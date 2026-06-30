Retiring in Luxembourg: A complete guide for expats

Who can retire in Luxembourg? Retiring in Luxembourg is a realistic goal for many international residents, though the process differs significantly based on your citizenship. EU/EEA and Swiss citizens As an EU, EEA, or Swiss national, you enjoy the right to move to Luxembourg without a visa. However, if you plan to stay longer than three months, you’ll need to register your residence at the Biergeramt (commune office) in your municipality. To qualify, you must demonstrate sufficient resources to support yourself and any accompanying family members without relying on the national social welfare system. You are also required to show proof of comprehensive health insurance coverage. When moving your life savings to settle in Luxembourg, managing your initial capital transfer efficiently is essential. Bank transfers often carry significant intransparent costs thanks to unfavourable exchange rates and high fees. Opting for a specialist service like Wise for these large transfers lets you move your funds into a Luxembourgish account at the mid-market rate, ensuring your retirement capital retains its full purchasing power. Transfer your pension with Wise Money Management International money transfers in Luxembourg Read more Non-EU nationals If you hold non-EU nationality, you’ll need to apply for a Visa for Private Reasons (autorisation de séjour pour raisons privées), designed for those who are financially independent and do not intend to work. You need to provide clear evidence of stable, regular income, such as a pension or investment dividends, that meets or exceeds the local social inclusion thresholds. Required documentation typically includes a valid passport, proof of a pension or income, and your matricule (the unique national ID number you receive after your initial registration). Once your residency is approved, you can apply for a residence permit card. Visas & Immigration How to immigrate to Luxembourg: visas in 2026 Read more Retirement age in Luxembourg The statutory retirement age in the Grand Duchy remains 65. Under the 2026 pension reforms, while early retirement options remain, the contribution requirements are becoming progressively stricter. Eligibility for early retirement at age 60 now requires a minimum contribution period of 481 months (as of July 2026), increasing annually until 2030. However, those who already qualify for early retirement at age 57 under previous rules are generally unaffected by these recent adjustments. Photo: JackKPhoto/Shutterstock

Pensions in Luxembourg: The Three Pillars The Luxembourgish pension system is built on a three-pillar structure designed to provide comprehensive coverage throughout your retirement. Understanding how these layers interact is vital for your long-term financial planning. Pillar 1: The State Pension (CNAP) The mandatory state pension is managed by the Caisse nationale d’assurance pension (CNAP). Intergenerational solidarity underpins the entire framework, meaning the current workforce funds the pensions of today’s retirees. As of 2026, the overall contribution rate is 25.5%, split equally between the employee, the employer and the state, forming an 8.5/8.5/8.5 funding model. To qualify for a full state pension, you generally need 40 years of insurance contributions, though partial pensions are available after 10 years of service. Government & Law The social security system in Luxembourg Read more Pillar 2: Occupational Pensions Supplementary pension schemes are offered by employers to help staff build additional retirement income. Participating in these plans remains optional, but they have become a standard component of competitive remuneration packages within the Grand Duchy. Contributions are often split between the employer and the employee, providing a tax-efficient way to bolster your retirement funds beyond the state minimum. Pillar 3: Private Pension Savings The third pillar consists of individual retirement savings, regulated primarily under Article 111bis of the Income Tax Act. Residents and assimilated taxpayers can make tax-deductible contributions to a certified retirement savings plan. Starting in 2026, you can deduct up to 4,500 EUR annually per taxpayer from your taxable income. Participants gain significant flexibility, allowing them to choose between various investment vehicles and reclaim the capital as a lump sum or annuity between the ages of 60 and 75. Retirement Pensions in Luxembourg Read more Transferring an international pension to Luxembourg If you have worked in multiple EU countries, the principle of aggregation of insurance periods ensures that all your years of contribution are tallied together to determine your entitlement. For UK expats, your UK State Pension will continue to be uprated annually while you reside in Luxembourg, as the country is part of the EEA. While navigating the broader landscape of private and workplace pension transfers remains complex – often requiring specialist advice regarding QROPS or International SIPPs to avoid unnecessary tax charges- your UK State Pension remains protected against the ‘frozen’ status that affects British pensioners in other parts of the world. Protect your purchasing power with Wise When transferring your pension or large lump sums from abroad, banks often erode your savings through currency markups. Wise moves your money at the mid-market exchange rate instead. You keep more of your funds, ensuring your retirement capital retains its value as you settle into your new home in Luxembourg. Open a Wise Account

Taxes on retirement in Luxembourg Pensions in the Grand Duchy are treated as taxable income. However, the system offers specific incentives to support older workers. If you choose to defer your pension and continue working beyond your eligibility for early retirement, you may be eligible for the Abattement de Maintien dans la Vie Professionnelle (AMVP), which provides a significant deduction, up to 9,000 EUR per year, from your taxable income. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip If you decide to keep working past your early retirement age, make sure to claim the AMVP tax deduction. It can save you up to €9,000 annually on your taxable income, rewarding your continued contribution to the workforce! Taxes Taxes in Luxembourg Read more

Best places for expats to retire in Luxembourg Finding the right retirement spot depends on whether you crave urban convenience, wellness, or a quieter connection to nature. Each of these regions offers something unique for your golden years. Luxembourg City If you want culture, world-class medical facilities, and a social scene where you can easily get by in English, the capital is your best bet. Living here places you at the heart of the country, with instant access to museums, theatres and high-end dining. Housing costs are undoubtedly higher, but the convenience of having everything from specialist doctors to international transport hubs within walking or short bus distance makes it a practical choice. Plus, the free national public transport makes getting around effortless. Mondorf-les-Bains Located in the southeast, this charming spa town is the ultimate destination for senior-focused wellness. It is famous for the Domaine Thermal, a sprawling wellness complex fed by natural hot springs. Residents enjoy a slower pace of life, with easy access to thermal pools, saunas, and fitness facilities designed to keep you active and healthy. It is a peaceful community that values relaxation, and because it sits near the border, you get a calm lifestyle without feeling cut off from the capital. Echternach & The Moselle If your ideal retirement involves rolling vineyards and forest trails, look toward the east. Echternach, the oldest town in the country, serves as a gateway to the Mullerthal region, famous for its dramatic rock formations and hiking paths. The Moselle valley offers a more relaxed lifestyle centred around river views and local wineries. Property prices are generally more accessible than in the capital, providing you with more space and a deeper connection to nature without sacrificing modern comforts. Where to Live Where to live in Luxembourg: the best cities for expats Read more

Healthcare for pensioners in Luxembourg Access to high-quality medical care is a cornerstone of life in Luxembourg. Once you begin receiving a local pension, your health insurance coverage through the Caisse nationale de santé (CNS) becomes automatic. It ensures you are entitled to the same comprehensive medical benefits as the active workforce, covering everything from routine GP consultations and specialist visits to hospital stays and prescription medications How the system works The Luxembourgish system operates on a reimbursement model. After attending a medical appointment, you typically pay the provider directly. You then submit your invoices and proof of payment to the CNS, which reimburses a percentage of the costs based on official fee schedules. For adults, the CNS typically covers around 88% of standard medical fees, depending on the specific service provided. While this state-funded system provides a reliable safety net, it does not cover the entire cost of every procedure. You remain responsible for the co-payment portion, as well as any extra fees charged by providers who exceed the official CNS tariff. Why a Mutuelle is essential Many retirees choose to purchase a Mutuelle, or supplementary health insurance, to bridge this gap. A top-up policy is highly recommended because it covers the remaining percentage not paid by the state and protects you against high out-of-pocket expenses for items that are notoriously costly, such as: Dental and optical care: State reimbursements for glasses and complex dental work are often quite limited.

State reimbursements for glasses and complex dental work are often quite limited. Private hospital rooms: If you prefer a single room during a hospital stay, a Mutuelle will cover the significant additional daily charges.

If you prefer a single room during a hospital stay, a Mutuelle will cover the significant additional daily charges. Fee overruns: Some specialists charge more than the official CNS rate. Supplementary insurance helps ensure these differences do not impact your retirement budget. Many retirees opt for mutual insurers like the CMCM, which offer solidarity-based plans that do not impose age limits or require medical records or questionnaires. By combining mandatory CNS coverage with a private top-up plan, you can secure total peace of mind, knowing your health is protected against both standard costs and unexpected medical expenses. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip When looking for supplementary health insurance, consider solidarity-based providers like CMCM. They typically don’t require medical questionnaires or impose age limits, making them an excellent choice for retirees seeking hassle-free coverage. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Luxembourg in 2026 Read more

Wills, inheritance and estate planning Estate planning in the Grand Duchy follows strict regulations that you’ll need to navigate to ensure your assets are distributed as intended. Understanding forced heirship Luxembourg law imposes a réserve héréditaire, or forced heirship rule. This policy limits your ability to disinherit certain family members. A specific portion of your estate is legally protected for your children, which restricts your freedom to allocate assets entirely at your own discretion. Money Management Wills and estate planning in Luxembourg Read more Choosing your succession law Under the EU Succession Regulation, known as Brussels IV, you have the option to choose the law of your nationality to govern your succession. If you prefer the laws of your home country to apply rather than the default Luxembourgish rules, you must express this choice clearly in your will. Given the intricacies of international law, seeking advice from a notary or tax expert remains highly recommended to protect your heirs from unexpected burdens. Simplify large transfers with Wise When settling an estate or distributing large inheritance sums across borders, banking often erodes your capital through hidden currency markups. Wise offers a dedicated service for large transfers that provides automatic volume discounts. Once you send more than 20,000 GBO (or currency equivalent) in a calendar month, you automatically qualify for lower percentage fees on the excess amount, similar to tax brackets. Because Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate, you avoid the opaque pricing common with banks, ensuring your beneficiaries receive the maximum value of your legacy. Save on large transfers with Wise

Support, clubs and pensioner services Staying active and connected is a vital part of a fulfilling retirement. Luxembourg offers a variety of resources to help you integrate and enjoy your leisure time. Social clubs and networking Connecting with fellow expats can make all the difference in your social life. Organisations like the British Ladies Club (BLC) and the American Women’s Club (AWC) are excellent hubs for meeting people from diverse backgrounds. They host regular coffee mornings, cultural outings, and charity events designed to foster community. Gero also provides valuable coaching programmes and workshops, offering targeted support for anyone preparing for the transition into retirement. Travel benefits One of the most practical perks of living in the Grand Duchy is that all public transport is free for everyone, including retirees. You can travel across the entire country on buses, trams, and trains without ever buying a ticket. Travellers keen on exploring further afield will find that many European rail operators offer senior discounts or specific cards for those aged 60 and over. These options provide a fantastic way to experience the continent at a more relaxed pace while keeping travel costs predictable and affordable.