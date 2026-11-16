Key takeaways Check who owns the land, because municipal and private leasehold do not work the same way.

Confirm the current canon, how often it’s paid, and when it can be reviewed or reset.

Ask whether the canon is bought off only for the current period or for perpetuity.

Read the applicable general provisions, because they can affect transfer, use, renovation, and future costs.

Confirm the lease type before you bid, because temporary, continuous, and perpetual structures create different risks. Convert international funds into euros with Wise See fees before making a transfer

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Erfpacht explained: what it means when buying in the Netherlands Erfpacht is a real property right over land that belongs to someone else. You can still buy, sell, and live in the home, but your right comes with conditions set in the deed and related general provisions. Leasehold properties in the Netherlands don’t always work like Amsterdam ground lease. Municipal and private leasehold can differ materially, so check the actual documents for the property in question. Leasehold rights can generally be transferred, subject to the conditions in the deed. Ownership of the building may depend on the property’s legal arrangements, including whether a separate right of superficies (opstalrecht) exists.

Canon is the ground rent payable to the landowner. It can be paid periodically or bought out in advance, depending on the terms of the lease.

The exact rights, restrictions, and review rules come from the registered deed and the applicable conditions. Amsterdam uses three main types of ground lease. Other municipalities and private landowners may have different arrangements, so look at the terms in your property deed. Lease type Duration Payment pattern Main buyer risk Temporary ground lease Fixed end date Canon may be payable until the term ends Uncertainty over renewal, extension, or end-of-term conditions Continuous ground lease Long periods, often reset at the end of each period Canon may be paid periodically or bought off for the current period Future canon can be recalculated when the current period ends Perpetual ground lease No new lease periods Canon is fixed once, often with inflation adjustment, or bought off for perpetuity. Ground rent can still rise with inflation, and property changes may create additional costs. Information last checked on 19/10/2026 Housing Dutch real estate: buying a house in the Netherlands Read more

Which lease terms matter most before you bid Before making an offer, check how much the lease could cost you and whether its conditions might affect how you use or sell the property. Start with the current canon, how often it is paid, and whether any arrears exist.

Then check the change mechanism, such as annual inflation indexation or a reset at the end of a lease period.

If the canon is bought off, ask until when. Bought off until 2055 is not the same as bought off in perpetuity.

For Amsterdam ground lease, check whether any buyout covers only the current period or the perpetual period as well. What to check about duration, transfer rights, and use restrictions Note whether the lease is temporary, continuous, or perpetual, and write down the key dates.

Some deeds require approval before transfer, extension, or a legal change to the property.

Check the property’s permitted use, known as its bestemming. The deed may restrict changes such as converting residential space to business use.

Example: if you plan to combine living and work space, a use restriction could block that or trigger extra costs.

How municipal rules can change the risk Erfpacht rules vary between municipalities and private landowners. Amsterdam has its own system, which doesn’t necessarily apply elsewhere in the Netherlands. What to check with Amsterdam ground lease rules The City of Amsterdam says buyers should check the lease type, whether the canon has been bought off, when the current period ends, and which General Provisions apply. This affects how much is due now and what can happen later. Do not read bought off as forever – on a continuous lease, it can mean no canon is due only until the end of the current period, after which a new canon may be set. A perpetual buyout is designed to cover the perpetual period as well, subject to the deed and later changes in legal destination or construction. What to verify outside Amsterdam Confirm whether leasehold exists at all, because some homes are on freehold land.

Identify the landowner, such as the municipality, a housing body, a church, or another private party.

Ask whether buyout exists, how resets work, and where the current local rules are published.

Do not assume another city uses Amsterdam’s terms, dates, or switch options.

What to review in the deed, Kadaster, and seller documents The property deed, seller’s documents and Dutch land registry (Kadaster) can help you check the leasehold conditions before buying. Which documents and questions should you ask for? Ask the seller or estate agent for the leasehold deed (akte van vestiging) and applicable conditions. You can also request registered documents through Kadaster, although fees may apply.

The current transfer deed, so you can see how the right was passed to the seller.

Kadaster ownership information (Eigendomsinformatie) to check whether the property is leasehold, and the registered leasehold deed to review its conditions, ground rent and duration.

The current canon status, including whether payments are up to date.

The applicable general provisions and the next review, reset, or end date.

Any notice about arrears, pending changes, or permissions linked to the property.

A question for the notary: does this lease structure create any special financing, transfer, or completion issue?

Should you buy out the ground lease or keep paying canon? Buying out the ground rent means paying more upfront, but can make your future costs more predictable. Continuing to pay canon costs less initially, although your payments may increase later. Compare the upfront buyout price with the ground rent you’d expect to pay while owning the property. Look at whether payments can increase, when the current lease period ends, and whether the buyout covers future periods. Before you model the numbers, ask the municipality, seller, or notary for the exact buyout terms in writing. Option Predictability Upfront cash need Main check Keep paying canon Lower if reset rules are open-ended Lower at purchase How and when canon can change Buy out current period Higher until the current term ends Higher now What happens after the current period expires Buy out perpetual period, where available Highest on future canon timing Highest now Whether the deed and official rules confirm a true perpetual buyout Information last checked on 19/10/2026

How erfpacht affects mortgages and tax Erfpacht can affect affordability as well as paperwork, as mortgage lenders assess the leasehold terms before approving a loan. They may consider the landowner, the remaining lease period, ground rent increases and any restrictions in the deed, while private leasehold agreements can be harder to finance. Periodic ground rent payments may be tax-deductible if the property qualifies as your main home under Dutch tax rules. An upfront payment to buy out the ground rent is not deductible, although interest on a qualifying loan used to finance the buyout may be. Check your circumstances with the Dutch Tax Administration (Belastingdienst). Using overseas funds to buy property in the Netherlands If you’re using savings from abroad or money from selling a property overseas, exchange rates and transfer fees could affect how much you have available for your purchase. First confirm with the notary and the receiving account which payment route is acceptable and when the funds need to arrive. Some buyers compare money transfer providers such as Wise for converting eligible personal funds or paid-out proceeds into euros, or for holding money in a multi-currency account before conversion, once the payment route is confirmed. Keep in mind, Wise is not a mortgage, escrow, pension, or investment solution, and it is not a substitute for any protected client-money arrangement required in the transaction. Large transfers may require identity or source-of-funds checks, so allow time for verification before any payment deadline. Confirm the exact receiving account details and deadline before sending funds.

Ask what source-of-funds evidence or transfer proof may be needed.

Compare the total conversion cost, not just the visible transfer fee.

Compare fees and exchange rates for your transfer amount before you book. Compare fees with Wise