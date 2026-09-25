Student health insurance in Japan (2026 guide)

Japan’s health insurance system may seem complicated when you first arrive. However, once you understand the basics, it becomes much easier to register correctly, avoid missed payments, and keep your medical costs manageable. Premiums, payment slips and payment methods can vary by municipality and sometimes by school, so always confirm the exact process with your local ward or city office. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Japan with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website No commitment required

Key takeaways Most international students staying in Japan for three months or longer must enroll in National Health Insurance (NHI), unless they have other eligible public health coverage.

NHI generally covers 70% of approved medical costs at insured rates, leaving students to pay the remaining 30%.

Premiums vary by municipality and are usually based partly on income from the previous year. Students with little or no prior Japanese income may qualify for reduced premiums.

Register promptly and pay attention to notices from your local municipality, as late enrollment can result in backdated premiums.

Payment methods vary locally but may include payment slips, convenience stores, bank transfers, or automatic bank-account deductions.

Wise can help families transfer money to Japan for tuition, rent, living costs, and insurance expenses, but NHI premiums normally need to be paid through a method accepted by the municipality.

Do international students need health insurance in Japan? Yes. Most international students who will live in Japan for three months or longer must enroll in public health insurance. This will usually be National Health Insurance (NHI), known in Japanese as Kokumin Kenkō Hoken, unless they are covered by another Japanese public health insurance scheme. Healthcare Guide to getting health insurance in Japan Read more NHI is not the same as optional private insurance. It is a public insurance scheme that generally covers the majority of eligible medical costs, including insured consultations, treatment, hospital care, and prescription medicines. The student normally pays the remainder. Who usually has to join National Health Insurance? Students normally join NHI after they register their address in Japan. This is normally handled at the municipal office – such as a city or ward office – responsible for their new address. As a general rule, students who become registered residents and intend to stay for three months or longer should expect to enroll. Different rules may apply to short-term students, visitors, and people covered by another Japanese public health insurance scheme, so they should check with their school and municipality. When might private cover still be useful? Private or university-arranged insurance can provide additional protection. For example, it may cover travel outside Japan, accidents, personal liability, or some expenses and services excluded from NHI. However, supplementary insurance does not replace enrollment in Japanese public health insurance when enrollment is required. It should generally be treated as additional cover rather than a substitute.

How National Health Insurance works for students Once enrolled, NHI reduces what you pay for eligible medical care. For most university-age students, public insurance generally covers 70% of the approved cost, leaving the student to pay a 30% copayment. That does not mean every bill will be small. However, it usually makes insured treatment considerably more affordable than paying the full cost yourself. Additional protection may also be available for particularly high monthly medical expenses. What NHI usually covers NHI generally covers medically necessary consultations, tests, treatment, hospital care, and prescription medicines included in Japan’s public health insurance system. Students normally present their proof of insurance when receiving treatment and pay their share of the bill at the clinic, hospital, or pharmacy. The exact cost depends on the treatment and whether every service provided is covered by NHI. What NHI usually does not cover NHI does not cover every healthcare expense. Common exclusions include: routine health checks

many vaccinations

cosmetic procedures

normal pregnancy and childbirth

private hospital-room supplements

treatments that are not included in the public insurance system. Some exceptions or separate public benefits may apply – for example, a childbirth allowance may be available even though routine childbirth is not treated as an insured illness. Private or university-arranged insurance may provide additional benefits, such as personal-liability protection, accident compensation, or cover while travelling outside Japan. However, supplementary insurance does not replace NHI when enrollment is required. If you are unsure whether a particular treatment is covered, ask the clinic or your municipal NHI office before receiving it where practical.

How to enrol and stay covered Arrange your NHI enrollment soon after arriving in Japan. Once you have registered your address, your municipal office can guide you through the local NHI procedure. Enrollment is generally required within 14 days of becoming eligible. Keep your documents accessible and do not ignore correspondence from the municipality. Premium notices and payment slips are often sent by post, and missing them can lead to arrears or other administrative problems. What to do after arrival The usual process is: 1 Register your address at the city or ward office, generally within 14 days of moving into your accommodation. 2 Ask the relevant counter about National Health Insurance enrollment. 3 Present the required documents. These commonly include your residence card, while the full list varies by municipality. 4 Confirm how you will prove your insurance eligibility. This will normally be through a My Number Card registered for health-insurance use or an eligibility confirmation certificate. 5 Check when your premium notice will arrive and note the first payment deadline. If your school offers an insurance orientation, attend it. Universities often explain the local procedure and may provide multilingual support for newly arrived students. What happens if you register late or miss payments? If you enrol late, your coverage and premiums may be backdated to the date you became eligible. This can leave you with several months of premiums to pay at once. Missing payment deadlines can also create arrears and may lead to reminders, late charges, or collection action. If you are struggling to pay, contact the municipal office promptly. Depending on your income and circumstances, you may qualify for a premium reduction or be able to discuss payment arrangements. Your university’s international student support team may also be able to help you understand the process. Practical prevention checklist Update your address promptly

Keep your residence card and passport details accessible

Open and read all official mail

Mark payment deadlines in your phone

Ask the office if you do not understand a notice Writer Gary Insider tip Many municipalities allow NHI payment slips to be paid at participating convenience stores, including major chains. Check the instructions and payment deadline printed on your slip, as accepted methods and stores vary by municipality.

How much student health insurance costs in Japan There is no single nationwide premium for student NHI. The amount depends on the municipality where you live, your previous year’s income, and sometimes the number and circumstances of the people enrolled in your household. As a result, two students in different municipalities may pay different premiums even if their circumstances are otherwise similar. Income earned from a part-time job can also affect the premium calculated for the following year. What affects your premium The main factors are usually: The municipality where you live

your previous year’s income

the number of NHI members in your household

whether you qualify for a low-income reduction

whether you are aged 40–64 and therefore subject to the long-term care insurance component Students who had little or no income in the previous year may qualify for a lower premium. However, they normally still need to declare their income – even if it was zero – to be considered for an income-based reduction. Discounts, reductions, and high-cost protections Low-income households may qualify for reductions in the income-independent parts of their NHI premiums. Municipalities may also provide other reductions or exemptions in particular circumstances, so students should check the local rules. Japan’s High-Cost Medical Expense Benefit also limits the amount an insured person must ultimately bear for covered medical treatment within one month. The applicable ceiling is generally based on nationally defined categories, including age and income, although the municipality administers the benefit for NHI members. Declaring your income accurately is therefore important. If you do not submit the required income declaration, the municipality may be unable to calculate your premium correctly or apply a reduction for which you would otherwise qualify. The official Study In Japan insurance page confirms that premiums are calculated according to the previous year’s income, including part-time earnings, and that students must declare even low or zero income to receive an applicable reduction. It also describes the protection available when monthly medical costs exceed an individual limit.

How to pay premiums on a student budget Even a relatively modest NHI premium needs to fit alongside rent, food, transport, and study costs. Understanding the available payment methods – and arranging any financial support from abroad – can help students avoid missed deadlines. Ways to pay in Japan Municipalities commonly issue NHI payment slips that can be paid at designated financial institutions, post offices, municipal counters, or participating convenience stores. Some municipalities also support automatic bank-account payments, payment apps, or other online options. The exact methods vary, so check: the payment deadline

where the payment slip is accepted

whether a particular method requires cash or a Japanese bank account

whether automatic or app-based payment is available

if the slip has expired or has an amount limit

whether your university provides local guidance If you cannot pay by the deadline, contact the municipal office promptly rather than ignoring the bill. How families can send money from abroad Some international students receive financial support from family members for tuition, rent, living costs, or health-insurance premiums. Wise is one option for sending money to a student’s Japanese bank account. Before confirming a transfer, users can normally see the exchange rate, fee, estimated arrival time, and amount expected to reach the recipient. Costs and delivery times depend on the currencies, amount, and payment method used. Wise does not provide health insurance or normally pay NHI premiums directly. The student would generally receive the money in their Japanese bank account and then pay the municipality through one of its accepted methods. Money Management How to send money to Japan for expats Read more

University insurance and private top-up cover Students may also be offered university-arranged accident insurance, personal-liability cover, or other campus-specific schemes. These policies can provide useful protection during classes, research, commuting, placements, or other university activities, depending on their terms. However, they serve a different purpose from National Health Insurance and do not replace NHI when enrollment is required. Check whether your university enrolls students automatically or expects them to apply and pay separately. International private medical insurance may also be worth considering if you want benefits beyond those provided by NHI, such as wider geographical coverage or access to particular services. Whether it offers useful additional protection will depend on your circumstances, budget, and the policy terms. When an optional provider like Cigna may be relevant Cigna Global is one provider of international private medical insurance that students living abroad may consider. Its policies may offer broader international benefits, but they should not automatically be described as NHI “top-up” policies. Applicants should confirm whether a plan is available to residents of Japan and how it coordinates with treatment already covered by NHI. Always compare the policy wording carefully before buying. Coverage, exclusions and eligibility can differ significantly.