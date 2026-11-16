Key takeaways Most private gains are not taxed as a standalone capital gains tax. For many expats, savings and investments sit in Box 3.

The 36% Box 3 rate is the final tax rate on Box 3 income, not a tax on the full value of your assets.

A 5% or larger shareholding can move the analysis into Box 2, and business-like or work-linked income can move it into Box 1.

If your actual return is lower than the notional Box 3 result, you may be able to report the lower figure.

Before filing, check Dutch tax residency, 1 January values, 30% ruling timing, and any foreign tax exposure.

Does the Netherlands have capital gains tax? Most private individuals do not pay a separate Dutch capital gains tax in the classic sense. Instead, the Dutch system sorts income into three boxes, and most private savings and investments fall into Box 3. Most personal investment accounts fall under Box 3, while significant shareholdings in a company may be taxed under Box 2. For a broader primer, Expatica’s guide to the Dutch tax system and Government.nl’s overview of the three tax boxes help set the scene. Tax box What it covers Example Box 1 Employment, business income and main-home tax rules Salary or income from business activities Box 2 Income from substantial shareholdings Dividends or gains from a qualifying 5% company stake Box 3 Savings, investments and other private assets Bank savings, investments or a second home Information last checked on 19/10/2026

How Box 3 taxes savings and investments Box 3 covers income calculated on certain savings, investments and other assets, rather than taxing every capital gain when it’s realised. Under the current Belastingdienst Box 3 guidance, the starting point is your position on 1 January 2026. Under this calculation, the Dutch tax authority uses assumed rates of return for different assets and deductible debts. It then applies a tax-free allowance to calculate your taxable income, before charging tax at 36%. What counts as Box 3 assets and debts? Box 3 usually includes savings, Dutch and foreign bank accounts, brokerage accounts, shares held privately, second homes, rented property, and other private investments. Certain debts can also matter, such as investment debt or debt linked to a second home. Your main home usually follows different rules in Box 1, where WOZ value and mortgage rules matter instead. Before filing, gather: 1 January account statements for Dutch and foreign accounts

investment and property valuations, including WOZ value where relevant

evidence of Box 3 debts and any interest paid on those debts How the Box 3 calculation works in practice The tax-free allowance (heffingsvrij vermogen) reduces the value of your assets used in the standard Box 3 calculation. It isn’t a direct deduction from your investment income. For tax year 2026, the Belastingdienst provisional Box 3 calculation page uses a 1.28% return for bank balances, 6.00% for investments and other assets, 2.70% for deductible debts, a 36% tax rate, and a tax-free allowance of €59,357 per person, or €118,714 with a tax partner. Only qualifying debts above €3,800 per person are included in the standard calculation. A simple way to think about it is: 1 Classify what is a bank balance, an investment or other asset, and a deductible Box 3 debt. 2 Apply the return percentages to each category. 3 Work out your capital yield tax base, which is assets minus deductible debts. 4 Reduce that base by the tax-free allowance, then calculate what share of your total base is taxable. 5 Apply that share to the taxable return, then apply the 36% Box 3 tax rate. Example: if you have €150,000 in savings and no tax partner, the notional return is €1,920. With a tax-free allowance of €59,357, the taxable portion of your savings is €90,643. The assumed return attributable to that portion is approximately €1,160, giving a Box 3 tax bill of around €418 at 36%. The allowance does not come straight off your return. It reduces the share of your capital base that is taxed. Check annual figures before you file.

Actual return vs notional return in Box 3 Box 3 generally calculates tax using assumed rates of return. However, following rulings by the Dutch Supreme Court (Hoge Raad), you can report your actual return if it’s lower than the calculated amount. This is separate from the Rijksoverheid plan for a new Box 3 system from 2028. The Dutch government plans to introduce a new Box 3 system from 2028, based more closely on actual investment returns. However, the legislation is still under consideration and may change before taking effect. Notional return (fictief rendement) Actual return (werkelijk rendement) Uses assumed rates for different asset types Uses real income and changes in asset values Generally based on assets and debts held on 1 January Considers returns over the tax year Applies the standard tax-free allowance Does not apply that allowance Used for provisional 2026 assessments Can be reported for comparison when filing Information last checked on 19/10/2026 When can you report your actual return? How you report your actual return depends on the tax year: For 2025 onwards, you can report your actual return through your income tax return. For earlier eligible years, you generally use the separate Opgaaf werkelijk rendement form. Compare the notional outcome with your real result before you choose.If your actual return is lower, the lower amount may matter under the current rebuttal framework. The standard filing steps in How to file income tax in the Netherlands can help you place this option in context, but confirm the official Belastingdienst route for your year. What counts towards your actual return? Your actual return includes interest, dividends and changes in the value of investments, even if you haven’t sold them. Losses on some assets can offset gains on others within the same tax year. But there is no tax-free allowance when actual return is used, most costs are not deductible, and a negative total return for the year is set to €0. A key exception is certain interest on Box 3 debts. For example, if you earn €1,200 in interest and dividends but your investments lose €3,000 in value, your total actual return is minus €1,800. The Belastingdienst treats this as €0 for that year, but you cannot carry the loss forward to reduce tax in future years. From 2026, an additional amount may apply when calculating the actual return on second homes or other properties available for personal use. Known as bijtelling eigen gebruik, it can be based on the property’s economic rental value or, where applicable, a percentage of its WOZ value, adjusted for the days available for personal use. Manage international currencies with Wise Convert currencies using the mid-market exchange rate

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When gains fall into Box 1 or Box 2 instead For example, if you move to the Netherlands with €80,000 in savings, a personal investment account and an 8% stake in your former company, your savings and investments would generally fall under Box 3. The company shares, however, may be taxed under Box 2. Box 2 and substantial interest: when 5% ownership matters Box 2 usually becomes relevant when you, alone or together with a tax partner, own at least 5% of the shares, options, or profit rights in a company. If you hold shares in your own company or a closely held company, the answer may stop being Box 3 once that threshold is crossed. Box 1 and other exceptions for active income or trading Most private investments fall under Box 3. However, income may fall under Box 1 if your activities go beyond normal management of personal investments, such as running a trading or property business. Shares or other benefits received through employment may also have different tax treatment.

What expats need to check when moving to, living in, or leaving the Netherlands Your Dutch tax obligations may change when you move to or leave the Netherlands, particularly if you have savings, investments or property abroad. Tax residency, worldwide assets, and part-year issues If you’re a Dutch tax resident, your worldwide savings and investments may fall under Box 3. Non-residents are generally taxed only on certain Dutch assets, such as property in the Netherlands, while tax treaties may affect the final amount payable. The 30% ruling transition and double-tax questions The partial foreign tax liability option associated with the Dutch 30% ruling was withdrawn for new cases from 2025. However, some people who used the ruling before 2024 can continue using the previous arrangements for the 2026 tax year. Taxes The Dutch 30% ruling explained Read more Dutch treatment also does not decide how another country taxes the same asset or gain. If you have US links, US-Netherlands double tax treaty for expats in the Netherlands is a useful starting point, but treaty analysis is still case specific.