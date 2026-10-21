Best point cards in Japan for everyday savings

Every time you shop in Japan without a point card, you leave a little money behind. Konbini (convenience store) snacks, supermarket runs, and online orders – it all adds up, and point programs like Rakuten Point, d Point, Ponta, and V Point let you claw some of it back. This guide explains how point cards work in Japan, which ones suit expats, and how to use them without adding friction to your daily life. Last checked on 22 October 2026. Check the official pages for the latest details before you sign up.

Key takeaways Check your nearest konbini: If you often shop at convenience stores, pick a card your local konbini accepts.

If you often shop at convenience stores, pick a card your local konbini accepts. Build on the brands you already use: If you already use Rakuten, docomo, or au, start with Rakuten Point, d Point, or Ponta.

If you already use Rakuten, docomo, or au, start with Rakuten Point, d Point, or Ponta. Match your shopping habits: Choose a broad card like d Point if you shop in many places, or WAON if you mostly shop at AEON.

Choose a broad card like d Point if you shop in many places, or WAON if you mostly shop at AEON. Think about how you pay: If you already pay by phone, try PayPay Points.

If you already pay by phone, try PayPay Points. Look for extra value: Convert Ponta points into JAL miles, or earn twice by showing your Rakuten Point card and paying with Rakuten Pay. Wise Account for managing money in Japan Manage money across currencies

Send money between Japan and abroad

See transfer fees before sending Explore the Wise Account

What are point cards in Japan? Point cards in Japan are loyalty programs that reward you for shopping. They come in several forms: a card for a single store, a program shared by many stores, or an app that combines points with mobile payments. Most of them follow the same principle. You earn points when you pay, then spend them like cash on a future purchase. In most programs, 1 point is worth about ¥1. Point cards matter most for everyday spending. You’ll be offered one at konbini, supermarkets, drugstores, chain cafés, and casual restaurants. For expats who have just arrived, these small savings can make a real difference while you adjust to the cost of living in Japan. Basics The cost of living in Japan in 2026 Read more

How to choose the right point card for your daily life in Japan The best point card for you is the one that matches how you already spend. If you spread your purchases across too many programs, you collect points more slowly and lose track of expiration dates. Before you sign up, ask yourself these questions: Where do you shop most, and how often?

Do you prefer an app or a physical card?

Do you already use a brand such as Rakuten or docomo?

Does it work with the payment method you already use?

Can you spend your points easily at checkout?

Can you sign up without a Japanese phone number or local address? If you mainly shop at one chain, a store-linked card can work well. If your spending is more mixed, a broad program is usually the better choice.

How to get a point card in Japan Most point card programs give you two ways to join: you can get a physical card in store, or you can register online and use an app. If you’re still settling in, opening a bank account in Japan is usually the first step before you start thinking about points, rewards, or other daily payment tools. Banking How to open a bank account in Japan in 2026 Read more Getting a physical point card in store Some programs still let you get a card directly at the shop or service counter. This is often the easiest route if you prefer to keep things simple. The process usually looks like this: 1 Ask for a point card at the checkout or service counter 2 Fill in the registration form if needed 3 Hand in the form, or follow the staff’s instructions to register 4 Receive the card, either on the spot or by post 5 Check that it is active 6 Start using it on your next purchase This option is usually best if you shop often at the same chain and want a card you can carry in your wallet. It can be less convenient if the card costs money or if you prefer to manage everything on your phone. Getting a point card online or in an app The app route is often easier for newcomers because you can usually register from home and show a barcode on your phone at checkout. In many cases, this is the fastest way to start collecting points. The process usually looks like this: 1 Download the official app or go to the official sign-up page. 2 Create an account. 3 Enter the requested details. 4 Confirm your registration. 5 Check that the barcode or digital card appears in the app. This option is usually best if you want to avoid carrying another plastic card, or if you want to check your points and expiration dates in one place. It also works well for programs that offer digital-only sign-up.