own business. If that is your route, start with Expatica’s guides to becoming a freelancer in the Netherlands and starting a business in The Netherlands first.
Expatica tip
One-client freelancing may look like the easiest solution on paper, but it can attract extra scrutiny if the working relationship still behaves like employment.
Tax, social security, and employment risks to check first
While these risks feel closely connected, each one comes with its own set of rules. Separate them in this order before you make plans:
Tax residency: Where you are likely to pay tax on income.
Social security: Which country’s system covers you.
Employment status: Whether your setup looks like employment or genuine self-employment.
Tax residency and the 183-day issue
If you live in the Netherlands long enough, or move the centre of your life there, you may become a Dutch tax resident even if your employer is abroad.
Employer location alone does not settle your Dutch tax position. Start by checking Expatica’s taxes in the Netherlands hub, or browse our guide to freelance taxes in the Netherlands if you plan to invoice clients. Lastly, confirm the details of your situation with the Belastingdienst or an adviser.
A1 certificates, social security, and employer obligations
For temporary cross-border work, social security can follow different rules from tax.
- A1 certificate: This can show which country’s social security system still covers you for a temporary arrangement. See the Dutch guidance on A1 certificate coverage.
- Temporary posting: Some short-term arrangements keep you in your home system for a limited period.
- Ongoing Dutch setup: If you are living and working in the Netherlands on a more stable basis, Dutch coverage or payroll obligations may apply instead.
How to avoid bogus self-employment and compliance mistakes
Contracts carry far less weight than practical working arrangements when Dutch tax authorities review your setup.
Key indicators that could trigger a review include:
- Depending on one main client for your livelihood
- Following rigid schedules set by your customer
- Working with company tools under direct managerial supervision
- Lacking the independence to contract with other businesses
If several of these apply, check the structure before you register as self-employed.
Practical setup for living and getting paid in the Netherlands
Once you know your likely route, the next step is getting the basics in place. This is where many moves slow down, because practical admin can block salary, healthcare, and contracts even when the legal route itself looks workable.
BSN, address registration, and health insurance
You usually need to register your address in the BRP, the Dutch personal records database, within five days of arriving in the Netherlands to get a BSN, or citizen service number. That BSN then unlocks many daily tasks, from payroll to banking and insurance.
To get set up without delay, keep the following in mind:
- Confirm your rental address can be used for municipal registration
- Arrange your BRP registration as early as possible
- Check whether you need to take out Dutch health insurance, using Expatica’s guide to health insurance in the Netherlands and the official Government.nl explanation
Editor in the Netherlands
Tarah Ren
Insider tip
Not every short-term rental allows BRP registration, so you should confirm this before signing if you need a BSN quickly.
Moving money, receiving salary, and paying in euros
Setting up with ING, Rabobank, or ABN AMRO forms a core part of managing everyday bills and domestic transactions in the Netherlands. If your income originates elsewhere, or if you need to transfer large deposits between currencies, adding an international transfer service or multi-currency account to your setup helps ease the transition.
You might be asking whether you need to open a local Dutch bank account immediately. A local account is ideal for settling in, but many expats bridge the gap by using a multi-currency account and travel card while waiting on their BSN registration. To see how this works, Expatica’s Wise review in the Netherlands covers one popular choice.
|Option
|Best for
|Limitation
|Major local bank account
|Local salary, bills, and Dutch payment routines
|Opening can depend on local paperwork
|Wise Multi-currency Account
|Holding foreign salary and converting when needed at at low fees
|It may not replace every local banking need
|Travel card
|First-month spending in euros and trips
|It is usually a spending tool, not a full local setup
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about working remotely in the Netherlands
Can I work remotely in the Netherlands for a UK company?
Possibly, yes. But working for a foreign company from the Netherlands still raises questions about residence status, payroll, tax, and social security, so the company’s location is only one part of the answer.
Do I need a Dutch visa to work remotely in the Netherlands?
That depends on your nationality and residence basis. Non-EU nationals usually need a valid route beyond a short tourist stay, and the route must fit the work they actually plan to do.
Is there a digital nomad visa in the Netherlands?
No, the Netherlands does not have a dedicated digital nomad visa. Some readers may still qualify through another permit route, such as self-employment, a partner route, or another residence category.
Do I pay Dutch tax if my employer is abroad?
You may do. Dutch tax treatment depends on your wider facts, such as time spent in the country and where your life is centred, not just where your employer is based.
Do employees have a right to work from home in the Netherlands?
Not as a general automatic right. Under the Flexible Working Act, employees can make a written request to work from home, and employers need a good reason to refuse, according to Business.gov.nl.
Do I need Dutch health insurance as a remote worker?
Many people who live and work in the Netherlands do need Dutch health insurance, but the exact answer can depend on their social security position and employment setup. Check the rules early, because health cover and municipal registration are closely linked in practice.
Useful resources
Information checked 29th July 2026
- IND work permits overview: Official immigration and work permit guidance.
- IND self-employed residence permit: Details on residence for independent workers.
- Business.gov.nl guide to working from home rights: Legal rights regarding remote work arrangements.
- Business.gov.nl A1 certificate guidance: Rules for cross-border social security.
- Government.nl guide to compulsory Dutch health insurance: Information on mandatory health coverage.