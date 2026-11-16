Key takeaways WOZ value is the municipality’s official property valuation for tax and admin purposes. It does not set today’s bid.

Check the address on WOZ Waardeloket, then confirm the valuation year and value reference date before comparing it with current listings.

A gap between WOZ and price is often normal because the figure is tied to a past reference date and standardized assumptions.

Ask for the valuation report if you can, and review living area, plot size, condition, extensions, and comparable sales.

Question the number when key property details look wrong or when better comparable sales near the reference date point to a different value.

What WOZ value means and what it does not WOZ refers to the Dutch property valuation system established under the Wet waardering onroerende zaken. Municipalities use it to estimate the market value of properties for tax purposes. WOZ can help buyers understand potential property taxes and compare valuations. However, it shouldn’t be used on its own to decide how much to offer for a home. Figure What it shows Main use Key limit WOZ value Official municipal valuation Taxes, admin, comparison point Based on rules and a past reference date Asking price Seller’s marketing price Starts negotiations Can be strategic Agreed purchase price Price buyer and seller accept Contract and financing process Reflects one deal, not every home’s value Lender valuation Formal appraisal for financing Mortgage decision May differ from WOZ and asking price Information last checked on 19/10/2026 WOZ also doesn’t determine your property transfer tax when buying a home. This is generally based on the property’s value at the time of purchase, rather than its earlier WOZ assessment. The WOZ valuation reference date (waardepeildatum) is 1 January of the year before the assessment applies. For example, the 2026 WOZ value uses market conditions from 1 January 2025 – however, renovations or new construction can affect the separate property-condition reference date (toestandspeildatum). Property prices may have changed since the valuation date, so compare the WOZ value with completed sales from around that period rather than relying on current asking prices.

How to check a WOZ value and the valuation report Before you rely on a WOZ value, check it at WOZ Waardeloket and confirm which valuation year you are looking at. WOZ Waardeloket allows anyone to check published residential WOZ values for free. However, it doesn’t provide the full valuation report (taxatieverslag) – eligible owners can request this from their municipality, often through MijnOverheid. For a deeper check, use the guidance from Government.nl and the Waarderingskamer to understand how the value is assessed and what you can verify. A valuation report includes key property details and the comparable sales used to assess the value. Depending on the report, you may also find information about maintenance, condition and other characteristics, such as: usable floor area

plot size

property type and year of construction

extensions, outbuildings, or renovations

the comparable properties used Photo: Dana Marin (Amsterdamian)/Unsplash Where to look up a property online Start with WOZ Waardeloket for the public number. Then use Kadaster if you want paid purchase-price context for comparable homes, and your municipality site or MijnOverheid for formal documents. Public lookup is helpful, but it does not replace the full report behind the WOZ valuation. Convert overseas savings for your Dutch property deposit with Wise Convert foreign currencies into euros with mid-market rates.

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How buyers should use WOZ before making an offer Before making an offer, compare the property’s WOZ value with recent sale prices and its current condition. If you are buying a home in the Netherlands, it can help you spot questions about timing, condition, and local owner costs before you bid. A large gap between WOZ and the asking price often starts with timing. The WOZ figure may predate a jump in neighborhood prices, sit before a renovation, or reflect a seller’s strategy in a competitive market. Leasehold arrangements (erfpacht) can also create differences. WOZ valuations generally assume the property is owned outright, while the price buyers are willing to pay may reflect ground rent and other leasehold conditions. If the gap looks large, do this next: 1 Check the waardepeildatum and compare like with like. 2 Look for completed sale data near that reference period, not just current listings. 3 Review condition issues, leasehold terms, and any major upgrades. 4 Expect a lender or valuer to do a separate assessment if you need mortgage finance. Illustrative example: For example, a home listed at €525,000 could have a WOZ value of €460,000 if property prices have risen since the valuation reference date. The difference doesn’t necessarily mean the asking price is too high, but it justifies a closer look at recent sales and the property’s condition. If you are funding from overseas savings If your deposit or cash contribution is still in another currency, exchange-rate moves and transfer fees can reshape your euro budget faster than a modest WOZ gap. For eligible savings or paid-out proceeds, some buyers compare providers such as Wise before converting into euros, but notary escrow, mortgage funds, and regulated purchase deposits must follow the required legal process.

When and how to object to a WOZ value A WOZ objection works best when you can point to a clear factual issue or a stronger comparable sale. The formal notice is the WOZ-beschikking, or WOZ decision, and the usual deadline is six weeks from the date on that notice, so check it immediately. New owners can request their own formal WOZ decision from the municipality and challenge the valuation if they disagree. 1 Read the WOZ-beschikking and note the date, municipality, and objection route. 2 Check the valuation report for factual errors, such as size, type, or condition. 3 Contact the municipality first if you need clarification or want an obvious mistake corrected quickly. 4 File the formal objection on time, online or by letter, if you still disagree. 5 Explain why the value looks incorrect and attach your best evidence. 6 Keep copies of everything and follow the municipality’s next-step instructions. The goal is an accurate Dutch property valuation. Be careful with commercial no-cure-no-pay objection services, because authorization, fee, and data-sharing terms can vary. If you speak informally with the municipality first, do not let that conversation make you miss the formal deadline. What evidence makes an objection stronger Stronger evidence usually includes incorrect property details, better comparable completed sales near the reference date, documented condition issues, or a recent purchase price that clearly supports a different value. Asking prices alone are weaker evidence than completed sales, and informal contact with the municipality should not replace filing within the deadline.

What WOZ can change in your owner costs WOZ is used to calculate municipal property tax (OZB) and certain water-board charges. It also helps determine eigenwoningforfait, an amount added to taxable income under Dutch owner-occupier tax rules – but the exact impact depends on your municipality, water board, tax year, and personal situation. Other ongoing costs include mortgage payments, maintenance, utilities and home insurance. Apartment owners may also pay contributions to a homeowners’ association (Vereniging van Eigenaren, or VvE). Check the current pages from your municipality, water board, and Belastingdienst instead of relying on national averages or old examples. FAQ Frequently asked questions about WOZ value in the Netherlands Is WOZ value the same as a property's current market value? Not necessarily – WOZ is an estimate of a property’s market value on an earlier reference date, using specific legal valuation assumptions. Its current selling price may be different because market conditions or the property itself have changed. How do I check the WOZ value of a Dutch property online? Search the address on WOZ Waardeloket, then confirm the valuation year and value reference date shown for that property. For deeper detail, use the municipality route or MijnOverheid if you are eligible for the formal WOZ valuation report. Can I file a WOZ objection after buying a home in the Netherlands? Yes – if you become a homeowner during the year, you can request your own formal WOZ decision (WOZ-beschikking) from the municipality. You can then object within six weeks of the date on that decision if you disagree with the valuation. Does WOZ value affect Dutch property tax? Yes, WOZ can affect some Dutch property-related taxes and charges, including OZB and parts of owner-occupier tax context. The actual amount varies by municipality, water board, and tax year, so always verify locally. Why is the WOZ value lower than the asking price? Often because the WOZ value reflects an older reference date rather than today’s market. Renovations, condition differences, and seller pricing strategy can also create a gap, so treat it as a cue to investigate rather than proof the price is wrong.