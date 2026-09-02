Personal loan in the Netherlands: a guide for expats

Key takeaways Expats can often apply for a personal loan if they have legal residence, stable income, and enough room in their budget.

Lenders usually check your contract type, BKR record, existing debts, and how long you have been living in the Netherlands.

Compare the annual percentage rate, monthly repayment, total repayable amount, term, and early repayment rules, not just the headline rate.

Fast or instant loan offers still involve checks, and aggressive approval claims deserve extra caution.

Missing repayments can affect your BKR record and future borrowing, including mortgages.

What is a personal loan in the Netherlands? A personal loan, or persoonlijke lening, lets you borrow a fixed amount and repay it in fixed monthly instalments over an agreed term. The interest rate is generally fixed, making the monthly payment and overall repayment schedule predictable. This loan type is commonly used for a specific, one-off expense rather than ongoing everyday spending. Typical uses include: a car

furniture or appliances

dental or medical costs not covered by insurance

debt consolidation

home improvements, including house renovations in the Netherlands How it differs from overdrafts, revolving credit, and buy now, pay later Product How it works Best fit Main risk Personal loan Fixed lump sum, fixed term, usually fixed rate A planned one-off cost You still commit to monthly repayments for years Overdraft or revolving credit Flexible borrowing up to a limit, often with more variable terms Short-term flexibility Easier to keep debt running for longer Buy now, pay later Delayed or split payments on a purchase Small retail spending only Fees, short repayment windows, or missed-payment costs can build quickly *Information correct on 26th August 2026 An interest-free is still a form of borrowing. Check the repayment dates and conditions carefully, as missing payments can lead to additional costs. Housing Basics House renovations in the Netherlands Read more

Can expats get a personal loan in the Netherlands? Many can, but approval depends more on your financial circumstances and the lender’s eligibility rules rather than your passport alone. Lenders generally want to see that you have sufficient, reliable income to afford the repayments alongside your existing expenses and debts. Common approval factors include: Whether you live in the Netherlands and meet the lender’s residence requirements.

Regular income, usually from work or self-employment.

Manageable housing costs and other monthly commitments.

Your BKR credit record, including registered credit and any payment problems.

Lender-specific rules on age, contract type, and minimum stay. Having a temporary employment contract or time-limited residence permit does not necessarily mean you will be rejected, but it can affect which lenders or loan terms are available to you. Criteria vary considerably, so check the lender’s current eligibility rules before applying. What lenders usually check for foreigners Age matters, and some lenders also set upper age limits for when the loan ends.

You may need a Dutch address and municipal registration before a lender will proceed.

Residence status can affect approval and term length, especially if your right to stay is time-limited.

Lenders usually want payslips, contract details, or business income records they can verify. Requirements for self-employed applicants vary and some lenders do not accept income solely from self-employment.

Existing loans, overdraft facilities, private leases, and other financial commitments can reduce how much additional borrowing you can afford.

Consumer lenders generally carry out a BKR check when assessing a loan application.

What does a personal loan cost in the Netherlands? As of 26 August 2026, the maximum credit charge on consumer credit in the Netherlands is 12% a year. This legal maximum also applies to short-term flitskrediet, but the rate you are actually offered for a personal loan can be lower and will depend on factors such as the loan amount, term, lender, and your financial circumstances. The lowest monthly payment is not always the cheapest option. A longer loan term can reduce your monthly repayments but increase the total amount you pay overall. What to compare Why it matters What to check Good question to ask Annual percentage rate Helps you compare the overall annual cost of borrowing Interest and other required borrowing costs included in the calculation How does this compare with other offers? Monthly repayment Affects your budget every month Fixed amount and payment date Can I still manage this if costs rise elsewhere? Total repayable amount Shows the full cost over the term Total of principal plus interest and fees How much extra am I paying overall? Loan term Affects both monthly payments and overall cost Start and end date Am I still repaying after the item loses value? Extra conditions Can limit flexibility later Early repayment rules, account requirements, insurance tie-ins What happens if I want to repay early? *Information correct on 26th August 2026 Rates, fees, and terms vary by lender and personal circumstances. Check current pricing, affordability rules, and full contract terms directly with the lender before applying. How to use APR, fixed rates, and loan calculators The annual percentage rate (APR) helps you compare the overall cost of different loans. In Dutch, this is the jaarlijks kostenpercentage (JKP), which expresses the total cost of the credit as an annual percentage and can include required costs in addition to interest. 1 Enter the amount you actually need, not the maximum you hope to get. 2 Compare shorter and longer terms to see how they affect both the monthly repayment and total amount repayable. 3 Check whether the calculator gives only an illustrative estimate or a rate based on your financial circumstances.

How to apply and compare lenders safely Start by shortlisting lenders that are clear about who they are, what the loan costs, and how they assess affordability. Lenders may market personal loans for purposes such as buying a car, renovating a home, or consolidating debts, even where the underlying loan structure is similar. Before you apply, look beyond the headline interest rate. Check the total amount repayable, loan term, early repayment conditions, and what information the lender needs to assess affordability. Use this checklist before applying: Confirm that the lender is authorised to offer credit in the Netherlands and check it through the AFM’s Check your provider (Check je aanbieder) service.

Use a loan calculator, but treat initial results as estimates rather than guaranteed offers.

Gather the required documents before starting your application.

Check whether extra or early repayments are allowed and on what terms.

Read the full credit agreement carefully before signing. Documents you may need passport or national ID

residence permit, if applicable

proof of address and Dutch registration

recent payslips or income statements

employment details or self-employment records

recent bank statements

details of existing loans or other financial commitments Even where English-language support is available, you will usually need documents that allow the lender to verify your identity, residence, income, expenses, and existing financial commitments. Fast or instant loans: what to watch out for Instant usually refers to a faster online application process, not borrowing without affordability or credit checks. Be especially cautious of providers promising guaranteed approval, loans without proper checks, or unusually easy access to money. Never pay an upfront application or administration fee to obtain a personal loan. The AFM warns that requests to pay money in advance for a loan are often associated with illegal lenders or fraud. Check the interest rate, repayment schedule, total cost, and provider carefully before agreeing to anything. Vague pricing, pressure to act immediately, or claims that everyone will be approved are good reasons to walk away.

How can a personal loan affect your mortgage plans? An existing personal loan can reduce how much you may be able to borrow for a mortgage, because Dutch lenders look at your monthly commitments when assessing affordability. Even if you make every payment on time, the outstanding loan can therefore reduce your mortgage borrowing capacity. Before borrowing, compare your options first and look at current mortgage rates. A mortgage advisers in the Netherlands can also explain how taking on additional credit could affect your borrowing capacity. Example: a couple takes a €15,000 personal loan for furniture six months before applying for a mortgage. Even with every repayment made on time, the outstanding debt can reduce the amount they are able to borrow for their home. Buying & Selling Getting a mortgage in the Netherlands Read more If your income or savings are abroad Foreign income can require additional checks because the lender needs to establish what income it can accept and, where another currency is involved, consider exchange-rate risk. If you earn some or all of your income outside the Netherlands, check the lender’s requirements early. Ask which currencies and foreign documents the lender accepts.

Check how the lender treats income paid in another currency.

Keep a clear paper trail if overseas savings will be used toward the property purchase or associated costs. If your money is held in another currency, a multi-currency account or transparent transfer service such as Wise may help you move euros for repayments. However, using a transfer service does not increase your qualifying income or improve your eligibility for a loan or mortgage. Manage foreign currency easily with Wise If you’re managing income or savings in multiple currencies while preparing for a loan, you need a transparent way to handle your money. Wise lets you hold, send, and spend in over 40 currencies, helping you avoid hidden fees when transferring funds for loan repayments or everyday costs in the Netherlands. It provides a clear, mid-market rate on every transfer you make. Open a Wise Account