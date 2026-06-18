Buying property in Japan as a British citizen – is it hard?

Can British citizens buy property in Japan? Yes. UK citizens can buy property in Japan with no specific restrictions. This guide walks through how to buy a property in Japan from the UK, including a look at Wise as a great way to pay for your new home with transparent transfer fees and mid-market exchange rates from GBP to JPY.

What buying property gets you Buying a property in Japan might be a great idea if you need a home to live in or as a holiday place for you and your family. Or you may be more interested in treating it as an investment, to rent out or sell in future.

What buying property does not get you It’s important to note that buying a home in Japan does not automatically confer a visa or residency rights – you’ll still need to apply for the right visa, fulfil all the other requirements, and pay the application fees. Relocation A checklist for moving to Japan Read more

How difficult is the process? One of the key barriers in buying a property in Japan as a UK citizen is the language. As the process can involve specific legal terminology, having a high level of understanding is important – which means most buyers require an English-speaking agent and notary to support the purchase. Having a notary is also important as you may not have a Hanko – a Japanese seal – as a foreigner. This is usually used to confirm your purchase, but working through a notary can make it more straightforward to navigate. Here are a few of the documents you’ll need to think about getting arranged: Your own ID and financial documents Be prepared in advance to show your proof of ID and address, and to show the source of the funds you’ll be using to buy your new home. Having a paper trail to show where your money is coming from is required to prevent money laundering and financial crime. Purchase Offer (Moshikomisho) Your legal representative and agent can help you draw up the purchase offer once you’ve found a place you would like to buy in Japan. This is binding and usually requires you to place a deposit of 10% to 20% depending on the buyer’s situation and your negotiations. Legal Disclosure (Juyo Jiko Setsumei) The final stage of closing your deal on a new home in Japan will be signing the legal disclosure document, which is usually done with a Hanko. This document can be anything from 20 to 100 pages long and includes all the legal information about the property – so understanding it is crucial. Receiving this document is a legal requirement when buying a home in Japan. Typical timelines The timeline for buying a home in Japan can vary depending on the property type and the seller’s needs. As with buying a place in the UK, you may find that the end-to-end process can take several months – so plan ahead and be as flexible as possible with your timings. Transferring money to Japan for the purchase When you’re planning your property purchase you’ll need to decide how to move your money from GBP to JPY. Wise offers transparent fees for international transfers. Wise uses the exchange rate without markups and has transparent variable fees — and if you send over 25,000 USD or equivalent, Wise will discount the fee. You can use Wise to pay the seller directly when you close on the purchase, or if you’ve already set up a Japanese bank account, use Wise Send Money to transfer funds between your UK and Japanese bank accounts, to get a great rate. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate. Note that for large property purchases, you can send up to 150 million JPY per transfer. Go to Wise

Costs and taxes when buying property in Japan (for UK citizens) Buying a property in Japan – much like buying a new place in the UK – is likely to mean paying some taxes. There are one off costs when you buy a home, but there may also be costs which apply on an ongoing basis. This guide is for information only. Get professional tax advice to navigate the tax implications of your new Japanese home both in Japan and in the UK. In Japan Legal firm DLA Piper details the following taxes which are worth talking to your agent and legal representative about: Property Acquisition Tax (fudosan shutoku zei) — 3% of the assessed value (official fixed asset tax valuation), not the sale price

Registration and License Tax (toroku menkyo zei) – variable depending on property type

Stamp Duty – variable depending on property value

Other fees:

Brokerage fee which is often around 3%

Notary (shihoshoshi) fees

Local level fixed assets tax and city planning tax In the UK Bear in mind that there may also be tax to pay in the UK depending on your situation and how you use your Japanese property. For example, if you rent out your Japanese place you may need to complete a Self Assessment for HMRC and pay UK tax on foreign rental income if you’re a UK resident for tax purposes. There may also be capital gains tax when selling property overseas. UK tax when you sell a foreign property depends on your tax residency. You’ll normally have to pay some UK capital gains tax on a foreign property if you’re a UK tax resident, and in some cases if you sell your overseas home and then move back to the UK in the next five years. However, there may be tax reliefs available based on double taxation treaties in some cases. As tax can be complicated, particularly when dealing with the authorities in more than one country, getting professional advice is essential to make sure you fulfil your duties in the UK and in Japan.

Local laws and regional variations If you’re buying a property in Japan as a non-resident you must report your property purchase to the Bank of Japan within 20 days under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Control Act. This report can be done by yourself or your agent and must be submitted in Japanese. While there are no specific rules stopping British citizens from buying property in Japan there may be a few special circumstances where additional permissions are needed. Generally you’re not able to buy sensitive land, such as near military bases, and you may also be obliged to get permission if you’re buying land designated as agricultural or forest. Your agent will be able to advise you and guide you through this step if anything is required. Housing Basics Property taxes in Japan: is it expensive to buy property? Read more

Renting out your property: is it allowed? Foreign nationals can be landlords in Japan, so you would be able to rent out your property subject to meeting all other rules such as registering for and paying tax on your income. You’ll usually be required to pay taxes in Japan, and may also need to report income in the UK if you’re a UK tax resident. Get advice to ensure you comply with the local and global tax requirements depending on your residency.

Buying land in Japan UK citizens can buy land in Japan with no specific restrictions. The process works very similarly to buying a property.

Getting a mortgage: should I get one in Japan or the UK? If you’re planning to finance your property in Japan using a mortgage you’ll be able to look at both UK banks and banks in Japan. Japanese banks are usually happier to lend to foreigners who have permanent residency rights in Japan – but some do have specialist products for non-permanent residents, including Tokyo Star Bank. Both getting a UK or Japanese loan can be an attractive option depending on your situation, so comparing the offers available based on the loan amount needed is important. Remember also that there may be some currency risk involved – for example if you take out a JPY mortgage but earn in GBP, you’ll need to work around currency conversion from GBP – JPY to pay your monthly bills. Having a transparent cost currency service like Wise can help you minimize the fees you pay for international transfers, and bring down your bills in the end.

The verdict: should you buy a house in Japan as a British citizen? Buying a property in Japan is very attractive as an option for UK citizens looking for a new place to live, work, or study. As there are no restrictions on foreign ownership you can also buy as an investment if you choose to. If you’re thinking about investing in a new place abroad, use Wise to send money from GBP to JPY with transparent costs and secure, fast payments whenever you need them. Transfer times may vary by route and method. Check wise.com/jp for estimated delivery times. Pros Cons ✅Exciting place to live and work



✅Established expat communities in large cities



✅Very broad range of housing types and costs



✅English speaking agents and legal advisors available to support ❌Property prices may go down as well as up



❌Currency rate fluctuation can mean your mortgage costs more than you expected



❌Taxes can apply on your purchase, sale or rental depending on the situation Wise Payments Japan is licensed as Type 1 & 2 Fund Transfer Service Provider and registered to Kanto Local Finance Bureau.