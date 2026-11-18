Key takeaways Residents of Japan aged 18 or over on 1 January can open an adult NISA account.

Providers usually require your residence card, My Number, and a Japanese bank account.

The annual investment limit is ¥3.6 million, with an overall holding limit of ¥18 million at purchase cost.

Investments under the current NISA have no tax-free holding deadline.

Selling restores the investment’s purchase cost to your overall allowance the following year, within the annual investment limits.

Keeping NISA investments after leaving Japan is possible only in specific circumstances. Convert savings to yen with Wise Account Convert foreign savings into Japanese yen

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What is NISA in Japan? NISA is a government investment scheme that exempts qualifying gains and dividends from Japanese tax. Outside NISA, listed-share gains and dividends generally face a combined tax rate of about 20%. NISA is an investment account, so the value of your holdings can fall. Its benefit is the tax treatment, rather than a guaranteed return. For listed-share dividends to qualify for the exemption, arrange to receive them through your securities provider using the required payout method, called 株式数比例配分方式. Receiving them directly into a bank account can result in Japanese tax being deducted. How the two NISA investment allowances work The current scheme has two investment allowances, sometimes called “frames”: NISA allowance How you invest Eligible investments Tsumitate investment allowance (literally, installment investing) Regular contributions Approved investment funds Growth investment allowance Lump sums or regular purchases Eligible stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and investment funds For example, a worker in Tokyo could invest ¥30,000 a month through the tsumitate allowance and make occasional purchases through the growth allowance. Japan modeled NISA on the UK Individual Savings Account (ISA), but its limits, eligible investments, and withdrawal rules are different from those in the UK. Learning about the Japan-specific NISA product is essential before you start contributing your hard-earned cash.

Can foreigners open a NISA account? Foreigners can open a NISA account if they meet Japan’s residence and age requirements. Nationality is not the main test, although providers apply their own account-opening checks. For an adult NISA account in 2026, you must live in Japan and be at least 18 on 1 January of the year you use it. Tourists and non-residents do not qualify. Your residence circumstances also affect your obligations under the Japanese tax system. Confirm your eligibility with the provider, particularly if your stay is short or your residence permission is close to expiration. You can make new NISA investments through only one provider in a calendar year. Switching providers can leave older holdings at the previous institution, but doesn’t create an additional annual allowance. Expatica’s guide to Zairyu card in Japan: guide for new residents Read more

Old NISA vs new NISA: what changed? The current NISA began in January 2024 and replaced the former general and tsumitate schemes for new investments. Older accounts continue under their original rules. The following table compares investments made under the previous schemes with the rules introduced in 2024. Feature Old NISA: investments made through 2023 Current NISA: from 2024 Annual investment limit ¥400,000 for tsumitate or ¥1.2 million for general NISA ¥1.2 million for tsumitate plus ¥2.4 million for growth Using both allowances Generally choose one scheme for the year Both can be used in the same year Tax-free holding period 20 years for tsumitate; 5 years for general NISA Unlimited Overall holding limit Depended on the scheme and holding period ¥18 million at purchase cost, including up to ¥12 million in growth Reusing allowance after selling Unavailable Purchase cost becomes reusable from the following year Details correct at the time of research, 20 November 2026. Tax rules can change, so confirm current tax treatment using reputable sources before investing. Old holdings remain separate from the current NISA limits and cannot be rolled into the new account. From January 2027, the tsumitate allowance will also become available to under-18s, with a lower annual limit of ¥600,000 and separate conditions. The adult limits below remain distinct.

NISA investment limits and rules for foreigners Foreign residents have the same NISA investment limits as other eligible account holders. Before contributing, check the annual allowance, overall holding limit, and products available through your provider. NISA annual and overall investment limits The current adult NISA limits allow you to combine regular fund contributions with other eligible investments. Allowance Annual investment limit Overall holding limit Tsumitate ¥1.2 million Within the combined ¥18 million limit Growth ¥2.4 million ¥12 million within the combined limit Combined ¥3.6 million ¥18 million Details correct at the time of research, 20 November 2026. The overall limit uses the purchase cost of your holdings, rather than their current market value. Investment growth therefore doesn’t use additional allowance. You can use both allowances in the same year. For example, you could invest ¥1.2 million in approved tsumitate funds and ¥2.4 million through the growth allowance. How long can you hold NISA investments? Investments bought under the current NISA have an unlimited tax-free holding period. Unlike the old schemes, there is no 5-year or 20-year deadline forcing a change in tax treatment. You must still meet the relevant account conditions. In particular, leaving Japan can affect whether you can retain NISA holdings. What can you buy through NISA? Your choice depends on the allowance and provider. The tsumitate allowance covers approved funds designed for long-term, regular investing. The growth allowance covers eligible stocks, ETFs, and investment funds. Compare each fund’s holdings and annual management charge, often called a trust fee. Finding plans that suit your risk tolerance and have the lowest possible costs is an individual decision and requires some research.

Documents needed to open a NISA account Preparing matching identity and address records can make a foreign resident’s NISA application easier. Requirements vary, so check the provider’s list before applying. The table below outlines the main documents and information you may need to prepare. Document or requirement What to prepare Residence card Your valid zairyu card, showing your current Japanese address My Number evidence A My Number card or another document accepted by the provider Japanese bank account An account in your own name for deposits and withdrawals Seal or signature A hanko, signature, or electronic signature, depending on the provider Matching personal details Consistent name and address records across your documents An old My Number notification card may be accepted only if its details still match your resident record. Check the provider’s requirements so you’ll know what to prepare. Keep clear scans or photographs ready for online applications. Some providers offer forms and electronic signing only in Japanese. Check your residence card’s expiration date and update any outdated address records before applying.

How to open a NISA account as a foreigner Once your documents are ready, compare providers for investment choice, fees, and language support. Most offer online applications, although the process varies. 1 Confirm that you meet the residence and age requirements and check whether you already have a NISA account. 2 Prepare your residence card, My Number evidence, and Japanese bank details. 3 Choose a provider. Options include Rakuten Securities, SBI Securities, Monex, and major Japanese banks. Product ranges and English support differ. 4 Review the taxable brokerage account offered alongside NISA. A tokutei kouza (a dedicated account used for investing in stocks and securities) with withholding generally handles Japanese tax on covered investments outside NISA, often without a separate return for that income. 5 Submit your application and identity documents as instructed. 6 Allow time for the provider’s checks and the tax office’s NISA review. If you need to open a Japanese bank account, arrange it before funding your investments. Browser translation can help with Japanese forms, but confirm important terms and declarations with the provider or a bilingual person. Banking How to open a bank account in Japan in 2026 Read more

Funding your NISA investments from abroad with Wise If your savings or income are in another currency, conversion costs affect how many yen reach your Japanese bank. Compare the exchange rate and transfer fee together, as a low advertised fee can be offset by a margin in the rate. Wise can handle the currency conversion and transfer before you invest. It uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows its fee before you confirm. You can send JPY to your own Japanese bank account, then fund your investment account through the provider’s accepted method. Wise doesn’t hold or operate a NISA account. For customers registered in Japan, transfers directly from a Wise balance remain limited to ¥1 million equivalent per transfer. Other transfer methods have different limits, so check the route you plan to use. See Wise’s Japan transfer limits. Compare the final yen received with your bank’s quote and check the current Wise fees for Japan before sending.

Can you withdraw money from NISA? You can sell NISA investments and withdraw the proceeds without a NISA early-withdrawal penalty. Qualifying gains remain exempt from Japanese tax, but selling affects your allowance. The original purchase cost of the investments sold becomes available again within your overall holding limit from the following calendar year. It doesn’t restore that year’s annual investment allowance. For example, selling an investment bought for ¥500,000 restores ¥500,000 of overall capacity the next year, regardless of its sale price. New purchases still have to fit within the annual limits. NISA losses cannot offset gains in taxable accounts. Selling during a market fall can therefore realize a loss without providing that tax offset.

What happens to your NISA when you leave Japan? Your departure plans matter when deciding whether NISA is suitable. Keeping investments tax-free after becoming non-resident is possible only under specific conditions, and provider support varies. If you temporarily leave because of a qualifying overseas work assignment, or accompany a spouse on one, you may be able to retain existing NISA investments. Complete the required continuation and departure procedures before leaving. During an approved absence: You cannot make new NISA purchases.

You must submit the return notification within the prescribed 5-year deadline to continue under the relevant rules.

Your provider must support the continuation procedure. Moving abroad for study or personal reasons generally doesn’t qualify for this exception. Ask what will happen to your holdings if continuation is unavailable. Your destination or home country may also tax NISA income because Japan’s exemption doesn’t automatically apply overseas. US citizens should obtain advice on US reporting and the treatment of foreign funds. Check any remaining Japanese income tax filing obligations as part of your departure arrangements. Ask about the provider’s leaving-Japan policy before opening a NISA account, rather than waiting until your final month. Taxes How to file your income tax in Japan in 2026 Read more