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Student health insurance in Japan (2026 guide)

Most international students planning to live in Japan for three months or longer must enroll in National Health Insurance (NHI), unless they are covered by another Japanese public health insurance scheme. Understanding what the insurance costs, what it covers, and how to pay the premiums can help you manage healthcare expenses on a student budget.

Gary Buswell
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Last updated

Japan’s health insurance system may seem complicated when you first arrive. However, once you understand the basics, it becomes much easier to register correctly, avoid missed payments, and keep your medical costs manageable.

Premiums, payment slips and payment methods can vary by municipality and sometimes by school, so always confirm the exact process with your local ward or city office.

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Key takeaways

  • Most international students staying in Japan for three months or longer must enroll in National Health Insurance (NHI), unless they have other eligible public health coverage.
  • NHI generally covers 70% of approved medical costs at insured rates, leaving students to pay the remaining 30%.
  • Premiums vary by municipality and are usually based partly on income from the previous year. Students with little or no prior Japanese income may qualify for reduced premiums.
  • Register promptly and pay attention to notices from your local municipality, as late enrollment can result in backdated premiums.
  • Payment methods vary locally but may include payment slips, convenience stores, bank transfers, or automatic bank-account deductions.
  • Wise can help families transfer money to Japan for tuition, rent, living costs, and insurance expenses, but NHI premiums normally need to be paid through a method accepted by the municipality.

Do international students need health insurance in Japan?

Yes. Most international students who will live in Japan for three months or longer must enroll in public health insurance. This will usually be National Health Insurance (NHI), known in Japanese as Kokumin Kenkō Hoken, unless they are covered by another Japanese public health insurance scheme.

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NHI is not the same as optional private insurance. It is a public insurance scheme that generally covers the majority of eligible medical costs, including insured consultations, treatment, hospital care, and prescription medicines. The student normally pays the remainder. 

Who usually has to join National Health Insurance?

Students normally join NHI after they register their address in Japan. This is normally handled at the municipal office – such as a city or ward office – responsible for their new address.

As a general rule, students who become registered residents and intend to stay for three months or longer should expect to enroll. Different rules may apply to short-term students, visitors, and people covered by another Japanese public health insurance scheme, so they should check with their school and municipality.

When might private cover still be useful?

Private or university-arranged insurance can provide additional protection. For example, it may cover travel outside Japan, accidents, personal liability, or some expenses and services excluded from NHI.

However, supplementary insurance does not replace enrollment in Japanese public health insurance when enrollment is required. It should generally be treated as additional cover rather than a substitute.

How National Health Insurance works for students

Once enrolled, NHI reduces what you pay for eligible medical care. For most university-age students, public insurance generally covers 70% of the approved cost, leaving the student to pay a 30% copayment.

That does not mean every bill will be small. However, it usually makes insured treatment considerably more affordable than paying the full cost yourself. Additional protection may also be available for particularly high monthly medical expenses.

What NHI usually covers

NHI generally covers medically necessary consultations, tests, treatment, hospital care, and prescription medicines included in Japan’s public health insurance system.

Students normally present their proof of insurance when receiving treatment and pay their share of the bill at the clinic, hospital, or pharmacy. The exact cost depends on the treatment and whether every service provided is covered by NHI.

What NHI usually does not cover

NHI does not cover every healthcare expense. Common exclusions include: 

  • routine health checks
  • many vaccinations
  • cosmetic procedures
  • normal pregnancy and childbirth
  • private hospital-room supplements
  • treatments that are not included in the public insurance system. 

Some exceptions or separate public benefits may apply – for example, a childbirth allowance may be available even though routine childbirth is not treated as an insured illness.

Private or university-arranged insurance may provide additional benefits, such as personal-liability protection, accident compensation, or cover while travelling outside Japan. However, supplementary insurance does not replace NHI when enrollment is required.

If you are unsure whether a particular treatment is covered, ask the clinic or your municipal NHI office before receiving it where practical.

How to enrol and stay covered

Arrange your NHI enrollment soon after arriving in Japan. Once you have registered your address, your municipal office can guide you through the local NHI procedure. Enrollment is generally required within 14 days of becoming eligible.

Keep your documents accessible and do not ignore correspondence from the municipality. Premium notices and payment slips are often sent by post, and missing them can lead to arrears or other administrative problems.

What to do after arrival

The usual process is:

1

Register your address at the city or ward office, generally within 14 days of moving into your accommodation.

2

Ask the relevant counter about National Health Insurance enrollment.

3

Present the required documents. These commonly include your residence card, while the full list varies by municipality.

4

Confirm how you will prove your insurance eligibility. This will normally be through a My Number Card registered for health-insurance use or an eligibility confirmation certificate.

5

Check when your premium notice will arrive and note the first payment deadline.

If your school offers an insurance orientation, attend it. Universities often explain the local procedure and may provide multilingual support for newly arrived students.

What happens if you register late or miss payments?

If you enrol late, your coverage and premiums may be backdated to the date you became eligible. This can leave you with several months of premiums to pay at once. Missing payment deadlines can also create arrears and may lead to reminders, late charges, or collection action.

If you are struggling to pay, contact the municipal office promptly. Depending on your income and circumstances, you may qualify for a premium reduction or be able to discuss payment arrangements. Your university’s international student support team may also be able to help you understand the process.

Practical prevention checklist

  • Update your address promptly
  • Keep your residence card and passport details accessible
  • Open and read all official mail
  • Mark payment deadlines in your phone
  • Ask the office if you do not understand a notice
image of insider

Writer

Gary

Insider tip

Many municipalities allow NHI payment slips to be paid at participating convenience stores, including major chains. Check the instructions and payment deadline printed on your slip, as accepted methods and stores vary by municipality.

How much student health insurance costs in Japan

There is no single nationwide premium for student NHI. The amount depends on the municipality where you live, your previous year’s income, and sometimes the number and circumstances of the people enrolled in your household.

As a result, two students in different municipalities may pay different premiums even if their circumstances are otherwise similar. Income earned from a part-time job can also affect the premium calculated for the following year.

What affects your premium

The main factors are usually:

  • The municipality where you live
  • your previous year’s income
  • the number of NHI members in your household
  • whether you qualify for a low-income reduction
  • whether you are aged 40–64 and therefore subject to the long-term care insurance component

Students who had little or no income in the previous year may qualify for a lower premium. However, they normally still need to declare their income – even if it was zero – to be considered for an income-based reduction.

Discounts, reductions, and high-cost protections

Low-income households may qualify for reductions in the income-independent parts of their NHI premiums. Municipalities may also provide other reductions or exemptions in particular circumstances, so students should check the local rules.

Japan’s High-Cost Medical Expense Benefit also limits the amount an insured person must ultimately bear for covered medical treatment within one month. The applicable ceiling is generally based on nationally defined categories, including age and income, although the municipality administers the benefit for NHI members.

Declaring your income accurately is therefore important. If you do not submit the required income declaration, the municipality may be unable to calculate your premium correctly or apply a reduction for which you would otherwise qualify.

The official Study In Japan insurance page confirms that premiums are calculated according to the previous year’s income, including part-time earnings, and that students must declare even low or zero income to receive an applicable reduction. It also describes the protection available when monthly medical costs exceed an individual limit.

How to pay premiums on a student budget

Even a relatively modest NHI premium needs to fit alongside rent, food, transport, and study costs. Understanding the available payment methods – and arranging any financial support from abroad – can help students avoid missed deadlines.

Ways to pay in Japan

Municipalities commonly issue NHI payment slips that can be paid at designated financial institutions, post offices, municipal counters, or participating convenience stores. Some municipalities also support automatic bank-account payments, payment apps, or other online options.

The exact methods vary, so check:

  • the payment deadline
  • where the payment slip is accepted
  • whether a particular method requires cash or a Japanese bank account
  • whether automatic or app-based payment is available
  • if the slip has expired or has an amount limit
  • whether your university provides local guidance

If you cannot pay by the deadline, contact the municipal office promptly rather than ignoring the bill.

How families can send money from abroad

Some international students receive financial support from family members for tuition, rent, living costs, or health-insurance premiums.

Wise is one option for sending money to a student’s Japanese bank account. Before confirming a transfer, users can normally see the exchange rate, fee, estimated arrival time, and amount expected to reach the recipient. Costs and delivery times depend on the currencies, amount, and payment method used.

Wise does not provide health insurance or normally pay NHI premiums directly. The student would generally receive the money in their Japanese bank account and then pay the municipality through one of its accepted methods.

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University insurance and private top-up cover

Students may also be offered university-arranged accident insurance, personal-liability cover, or other campus-specific schemes. These policies can provide useful protection during classes, research, commuting, placements, or other university activities, depending on their terms.

However, they serve a different purpose from National Health Insurance and do not replace NHI when enrollment is required. Check whether your university enrolls students automatically or expects them to apply and pay separately.

International private medical insurance may also be worth considering if you want benefits beyond those provided by NHI, such as wider geographical coverage or access to particular services. Whether it offers useful additional protection will depend on your circumstances, budget, and the policy terms.

When an optional provider like Cigna may be relevant

Cigna Global is one provider of international private medical insurance that students living abroad may consider. Its policies may offer broader international benefits, but they should not automatically be described as NHI “top-up” policies. Applicants should confirm whether a plan is available to residents of Japan and how it coordinates with treatment already covered by NHI.

Always compare the policy wording carefully before buying. Coverage, exclusions and eligibility can differ significantly. 

Using Wise for student payments to Japan

Wise can be one option for managing international payments connected with studying in Japan.

Families can use Wise to send money to an eligible Japanese bank account for tuition, rent, living costs, or insurance-related expenses. Eligible students may also be able to use a Wise account to hold and convert supported currencies, while the Wise card can be used for everyday purchases and withdrawals where it is accepted.

Available features, fees, exchange rates, transfer times, and account limits depend on the customer’s country of residence and the transaction. Check these details before opening an account or making a transfer.

Go to Wise

Wise is a payment and money-management service, not a health insurer. It can help students receive and manage money, but National Health Insurance provides the healthcare coverage. Municipal NHI premiums must still be paid through a method accepted by the relevant municipality.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about student health insurance in Japan

Is health insurance mandatory for international students in Japan?

For most international students staying in Japan for more than three months, yes. In usual cases, you should join National Health Insurance after arrival and address registration.

How much is National Health Insurance for students in Japan?

There is no single fixed amount. Premiums depend on your municipality and income, so the amount can be different from one student to another.

Does a student visa require health insurance in Japan?

In practice, students who become residents usually need to enrol in NHI after arrival. If you are arriving before local registration or for a shorter stay, check your school’s guidance.

Can parents pay a student’s health insurance from abroad?

Yes, families often help fund student life from abroad. The key is moving money efficiently into the student’s Japan-based payment setup. Wise can be one option for that.

What happens if I miss my NHI payments in Japan?

Missed payments can create arrears and extra stress, so contact your municipal office quickly if you are behind. The exact administrative consequences can vary, so check locally rather than guessing.

Useful resources

(accessed 17th September 2026)

Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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