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Private pensions in the Netherlands for expats

Private pensions in the Netherlands can help if AOW and workplace saving will not cover the retirement you want. For expats, tax relief, portability, and product rules often matter as much as the pension itself once life crosses borders.

Tarah Ren
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In Dutch terms, a private pension sits in pillar three of the retirement system. It is voluntary retirement saving, usually through a bank-based pension account or a lijfrente, for people who are self-employed, have limited workplace accrual, or want extra retirement income.

This guide covers tax relief, jaarruimte Netherlands rules, banksparenNetherlands options, and what moving abroad with Dutch pension arrangements can mean in real life.

Key takeaways

  • Private pensions usually matter most if you are self-employed, have no or low workplace pension, or want to top up future income.
  • Most expats compare two routes: banksparen, which uses a restricted pension savings or investment account, and lijfrente, a broader annuity framework often arranged through a bank or insurer.
  • Tax relief may apply only if you have a pension gap room, known as jaarruimte, or older unused room called reserveringsruimte.
  • If you may leave the Netherlands later, check provider rules, payout options, and tax treatment before you sign, not after you deregister.
  • Speak to a regulated adviser if several countries, inheritance issues, or large retirement-related transfers are involved.

How private pensions fit into the Dutch pension system

Private pensions are the third layer of the Dutch pension system. The first layer is AOW, the Dutch state pension. The second is workplace pension through an employer. The third is voluntary saving that you arrange yourself.

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AOW is a basic payment, not a full salary replacement, and not every expat builds up enough workplace pension. If your pension record is patchy, a supplementary pension in the Netherlands can help fill the gap.

  • AOW builds from years insured in the Netherlands.
  • Workplace pensions depend on your employer and scheme.
  • Private pensions are optional and are often used to cover missing future income.

Who usually needs a private pension in the Netherlands?

Private pensions are most relevant for self-employed workers, employees with low or no employer pension, people who arrive mid-career, and residents who expect to move again before retirement. A simple example is a freelance designer who has built some AOW years in the Netherlands but no steady workplace pension.

  • You are self-employed or between employers.
  • Your UPO shows lower income than you expected.
  • You started building Dutch pension rights later in life.
  • You want extra control over retirement planning in the Netherlands.

Many expats assume AOW plus an employer scheme will be enough, but a quick check on mijnpensioenoverzicht.nl and your latest UPO often shows gaps sooner than expected.

Main private pension options in the Netherlands

Most people comparing private pension options in the Netherlands end up choosing between a bank-based route and a lijfrente route. It’s also good to know that the terms overlap. Banksparen can sit within the wider lijfrenteframework, with the key difference being how the money is held, invested, and paid out.

Option typeHow it worksTypical benefitsMain drawbacksBest-fit user
Bank-based pension savings or investment account, banksparenYou contribute into a restricted pension account and later convert the pot into periodic payoutsSimple structure, clear pot ownership, often easier to compare chargesMoney is locked for retirement, payout timing rules apply, and non-resident servicing can varySelf-employed savers or readers who want a straightforward extra pension
Lijfrenteinsurance or investment planYou build a tax-advantaged retirement pot under annuity rules, sometimes with insurance features or investment choicesMore design flexibility, possible survivor features, can suit tailored planningCharges and payout terms vary widely, flexibility differs, and moving abroad needs extra checksPeople with more complex family, payout, or planning needs

Pension savings accounts and banksparen

banksparen policy lets you build a private pension through a dedicated bank account rather than a traditional insurance scheme. You get tax relief on your contributions now, but you cannot treat it like a standard savings account. Withdrawals are restricted until retirement, when the total pot transitions into scheduled monthly payouts.

If you plan to move away from the Netherlands eventually, check upfront whether the provider allows non-resident account holders and how they handle cross-border payouts.

Lijfrente insurance and investment-based plans

Lijfrente products in the Netherlands are tax-privileged annuity arrangements used to build extra retirement income. They can be insurance-based or investment-based, so risk, survivor treatment, payout shape, and charges can differ more than many expats expect.

Focusing only on the tax deduction can mean missing fee or flexibility differences. When readers search for pension insurance options, this is usually the category they mean, so look closely at build-up charges, payout rules, and what happens if you later move abroad.

Inheritance tax Netherlands

Tax relief, jaarruimte and reserveringsruimte explained

The tax benefit is often the main attraction, but it is not automatic. In simple terms, a deductible contribution usually depends on having a pension gap and staying within the room allowed by current Dutch rules.

  1. First, work out whether you have a pension gap. This usually means your expected AOW and workplace pension are lower than the retirement income you are aiming for.
  2. Next, calculate your annual deduction room, called jaarruimte. If you did not use some room in earlier years, you may also have reserveringsruimte.
  3. Last, check how the product is treated for tax. Contributions that qualify can reduce taxable income in box 1, while money inside a qualifying pension product is generally kept outside normal box 3 savings taxation until payout.

Before you pay in, use the Belastingdienst tool and confirm the current rules for your own situation.

How to check your pension gap

The most reliable route is to start with your latest UPO, then check your accrued pension and AOW view at mijnpensioenoverzicht.nl, and then use the Belastingdienst jaarruimte tool.

If you can log in with DigiD or eIDAS, the process is usually faster. If you have worked in more than one country, compare the Dutch overview with foreign pension statements before you decide how big the real gap is.

How private pensions work if you move abroad

Many expats hesitate here because the rules for keeping, transferring, and cashing out differ. Keeping a Dutch private pension after leaving is not the same as transferring pension rights, and neither is the same as receiving a future payout abroad.

SituationWhat to checkWhere to confirmWhy it matters
Staying in the EU/EEAProvider servicing rules, payout country, tax withholding, local reportingYour provider, Belastingdienst, and current residence-country guidanceEU moves can still create admin or tax friction
Moving outside the EU/EEAWhether the provider will keep the product, local product restrictions, payout mechanicsYour provider and a regulated adviser if rules are unclearNon-resident access and tax treatment may be narrower
Returning home laterWhich country may tax payouts, currency conversion route, proof of past deductionsBelastingdienst, local tax guidance, and your providerGood records reduce surprises when payouts start

If your wider plan also includes housing, healthcare, or residence questions around retiring in the Netherlands, deal with those alongside the pension checks rather than treating them as separate.

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Can you keep, transfer or cash out a Dutch private pension?

You may be able to keep a Dutch private pension after leaving, but that depends on the provider, the product, and your destination country. “Transfer” can mean a legal move of pension value or rights to another pension arrangement, which is very different from simply sending money to another bank account later.

Early access is usually restricted, and cashing out early can trigger income tax and revision interest, so treat it as an exception to investigate carefully instead of a standard exit route.

expatica-netherlands-money-management

What tax and exchange-rate costs should expats check?

Tax on contributions or payouts is one cost question, while exchange-rate markup and transfer fees are another. Readers often miss that difference when a large retirement-related amount has to cross borders.

If you later receive or send a large pension-related payment internationally, compare the full cost at banks such as ABN AMRO, ING, and Rabobank, including any exchange-rate margin, against a specialist transfer service.

Wise is a transfer service tool worth comparing when moving substantial sums. Unlike major banks that build hidden markups into foreign exchange rates, Wise uses the mid-market rate and breaks down its fees upfront. On a large lump-sum transfer, avoiding exchange-rate markups often saves far more than chasing a lower flat transfer fee

Learn more about Wise

How to compare providers, fees and advice

If you are not sure whether a bank-led product or a more tailored route suits you, start with the friction points, not the brochure promises. A structure that looks tax-efficient today can become awkward later when you move, inherit, or start drawing income. Check for:

  • All charges, including setup, fund, advice, and payout costs
  • Payout rules, minimum term, and start dates
  • Investment risk and how it changes near retirement
  • Survivor options and beneficiary treatment
  • English-language service and non-resident account rules

Before signing, read the product documents closely, confirm the fee structure, and check whether the provider can still service you if you leave the Netherlands.

When professional advice may be worth it

Professional advice may be worth paying for if you have a large pension gap, income from self-employment that changes year to year, pension rights in several countries, inheritance concerns, or a planned move before retirement. It can also help when you expect a large retirement-related transfer and need the pension decision separated from the later money-transfer decision.

Expatica’s directory of financial advisers in the Netherlands is a sensible starting point for regulated help. If you later need to move a large sum across currencies, compare the total bank cost with a specialist such as Wise rather than relying on the headline fee alone.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about private pensions in the Netherlands

Can expats open a private pension in the Netherlands?

Yes, many can, but access depends on residency, tax status, provider rules, and whether the product fits your pension position in the Netherlands. For a Dutch pension for expats, the key check is whether the provider accepts your status now and after any future move abroad.

Are private pension contributions tax-deductible in the Netherlands?

Only contributions that fit within the qualifying pension gap room can usually be deducted. To confirm whether jaarruimte or reserveringsruimte applies in your case, check the latest position with the Belastingdienst.

What is the difference between banksparen and lijfrente?

Think of banksparen as a bank-based way to build or pay out pension money through a restricted account. Lijfrente is the broader Dutch annuity framework, which can include bank-based and insurance-based arrangements with different flexibility and risk.

Can I keep a Dutch private pension if I leave the Netherlands?

Sometimes, yes, but the answer turns on your provider, destination country, and the current rules that apply when you move. Confirm this before deregistering, because fixing it after you leave is often harder.

Can I withdraw a private pension early in the Netherlands?

Early withdrawal is usually restricted and can trigger income tax and revision interest. Read the provider terms and current Belastingdienst rules before taking any action.

How do I check my pension gap in the Netherlands?

Start with your UPO, then check your pension overview at mijnpensioenoverzicht.nl, and then use the Belastingdienst jaarruimte tool. Together, those give you the clearest official starting point before choosing any private pension product.

Useful resources

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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