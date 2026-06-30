Property renovations in Luxembourg

How can you finance a home improvement project in Luxembourg? Funding a renovation in Luxembourg often involves a mix of conventional borrowing and government-backed initiatives. Because the Grand Duchy strongly encourages energy efficiency, many lenders provide specialised Green Loans (Prêt écologique/ écoprêt). These products typically feature interest rates lower than standard consumer credit, specifically designed to help homeowners install heat pumps, improve insulation, or upgrade solar panels. The Bauspar system For long-term planning, the Bausparvertrag remains a unique pillar of the local market. Acting as a hybrid between a savings account and a loan, this German-influenced model allows you to accumulate capital over several years with a guaranteed future interest rate. Once you reach a certain savings threshold, you become eligible for a low-interest loan to fund structural works. Contracts through providers like Wüstenrot or BHW are particularly popular among residents who prefer a structured, predictable approach to financing, and they often carry the added benefit of being tax-deductible within specific limits. Where to look Major financial institutions in Luxembourg, such as Spuerkeess (BCEE), BGL BNP Paribas and BIL, all maintain dedicated teams to assist with renovation financing. These banks usually provide online calculators to help you assess your borrowing capacity and compare the long-term cost of a green loan against a traditional renovation credit. Banking Banking in Luxembourg: the best banks for expats in 2026 Read more When selecting a partner, you should compare the total cost of credit, including any potential arrangement fees or mandatory insurance premiums. If you have significant equity in your property, some banks may also offer an extension on your existing mortgage, which can be a highly efficient way to consolidate renovation costs. Before signing any agreement, make sure you have your project quotes ready, as these are mandatory documents for almost all local lending applications. Fund your Luxembourg renovation from abroad with Wise Renovation projects in the Grand Duchy frequently involve hiring specialised contractors from France, Germany or Belgium. While these professionals provide excellent expertise, settling international invoices can become costly if they’re being handled via bank channels. Using a Wise multi-currency account simplifies these payments significantly. Banks often apply hidden markups on exchange rates and high fees for cross-border transfers, which can quickly erode your renovation budget. Wise offers the mid-market exchange rate, allowing you to pay contractors in Euros at a lower cost and with total transparency. Money Management How to use Wise in Luxembourg as an expat Read more Whether you are managing a one-off payment for a bespoke feature or staging payouts for major structural works, Wise ensures your capital goes toward your home improvements rather than transaction fees, keeping your project on track and your payments on time. Pay contractors abroad seamlessly

What can you use a Bauspar (Renovation Fund) for? In Luxembourg, a Bausparvertrag functions as a hybrid savings and loan instrument designed specifically to support long-term property goals. Providers such as Wüstenrot and BHW offer these contracts, which allow you to accumulate capital gradually while benefiting from specific tax deductions. By contributing to a home-savings plan, you effectively secure a future interest rate for your borrowing needs, shielding your project from market volatility. These funds are strictly designated for capital improvements to your home. Eligible projects usually include structural works that permanently enhance the property, such as energy upgrades, roof repairs or extensions. Costs for non-structural items, such as furniture, decorative fixtures, or appliances, do not tend to qualify, as these are considered personal expenses rather than enhancements to the property’s value. Extensions that add square footage to your home are also usually eligible, as is the acquisition of land for a future construction project. However, you won’t be able to use these funds for non-fixed items, such as moveable furniture, freestanding appliances, or decorative elements that do not permanently enhance the property structure. How much can you borrow? The amount you can borrow for a renovation project is not based on a set percentage of costs. Lenders tailor the loan to your specific financial situation, evaluating your total borrowing power by reviewing your income, savings and existing commitments. Most follow a 40% rule, where your total monthly debt repayments should not exceed 40% of your net household income to ensure your repayments remain manageable alongside your other living expenses. It’s important to note that this 40% lending threshold is entirely separate from the government’s 40% renovation grant. The bank limit relates to your ability to repay a loan, while the government grant is a state-provided subsidy designed to help cover the cost of energy-efficiency upgrades. The steps necessary to arrange a renovation fund Obtain a formal quote: Secure a detailed written estimate from a registered craftsman that outlines the full scope of the planned work. Submit documentation: Provide this estimate to your bank or home-savings provider to initiate the assessment of your financing application. Confirm planning permissions: For structural changes, you must submit proof of a construction permit issued by your local town hall to ensure the project meets all zoning regulations. Release of funds: Depending on your loan, your chosen institution will either deposit the full amount into your account as a lump sum or release the funds in stages upon the presentation of final invoices to verify that the work has been completed.

What government subsidies can I use for a renovation in Luxembourg? The Grand Duchy actively promotes sustainable living through a framework of financial incentives. By aligning your renovation plans with national energy targets, you can significantly lower your overall costs. Renovation in Luxembourg is supported by three main categories of aid: energy-focused grants (Klimabonus), a significant tax reduction (3% VAT), and state-supported financing or safety grants. Klimabonus: Energy efficiency rewards The Klimabonus programme serves as the primary pillar for energy-related renovations. It is designed to assist homeowners in transitioning away from fossil fuels and improving the thermal performance of their properties. You can claim subsidies for a variety of high-impact upgrades, including: Sustainable heating systems: Transitioning to heat pumps or wood-fuelled boilers.

Transitioning to heat pumps or wood-fuelled boilers. Thermal insulation: Enhancing the exterior facade, roof, or floor insulation to minimise heat loss.

Enhancing the exterior facade, roof, or floor insulation to minimise heat loss. Renewable energy: Installing photovoltaic solar panels to generate electricity. Because criteria and grant amounts are updated periodically to reflect current climate goals, you must consult the Klima-Agence before starting your project. Always remember that subsidies must be applied for in advance, and your project must meet specific energy-performance thresholds to qualify. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip Don’t let state aid slip away! Always get your Klimabonus subsidy applications approved before any tools are lifted, as retroactively applying is a guaranteed rejection. Make sure you consult the Klima-Agence early so your planned upgrades perfectly match the latest thermal and performance thresholds. The 3% VAT rate The super-reduced 3% VAT rate is a significant incentive for property owners in Luxembourg. While the standard VAT rate is 17%, you may qualify for the 3% rate on renovation works if your building is at least 20 years old and is used as a residential dwelling. This benefit is available for owner-occupied homes, rental properties and secondary residences, provided the property is used for residential purposes. The total tax advantage is capped at 50,000 EUR per dwelling over the property’s lifetime. To secure this rate, discuss your eligibility with your contractor before signing any agreements, as they must apply the correct VAT directly to your invoices. Ensure your quotes clearly separate eligible renovation works from non-eligible items, such as moveable furniture or appliances, which remain subject to the standard 17% rate. Government support for your renovation Improvement grants: You may qualify for a grant to help restore the safety or health of an older home. This grant can cover up to 40% of the cost of eligible works (excluding VAT), provided the building serves as your main residence. Interest subsidies: For low-to-middle-income families, the state can help reduce your mortgage burden. This subsidy applies an interest rate reduction of between 0.25% and 3.50% to your loan, depending on your income and household size. Climate loan: If your project is focused on energy efficiency, such as improving insulation or upgrading to renewable heating, you may be eligible for a Climate Loan of up to 100,000 EUR. This scheme provides an interest subsidy on loans specifically designed for sustainable renovations in buildings older than 10 years. Taxes Taxes in Luxembourg Read more

Renovations, decorations and common retailers Transforming your home is an exciting project, but it is important to handle the administrative side early. In Luxembourg, any major structural work, including modifying your facade, roof, or load-bearing walls, requires a building permit (Autorisation de construire) from your local town hall to ensure your plans meet safety standards and local zoning rules. If you are planning significant upgrades like new heating systems or large tanks, it is worth a quick call to your commune to see if any additional environmental or specific permits apply. The best way to avoid stress is to contact your local planning department before finalising any designs. They can clarify exactly what you need, ensuring your project stays on track and protecting your property value for the future. Building materials, fixtures, fittings and DIY Photo: Photo: visualspace/Getty Images Once your permits are secured, selecting the right suppliers is essential for managing your renovation budget. You’ll find several high-quality DIY retailers in Luxembourg, catering to both professional contractors and hobbyist homeowners: Bauhaus (Munsbach): A preferred choice for those seeking an extensive selection of professional-grade materials and technical equipment.

A preferred choice for those seeking an extensive selection of professional-grade materials and technical equipment. Hornbach (Bertrange): Highly popular for DIY projects and extensive garden supplies, often used for major residential refits.

Highly popular for DIY projects and extensive garden supplies, often used for major residential refits. Cactus (Hamm/Bettembourg): A local Luxembourgish staple that provides a reliable range of mid-range household fixtures and maintenance supplies. Kitchen & furniture For interior finishing, many residents split their shopping between local boutiques and established retailers across the border: Kitchens: Kichechef in Capellen is a premier local destination for bespoke kitchen design. Many expats also frequently travel to Thiex, just across the border in Germany, thanks to its reputation for craftsmanship and service.

Kichechef in Capellen is a premier local destination for bespoke kitchen design. Many expats also frequently travel to Thiex, just across the border in Germany, thanks to its reputation for craftsmanship and service. Furniture: For furnishing your space, Mobilia in Junglinster offers excellent curated selections, while Roche Bobois remains the go-to for high-end, luxury interior design. For more standardised, budget-friendly options that are a rite of passage for many new arrivals, IKEA in Arlon, Belgium, serves as the main regional resource for versatile, modern furnishings.

Maintenance and safety Renovating an older property requires strict adherence to safety regulations to ensure your home remains a safe environment for your family while protecting your investment. Smoke detectors Since 1 January 2023, the installation of smoke detectors is mandatory in all dwellings in Luxembourg. You must equip every bedroom and all primary escape routes, such as hallways, with certified detectors. While the law does not impose specific fines for non-compliance, insurance companies may scrutinise your safety measures in the event of a fire, making these devices essential for both your legal protection and personal safety. Boiler maintenance Professional annual maintenance of your heating system is highly recommended, though legal requirements for inspection vary based on the fuel type. Gas boilers typically require a periodic inspection every four years, while oil-fired boilers and wood-burning stoves must be inspected every two years by a certified technician. Regardless of the cycle, always request and save the compliance certificate after every service. These documents act as vital proof for your insurance provider, confirming that your installation remains in good working order. Asbestos (Amiante) If you are planning major demolition or significant renovation work on a building constructed before 2001, you are legally required to commission an asbestos diagnostic. Asbestos was commonly used in insulation, floor tiles and roofing materials prior to its ban in Luxembourg. Never attempt to remove suspected materials yourself. If asbestos is detected, you’ll need to hire an approved specialist to handle the decontamination and disposal process according to strict safety protocols.

Renovation advice in Luxembourg Successfully managing a renovation project in the Grand Duchy requires careful coordination and attention to detail. To help you maintain control over your budget and project timeline, consider these essential steps: Obtain multiple quotes: Always secure at least three quotes for any project. Prices for the same scope of work can vary significantly between providers, so comparing detailed quotes helps you gauge the market rate.

Always secure at least three quotes for any project. Prices for the same scope of work can vary significantly between providers, so comparing detailed quotes helps you gauge the market rate. Verify professional status: Before signing any contract, check that the contractor is officially registered with the Chambre des Métiers. This ensures the contractor holds the necessary professional qualifications to perform the work legally.

Before signing any contract, check that the contractor is officially registered with the Chambre des Métiers. This ensures the contractor holds the necessary professional qualifications to perform the work legally. Secure subsidies early: Programmes like the Klimabonus require you to submit your application before work commences. Starting your project without prior approval can lead to the disqualification of your grant eligibility.

Programmes like the Klimabonus require you to submit your application before work commences. Starting your project without prior approval can lead to the disqualification of your grant eligibility. Manage international payments: When hiring contractors from neighbouring France, Germany or Belgium, use Wise for your payments to avoid the high hidden markups often applied by banks to cross-border currency conversions, and ensure your capital is spent on your home rather than transaction fees.

When hiring contractors from neighbouring France, Germany or Belgium, use Wise for your payments to avoid the high hidden markups often applied by banks to cross-border currency conversions, and ensure your capital is spent on your home rather than transaction fees. Confirm property eligibility: The 3% super-reduced VAT rate applies to renovation works on dwellings used for residential purposes. Ensure your contractor is aware of your property status, as they will need to apply the correct rate to your invoices and may require specific documentation to validate this reduction.