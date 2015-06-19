Buy-to-let mortgages in the Netherlands

Looking to buy your new dream home in the Netherlands? Expat Mortgages can help. Their team of mortgage experts can help you with every step of the way, helping you get the keys to your new place in the Netherlands. For more help and guidance, contact the experts at Expat Mortgages today.

Expats often ask whether it would be possible for them to purchase a rented apartment or buy-to-let investment. Against the backdrop of low-interest rates and rising property prices, apartments and residences in the large Dutch cities are considered an interesting investment. In addition to gaining rental income, forecasts project that buyers can expect an increase in property value as well. Buy-to-let properties are possible with private cash. However, taking out a mortgage is now a popular option.

Conditions for buy-to-let investments in the Netherlands

On behalf of the expat community, Expatica investigated the requirements for foreigners looking to invest in a buy-to-let property in the Netherlands.

Expats must have spent at least three years living and working in the Netherlands. Their minimum gross income should be €45,000 per year. Also, the EU nationality condition applies.

Another significant detail is that private cash is necessary at all times. The bank provides a loan up to 70% of the value of the property, which means the remainder of the purchase needs to be financed with own cash.

As the conditions can be confusing, it’s a good idea to talk to an advisor. In the Netherlands, you can even find experts who specialize in guiding internationals through the process.