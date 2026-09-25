UR housing in Japan: guide for expats

You will still need to meet the eligibility requirements, prepare the required documents, and have sufficient funds available in Japanese yen. This guide explains UR housing costs and requirements, how to apply, and what to prepare before moving in. Wise Wise can be useful if you need to move money across borders or manage JPY alongside other currencies for planned exchange transactions (subject to transaction limits) without relying fully on a local bank account. It does not replace Japanese filing or tax payment steps, and you should check current product availability, supported currencies, and document requirements for your region before you act. Go to website

Key takeaways What UR removes: UR is known for removing key money, agent fees, guarantor requirements, and renewal fees.

UR is known for removing key money, agent fees, guarantor requirements, and renewal fees. What you still pay: You should still plan for deposit, prorated rent, prorated common area charges, and your own setup costs in yen.

You should still plan for deposit, prorated rent, prorated common area charges, and your own setup costs in yen. Who it suits: UR housing for foreigners can suit long-term renters who want a clearer fee structure.

UR housing for foreigners can suit long-term renters who want a clearer fee structure. Main catch: Eligibility, documents, and move-in timing still matter, and popular UR housing Tokyo listings can move quickly.

Eligibility, documents, and move-in timing still matter, and popular UR housing Tokyo listings can move quickly. Funding point: Lower fees on the flat do not remove the need for a JPY funding plan before contract day. Requirements and fee structures should be checked against the live UR listing and official UR eligibility page before applying. Last checked: 17 September 2026.

What UR housing is and why expats choose it UR refers to the Urban Renaissance Agency, a public agency that manages a large stock of rental housing in major urban areas across Japan. It is not a specialist expat housing service, but eligible foreign residents can apply under the same published rules as other applicants. The main advantages of standard UR housing are no key money, agency commission, guarantor, or renewal fee. However, UR does not necessarily mean cheap housing: a renovated 1LDK near a well-connected station can still be expensive, and availability at popular properties may be limited. Key money ( reikin / 礼金) and deposit (s hikikin / 敷金): Key money is usually non-refundable. Deposit may be returned after deductions allowed under the contract.

Key money is usually non-refundable. Deposit may be returned after deductions allowed under the contract. Common area charges ( kyoekihi / 共益費) and guarantor ( hoshonin / 保証人): The common-service charge contributes to maintaining shared areas and facilities. In a private rental, a guarantor may be asked to cover the tenant’s obligations if the tenant fails to meet them.

The common-service charge contributes to maintaining shared areas and facilities. In a private rental, a guarantor may be asked to cover the tenant’s obligations if the tenant fails to meet them. Viewing ( naiken / 内見), residence certificate ( juminhyo / 住民票), and residence card ( zairyu card / 在留カード): A naiken is a property viewing, while a residence certificate and residence card may form part of the eligibility or contract documentation for foreign residents.

A naiken is a property viewing, while a residence certificate and residence card may form part of the eligibility or contract documentation for foreign residents. Floor plans and “mansion”: 1K means one room plus kitchen, 1DK adds dining space, and 1LDK adds living, dining, and kitchen space. In Japan, a “mansion” is usually a larger apartment block. How UR differs from a standard rental in Japan Item UR housing Typical private rental Key money Not charged Often charged Agent fee Not charged Often charged Guarantor Not required Often required Renewal fee Not charged Often charged Upfront deposit Still usually applies Usually applies

What UR housing costs upfront No key money does not mean that you can move into UR housing with almost no money upfront. Although UR removes several fees associated with private rentals in Japan, you will normally need funds in yen for the security deposit, prorated rent, and prorated common-service charge when completing the contract. Many expat-facing UR guides cite a UR housing Japan deposit of around two months’ rent, and UR’s current contract documents page also states two months’ monthly rent. Under UR’s standard terms, the security deposit is equivalent to two months’ rent. Some campaigns may reduce the deposit, however, so check the current property details and confirm the exact amount with the relevant UR office. When you budget the wider cost of living in Japan, also allow for furniture, appliances, utilities, internet installation, transport, and moving costs. Basics The cost of living in Japan Read more If your funds are still overseas, Wise may help you convert money into Japanese yen and send it to an eligible Japanese bank account. Check the available transfer route, processing time, recipient requirements, exchange rate, and fees before relying on it for a contract deadline. Cost item What to expect Security deposit Normally two months’ rent, although an eligible campaign may reduce it Rent Pro-rated from the move-in start date Common-service charge Pro-rated for the same initial period Setup costs Utilities, internet, furniture, curtains, appliances, and moving help Money transfer costs Vary by provider and payment route Example of a UR move-in budget in yen Using a sample monthly rent of ¥100,000 and a common-service charge of ¥5,000, the example below assumes a simplified half-month charge. It is only an illustration; the actual prorated amount depends on the tenancy start date and UR’s calculation. Move-in item Sample amount Sample deposit, if listing shows two months ¥200,000 Pro-rated rent, if you move in mid-month ¥50,000 Pro-rated common service charge, if monthly charge is ¥5,000 ¥2,500 Starter setup costs Varies Cash to prepare before move-in ¥252,500 plus variable setup costs Immigration How to get permanent residence in Japan Read more

Who can apply for UR housing Residence status: Applicants must be Japanese nationals or foreign nationals who fall within UR’s accepted residence categories. For foreign applicants, these include special permanent residents, permanent residents, people with diplomatic or official status, and eligible medium- to long-term residents. If you are still arranging the administrative side of moving to Japan, check that your residence status qualifies before beginning your property search.

Applicants must be Japanese nationals or foreign nationals who fall within UR’s accepted residence categories. For foreign applicants, these include special permanent residents, permanent residents, people with diplomatic or official status, and eligible medium- to long-term residents. If you are still arranging the administrative side of moving to Japan, check that your residence status qualifies before beginning your property search. Income or savings: UR sets minimum income requirements based partly on the monthly rent. Applicants who do not meet the standard income test may be able to qualify through sufficient savings, rent prepayment, or another published route, subject to UR’s conditions.

UR sets minimum income requirements based partly on the monthly rent. Applicants who do not meet the standard income test may be able to qualify through sufficient savings, rent prepayment, or another published route, subject to UR’s conditions. Household type: Single applicants and households can apply, but UR has rules governing which relatives and other household members may be included.

Single applicants and households can apply, but UR has rules governing which relatives and other household members may be included. Move-in readiness: All household members must be able to move in within one month of the permitted start date.

All household members must be able to move in within one month of the permitted start date. Other checks: Applicants and household members must comply with UR’s tenancy requirements, including its rules on outstanding UR rent or other tenancy debts, serious previous contract breaches, and links to organized crime groups. Relocation A checklist for moving to Japan Read more Documents expats usually need The exact documents depend on the applicant, household, property, and financial qualification route. UR also sets validity periods for certain certificates, so check how recently each document must have been issued. Residence card or special permanent resident certificate

Residence certificate (jūminhyō / 住民票) containing the required household information

Proof of income, such as a taxation certificate, withholding-tax certificate, or UR income-certification form

A bank balance certificate if applying under the savings-based route

Passport or other identification if requested

A registered personal seal and seal-registration certificate, or an accepted signature certificate, at the contract stage

Additional documents relating to household members or the applicant’s residence status, where required Writer Gary Insider tip If you intend to qualify using savings held outside Japan, ask UR in advance whether it will accept the financial institution, currency, certificate format, and any translation. Do not transfer funds or pay for translated documents until UR confirms what it will accept.

How to apply for UR housing step by step You can follow these steps if you want to apply for UR accommodation: 1 Search the official listings. Use the UR website to filter available homes by area, rent, floor plan, and transport links. Note the complex name, unit details, station, and listing information before contacting UR, as availability can change quickly. 2 Check eligibility before you get attached. Compare the rent with UR’s published income requirements or alternative savings and rent-prepayment routes. You should also confirm that your household composition and residence status meet the relevant conditions. 3 Make a provisional application. Once you find a suitable home, submit a provisional application through the appropriate UR channel. UR generally permits only one active application per household. 4 View the property. The viewing, or naiken (内見), normally takes place after the provisional application. However, UR says that homes whose repair work has already been completed may sometimes be viewed beforehand. Viewings are generally limited to one, and you may need identification to borrow the key. Check the route to the station, noise, natural light, storage, kitchen space, condition of the interior, and lift access. 5 Submit the required documents. UR’s standard timetable requires you to complete the viewing and submit your full-application documents within one week, starting from the day after the provisional application. Check that certificates and other evidence meet UR’s issue-date and validity requirements. 6 Sign the contract and pay the upfront amounts. The contract is normally completed within 10 days, starting from the day after the provisional application. Before signing, you must pay the deposit, prorated rent, and prorated common service fee. You can collect the keys on or after the agreed earliest move-in date, when rent also begins to accrue. How to avoid application delays Because the standard timetable is short, prepare your documents and funds before applying: Decide whether you are qualifying through income, savings, or rent prepayment

Check exactly which certificates UR requires and how recently they must have been issued

Make sure names, addresses, and household details match across your documents

Arrange the viewing promptly, as it falls within the same one-week period as document submission

Have enough yen available for the deposit, prorated rent, and prorated common service fee before the contract deadline

What to check before you sign a UR contract The headline rent is only part of the cost. Consider whether the home will work for your daily commute, summer weather, and move-in budget, including anything you must buy yourself. Writer Gary Insider tip Older UR complexes can offer more space, but renovation level, insulation, air-conditioning provision, and station access may matter more than rent alone. Check exactly which fittings and appliances are included, as some homes may require you to supply items such as lights, curtains, or air-conditioners. You may also need to arrange utilities in Japan separately. Before signing, check: the building’s age, renovation history, and insulation

walking time or bus connections to the nearest station

the monthly common-service fee, plus parking, bicycle-storage, or other charges

which air-conditioners, lights, curtains, appliances, and other fittings are included

rules covering pets and alterations to the property

whether air-conditioner installation is possible and requires UR approval

the permitted move-in date, key-collection arrangements, and how to report existing damage or faults Trade-offs to know before choosing UR Some complexes are older or further from the station

Good units can disappear quickly

The process can still feel document-heavy for newcomers

Older or less extensively renovated homes may have basic finishes and fewer built-in appliances.

Pets are generally prohibited outside designated pet-friendly UR properties. If you want a home without key money, agency fees, or renewal fees, and prefer a relatively transparent charging structure, these trade-offs may still be worthwhile.