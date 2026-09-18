Best Money Saving Apps in the Netherlands for Expats

Key takeaways These picks were filtered for Dutch fit, English usability, the type of saving they offer, and the trade-off to check before you download. Dyme : Automatically tracks subscriptions and recurring expenses across Dutch bank accounts to spot hidden costs and bill leaks.

Automatically tracks subscriptions and recurring expenses across Dutch bank accounts to spot hidden costs and bill leaks. Scoupy : Delivers supermarket cashback and weekly grocery discounts by scanning physical receipts from local retailers.

Delivers supermarket cashback and weekly grocery discounts by scanning physical receipts from local retailers. Too Good To Go : Offers heavily discounted “Surprise Bags” of surplus food from Dutch bakeries, cafes, and grocery stores.

Offers heavily discounted “Surprise Bags” of surplus food from Dutch bakeries, cafes, and grocery stores. Woolsocks : Links to your primary bank account to deliver automatic cashback, digital gift card rewards, and spending insights.

Links to your primary bank account to deliver automatic cashback, digital gift card rewards, and spending insights. NS and OVpay : Optimizes daily Dutch public transit costs by tracking travel history and identifying cheaper subscription passes.

Optimizes daily Dutch public transit costs by tracking travel history and identifying cheaper subscription passes. Wise : Cuts foreign currency fees by allowing you to hold, convert, and spend multiple currencies alongside your main Dutch bank account.

Cuts foreign currency fees by allowing you to hold, convert, and spend multiple currencies alongside your main Dutch bank account. N26: Features flexible digital sub-accounts and budget-tracking tools to help manage daily spending from a mobile app.

Dyme Dyme is one of the strongest budgeting tools for expats looking to plug hidden household leaks. Operating under a Dutch Central Bank (DNB) license, the app links directly to major Dutch institutions like ING, ABN AMRO, and Rabobank to give you a single dashboard for all your recurring bills. It excels at detecting active subscriptions and automating cancellations or contract switches. Keep in mind that unlocking full budgeting controls and custom categories requires a paid tier, and auto-categorization can still occasionally mislabel generic bank descriptions. Why Dyme suits Dutch bills and subscriptions Dutch households quickly build up SEPA Direct Debit charges, meaning automatic bank-to-bank bill payments, for telecoms, insurance, utilities, streaming, and gym memberships. Dyme becomes useful when those payments are grouped in one view instead of being buried across old statements. Expatica tip: Annual price rises are much easier to catch when recurring charges sit in one place.

Scoupy Scoupy is built specifically for saving on Dutch grocery runs without needing a full budgeting system. Instead of store-wide discounts, the app focuses on brand-specific cashback and product trial offers across major supermarkets like Albert Heijn, Jumbo, Lidl, and Plus. You buy the featured item, scan your register receipt, and receive a refund directly into your bank account. Because offers change weekly and require manual scanning, it rewards shoppers who like planning meals around deals rather than those looking for passive savings. House & Home Dutch supermarkets and grocery stores Read more

Too Good To Go Too Good To Go is a practical anti-waste app for cutting food spend when you are flexible. In Dutch cities it works best for bakery pickups, supermarket extras, and prepared meals near stations or offices, so it can chip away at lunch and snack costs as well as your grocery bill. One thing worth knowing is that the saving comes from Surprise Bags of unsold food, not from choosing an exact basket. If you like predictability or have strict dietary needs, the trade-off is obvious: pickup times and contents can vary.

Woolsocks For expats who struggle to stick to rigid budget limits, Woolsocks offers a more relaxed, reward-driven approach to money management. By combining automatic merchant cashback, digital voucher deals, and basic transaction overviews, the app fits right into daily life in the Netherlands. Its biggest appeal lies in earning passive perks without requiring active tracking. The main trade-off is that full functionality, like automatic rewards, depends on linking your main Durch bank account, so you will want to verify which local stores are currently participating. Where cashback and round-ups help most Cashback and automatic micro-savings help most when your spending is already digital, like getting money back on household purchases, while small round-ups build a buffer for annual bills or travel. Check the official app page before you sign up, because partners and saving mechanics can change.

NS app and OVpay For many expats in the Netherlands, no best money saving apps shortlist is complete without transport. The NS app and OVpay help you see what you actually spend on trains, buses, trams, and metro, which matters when daily commuting or hybrid office life starts eating into your budget. OVpay, the national tap-in payment system for public transport, is especially useful because its app shows travel history, payments, missed check-ins, and expense claims. The NS app helps with route planning and makes it easier to compare pay as you go with a travel product, especially if you regularly use public transport in the Netherlands. Transportation Public transport in the Netherlands Read more Compare the maths if you have: Daily commuting

Part-time office travel

Off-peak train use

Frequent city transport The saving comes from choosing the right product for your pattern, not from the app alone.