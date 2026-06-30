Registered partnership in the Netherlands: what you need to know

Key takeaways A registered partnership (geregistreerd partnerschap) is a legally recognised relationship available to same-sex and mixed-sex couples in the Netherlands.

It carries nearly identical legal rights and obligations to marriage, including property rights, inheritance, and tax benefits.

You must submit a notice of intent at least 14 days before the ceremony, but some municipalities require longer.

At least one partner must be a Dutch national or legally resident in the Netherlands.

Non-Dutch nationals need additional documents, including a birth certificate registered in the BRP and a declaration of no impediment.

Ceremony costs range from free to €500 or more, depending on the municipality and ceremony type.

What is a registered partnership in the Netherlands? A registered partnership (geregistreerd partnerschap) is a legally recognised form of relationship in the Netherlands, sometimes referred to in English as a civil partnership. Both same-sex and mixed-sex couples can enter into one, and it creates a legal framework covering finances, property, inheritance, children, and taxes. In terms of legal rights and obligations, a registered partnership is almost identical to marriage under Dutch law. Both partners must support each other financially, are each other’s automatic legal heirs if there is no will, and can choose to use each other’s surname. The number of registered partnerships in the Netherlands has grown over recent years, particularly among younger couples seeking the legal protection of a formal union without a traditional wedding ceremony. Registered partnership vs marriage in the Netherlands The rights and obligations of a registered partnership and a marriage are largely the same. The three main differences are: No vows required: At a wedding, partners say “I do.” When entering a registered partnership, no such declaration is needed. Simpler dissolution in most cases: If there are no children under 18 and both partners agree, a registered partnership can be dissolved without going to court, by signing a deed before a civil-law notary or lawyer. A marriage always requires a court proceeding. No legal separation: Married couples can opt for legal separation (scheiding van tafel en bed) as an intermediate step. Registered partners cannot. You can also convert a registered partnership into a marriage at your local municipality, but the reverse is not possible. Feature Registered partnership Marriage Vows required No Yes Dissolution without court Yes (if no children under 18 and both agree) No Legal separation Not available Available Recognition abroad Varies by country Widely recognised Property rules Limited community of property (since January 2018) Limited community of property (since January 2018) You might enjoy Getting married in the Netherlands Read more Registered partnership vs cohabitation agreement A third option for couples in the Netherlands is a cohabitation agreement (samenlevingscontract) – a private written contract drawn up by a civil-law notary. It sets out how a couple manages shared finances, property, and practical matters while living together, but it does not create a legal relationship status. A cohabitation agreement does not grant automatic inheritance rights, does not make you fiscal partners for tax purposes, and does not give the non-birth parent automatic parental status. A registered partnership, by contrast, does all of these things. A notarised samenlevingscontract is required by some pension funds before they will recognise a cohabiting partner as a beneficiary. Beyond that specific use case, a cohabitation agreement and a registered partnership should not be treated as equivalent. Feature Registered partnership Cohabitation agreement Legal registration Yes, at municipality No, private contract Property rules Limited community of property No automatic sharing Inheritance rights Automatic (without a will) No automatic rights Parental rights (mixed-sex couple) Both parents automatic Non-birth parent must take legal steps Pension access Often automatic May require notarised agreement

Who can enter into a registered partnership in the Netherlands? To register a partnership in the Netherlands, both partners must meet the following conditions: Both must be 18 or older.

Neither may already be married or in a registered partnership.

They cannot be close relatives (parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and half-siblings are prohibited. A dispensation may be granted for adoptive siblings).

At least one partner must be a Dutch national or legally registered as a resident in the Netherlands.

If both partners live abroad and neither is a Dutch national, registration in the Netherlands is not possible. Requirements for foreigners registering a partnership in the Netherlands Foreigners can register a partnership in the Netherlands, but there are extra steps involved. The most important requirement is that your foreign birth certificate must be registered in the Personal Records Database (BRP) before the ceremony can take place. Couples where neither partner is Dutch and neither is registered in the BRP must submit their notice of intent in writing or in person at the municipality rather than online. You will also need to provide a declaration of no impediment to prove you are not already in a marriage or registered partnership in another country. Any document not written in Dutch, French, German, or English requires a certified translation and potentially an apostille (an official authentication stamp). Non-EU nationals must also present a valid residence permit. Start gathering foreign documents 6 to 12 months before your intended ceremony date, as obtaining them can be slow. When both partners are Dutch nationals living abroad, the notice of intent must be submitted to the Municipality of The Hague, which will forward it to the municipality where the ceremony will take place. For questions about partner visas and residence rights, see Expatica’s guide to family and partner visas in the Netherlands. About the Netherlands Expat life in the Netherlands: 10 questions answered Read more

How to register a partnership in the Netherlands Step 1: Submit your notice of intent The first step is to submit a notice of intent (melding van voorgenomen partnerschap) to the municipality where you plan to hold the ceremony. This must be done at least 14 days before the planned date. Some municipalities require a longer notice period. The Hague, for example, requires at least 12 weeks. You can book up to one year in advance. If both partners are Dutch nationals registered in the BRP, you can usually complete this step online using DigiD, the Dutch digital identity system. If either partner is not registered in the BRP, you will need to do this in writing or in person. The notice of intent itself is free of charge. Step 2: Gather your documents Both partners will need to provide: A valid passport or national identity card.

A birth certificate.

Proof of address (a BRP extract or equivalent).

Records of any previous marriages or registered partnerships, along with a divorce decree or death certificate if applicable. Non-Dutch nationals will also need the additional documents described in the previous section. You will need to arrange two to four witnesses, all aged 18 or older, who will need to bring valid proof of identity on the day. Documents not in Dutch, French, German, or English require a certified Dutch translation. Step 3: Choose your ceremony type Most Dutch municipalities offer several ceremony types: Free ceremony: Held on Monday mornings, with limited time slots. No speech, witnesses only, and the officiant is assigned by the municipality. No cost.

Held on Monday mornings, with limited time slots. No speech, witnesses only, and the officiant is assigned by the municipality. No cost. Simple or budget ceremony: A small fee (typically around €110–€320 depending on the municipality). No speech, held in a meeting room.

A small fee (typically around €110–€320 depending on the municipality). No speech, held in a meeting room. Standard ceremony: Held in the council chamber or equivalent space, with a speech and guests permitted. Weekday fees typically range from €300 to €500. Evening and weekend ceremonies are usually higher, often €600 or above.

Held in the council chamber or equivalent space, with a speech and guests permitted. Weekday fees typically range from €300 to €500. Evening and weekend ceremonies are usually higher, often €600 or above. Ceremony at an external venue: You can hold the ceremony at a location of your choice, subject to conditions. Costs are broadly similar to a standard ceremony. Fees vary between municipalities, so check your local municipality’s website for the most up-to-date pricing. Weekend and evening slots are always more expensive than weekday daytime ceremonies. Step 4: Attend the ceremony On the big day, a civil registrar (trouwambtenaar) conducts the ceremony. While the legally required elements must take place in Dutch, you can arrange interpreters at your own cost for the rest of the service. You will also need to ensure at least two witnesses are present. After the ceremony, the partnership is registered in the BRP. If the ceremony takes place in a different municipality from where you live, your home municipality will be notified automatically, usually within approximately two weeks.

What are the legal consequences of a registered partnership? Registering a partnership creates a legal framework that affects your finances, property, inheritance, children, and taxes from the moment the ceremony takes place. Property and finances Registered partnerships automatically fall under limited community of property (beperkte gemeenschap van goederen). Under this system, any assets and debts you held individually before the union remain yours alone, whereas property and liabilities acquired during the partnership are split equally. Similarly, any inheritances and gifts received throughout your time together are kept separate from the shared estate. If you want a different arrangement – for example, keeping all assets fully separate – you can draw up partnership conditions (partnervoorwaarden) with a civil-law notary before the ceremony. These can cover how existing and future assets are divided, income arrangements, and pension provisions. Buying & Selling Property taxes in the Netherlands: is it expensive to buy property? Read more Inheritance rights When you enter a registered partnership, you automatically become each other’s legal heir. If one partner dies without a will, the surviving partner inherits the estate. Without registered partner status – for example, if you only have a cohabitation agreement – the surviving partner has no automatic inheritance rights under Dutch law. A registered partnership also provides a more favourable inheritance tax position compared to an unregistered relationship. It is still worth drafting a will with a notary to make sure your specific wishes are fully protected. Expatica’s guides to inheritance tax in the Netherlands and wills in the Netherlands have more detail. Children and parental rights Mixed-sex couples benefit from automatic recognition, meaning both partners become legal parents of any child born during the registered partnership. Regulations differ for same-sex female couples, where the birth mother is automatically a parent, but the other partner must formally acknowledge the child and apply for joint parental responsibility. Regarding same-sex male couples, parental status is secured exclusively through acknowledgement or adoption. In a cohabitation arrangement without registration, the non-birth parent must always take active legal steps to gain parental status, regardless of the couple’s circumstances. For practical information on raising children in the Netherlands, see Expatica’s guide to childcare in the Netherlands. Tax implications Once registered, both partners are treated as fiscal partners (fiscaal partners) by the Dutch Tax Authority (Belastingdienst). This means you can split taxable income between you, claim tax deductions jointly (such as mortgage interest relief), and may qualify for certain allowances not available to unregistered couples. Fiscal partner status can also affect entitlements to benefits and social security contributions. If you have income from abroad or a complex financial situation, it is worth speaking to a Dutch tax adviser. Expatica’s guide to the Dutch tax system is a useful starting point.

Do you need a notary for a registered partnership? The ceremony itself does not require a notary. It is conducted by a municipal civil registrar. However, a civil-law notary is needed in two specific situations: Partnership conditions (partnervoorwaarden): If you want to deviate from the default limited community of property – for instance, keeping all assets fully separate – you must draw up partnership conditions with a notary before the ceremony. Dissolution without court involvement: If you later decide to end the partnership without children under 18, and both parties agree, the dissolution deed must be signed before a civil-law notary or lawyer. You can find accredited civil-law notaries through the Royal Dutch Association of Civil-law Notaries at knb.nl.

Is a registered partnership recognised abroad? A registered partnership is fully recognised within the Netherlands. Outside the country, recognition varies considerably. Within the EU, most countries recognise registered partnerships. However, some EU member states do not provide for registered partnerships at all: Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. In those countries, your partnership may carry no legal weight. Outside the EU, recognition is even less consistent. Some countries treat a Dutch registered partnership as equivalent to marriage while others do not recognise it at all. Same-sex registered partnerships may face additional challenges in countries with no legal framework for same-sex unions. If you plan to move abroad, own assets in another country, or have children whose status may be affected, check with the relevant country’s embassy or consulate before registering. For cross-border situations, consulting a family law notary or international family lawyer is recommended.

How to end a registered partnership in the Netherlands Ending a registered partnership is simpler than ending a marriage in most cases. If there are no children under 18 and both partners agree to the dissolution, you can end the partnership by signing a joint statement before a civil-law notary or lawyer – no court involvement is needed. This is one of the key practical advantages of a registered partnership over a marriage. If there are children under 18, you must go to court and submit a parenting plan, just as with a divorce. Legal separation is not available for registered partners. For more on the dissolution process – including what happens with property and children – see Expatica’s guide to getting divorced in the Netherlands.

Frequently asked questions about registered partnerships in the Netherlands Can I convert my registered partnership into a marriage in the Netherlands? Yes. You can convert a registered partnership into a marriage at your local municipality. It can be done as a simple desk process without a ceremony, though you may choose to have one. Fees depend on the municipality – for example, in Amsterdam there is an €80.80 conversion fee and a €17.80 fee for a copy of the conversion deed. Converting a marriage into a registered partnership is not possible under Dutch law. Can foreigners enter into a registered partnership in the Netherlands? Yes, as long as at least one partner is a Dutch national or is legally registered as a resident in the Netherlands. If both partners live abroad and neither is Dutch, registration is not possible. Non-Dutch nationals need additional documents – including a birth certificate registered in the BRP and a declaration of no impediment – and should allow 6 to 12 months to gather them. What is the difference between a cohabitation agreement and a registered partnership? A registered partnership is a formal legal status recorded at the municipality that grants near-identical rights to marriage, including automatic inheritance, parental rights in most cases, and fiscal partner status for taxes. A cohabitation agreement (samenlevingscontract) is a private contract drawn up by a notary that covers the financial and practical arrangements between two people living together, but does not create a legal relationship status. The two are not interchangeable. What does a cohabitation agreement cost in the Netherlands? A cohabitation agreement is drawn up by a civil-law notary and typically costs between approximately €300 to more than €1000, depending on the notary and the complexity of your situation. Cheaper online templates exist but may not offer the same legal protection as a properly notarised agreement. You can find accredited notaries through the Dutch notary association at knb.nl. How long does a registered partnership registration take in the Netherlands? From the date you submit your notice of intent, the minimum waiting period is 14 days. You must hold the ceremony within one year of the notice. For non-Dutch nationals who need to gather foreign documents, the full process can take several months, making it wise to start at least six months in advance. After the ceremony, the BRP is updated automatically. What is the samenlevingscontract in the Netherlands? Samenlevingscontract is the Dutch term for a cohabitation agreement – a written contract between two people who live together but are not married or registered partners. It is drawn up by a civil-law notary and can cover shared expenses, bank accounts, property ownership, and what happens if the relationship ends. It does not grant legal relationship status. Some pension funds require a notarised samenlevingscontract before allowing a cohabiting partner to be added as a beneficiary.