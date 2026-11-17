Bringing a car from Germany is mostly a paperwork job in Italy. Bringing one from the UK or another non-EU country usually adds customs and IVA, which is Italy’s value-added tax, plus a longer path to registration.
The hard part is rarely the ferry or container. It’s matching your route to the right office sequence, because different Italian offices each control a separate stage.
Below, you’ll find the EU and non-EU pathways, the document pack, the likely costs, and the steps from arrival to Italian number plates.
This guide is for general information only. Use it alongside current instructions from customs, ACI, PRA, STA, UMC, or a qualified legal or tax adviser.
Key takeaways
- EU route: Usually no non-EU customs clearance, but you still need to check VAT status, conformity paperwork, and Italian registration steps.
- Non-EU route: Expect customs first, and check duty, IVA (Italian value-added tax), and any transfer-of-residence relief with the Italian customs authority, ADM (Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli), before shipping.
- Documents: Gather ID, codice fiscale, proof of residence, foreign registration, ownership or sale papers, and conformity evidence before the car moves.
- Offices: UMC (Ufficio Motorizzazione Civile) handles technical approval, STA (Sportello Telematico dell’Automobilista) can act as the one-stop counter, PRA (Pubblico Registro Automobilistico) records ownership, and ACI (Automobile Club d’Italia) supports vehicle administration.
- Costs: Budget for shipping, translations, inspections, registration fees, IPT (Imposta Provinciale di Trascrizione), insurance, and bollo auto, not just customs.
- Foreign plates: Don’t assume you can keep driving long term after becoming resident. Current rules and exceptions should be checked before relying on old advice.
Decide whether importing your car makes sense
If you’re choosing between shipping your current car and starting fresh, buying, importing, and selling a car in Italy gives the broader ownership picture. Importing tends to make most sense when you already own the car, trust its history, and would struggle to replace it at a similar price in Italy.
Buying locally is often simpler when the car comes from outside the EU, needs technical changes, or has patchy paperwork. The cost question is rarely just the shipping quote, because one customs problem or failed conformity check can wipe out any saving.
- Compare the car’s likely value in Italy with shipping and administrative costs.
- Check whether it already meets EU and Italian technical rules.
- Ask whether you need the car quickly or can wait through inspections and appointments.
- Look into any relocation relief before the car leaves.
- Price insurance and bollo auto before you commit.
Wise for car import costs
- Pay shipping deposits: Hold euros for eligible vehicle-related costs
- Convert currencies: Switch supported currencies to euros before paying
- Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees
Check eligibility, residency, and vehicle rules
Eligibility turns on three questions: where the car comes from, whether you’re resident in Italy, and whether the vehicle can be matched to Italian and EU technical standards. A clean ownership history doesn’t help much if the technical evidence is weak.
Problem cases tend to be right-hand-drive models, cars without clear conformity papers, and older vehicles that need extra scrutiny. Foreign plates are another risk area, because Italy distinguishes between residents, non-residents, and certain registered exceptions.
EU imports vs. non-EU imports
The following table compares the usual administrative route, responsible offices, and documentation requirements for EU and non-EU vehicle imports.
|Route
|What usually changes
|Where you normally start
|What to check
|EU
|No non-EU customs clearance; VAT status and registration checks still apply
|Revenue Agency if needed, then UMC or STA
|Identity, residence, foreign registration, conformity evidence
|Non-EU
|Customs release, possible duty, and IVA before registration
|ADM and customs clearance, then UMC or STA
|Import paperwork, valuation, relief status, conformity evidence
|Both routes
|Italian registration requirements
|UMC, STA, and PRA
|COC or equivalent documents, translations, inspections
|Timing
|More potential delays for non-EU vehicles
|Local office sequence
|Forms, appointments, province-level waiting times
For EU imports, VAT treatment also depends on whether the vehicle is considered new or used for tax purposes. A car can be considered new if it has been in use for no more than 6 months or has traveled no more than 6,000 kilometers. Check its VAT position with the Italian Revenue Agency before registration.
Classic cars, foreign plates, and special cases
- Classic or older vehicles may face special classification or historic-vehicle rules, but age doesn’t remove paperwork.
- As a general rule, if you become resident in Italy and own a vehicle registered abroad, you must register it in Italy within 3 months of acquiring residence. Different rules may apply if you’re using a vehicle registered to someone else, including REVE registration requirements and specific exceptions. Check the current Highway Code and ACI guidance before driving.
- Right-hand-drive, modified, or non-EU-spec cars may face extra scrutiny on lights, emissions, or technical data.
- If the vehicle lacks clear proof of ownership or an accepted technical file, fix that before shipping.
Gather the documents before the car ships
Most applicants need proof of identity, an Italian codice fiscale, a residence address in Italy, the foreign registration certificate, and evidence that they own the car. If the vehicle was recently bought, you may also need an atto di vendita, which is the deed of sale, an invoice, or another purchase record.
For non-EU routes, add customs papers and evidence that duty or IVA has been paid, deferred, or formally waived. Forms can change between ACI, PRA, STA, and UMC routes, so download fresh versions before your appointment instead of reusing old forum links or agency screenshots.
- Passport or national ID
- Codice fiscale and proof of Italian residence
- Foreign registration certificate
- Proof of ownership, invoice, or atto di vendita
- Certificate of conformity (COC) or other technical evidence
- Customs clearance documents for non-EU imports
- Receipts or references for VAT, duty, or exemption handling where required
Budget for customs, VAT, registration, and ongoing costs
Your budget splits into one-off import costs and ongoing ownership costs in Italy. The big mistake is to price the shipment and ignore translations, inspections, provincial taxes, insurance, and bollo auto, which is Italy’s annual car tax.
For non-EU routes, customs duty may apply and IVA is usually charged at Italy’s standard 22% rate on imports, but the final tax treatment still depends on classification and any accepted relief. Costs also vary by province, especially for IPT, inspections, and processing, so treat web estimates as planning figures rather than final totals.
The table below separates the main vehicle import expenses, when they apply, and how to verify them.
|Cost type
|When it applies
|Who charges it
|How to verify
|Shipping and transport
|Before arrival and at port release
|Shipping company, port, or broker
|Route-specific quotes and terms
|Customs duty and IVA
|Mainly non-EU imports, unless relief is accepted
|ADM, customs agent, and tax authorities
|Current customs treatment and VAT position
|Translation and conformity work
|Documents not accepted as filed, or missing COC
|Translator, manufacturer, agency, or testing body
|Local UMC requirements before shipping
|Registration fees and number plates
|Italian registration stage
|UMC, STA, PRA, and ACI services
|Current tariff pages and provincial fees
|IPT and bollo auto
|IPT at registration; bollo after registration
|PRA, ACI, and regional authorities
|Province and region rules
|Insurance
|Before driving
|Insurer regulated by IVASS
|Compare quotes and insurer status
- Ask whether transfer-of-residence relief is realistic before you ship.
- Check if the car needs modifications or extra approval work.
- Price provincial IPT separately, because it can vary.
- Leave room for storage, repeat appointments, and local agency fees if documents are incomplete.
If you’re transferring your residence from outside the EU, customs relief may be available for a privately owned vehicle. ADM generally requires evidence that you lived outside the EU for at least 12 consecutive months and owned and used the vehicle for at least 6 months before moving. The vehicle must be intended for continued personal use, and application deadlines and other conditions apply. Confirm your eligibility with ADM before shipping.
If you’re paying euro-denominated shipping deposits, customs-related costs, or first-month setup bills from abroad, a Wise Account can help you hold euros in advance and manage currency conversions at different stages.
Clear customs, inspections, and registration in Italy
The process doesn’t end when the car lands in Italy. Customs, technical approval, and registration sit with different offices, and mixing them up is one of the easiest ways to slow everything down.
Which Italian office handles each step?
- ADM: Customs clearance, temporary admission, and relief questions.
- UMC or Motorizzazione Civile: Technical approval, inspections, and registration steps.
- STA: The one-stop counter that can submit the unified application.
- PRA: Ownership record.
- ACI: PRA services and practical vehicle administration.
- Agenzia delle Entrate: VAT checks on some routes.
- Il Portale dell’Automobilista: Current forms, tariffs, and office search tools.
ACI says some older import pages are being phased out. They still help with background, but use current portals when you download forms or book appointments.
Clear customs and secure the right import paperwork
For a non-EU arrival, clear the car through customs and keep the import entry, release papers, and any proof that duty or IVA was handled.
If you moved to Italy and think you may qualify for transfer-of-residence relief, check that with ADM before assuming standard charges do not apply.
If the car is only in Italy temporarily, ask about temporary-admission rules instead of starting permanent registration too early.
Handle conformity checks, inspections, and translations
- Check whether you have a COC or other accepted technical data for the vehicle.
- Confirm whether the local UMC wants a revisione, which is the roadworthiness test, a collaudo, or another inspection before registration.
- Prepare certified Italian translations where the office asks for them.
- Expect more scrutiny if the car is right-hand-drive, modified, older, or from outside EU standards.
Register the car with the right Italian office
Use Il Portale dell’Automobilista or an STA to confirm the current application route and forms.
Submit the registration file to the UMC or STA with your personal details, codice fiscale, residence data, and vehicle documents.
Complete PRA ownership registration, either through the same STA flow or the relevant PRA office, and pay the required fees, stamp duty, and IPT.
Collect the Italian registration document, often still referred to as the carta di circolazione, and your number plates, known locally as the targa, then keep copies of every receipt.
The documents and application route depend on your vehicle and whether the procedure can be completed through an STA. The Istanza Unificata is used for procedures that result in the Documento Unico di Circolazione e di Proprietà (DU). Some imported-vehicle cases require separate UMC and PRA steps, with additional forms such as NP-2C. Confirm the applicable procedure and current forms before submitting your application.
Get ready to drive legally in Italy
Registration is only half the job. Before the car becomes part of daily life, you need valid insurance, the right tax record, and a clear view of local rules on road use, city access, and license validity.
Sort insurance, bollo, and number plates
- Arrange mandatory third-party cover before driving, and compare it with the practical guidance in Expatica’s guide to car insurance in Italy.
- Check when bollo auto starts in your region and keep payment proof.
- Make sure the registration record, insurance policy, and physical number plates all match.
Avoid common local problems after import
Local trouble often starts after registration, not before it. ZTL restrictions, province-level administrative differences, and old foreign-plate advice are common reasons new arrivals get caught out.
Check the local rules on driving in Italy, watch for ZTLs in Italy, and review getting a driving licence in Italy if your license position changes after you become resident. The paperwork can be finished while the everyday rules are still unfamiliar, and that is where fines usually start.
Next steps
Before importing your car to Italy, compare the total costs with buying locally, confirm that your documents and vehicle meet the requirements, and check the correct office sequence for your route.
Once registration is complete, arrange insurance, confirm your bollo auto obligations, and familiarize yourself with local driving rules. If you’re managing euro-denominated expenses from abroad, a Wise Account may help you organize eligible payments alongside the administrative process.
FAQ
Importing a car to Italy
Can I import a car to Italy from the UK?
Yes, but the UK route is usually treated as non-EU. Customs, IVA, proof of ownership, and conformity checks can all matter, so verify the current rules for your vehicle before it ships.
Do I pay VAT and customs duty on a car I already own?
Sometimes. The answer depends on the route, the car’s customs classification, and whether you qualify for transfer-of-residence relief or another exemption. Personal ownership alone doesn’t guarantee a charge-free import.
How long does it take to register an imported car in Italy?
Registration times vary depending on customs clearance, conformity documents, translations, inspection requirements, and local appointment availability. Check with your UMC or STA for a realistic estimate before arranging shipment.
Can I keep driving on foreign plates after moving to Italy?
Don’t assume you can. Residents usually need to look closely at their status, ownership position, and any current exception, because the rules on foreign plates and REVE registration are fact-specific and can change.
What if my car doesn't have a certificate of conformity?
You may need equivalent technical documents, manufacturer evidence, or extra inspection and approval steps before registration can move forward. Check that point before shipping, because it’s much harder to solve once the car is already in Italy.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Foreign-plated vehicles and REVE registration, ACI – Registro Veicoli Esteri (REVE)
- Registering a vehicle imported from abroad, ACI Gov – Vehicle nationalization
- Vehicle registration forms and the unified application, ACI Gov – Modulistica
- Customs exemptions and transfer-of-residence requirements, Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli – Customs FAQs
- Temporary admission of non-EU goods, Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli
- Buying and selling cars: VAT and imports, European Commission
- Italian VAT Act: Article 16 and the standard VAT rate, Normattiva – DPR 633/1972
- Bringing a motor vehicle to Italy temporarily or permanently, Il Portale dell'Automobilista
- Italian Highway Code: foreign vehicle registration rules, Normattiva – Codice della Strada
- Insurance supervision and consumer guidance, IVASS – Institute for Insurance Supervision
- Wise Account features for Italy, Wise – Official account information