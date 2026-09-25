UR housing in Japan: guide for expats

Housing Basics
UR housing in Japan can appeal to expats because it generally requires no key money, agency commission, guarantor, or renewal fee, although you will still need to pay a deposit and other initial costs. Compared with the wider process of renting in Japan, the main advantage is a simpler fee structure rather than an administration-free application.
You will still need to meet the eligibility requirements, prepare the required documents, and have sufficient funds available in Japanese yen. This guide explains UR housing costs and requirements, how to apply, and what to prepare before moving in.
Wise can be useful if you need to move money across borders or manage JPY alongside other currencies for planned exchange transactions (subject to transaction limits) without relying fully on a local bank account. It does not replace Japanese filing or tax payment steps, and you should check current product availability, supported currencies, and document requirements for your region before you act.
Requirements and fee structures should be checked against the live UR listing and official UR eligibility page before applying. Last checked: 17 September 2026.
UR refers to the Urban Renaissance Agency, a public agency that manages a large stock of rental housing in major urban areas across Japan. It is not a specialist expat housing service, but eligible foreign residents can apply under the same published rules as other applicants.
The main advantages of standard UR housing are no key money, agency commission, guarantor, or renewal fee. However, UR does not necessarily mean cheap housing: a renovated 1LDK near a well-connected station can still be expensive, and availability at popular properties may be limited.
|Item
|UR housing
|Typical private rental
|Key money
|Not charged
|Often charged
|Agent fee
|Not charged
|Often charged
|Guarantor
|Not required
|Often required
|Renewal fee
|Not charged
|Often charged
|Upfront deposit
|Still usually applies
|Usually applies
No key money does not mean that you can move into UR housing with almost no money upfront. Although UR removes several fees associated with private rentals in Japan, you will normally need funds in yen for the security deposit, prorated rent, and prorated common-service charge when completing the contract.
Many expat-facing UR guides cite a UR housing Japan deposit of around two months’ rent, and UR’s current contract documents page also states two months’ monthly rent. Under UR’s standard terms, the security deposit is equivalent to two months’ rent. Some campaigns may reduce the deposit, however, so check the current property details and confirm the exact amount with the relevant UR office.
When you budget the wider cost of living in Japan, also allow for furniture, appliances, utilities, internet installation, transport, and moving costs.
If your funds are still overseas, Wise may help you convert money into Japanese yen and send it to an eligible Japanese bank account. Check the available transfer route, processing time, recipient requirements, exchange rate, and fees before relying on it for a contract deadline.
|Cost item
|What to expect
|Security deposit
|Normally two months’ rent, although an eligible campaign may reduce it
|Rent
|Pro-rated from the move-in start date
|Common-service charge
|Pro-rated for the same initial period
|Setup costs
|Utilities, internet, furniture, curtains, appliances, and moving help
|Money transfer costs
|Vary by provider and payment route
Using a sample monthly rent of ¥100,000 and a common-service charge of ¥5,000, the example below assumes a simplified half-month charge. It is only an illustration; the actual prorated amount depends on the tenancy start date and UR’s calculation.
|Move-in item
|Sample amount
|Sample deposit, if listing shows two months
|¥200,000
|Pro-rated rent, if you move in mid-month
|¥50,000
|Pro-rated common service charge, if monthly charge is ¥5,000
|¥2,500
|Starter setup costs
|Varies
|Cash to prepare before move-in
|¥252,500 plus variable setup costs
The exact documents depend on the applicant, household, property, and financial qualification route. UR also sets validity periods for certain certificates, so check how recently each document must have been issued.
Writer
Gary
If you intend to qualify using savings held outside Japan, ask UR in advance whether it will accept the financial institution, currency, certificate format, and any translation. Do not transfer funds or pay for translated documents until UR confirms what it will accept.
You can follow these steps if you want to apply for UR accommodation:
Search the official listings. Use the UR website to filter available homes by area, rent, floor plan, and transport links. Note the complex name, unit details, station, and listing information before contacting UR, as availability can change quickly.
Check eligibility before you get attached. Compare the rent with UR’s published income requirements or alternative savings and rent-prepayment routes. You should also confirm that your household composition and residence status meet the relevant conditions.
Make a provisional application. Once you find a suitable home, submit a provisional application through the appropriate UR channel. UR generally permits only one active application per household.
View the property. The viewing, or naiken (内見), normally takes place after the provisional application. However, UR says that homes whose repair work has already been completed may sometimes be viewed beforehand. Viewings are generally limited to one, and you may need identification to borrow the key. Check the route to the station, noise, natural light, storage, kitchen space, condition of the interior, and lift access.
Submit the required documents. UR’s standard timetable requires you to complete the viewing and submit your full-application documents within one week, starting from the day after the provisional application. Check that certificates and other evidence meet UR’s issue-date and validity requirements.
Sign the contract and pay the upfront amounts. The contract is normally completed within 10 days, starting from the day after the provisional application. Before signing, you must pay the deposit, prorated rent, and prorated common service fee. You can collect the keys on or after the agreed earliest move-in date, when rent also begins to accrue.
Because the standard timetable is short, prepare your documents and funds before applying:
The headline rent is only part of the cost. Consider whether the home will work for your daily commute, summer weather, and move-in budget, including anything you must buy yourself.
Writer
Gary
Older UR complexes can offer more space, but renovation level, insulation, air-conditioning provision, and station access may matter more than rent alone. Check exactly which fittings and appliances are included, as some homes may require you to supply items such as lights, curtains, or air-conditioners. You may also need to arrange utilities in Japan separately.
Before signing, check:
If you want a home without key money, agency fees, or renewal fees, and prefer a relatively transparent charging structure, these trade-offs may still be worthwhile.
UR does not charge key money or agency fees, but its standard deposit is two months’ rent. You will normally also need to pay prorated rent and the prorated common-service fee before moving in. That can create a sizeable short-term cost, especially if your money is still abroad or held in another currency.
Wise may help you convert money into Japanese yen or transfer it to your Japanese bank account. It uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows its transfer or conversion fee before you confirm the transaction. However, do not assume that you can pay UR directly from Wise: check the payment instructions from your UR office, including the deadline, account details, permitted payment method, and any requirements concerning the sender’s name.
Depending on your country of residence and account eligibility, a Wise account may also let you hold JPY before payment. A Wise card can be useful for eligible everyday purchases, such as groceries, transport, and household essentials, although card availability and acceptance vary.
Before moving a large amount:
Check Wise pricing for Japan before you move funds.
FAQ
Yes. Foreign nationals can apply if they fall within UR’s accepted residence-status categories and meet its other eligibility requirements. These include the income or savings criteria, household rules, and the requirement for all listed household members to move in within the permitted period. Eligibility is therefore not automatic for every foreign national or residence status.
The standard UR security deposit is two months’ rent. You will normally also need to pay prorated rent and the prorated common-service fee before moving in. Some campaigns may reduce the initial cost, so check the conditions for the particular property before signing.
No. Standard UR rentals do not require key money or a guarantor. UR also does not charge an agency fee or renewal fee, although applicants must still meet its eligibility and document requirements.
Yes. UR allows applicants to qualify through savings if they meet its required savings benchmark, which is generally 100 times the monthly rent. You will need acceptable evidence, such as a qualifying balance certificate, so check the current document and issue-date requirements with the UR office handling your application.
Most available UR homes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning popular units can be taken quickly. However, some new-build and other designated properties are allocated by lottery. Check the procedure shown on the individual listing or ask the relevant UR office before applying.
(accessed 17th September 2026)
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