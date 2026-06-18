UK State Pension Transfer to the Netherlands

Can I transfer my UK pension to the Netherlands? The Netherlands has a three-pillar pension system consisting of: Compulsory state pension (Algemene Ouderdomswet – AOW)

Occupational/employer pension (often compulsory for employees in some sectors)

Private individual pension This is broadly similar to the UK system of state, workplace, and private pensions. If you move from the UK to the Netherlands, what happens to your pension depends on the type you have. You cannot transfer a UK state pension abroad. However, you can still receive your state UK pension in the Netherlands. This can be paid into either a UK or Dutch bank account. To qualify, you must have made enough National Insurance (NI) contributions in the UK. Because the Netherlands is in the EU, your UK State Pension should continue to increase each year in line with UK pension uprating rules. However, you generally cannot claim pension credit if you move abroad. Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip Even after Brexit, your UK State Pension will continue to increase annually in the Netherlands due to ongoing UK-EU social security agreements. However, remember that you will lose eligibility for UK pension credit once you relocate. You can transfer many workplace and private pensions to the Netherlands. Transfers are usually via a Qualifying Recognized Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS) approved by HMRC. Transferring to a non-QROPS can lead to significant tax charges. You may also be able to transfer a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), although not all overseas schemes accept these transfers. Most “defined contribution” workplace pensions can usually transfer overseas. However, “defined benefit” pensions (e.g., many public sector and civil service pensions) are often difficult or impossible to transfer out of the UK. If a transfer is not possible or worthwhile, you can normally keep the pension in the UK and receive payments into either a UK or Dutch bank account when you retire. Transferring different pension types UK pension type Can you transfer to the Netherlands? Typical option State No Receive payments into a UK or Dutch account Workplace (defined contribution) Usually yes Transfer to a QROPS or keep in the UK Workplace (defined benefit) Often no Keep in the UK and receive payments abroad Private/SIPP Yes Transfer to a QROPS or keep in the UK *Information correct on 25th May 2026 Retirement The pension system in the Netherlands Read more

Transferring the UK State Pension to the Netherlands You can’t transfer a UK state pension to the Netherlands but you can still claim your pension while living there. How it works post-Brexit Before Brexit, the UK was part of the European Union’s pension coordination system. This allowed people who lived and worked in more than one EU country to combine their social security contribution records when applying for a state pension. Although the UK has left the EU, similar rules still apply between the UK and EU countries, including the Netherlands, under the post-Brexit social security agreements. Photo: Marco/Pexels If you move from the UK to the Netherlands, your pension rights are generally kept separate between the two countries. Your UK State Pension is based on your UK National Insurance (NI) contributions, while the Dutch state pension is primarily residence-based, calculated on years spent living and working in the Netherlands. Each country calculates its pension entitlements differently. In the UK, you normally need at least 10 qualifying years to receive any State Pension, and 35 years to get a full pension. In the Netherlands, there is no minimum period. Instead, you build up 2% of a full pension for each year you are insured under the AOW scheme, meaning you get a full pension after 50 years of insurance. In some cases, insurance periods in the Netherlands can help you meet the minimum qualifying conditions for a UK State Pension under UK–EU coordination rules. The UK government will continue to pay your UK State Pension if you live in the Netherlands. You can choose to have it paid into a UK bank account or directly into a Dutch bank account in euros. Claiming your pension from abroad Here is a step-by-step process to claiming your UK state pension in the Netherlands: Check your state pension age – this is the earliest age at which you can claim your pension, although you can delay it if you wish. The current UK pension age is between 66 and 67. In the Netherlands, the state pension is currently 67, and is scheduled to rise to 67 years and 3 months in 2028. Get a state pension forecast – this will tell you how much you will get, based on your NI contributions. Contact the UK International Pension Centre (IPC) or the Dutch social insurance agency – you can contact the IPC either online or by claim form. This is the DWP system for people living abroad. You should normally begin the process around four months before you want payments to start. Alternatively, you can claim through the Dutch social insurance agency (Social Verzekeringsbank – SVB) if you worked in the Netherlands and built up pension rights. The SVB will coordinate with the UK authorities. Gather your documents – you will need to provide your passport/valid ID, your NI number, your address in the Netherlands, details of your UK and Dutch employment history, and dates that you’ve lived/worked abroad. Decide where you want to be paid – you can receive payments to a UK account in GBP or a Dutch account in EUR. You’ll need to provide bank details to the IPC. Choose your payment frequency – UK state pension payments are usually every four weeks. Check whether you qualify for a Dutch pension – if you lived and worked in the Netherlands, you may also be entitled to a Dutch state pension. The UK and Dutch pension authorities will coordinate contribution records where applicable. Manage your overseas pension payments with Wise The DWP can pay your UK pension into a local Dutch bank account, but this typically involves high fees and hidden markups. Using a Wise Account will allow you to hold 40+ currencies including GBP and EUR, and choose when to convert at the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees. This means you can receive your pension in GBP and convert into EUR at low costs when it’s convenient for you. Go to website Money Management How to use Wise in the Netherlands as an expat Read more

Transferring Private and Workplace Pensions You can transfer many private and workplace UK pensions to the Netherlands. The main vehicle for this is QROPS. What is QROPS? A Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS) is an overseas pension scheme that meets HMRC requirements and can receive transfers from UK-registered pension schemes, including private and workplace pensions. Although the pension is regulated overseas, the scheme must broadly comply with rules similar to those applying to UK pensions – including minimum pension access ages (currently 55, rising to 57 in 2028). There are currently QROPS schemes in 27 overseas countries, including the Netherlands which currently has over 100 schemes. The list updates frequently, so check that a scheme still qualifies before transferring your pension. Transferring a UK pension to a non-QROPS overseas scheme can trigger significant UK tax penalties, including unauthorised payment charges of at least 40%. Because of these risks, many UK pension providers will only transfer pensions to recognised QROPS schemes. If you place your pension in a QROPS in the Netherlands, you will receive it in EUR and are usually taxed in the Netherlands if you are a Dutch tax resident. Receiving your pension in euros can also reduce exposure to currency exchange fluctuations. HMRC continues to monitor QROPS transfers for five full UK tax years after the transfer. Certain withdrawals or changes in circumstances during this period could trigger substantial UK tax charges if the scheme no longer meets HMRC requirements or exemption conditions cease to apply. QROPS schemes can offer a wide range of investment options, including collective funds, equities and bonds, although the available investments vary by provider. One disadvantage is that QROPS arrangements often involve relatively high fees, including setup charges, annual administration costs, and adviser fees. The 25% Overseas Transfer Charge In 2017, the UK government introduced a 25% overseas transfer charge on QROPS transfers. However, you are usually exempt from the charge if: Your employer sponsors the QROPS

You live in the country where your QROPS is based and you haven’t exceeded your available overseas transfer allowance (currently set at £1,073,100) If your transfer exceeds the overseas transfer allowance, the 25% charge may apply to the excess amount. SIPPs for expats in the Netherlands An alternative to transferring a private pension into a QROPS is to keep your pension in the UK through a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). A SIPP is a flexible type of pension that lets you choose how your money is invested, either by selecting investments yourself or by using investment options managed by the provider. SIPPs are regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Many providers allow non-UK residents to keep or manage a SIPP after moving abroad, although some providers may restrict new contributions or account access for overseas residents. If you move from the UK to the Netherlands and keep a SIPP, pension payments are usually made in GBP. This means exchange rate changes can affect the value of withdrawals when converted into EUR. SIPPs offer UK tax advantages. UK tax relief on contributions is generally available up to annual limits, currently £60,000 for most people. However, if you become a non-UK resident, tax relief usually only continues for up to five UK tax years unless you have relevant UK earnings. You can normally also take up to 25% of your pension tax-free when you want to start withdrawing – earliest age 55 (increasing to 57 in April 2028). Before making decisions, it is important to consider cross-border tax rules, as many countries tax residents on worldwide income. You should also check the costs involved, including annual management, investment, and transaction fees. SIPP vs QROPS in the Netherlands Keeping a SIPP in the UK Moving to a Dutch QROPS Taxation Subject to UK pension rules but income taxed in the Netherlands, with double taxation usually avoided through the UK-Netherlands tax treaty. UK tax relief on contributions and tax-free lump sum withdrawal up to 25%, although may be subject to Dutch tax. Income subject to Dutch tax. Overseas transfer charges of 25% if you exceed transfer allowance (just over £1m). Possible tax penalties if you withdraw within five years of setting up. Investment Flexibility Highly flexible with access to wide range of investments chosen either by pension holder or SIPP provider. Often flexible, with multicurrency investment options, but varies depending on provider. Ease of Access Easy access and flexible drawdown from age 55 (increasing to 57 in 2028), although not all SIPP providers accept non-UK residents. Easy access and flexible drawdown from age 55 (increasing to 57 in 2028), although fees (setup and ongoing) often more expensive, and switching later can be complex. *Information correct on 25th May 2026

Tax Implications: UK vs the Netherlands When planning your pension arrangements for your relocation to the Netherlands, you will need to consider the tax implications. Where will your pension be taxed, and what taxes will apply? Double Taxation Agreements (DTA) Both the UK and Netherlands apply income tax at progressive rates. If you move to the Netherlands and become a tax resident, you will pay tax on your worldwide income. Meanwhile, you’ll also be liable for UK income tax on UK-sourced income. ||| This can have implications for pensions kept in the UK. Fortunately, the UK and the Netherlands have a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) to reduce double taxation. Under the UK-Netherlands DTA, pensions are generally taxable only in the country of residence, meaning UK pensions are usually taxed in the Netherlands once you become a Dutch tax resident. UK government service pensions are typically taxable in the UK. In many cases, UK pension payments can be paid gross after obtaining treaty relief from HMRC. The Netherlands applies a three-box income tax system: Box 1 – income from employment, business, home ownership, pensions, and social benefits, taxed at progressive rates

Box 2 – income from business ownership (5% shares or more), taxed at either 24.5% or 31%

Box 3 – income from assets, savings, and investments, taxed at 36% above the personal allowance (€59,357 in 2026) Pensions are taxed under Box 1, although some investment-based retirement assets may fall within Box 3 depending on their structure and tax treatment. If you relocate to the Netherlands as a high-skilled worker and qualify for the 30% ruling, up to 30% of your salary can be tax-free for a limited period. However, pension accrual generally does not apply to the tax-free portion of salary unless special arrangements are made. Pensions in the Netherlands may be subject to Dutch inheritance tax between 10–40% above allowance rates, although it depends heavily on the type of pension and beneficiary structure. Because cross-border pension taxation between the UK and Netherlands is highly complex, specialist tax advice is strongly recommended. Is my pension taxed in the UK or the Netherlands? Type of pension Where taxed? Income tax rate State Netherlands (included along with other forms of Box 1 income) Progressive rates up to 49.5% QROPS Netherlands (included along with other forms of Box 1 income) Progressive rates up to 49.5% Government Service Pensions (defined benefit, e.g., civil service, public sector) UK (included along with other forms of income) Progressive rates of 20–45% on income above £12,570(*different rates and thresholds in Scotland) SIPPS Netherlands (included along with other forms of Box 1 income) Progressive rates up to 49.5% *Information correct on 25th May 2026

The Best Way to Receive UK Pension Payments in the Netherlands If you are an expat paying a UK pension into a Dutch bank account, or transferring pension payments from a UK account to the Netherlands, one of the biggest problems is the cost involved. Banks often hide fees in the exchange rate. These are typically around 3–4% above the mid-market rate, which can significantly reduce your retirement income over time. For example, if you receive a monthly pension of £1,500, a 3% exchange rate markup would cost you around €50–55 per month, or €600–660 per year. Apply this across decades of retirement and you can see how the costs can run into thousands. When receiving pension payments from abroad, using a service like Wise can help you avoid high conversion fees. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden markups, and a small transparent, upfront transfer fee. This will enable you to enjoy more of your pension pot. Price comparison research has shown that Wise can be cheaper than UK banks for international transfers. In fact, Wise is on average 3x cheaper than UK banks and other money exchange providers on GBP>EUR transfers (June, 2025). You can also open up a Wise Account to hold your pension in 40+ currencies including GBP and EUR, plus get local UK account details (Sort Code, Account Number) to receive your pension like a local, then convert to EUR at the mid-market rate when you choose to. Go to Wise

Step-by-Step: How to initiate your transfer Here are the steps to take to transfer your UK pension to a Dutch QROPS: Step 1 – Contact your pension provider: Before you do anything else, you’ll need to make sure that your UK pension provider allows overseas transfers. Most do for QROPS. You should also find out what information your provider needs, what fees apply, and how long the transfer should take.

Before you do anything else, you’ll need to make sure that your UK pension provider allows overseas transfers. Most do for QROPS. You should also find out what information your provider needs, what fees apply, and how long the transfer should take. Step 2: Check the HMRC list of recognized overseas schemes: The UK government has a list of QROPS for applicable countries, organized alphabetically. You can research each scheme yourself as well as get advice from your pension provider and an independent financial professional.

Step 3: Seek professional financial advice: It’s always a good idea to get qualified advice when making big financial decisions, especially if it involves finances across borders. The UK Government Money Helper website has information on how to find a pension or retirement adviser.

Step 4: Set up a Wise account for currency management: A Wise multi-currency account will help you manage your pension payments and any cross-border transactions. You can receive your QROPS payments in EUR, hold and convert into 40+ currencies including GBP, and order a debit card for spending in 150+. All currency conversions are at the mid-market rate with no hidden fees.