Key takeaways EU route: Usually no non-EU customs clearance, but you still need to check VAT status, conformity paperwork, and Italian registration steps.

Usually no non-EU customs clearance, but you still need to check VAT status, conformity paperwork, and Italian registration steps. Non-EU route: Expect customs first, and check duty, IVA (Italian value-added tax), and any transfer-of-residence relief with the Italian customs authority, ADM (Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli), before shipping.

Expect customs first, and check duty, IVA (Italian value-added tax), and any transfer-of-residence relief with the Italian customs authority, ADM (Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli), before shipping. Documents: Gather ID, codice fiscale, proof of residence, foreign registration, ownership or sale papers, and conformity evidence before the car moves.

Gather ID, codice fiscale, proof of residence, foreign registration, ownership or sale papers, and conformity evidence before the car moves. Offices: UMC (Ufficio Motorizzazione Civile) handles technical approval, STA (Sportello Telematico dell’Automobilista) can act as the one-stop counter, PRA (Pubblico Registro Automobilistico) records ownership, and ACI (Automobile Club d’Italia) supports vehicle administration.

UMC (Ufficio Motorizzazione Civile) handles technical approval, STA (Sportello Telematico dell’Automobilista) can act as the one-stop counter, PRA (Pubblico Registro Automobilistico) records ownership, and ACI (Automobile Club d’Italia) supports vehicle administration. Costs: Budget for shipping, translations, inspections, registration fees, IPT (Imposta Provinciale di Trascrizione), insurance, and bollo auto, not just customs.

Budget for shipping, translations, inspections, registration fees, IPT (Imposta Provinciale di Trascrizione), insurance, and bollo auto, not just customs. Foreign plates: Don’t assume you can keep driving long term after becoming resident. Current rules and exceptions should be checked before relying on old advice.

Decide whether importing your car makes sense If you’re choosing between shipping your current car and starting fresh, buying, importing, and selling a car in Italy gives the broader ownership picture. Importing tends to make most sense when you already own the car, trust its history, and would struggle to replace it at a similar price in Italy. Expatica’s guide to Buying, importing, and selling a car in Italy Read more Buying locally is often simpler when the car comes from outside the EU, needs technical changes, or has patchy paperwork. The cost question is rarely just the shipping quote, because one customs problem or failed conformity check can wipe out any saving. Compare the car’s likely value in Italy with shipping and administrative costs.

Check whether it already meets EU and Italian technical rules.

Ask whether you need the car quickly or can wait through inspections and appointments.

Look into any relocation relief before the car leaves.

Price insurance and bollo auto before you commit. Wise for car import costs Pay shipping deposits: Hold euros for eligible vehicle-related costs

Convert currencies: Switch supported currencies to euros before paying

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Check eligibility, residency, and vehicle rules Eligibility turns on three questions: where the car comes from, whether you’re resident in Italy, and whether the vehicle can be matched to Italian and EU technical standards. A clean ownership history doesn’t help much if the technical evidence is weak. Problem cases tend to be right-hand-drive models, cars without clear conformity papers, and older vehicles that need extra scrutiny. Foreign plates are another risk area, because Italy distinguishes between residents, non-residents, and certain registered exceptions. EU imports vs. non-EU imports The following table compares the usual administrative route, responsible offices, and documentation requirements for EU and non-EU vehicle imports. Route What usually changes Where you normally start What to check EU No non-EU customs clearance; VAT status and registration checks still apply Revenue Agency if needed, then UMC or STA Identity, residence, foreign registration, conformity evidence Non-EU Customs release, possible duty, and IVA before registration ADM and customs clearance, then UMC or STA Import paperwork, valuation, relief status, conformity evidence Both routes Italian registration requirements UMC, STA, and PRA COC or equivalent documents, translations, inspections Timing More potential delays for non-EU vehicles Local office sequence Forms, appointments, province-level waiting times For EU imports, VAT treatment also depends on whether the vehicle is considered new or used for tax purposes. A car can be considered new if it has been in use for no more than 6 months or has traveled no more than 6,000 kilometers. Check its VAT position with the Italian Revenue Agency before registration. Classic cars, foreign plates, and special cases Classic or older vehicles may face special classification or historic-vehicle rules, but age doesn’t remove paperwork.

As a general rule, if you become resident in Italy and own a vehicle registered abroad, you must register it in Italy within 3 months of acquiring residence. Different rules may apply if you’re using a vehicle registered to someone else, including REVE registration requirements and specific exceptions. Check the current Highway Code and ACI guidance before driving.

Right-hand-drive, modified, or non-EU-spec cars may face extra scrutiny on lights, emissions, or technical data.

If the vehicle lacks clear proof of ownership or an accepted technical file, fix that before shipping.

Gather the documents before the car ships Most applicants need proof of identity, an Italian codice fiscale, a residence address in Italy, the foreign registration certificate, and evidence that they own the car. If the vehicle was recently bought, you may also need an atto di vendita, which is the deed of sale, an invoice, or another purchase record. For non-EU routes, add customs papers and evidence that duty or IVA has been paid, deferred, or formally waived. Forms can change between ACI, PRA, STA, and UMC routes, so download fresh versions before your appointment instead of reusing old forum links or agency screenshots. Passport or national ID

Codice fiscale and proof of Italian residence

Foreign registration certificate

Proof of ownership, invoice, or atto di vendita

Certificate of conformity (COC) or other technical evidence

Customs clearance documents for non-EU imports

Receipts or references for VAT, duty, or exemption handling where required

Budget for customs, VAT, registration, and ongoing costs Your budget splits into one-off import costs and ongoing ownership costs in Italy. The big mistake is to price the shipment and ignore translations, inspections, provincial taxes, insurance, and bollo auto, which is Italy’s annual car tax. For non-EU routes, customs duty may apply and IVA is usually charged at Italy’s standard 22% rate on imports, but the final tax treatment still depends on classification and any accepted relief. Costs also vary by province, especially for IPT, inspections, and processing, so treat web estimates as planning figures rather than final totals. The table below separates the main vehicle import expenses, when they apply, and how to verify them. Cost type When it applies Who charges it How to verify Shipping and transport Before arrival and at port release Shipping company, port, or broker Route-specific quotes and terms Customs duty and IVA Mainly non-EU imports, unless relief is accepted ADM, customs agent, and tax authorities Current customs treatment and VAT position Translation and conformity work Documents not accepted as filed, or missing COC Translator, manufacturer, agency, or testing body Local UMC requirements before shipping Registration fees and number plates Italian registration stage UMC, STA, PRA, and ACI services Current tariff pages and provincial fees IPT and bollo auto IPT at registration; bollo after registration PRA, ACI, and regional authorities Province and region rules Insurance Before driving Insurer regulated by IVASS Compare quotes and insurer status Ask whether transfer-of-residence relief is realistic before you ship.

Check if the car needs modifications or extra approval work.

Price provincial IPT separately, because it can vary.

Leave room for storage, repeat appointments, and local agency fees if documents are incomplete. If you’re transferring your residence from outside the EU, customs relief may be available for a privately owned vehicle. ADM generally requires evidence that you lived outside the EU for at least 12 consecutive months and owned and used the vehicle for at least 6 months before moving. The vehicle must be intended for continued personal use, and application deadlines and other conditions apply. Confirm your eligibility with ADM before shipping. If you’re paying euro-denominated shipping deposits, customs-related costs, or first-month setup bills from abroad, a Wise Account can help you hold euros in advance and manage currency conversions at different stages.