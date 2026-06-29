Buy-to-let mortgages in the Netherlands: everything you need to know

Key takeaways Most lenders allow borrowing up to 70–80% of the property’s rented-state market value (some non-bank lenders up to 85%).

Buy-to-let mortgage interest rates are typically higher than residential mortgage rates.

Transfer tax (overdrachtsbelasting) on investment properties is currently 8% as of January 1, 2026, reduced from 10.4% in 2025.

Rental income is not taxed directly. Instead, the property value is taxed as an asset under Box 3 (wealth tax).

Not all lenders offer buy-to-let products to expats, and you generally need to be registered in the Netherlands to apply.

What is a buy-to-let mortgage in the Netherlands? A buy-to-let mortgage, known in Dutch as a verhuurhypotheek or buy to let hypotheek, is a mortgage designed specifically for properties that will be rented out rather than lived in by the owner. Some lenders also call it an investment mortgage (beleggingshypotheek). This is a key distinction in the Netherlands: standard residential mortgages explicitly prohibit renting out the property without lender permission. If you try to rent out a home on a regular residential mortgage without approval, your bank can demand full repayment. A specialist product is therefore necessary for anyone planning to become a landlord.

How a buy-to-let mortgage works in the Netherlands Unlike residential mortgages, Dutch buy-to-let mortgages are assessed based on the property’s rented-state market value – what the property is worth when it has a tenant in it. This value is typically slightly lower than the open market value, because a property with a sitting tenant is harder to sell. A property appraisal (taxatierapport) is mandatory for all buy-to-let applications. The lender will also assess the expected rental income to evaluate whether the investment makes financial sense. Lenders typically structure these mortgages using a combination of annuity or linear repayment, and an interest-only element. How much can you borrow? Most lenders allow you to borrow up to 70–80% of the rented-state market value. Some specialist non-bank lenders may go up to 85%. This means you need to bring your own equity to cover the gap. For example, if a property’s rented-state value is assessed at €300,000 and your lender allows 75% LTV, the maximum mortgage is €225,000. You would need at least €75,000 in equity, plus transfer tax and other purchase costs on top. There is no online calculator for buy-to-let mortgages, and every application is assessed individually. Most private lenders also apply a cap of around five properties per investor. If you own more than that, you will typically need commercial or business financing instead. Buy-to-let mortgage interest rates in the Netherlands Buy-to-let mortgage rates are typically higher than equivalent residential mortgage rates. This premium reflects the higher risk that lenders take on with rental properties, since there is no National Mortgage Guarantee (NHG) available for investment properties. Rates vary by lender, LTV ratio, the property’s energy label (A and B labels attract lower rates with some lenders), and the fixed-rate term (usually 1–10 years). The Dutch buy-to-let market is served by a small number of specialist lenders, including Nationale Nederlanden, NIBC, Dynamic Credit, Woonfonds, Rabobank, Domivest, and ABN AMRO (for existing customers only). Most lenders work exclusively through mortgage advisors in the Netherlands, so comparing rates means working with an independent hypotheekadviseur. Since these rates change frequently, it is best to ask a broker for current quotes. Mortgages Mortgage Advisors Go to directory

Who can get a buy-to-let mortgage in the Netherlands? To qualify for a Dutch buy-to-let mortgage, you typically need: A property that generates sufficient rental income relative to mortgage costs.

Significant savings for a down payment (at minimum 20–30% of the rented-state value).

A stable income from employment or other sources; rental income alone is usually not enough for most private lenders.

Registration as a resident in the Netherlands at the time of application. As with other mortgages in the Netherlands, you cannot have a mortgage capped at five properties and still be treated as a private investor. Beyond that threshold, commercial financing applies. Buying & Selling Mortgages in the Netherlands: home loans and interest rates in 2026 Read more Can expats and non-residents qualify? To apply for any Dutch mortgage, including a buy-to-let product, you must be registered in the Netherlands through the Basisregistratie Personen (BRP). If you have already moved abroad, you are generally no longer eligible to apply for or remortgage a Dutch property. A small number of lenders make exceptions for expats on international contracts or secondments with Dutch employment. However, these cases are limited and require specific documentation. One of the most common and costly mistakes expats make is continuing to rent out a Dutch home on a standard residential mortgage without lender permission. If discovered, the bank can demand full and immediate repayment, so if you plan to move abroad and keep your home as a rental, you need to arrange your mortgage conversion before you leave the Netherlands. Tarah Ren If you plan to move abroad and rent out your Dutch home, always convert your residential mortgage before you deregister from the municipality. Most banks won’t let you remortgage once you’re no longer a resident, and renting without permission can lead to an immediate repayment demand!

Costs of a buy-to-let mortgage in the Netherlands The upfront costs of buying a rental property in the Netherlands are significant, and many investors underestimate the total. Before committing to a purchase, it is worth calculating the complete cost of ownership. Upfront costs to budget for Transfer tax ( overdrachtsbelasting ) : Currently 8% for investment properties (reduced from 10.4% in 2025). On a €350,000 purchase, that is €28,000 in transfer tax alone.

: Currently 8% for investment properties (reduced from 10.4% in 2025). On a €350,000 purchase, that is €28,000 in transfer tax alone. Property appraisal ( taxatierapport ) : Required by all lenders and typically costs a few hundred euros.

: Required by all lenders and typically costs a few hundred euros. Mortgage advice fee : Higher for buy-to-let than for residential mortgages.

: Higher for buy-to-let than for residential mortgages. Notary fees: For drawing up and registering the mortgage deed. Ongoing costs to factor in Once you own the property, regular costs include monthly mortgage repayments, property insurance (opstalverzekering), a maintenance reserve, Owners’ Association fees (VvE-bijdrage) if applicable, and property management fees if you live abroad. One of the biggest risks is a rental void period. The mortgage must still be paid whether or not you have a tenant, so maintaining a cash buffer is essential. Plan for at least one to two months of vacancy per year as a working assumption. Buying & Selling Property taxes in the Netherlands: is it expensive to buy property? Read more

Tax on rental income in the Netherlands The Netherlands uses a three-box income tax system. Buy-to-let properties are treated as financial assets and taxed under Box 3 (wealth tax on savings and investments), not Box 1 (employment income), meaning rental income itself is not taxed as income. Instead, a deemed return on the property’s assessed value is taxed at 36%. However, Box 3 has been through significant legal change. The Dutch Supreme Court ruled that the previous deemed-return system could violate European law where actual returns were lower than the assumed rate. Taxpayers can now submit an “actual return” statement if their real earnings were lower. A full overhaul to a capital gains-based system is being planned, currently expected to take effect from January 1, 2028. If the property is held through a private limited company (BV), it falls under Box 2 rules, which may benefit some professional investors. As this is a complex area, you should consult a Dutch tax advisor (belastingadviseur) for personalized guidance. You can also read our guide to the Dutch tax system for a broader overview.

Key regulations you need to know before buying to let in the Netherlands The Dutch government has significantly tightened buy-to-let rules since 2021. Understanding the regulatory landscape before you buy can save you from costly surprises. The Affordable Housing Act (Wet betaalbare huur) Introduced on July 1, 2024, this law extended strict rent controls to mid-market rental properties using the national housing valuation system (Woningwaarderingsstelsel, or WWS). As a result of this legislation, roughly 90% of rental properties in the Netherlands now fall under regulated rent caps. Property size, amenities, energy labels, and location all feed into a points system that dictates your maximum legal rent. Because a low points score heavily suppresses the property’s market value in a rented state, it directly reduces the amount banks are willing to lend you. Securing a certified points calculation before placing an offer is essential for understanding your absolute rental ceiling and protecting your financing. Tarah Ren The points system (WWS) is strictly enforced for rent controls, so make sure to get a certified points calculation done before making an offer. A lower-than-expected score can drastically cut your allowable rent and reduce your maximum mortgage amount! The Purchase Protection Act and municipal buy-to-let bans As of 2022, major Dutch cities including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, and The Hague introduced the Purchase Protection Act (Opkoopbescherming), which restricts investors from buying properties below a certain value threshold for rental purposes. Each municipality sets its own rules and price thresholds. Before proceeding with any investment purchase, check the rules in the specific municipality where the property is located. Some properties in certain price bands may simply not be available for buy-to-let investors.

How to convert your existing residential mortgage to a buy-to-let mortgage If you already own a Dutch property and want to rent it out when you move, you will need to convert your mortgage. Here is how the process typically works: Contact your current lender to request permission to rent. Most will refuse unless you convert to a rental mortgage. Check whether your current lender offers a buy-to-let product. Many do not. If they do not, you must remortgage to a lender that does, which usually involves a prepayment penalty (boeterente). The new mortgage will be capped at 70–80% of the rented-state value. If your current loan exceeds this, you may need to pay down the balance first. You must still be registered in the Netherlands at the time of application. There is also a Dutch tax rule called the bijleenregeling to consider: if you keep your old home and rent it out rather than selling, the notional equity is treated as “used,” which can reduce your mortgage interest deduction entitlement on a new owner-occupied home you buy elsewhere. Speak with a financial advisor before making any decisions.

Risks to consider before taking out a buy-to-let mortgage Buy-to-let investment in the Netherlands can generate steady returns, but the risks are real: Rental void risk : No tenant means no rental income, but the mortgage still needs to be paid.

: No tenant means no rental income, but the mortgage still needs to be paid. Interest rate risk : Most buy-to-let mortgages have fixed terms of 1–10 years. Rates at renewal could be significantly higher.

: Most buy-to-let mortgages have fixed terms of 1–10 years. Rates at renewal could be significantly higher. Property value risk : If values fall, your LTV may exceed 80%, limiting refinancing options.

: If values fall, your LTV may exceed 80%, limiting refinancing options. Regulatory risk : The Dutch government continues to change buy-to-let rules. Rent caps, taxes, or purchase bans can reduce profitability quickly.

: The Dutch government continues to change buy-to-let rules. Rent caps, taxes, or purchase bans can reduce profitability quickly. Tenant rights protection : Dutch tenancy law heavily favors tenants. Eviction is legally difficult and time-consuming.

: Dutch tenancy law heavily favors tenants. Eviction is legally difficult and time-consuming. Box 3 tax changes: The new actual return system, expected from 2028, may increase tax liability for property investors compared to the current system. You can read more about your obligations as a landlord in our guide to tenant rights in the Netherlands. Renting Tenant rights in the Netherlands: rental contracts, security deposits, and evictions Read more

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