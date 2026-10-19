How to Withdraw Cash from an ATM in Japan with Wise

Cash still matters in Japan, so knowing how to use your Wise card at an ATM can be useful. The main challenge is that not every machine will accept it, and fees can vary depending on the ATM operator. This guide explains which ATMs in Japan are most likely to work with a Wise card, what to check before you confirm a withdrawal, and what to do if a machine rejects your card. This guide is for general information only and is not financial, legal, or tax advice.

Key takeaways A Wise card can work at some ATMs in Japan, but not every machine will accept it.

Start with networks that are usually friendlier to foreign cards, such as Seven Bank, Japan Post Bank, E-net, AEON, and Daily Yamazaki.

Choose Japanese yen (JPY) and decline ATM conversion if the machine offers your home currency.

Wise fees and ATM operator fees are separate, so check both before you confirm.

Japan-issued and overseas-issued Wise cards can have different fees and withdrawal limits.

If an ATM rejects your card, try another network before assuming the card is the problem. Wise Account for cash and card spending in Japan Keep JPY in your Wise Account for spending and cash withdrawals.

Check your Wise card withdrawal allowance and applicable fees before using an ATM.

ATM operator fees and withdrawal limits may apply separately. Explore Wise Account

Can I use my Wise card at an ATM in Japan? Yes, in many cases you can use a Wise card to withdraw cash from an ATM in Japan. However, it’s good to know in advance that not all ATMs in Japan can be used with a Wise card, because support depends on: The ATM network

Where your Wise card was issued Cash withdrawals are made from money already in your account, so this is a debit card transaction, not a credit-card cash advance. ATM access is only one part of using the Wise card in Japan, which also covers everyday payments, currency conversion, and fees.

ATMs in Japan that work with a Wise card If you want the best chance of success, start with ATMs that are commonly used by foreign cardholders and that are easy to find in Japan. The most practical first choices are usually: E-net ATMs, found in convenience stores like Daily Yamazaki

AEON Bank If the ATM gives you a language choice, switch to English before you continue. That makes it easier to see fees, conversion prompts, and withdrawal limits.

What to check before withdrawing cash from an ATM in Japan Before you confirm the transaction, check these 4 things. The withdrawal currency If the ATM offers to convert the withdrawal into your home currency, decline it and choose Japanese yen, or JPY. In most cases, JPY is the better choice because ATM conversion can give you a poorer rate than letting Wise handle the exchange. The fee on screen Some Japanese ATMs will show an operator fee before you complete the withdrawal. That fee is separate from any Wise charge. So even if Wise does not charge you, the ATM owner still might. The withdrawal limit Check both your Wise card’s withdrawal limit and the ATM’s own cap. If the machine limit is lower than your available Wise card limit, the ATM’s cap applies. Your fee-free allowance is separate from these limits. The screen prompts If the ATM asks whether the card is debit or credit, choose debit. If it offers an international or foreign-card menu, use that option if available. If anything looks wrong, cancel the transaction and try another machine. If you are also deciding how much cash to carry in the first place, the balance between cash and card use in Japan usually makes keeping some JPY on hand a sensible option.

How to withdraw cash from Wise in Japan Here is the simplest way to complete an ATM withdrawal in Japan with a Wise debit card: 1 Find an ATM in a network that usually supports foreign cards 2 Insert your Wise card 3 Choose English, if available 4 Select cash withdrawal 5 If asked, choose debit rather than credit 6 Enter your PIN 7 Enter the amount in JPY 8 Check any fee shown on screen 9 Decline currency conversion if offered 10 Confirm the withdrawal and collect your card, cash, and receipt If the ATM gives you a receipt, keep it until you have checked the cash and the amount in your app.

ATM withdrawal limits for Wise cards in Japan When you withdraw cash with Wise in Japan, it’s important to distinguish between: Your Wise card’s monthly fee-free withdrawal allowance

Your Wise card’s applicable withdrawal limits

The ATM’s own per-transaction cap If the ATM’s transaction cap and your available Wise card withdrawal limit are different, the lower limit determines how much you can withdraw in a single transaction. The fee-free allowance determines when Wise withdrawal fees may apply, rather than automatically setting the maximum amount you can withdraw. For Japan-issued Wise cards, the monthly no-fee ATM withdrawal allowance is 25,000 JPY, according to the pricing information recorded on 20 October 2026. In practice, that means you can withdraw up to that amount without Wise charging its standard ATM withdrawal fee. If your card was issued outside Japan, the allowance can be different. ATM networks can also cap withdrawals at a lower amount. The following figures were recorded during research on 20 October 2026: Network Per-withdrawal cap AEON Bank 50,000 JPY E-net 100,000 JPY Daily Yamazaki 100,000 JPY (can vary) Details correct at the time of research – 20 October 2026. ATM and card limits may change. For example, if the ATM allows 30,000 JPY per transaction and your available Wise card withdrawal limit is at least 30,000 JPY, you may be able to withdraw that amount, even if part of it exceeds your remaining fee-free allowance. Wise withdrawal fees may then apply to the amount above the allowance. If an ATM allows 100,000 JPY but your Wise card’s available withdrawal limit is lower, your card limit still applies. That means a larger withdrawal may need to be split into smaller transactions, depending on the machine and your card limits.

How much does Wise charge for ATM withdrawals in Japan? The quickest way to understand Wise ATM fees is to separate them into 2 parts: Wise fee + ATM operator fee = total cost Wise fees for Japan-issued cards For Japan-issued Wise cards, the fee structure recorded on 20 October 2026 was: No Wise withdrawal fee for withdrawals up to 25,000 JPY per month

100 JPY + 1.75% on the amount above that allowance If your card was issued outside Japan, the allowance and fee structure can differ from Japan-issued cards. Check your current allowance and applicable charges in Wise before withdrawing, as pricing can change. Wise will not charge you for withdrawals within your applicable no-fee allowance, but some additional charges may occur from independent ATM networks. ATM operator fees Japanese ATM operators may add their own fee on top of any Wise charge. Operator fees vary by ATM. If a fee applies and is shown on screen before you confirm, check it before you continue and keep the transaction in JPY.