Selling property in the Netherlands: Complete guide 2025

Key takeaways Understand the legal requirements for selling a home in the Netherlands, including what official documents you will need

Learn tips for a quicker sale at a good price through effective market research, good preparation, and creating a professional listing

Find out the costs associated with property sales, such as taxes and professional fees

Ease the process by working with qualified local professionals including solicitors, real estate agents, and tax advisors

Once the sale is complete and you’ve settled your bills, you can transfer the proceeds to your account – if sending money abroad, providers such as Wise offer fast, secure international transfers at mid-market exchange rate.

Legal requirements for selling property in the Netherlands When selling a house in the Netherlands, you’ll need to understand your legal obligations. This includes preparing the necessary documentation and, if needed, engaging relevant professionals. If you’re unsure about any part of the process, it’s worth seeking guidance from a housing expert or property lawyer. One key obligation is the “duty of disclosure”, which requires sellers to report any known defects in the property, including hidden issues. You can document these in a building inspection report that details the property’s condition. You will also need a notary (notaris) to prepare the property transfer deed, although the buyer is usually responsible for appointing one. Notaries often also handle drafting the property sale agreement. What are the documents needed to sell a property in the Netherlands? The following documents are typically required when selling property in the Netherlands: Property title deeds ( akte van eigendom ): Proof of legal ownership

Proof of legal ownership Cadastral extract ( kadastraal uittreksel ): Details about the property, including size, layout, and building materials

Details about the property, including size, layout, and building materials Energy performance certificate ( EPC ): Mandatory for most Dutch properties since 2021

Mandatory for most Dutch properties since 2021 Your own personal ID: Such as a passport or birth certificate If you are selling a house with a mortgage in the Netherlands, you will also need to supply information on any outstanding debts tied to the property. Optional documents that can help reassure buyers include a building inspection report and a maintenance report, which logs all repairs and upkeep carried out on the property.

How to sell your house in the Netherlands: Step-by-step guide Dutch property sales involve several key stages. Below is a clear step-by-step overview of the process of selling a house in the Netherlands. Step 1 – Get professional help and start the market analysis Before putting your property on the market, make sure it’s ready for sale. Although there’s no legal requirement to renovate or repair, improvements can increase both the value and attractiveness of your home. Always weigh the potential return against the cost of upgrades. Next, research the housing market to set a realistic asking price. You can check national data from sources like De Nederlandsche Bank (the Dutch central bank) or ABN AMRO. You can also compare local listings on property portals such as Funda. The optimal selling price will depend on: Location

Property type

Age and condition

Size

Energy efficiency If you prefer not to do this yourself, you can hire a real estate agent (verkoopmakelaar). While not compulsory, most Dutch sellers work with an agent. They handle everything from pricing and marketing to negotiations and paperwork. Make sure your agent is a member of a professional body such as the NVM, VBO, or Vastgoedpro. Another option is to get an independent property valuation from a certified appraiser (taxateur). Platforms like HuisAssist can help you find one. Step 2 – Preparing documentation and advertising your property Gather the essential documents early in the process. If you are missing anything, contact: Kadaster for a cadastral extract

A Dutch notary (search via Notaristarieven) for title deeds

An energy label advisor if you need an EPC (check the EP-Online database) At the same time, start preparing your marketing strategy. In addition to advertising through estate agents, you can also list on online property portals. Popular listing sites in the Netherlands (many in Dutch) include: Funda (although you will need to do this through an estate agent)

Huislijn

Huispedia Other options include advertising in local newspapers, magazines, and online forums. Marketing your property involves compiling a professional and attractive listing. In addition to the basic information (address, asking price), include: A clear, appealing property description

Professional photos

A detailed floor plan

Information on the neighborhood (amenities, transport links, schools) Most agents prepare this for you, but if you sell independently, take care to make your listing professional and comprehensive. Step 3 – Managing viewings, receiving and evaluating offers Once the property is listed, prospective buyers will arrange viewings. An appointed agent can handle this stage, although you can choose to attend if you wish. Offers in the Netherlands are usually submitted in writing and often below the asking price. You can accept, reject, or negotiate. Factors like how long the property has been on the market may influence your decision. Once you accept an offer, the buyer will arrange financing (usually a mortgage). A notary or your agent can request a security deposit, typically 10% of the purchase price, which is held in the notary’s account. Step 4 – Contract exchange and legal completion The next step is signing the sales agreement (koopovereenkomst). The estate agent usually drafts this, but a notary can also prepare it if agreed. The contract should include details of the parties involved, agreed purchase price, deposit amount, property condition, and any movable items included in the sale. Once signed, the buyer has a 3 day cooling off period, during which they can withdraw without penalty. After this, the sale is binding, unless subject to agreed conditions (e.g. financing). Step 5 – Settlement and fund transfer The final steps take place at the notary’s office. On the agreed completion date: Both parties sign the transfer deed (akte van levering)

The notary registers the transfer with the Kadaster

The buyer pays the remaining balance

You hand over the keys

Final utility meter readings are recorded If you still have a mortgage, the notary will arrange for it to be repaid from the sale proceeds. Don’t forget your tax obligations. While private homeowners generally don’t pay capital gains tax on the sale of their primary residents, exceptions may apply. Non-residents may also have tax liabilities in their home country. Always consult a tax advisor if in doubt. Bringing home funds from a foreign property sale: Chris chose Wise Wise can help to repatriate your funds after selling a property in the Netherlands. Your euros are converted with the mid-market rate and transparent fees – there’s even an automatic fee discount for higher value transfers. Here’s what Chris, a Wise customer, has to say about the service: “Brilliant service all the way from our house sale in Spain through to then transferring euros to GBP into a UK account. Would definitely recommend to everyone.” *In this example, the customer name was changed for privacy. The customer wasn’t paid to share their review. Review collected from Trustpilot in August 2025. Send money with Wise!

Tax implications and responsibilities for property sellers Be sure to consider the tax implications of private property sales and seek advice from a qualified tax professional if in doubt. The good news is that neither residents nor non-residents have to pay Dutch capital gains tax on selling a house in the Netherlands. . However, if a property is not your main residence, it falls under the box 3 wealth tax system. This applies to property owned by non-residents not living in the Netherlands, as well as resident-owned property that’s an investment or second home. Inheritance tax may also be due if proceeds from a Dutch property sale form part of an estate. Tax rates vary depending on inheritance value and the relationship between the deceased and beneficiary. Non-residents should be mindful of possible tax liabilities in their home country. The Netherlands has tax treaties with many countries to prevent double taxation, but it is important to confirm how the rules apply in your specific case. Tax implications for residents in the Netherlands Tax implications for non-residents in the Netherlands A tax resident is someone who has their main residence in the Netherlands. They pay Dutch tax on their worldwide income.



There is no capital gains tax on property sales in the Netherlands. Taxes on property sales for residents include:

– Wealth tax (box 3 income) – applies to second homes and holiday homes only, payable on an assumed annual return (5.88% in 2025) rather than actual sale profit when the property is sold. Flat rate of 30%.

– Inheritance tax – payable by beneficiaries if property is sold as part of an estate. Rates between 10-40%. Non-resident taxpayers are individuals who have their main residence outside of the Netherlands. They pay tax only on income earned in the Netherlands, including income from property sales.



No capital gains tax. Taxes on property sales for non-residents include:

– Wealth tax (box 3 income) – payable on all non-resident property sales, at the same rate and on the same assumed return as for residents. However, non-residents don’t benefit from the tax-free allowance.

– Inheritance tax – same as for residents Special rules and exemptions Residents benefit from a tax-free allowance on box 3 income (€57,684 per person in 2025). For inheritance tax, exemptions depend on your relationship to the deceased. In 2025, the tax-free allowances are: €804,698 for spouses and registered partners

€25,187 for children and grandchildren

€2,690 for siblings, other relatives, and non-relatives Income tax declaration requirements All Dutch residents must file an annual income tax return declaring income from the previous calendar year. This ensures the Dutch Tax and Customs Administration (Belastingdienst) can check whether you owe additional tax or are entitled to a refund. The Dutch tax year runs from 1 January to 31 December, with tax returns usually filed between 1 March and 30 April the following year. The tax office normally issues an assessment within 3 months. Residents can file their returns online, through the Dutch tax app, or using a paper form (in Dutch) from a local tax office. You’ll need a Dutch tax number, plus a digital tax ID if submitting electronically. To avoid errors with your tax obligations, discuss your situation with a qualified tax professional if you have concerns or if your situation is complex. Is it necessary to declare a property sale on income tax as a non-resident in the Netherlands? If you are a non-resident and sell property in the Netherlands, you will generally have to complete a Dutch tax return in the year following the sale (e.g. in 2026 if the sale took place in 2025). This is to report assets and income under Dutch tax law. You can submit your tax return either online or using a paper form. Details are available on the Dutch Tax Administration website. Keep in mind that you must also comply with the tax laws in your country of residence. Since international property sales can create obligations in two jurisdictions, it’s worth seeking advice from a cross-border tax specialist to avoid double taxation or missed liabilities.

International considerations for cross-border property sales If you want to transfer proceeds from selling Dutch property overseas, check the reporting requirements in both the Netherlands and the recipient country. This applies not only to tax but also to anti-money laundering rules. You may need to provide evidence for the source of funds when sending large sums abroad. The minimum requirements usually include personal ID (e.g. passport) and proof of source of funds (e.g. a bank statement or property transfer deed). Some countries also require transfers over a certain threshold to be reported. International money transfers can be costly, especially for large sums. Hidden fees and poor exchange rates often reduce the amount that arrives. To maximize your returns, compare providers carefully. Look for a service with both low fees and a transparent exchange rate, so you keep more of your money at the other end. Bank vs. Wise: International transfers of large sums One way of saving money is to consider using providers other than banks for your money transfer. Here’s a quick comparison table highlighting the difference in fees between Wise and ABN AMRO on a 50,000 EUR transfer into USD. Sending 50,000 EUR to USD Sending money with Wise Sending money with ABN AMRO Send money fees 206.86 EUR* 9.00 EUR Exchange rate 1.17890 1.17021 Total received in USD 58,701.13 USD 58,499.95 USD *Discount on sending money fees for sending more than 20k USD abroad. Data taken on Wise comparison site on 24th September 2025. This example illustrates how Wise saves you over $200 on a single transfer. While ABN AMRO charges a lower upfront fee, its exchange rate markup makes the transfer more expensive overall. Wise, by contrast, uses the mid-market exchange rate with a clear, upfront fee – so there are no hidden costs. Wise is a good option for international property sellers as it offers several benefits, including: Transfers at the real mid-market rate

Rate lock features to protect against currency fluctuations

Ability to receive funds in EUR and convert later when the rate is favorable Send money with Wise

How much does it cost to sell a house in the Netherlands? Cost breakdown When selling your home in the Netherlands, you’ll need to budget for several expenses beyond any tax obligations. Here’s a breakdown of the most common costs: Real estate agent commissions: Typically 1-2% of the sale price (plus 21% VAT), depending on agent, property value, and level of service (e.g. marketing, administration, and viewings)

Typically 1-2% of the sale price (plus 21% VAT), depending on agent, property value, and level of service (e.g. marketing, administration, and viewings) Legal and professional fees: The buyer usually appoints and pays the notary. As the seller, you may need one if you have to cancel a mortgage deed or arrange a title deed. Other possible costs include solicitors or additional appraisals.

The buyer usually appoints and pays the notary. As the seller, you may need one if you have to cancel a mortgage deed or arrange a title deed. Other possible costs include solicitors or additional appraisals. Marketing and advertising expenses: Often included in the agent’s fee. If arranged separately, expect costs for professional photography (€100-300), valuation reports (€400-800), and online portal listings.

Often included in the agent’s fee. If arranged separately, expect costs for professional photography (€100-300), valuation reports (€400-800), and online portal listings. Mandatory certificates and inspections: An EPC usually costs between €200-400, depending on property size. Optional extras, such as a building inspection report, can cost €300-800.

An EPC usually costs between €200-400, depending on property size. Optional extras, such as a building inspection report, can cost €300-800. Pre-sale preparation costs: Costs vary depending on how much you invest in improvements such as professional cleaning, gardening, or repairs.

How long does it take to sell a house in the Netherlands? Selling a property in the Netherlands can take anywhere from a few weeks to over, depending on the circumstances. Once you’ve found a buyer and signed a purchase agreement, the legal process up to the notary transfer usually takes 8-12 weeks. Several factors influence how quickly a home sells, including: Marketing conditions and seasonal demand

Property type, location, and presentation

Pricing strategy and negotiations

Marketing efforts and visibility

Administrative steps, such as contract changes or the buyer’s mortgage approval Delays most often occur during the final stage if the buyer’s financing takes longer than expected or legal documents require amending.

Tips and best practices for successful property sales Selling a property can be smoother with careful planning. Here are some actionable tips: Research the market first: Review local property listings, latest sales data, and consider a professional valuation to set the right price.

Review local property listings, latest sales data, and consider a professional valuation to set the right price. Get professional advice early: Consult legal and financial specialists from the start to ensure you comply with regulations and avoid surprises.

Consult legal and financial specialists from the start to ensure you comply with regulations and avoid surprises. Invest in a high-quality property listing: Professional photographs and a detailed, attractive description can attract more buyers and justify a higher asking price.

Professional photographs and a detailed, attractive description can attract more buyers and justify a higher asking price. Advertise on multiple platforms: Use property websites, agent networks, and private listings to reach a wider audience.

Use property websites, agent networks, and private listings to reach a wider audience. Keep thorough financial records: Track all property-related expenses, some may be deductible for tax expenses.

Track all property-related expenses, some may be deductible for tax expenses. Manage currency risks if selling internationally: Consider the timing of conversions and use tools like limit orders or forward contracts to protect against exchange rate fluctuations.

Conclusion Selling a house in the Netherlands can be challenging and, at times, lengthy. With careful preparation and the right support, however, the process becomes much smoother – whether you’re a resident or selling from abroad. Start by researching the basics – local laws, current market trends, and financial requirements. When in doubt, seek guidance from local legal and financial professionals. Finally, remember that the sale isn’t over once the keys are handed over. International sellers often need to transfer proceeds abroad, and using a reliable money transfer service like Wise can reduce fees, speed up the process, and provide better exchange rates. Send money with Wise