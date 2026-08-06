Selling property in Japan and moving money abroad

Key takeaways Topic What matters most Sale process Plan from listing to completion, then allow extra time for tax follow-up and transfer checks. Net proceeds Agent fees, stamp duty, scrivener costs, mortgage discharge costs, and capital gains tax can all reduce what you can send. Documents Keep ID, sale contract, settlement statement, proof of ownership, bank records, and destination account details together. Timing Completion day is not always transfer day, especially for large payments or non-resident cases. Advice A judicial scrivener, tax agent, or tax adviser may be worth using if you live abroad or your case is complex. Transfer route Major local banks may suit domestic receipt, while Wise may suit readers who want clearer pricing and multi-currency management.

How the sale usually works from offer to completion If you need a broader overview before you sell, see Expatica’s guide to Japanese real estate: buying a house in Japan, because the same contract and registration system shapes the exit process too. In practice, the seller’s journey usually starts with a valuation, choosing an estate agent, agreeing the listing strategy, and gathering title and property records early. Once an offer is accepted, the deal normally moves to contract signing, buyer due diligence, and then completion, when ownership changes and funds are released. Delays here can come from the buyer’s financing, missing paperwork from the seller, address mismatches, mortgage discharge steps, and registry issues that need a judicial scrivener, which is a licensed legal professional who handles registration paperwork. Usually, the seller receives the proceeds after completion and after any agreed deductions are taken, but a smooth overseas transfer often depends on documents you prepare before settlement day, not after it. Get a valuation and appoint the selling agent. Review title, mortgage, tax, and identity paperwork. Accept an offer and sign the sale contract. Complete settlement, receive the net proceeds in Japan, and keep the final statements. Prepare transfer evidence, compare routes, and move the money abroad. Writer Jason Insider tip If you’ve already left Japan, line up your tax agent, judicial scrivener, and notarised signature documents before accepting an offer, because replacing missing paperwork from overseas can delay completion. What changes if you’re no longer living in Japan? If you’re dealing with a non-resident property sale in Japan, the practical burden often shifts from viewings and contract meetings to representation and document control. The key risk is not usually the sale itself, but whether your signatures, address history, and tax handling still line up cleanly with the registry and transfer paperwork. You may need a representative in Japan, and in some cases notarised signature evidence or affidavits are used instead of the documents a resident seller would provide locally. If you’re unsure how your tax filing will work after departure, ask the NTA or a qualified adviser before completion. Confirm who can represent you in Japan, if anyone.

Check whether notarised signatures or affidavits will be needed.

Ask whether a tax agent is appropriate for your filing position.

Make sure your passport, address history, and bank records match the sale documents.

What documents should you prepare before moving money abroad? Selling the property and justifying a large outbound transfer are related, but they’re not the same paperwork exercise. The sale needs contract and registry documents, while the transfer usually needs identity, source-of-funds, and destination-account evidence. If you will receive the money into a Japanese bank first, you might need to open a bank account in Japan. If names, addresses, or account details don’t match cleanly across your documents, checks may take longer. That is why you shouldn’t discard paperwork once completion is done. Identity checks can involve your Japanese tax ID. Photo ID: Passport or other current government ID.

Passport or other current government ID. Residence details: Proof of address, where relevant, especially if you’ve moved.

Proof of address, where relevant, especially if you’ve moved. Sale contract: The signed agreement showing the property, parties, and price.

The signed agreement showing the property, parties, and price. Settlement statement: The clearest proof of what was paid out and what was deducted.

The clearest proof of what was paid out and what was deducted. Proof of ownership: Registry extract, title record, or earlier purchase paperwork.

Registry extract, title record, or earlier purchase paperwork. Tax paperwork: Any filing records, withholding evidence, or adviser calculations that explain the net amount.

Any filing records, withholding evidence, or adviser calculations that explain the net amount. Destination account details: The overseas account must be in the right name and country pair for the route you choose. Writer Jason Insider tip Keep the final settlement statement and any translated supporting documents in one file, because banks and transfer providers often ask for the same proof of funds more than once. How to prepare source-of-funds evidence for your bank or transfer provider Source-of-funds checks are simply a way for a bank or provider to understand where the money came from, how it reached you, and why it’s now being sent overseas. For a large one-off transfer, that is normal, not a sign that something has gone wrong. A clean document set might be a sale contract, a settlement statement, matching ID, and bank account details that show the proceeds landing in your name. Some international payments can trigger reporting requirements under Japan’s Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act (FEFTA). This will depend on factors such as the transaction type, amount, residency status, and purpose. Banks usually advise customers if additional reporting is required.

How to transfer property sale proceeds from Japan to another country Once you know the net amount, the next question is how to move property sale proceeds from Japan with the least friction for your situation. Major local banks such as MUFG Bank, SMBC, and Mizuho Bank may feel familiar, especially if the proceeds first arrive in your domestic account. A specialist provider can be easier to compare on total cost if you care about exchange-rate treatment and fee visibility. This is different from assuming one route is always best. If you want branch support and a single relationship for receipt and onward transfer, a bank-first route may suit you. If you’re moving money out of Japan after selling property and want clearer pricing before you commit, a specialist route may be worth comparing. Route Fee visibility Exchange-rate approach Setup and checks May suit you if MUFG Bank, SMBC, Mizuho Bank Charges can be split across transfer fees and FX margin Customer rate may include a margin Familiar, but paperwork and branch steps can be heavier You want domestic receipt and bank-led handling Wise Fee shown before transfer Uses the mid-market exchange rate, with the fee shown separately Online setup, verification, and source-of-funds checks still apply You want transparent pricing and multi-currency management Before you send, ask yourself: Do I know the total cost after fees and exchange rate, not just the transfer fee?

Will I receive the proceeds in Japan first, or try to move them on quickly?

Are my source-of-funds documents ready in English or easy to explain?

Do I want to convert immediately, or hold funds briefly while I organise the transfer? When to use a major local bank vs a specialist transfer service A major local bank may make sense when the sale proceeds arrive there first and you want everything handled through the same institution. That can feel simpler, especially if you already bank with MUFG Bank, SMBC, or Mizuho Bank and want in-branch support for a large one-off payment. A specialist transfer service may fit better if your main concern is visibility on fees and exchange rates before you send. The key question is not which brand sounds bigger, but which route gives you the clearest cost picture and the least avoidable friction. Choose a bank-first route if branch support matters more than price visibility.

Compare a specialist if exchange-rate treatment could materially change your outcome.

Check setup friction, some routes need more branch paperwork than others.

Confirm document handling early, especially for a large one-off transfer. How to manage exchange-rate timing and transfer limits Exchange rates can move enough to change the final amount you receive abroad, especially on a property-sized transfer. That doesn’t mean you should speculate, but it does mean you should compare the cost of sending today against the risk of waiting. Check route-specific limits, cut-off times, and whether the provider lets you prepare funds for conversion or time your conversion. If you’re unsure whether to convert at once, start by confirming what happens to the money if verification takes longer than expected, because the operational timing can matter as much as the market rate.