Buy italian property to renovate: Expat guide

Buying a fixer-upper in Italy can look like a smart way to get more space for less money. But the real cost is often hidden in permits, taxes, surveys, and unexpected repairs.
If you’re an expat living in Italy, this guide walks you through the main checks, costs, and risks before you commit. It also explains when a renovation project makes sense, when a move-in-ready home may be safer, and where cross-border payments can become part of the process.
This guide is for informational purposes only and isn’t legal, tax, financial, architectural, or building advice. Requirements depend on your circumstances, the property, and local regulations. Consult qualified professionals before making commitments.
Key takeaways
- A renovation project can work well if you have time, contingency cash, and local support.
- The purchase price is only one part of the budget.
- Paperwork and cadastral checks matter before you pay a meaningful deposit.
- Renovation permits depend on the type of work and the comune.
- A Wise Account may help if you need to send, hold, or convert euros (EUR) for deposits or invoices.
Wise Account for your Italian property project
- Hold and convert EUR when planning property deposits and renovation payments.
- Send international transfers for eligible property-related payments, subject to applicable limits and checks.
- Review exchange rates and transfer fees before paying contractors or other professionals.
Decide if a fixer-upper is right for you
Before you start viewing homes, decide what you want the property to do for you. A main home, a holiday base, and a rental investment all need different budgets, timelines, and risk tolerance.
A cheap-looking house isn’t automatically a good deal. In Italy, older properties can hide structural issues, unauthorized work, heritage restrictions, or delays linked to local rules.
When renovation makes sense
Renovation may be a good fit if you have flexible timing, some local support, and enough cash to handle surprises. It also helps if you’re comfortable dealing with contractors and professionals in Italy.
Typical signs it could work:
- You can wait for the work to finish.
- You have a contingency budget.
- You can visit the property regularly.
- You have access to a geometra, architect, or engineer.
A renovation project suits buyers who want control over layout and finish rather than a turnkey home.
When a ready-to-live home may be smarter
A renovated or lightly updated home may be the safer choice if your budget is tight or you need to move in quickly. It can also suit buyers with limited Italian-language support or little tolerance for permit delays.
A move-in-ready property may be better if:
- You need predictable costs.
- You want to avoid long delays.
- You don’t want to manage contractors.
- You prefer lower legal and technical risk.
The cheaper listing isn’t always the cheaper purchase.
Check the property before you buy
The most important checks happen before you treat a property as secured. That means looking beyond the photos and confirming that the paperwork matches the real building.
In Italy, small mismatches can become expensive later. An internal wall, outbuilding, extension, or utility setup may not be properly regularized.
Match the paperwork to the real property
Ask for the key documents and have them checked before you commit. You want to know whether the property you’re buying matches the official records.
Check for:
- Ownership and title details
- Boundaries and access rights
- Planimetria catastale (cadastral floor plan)
- Municipal planning records
- Utility status
- Any unauthorized changes or outbuildings
If the cadastral plan doesn’t match the actual property, later permits or resale can become harder. A geometra can compare the cadastral and municipal records and flag issues early.
Check structure, restrictions, and hidden deal-breakers
A survey-style review is essential if the property is old or visibly worn. A geometra, architect, or engineer can check the roof, damp, foundations, access, utilities, and any signs of structural movement.
You also need to know whether the building has:
- Heritage protection
- Landscape restrictions
- Seismic considerations
- Shared access or boundary issues
- Historic works that were never regularized
These factors can affect what you’re allowed to do and how much the renovation will cost.
Understand the buying process and paperwork
The Italian buying process has several stages, and some become legally binding earlier than many buyers expect. That’s why renovation due diligence should happen before you assume the deal is safe.
The exact sequence may vary, but the process usually moves from offer to preliminary contract, then to the final deed before a notary.
From offer to rogito
The typical path is:
Proposta d’acquisto, or purchase offer
Acceptance of the offer
Compromesso, or preliminary contract
Deposit or advance payment
Final checks and paperwork
Rogito, the final deed signed before the notary
Don’t treat the offer stage as informal. Once signed, you may already be committing money or obligations.
Documents expats usually need
Foreign buyers usually need basic identity and tax documents before moving ahead. If you’re financing the purchase, a lender may also ask for extra proof of income or funds.
Common documents include:
- Passport or ID
- Codice fiscale (Italian tax identification number)
- Proof of funds
- Mortgage documents, if relevant
- Residency or visa documents, if needed for your status
- A translator or interpreter if required for the deed
For more information about the tax identification number, read Expatica’s guide to the codice fiscale in Italy.
Buying property in Italy doesn’t automatically give you residency rights. Immigration and property are separate matters.
Budget for the true cost of buying and renovating
The asking price is only the first line in your budget. You should separate buying costs, renovation costs, and ongoing costs before you commit.
That’s especially important if you need to move money from another country. Deposits, notary fees, contractor invoices, and professional charges all need planning.
Buying costs, taxes, and professional fees
Buying costs can be significant even before any building work starts. The total depends on whether the home is a main residence, a second home, or a property that qualifies for different tax treatment.
Possible costs include:
- Registration tax or value-added tax (VAT)
- Notary fees
- Agency fees
- Survey or technical checks
- Translation costs
- Mortgage-related fees, if relevant
Check current rules with the notary and Agenzia delle Entrate before you budget. Tax treatment can change depending on the property and your situation.
Renovation costs, VAT, and contingency
Renovation costs vary widely. The final figure depends on the condition of the property, the scope of work, labor costs, access, materials, and whether extra approvals are needed.
Budget for:
- Builder and contractor costs
- Materials
- VAT on works
- Waste removal
- Temporary accommodation
- Project management
- Contingency for surprises
Don’t rely on a single “all-in” number unless it has been sourced and dated. Renovation budgets in Italy can rise quickly if hidden defects appear.
Know which permits and professionals you may need
Permit rules depend on the type of work and the local comune (municipality). That means you should never assume one renovation route applies everywhere in Italy.
The right professional can tell you which route fits the work and whether extra approvals are needed.
CILA, SCIA, and Permesso di Costruire
Some works may need a simpler filing route, while others require a fuller permit. The exact choice depends on whether the work is internal, structural, or more substantial.
In plain English:
- CILA (Comunicazione di Inizio Lavori Asseverata) is often used for certain internal works.
- SCIA (Segnalazione Certificata di Inizio Attività) can apply to more complex interventions.
- Permesso di Costruire, or building permit, may be needed for larger or more structural works.
Protected buildings, historic centers, landscape rules, and seismic zones can add extra steps. Always confirm the current local route before starting.
Who does what on an Italian renovation?
You may need several professionals, not just one.
Typical roles include:
- Notaio: Handles the deed and legal transfer
- Geometra: Technical checks, plans, and local compliance
- Architect: Design and project coordination
- Engineer: Structural or technical calculations
- Contractor: Carries out the works
- Project manager: Oversees timing and delivery
If you need a mortgage, major local banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, or Banco BPM may each have different documents and valuation requirements.
Plan the timeline and common risks
Renovation delays are common, even when the project is well managed. For expats, the main issue is often not just cost, but timing.
If you need to live in the property quickly, a slow renovation can become stressful and expensive.
Build a realistic timeline
A sensible timeline should include:
Due diligence
Design and quotes
Permit preparation
Contractor selection
Site start
Inspections and snagging
Final sign-off
Local holidays, municipal queues, and supplier delays can all slow the process.
Avoid the most expensive mistakes
The biggest mistakes are often simple to spot in hindsight.
Watch out for:
- Illegal or unregularized works
- Under-budgeting
- Weak contracts
- Paying too much too early
- Using the wrong professional
- Relying only on an estate agent’s assurances
Ask for checks before each deposit or stage payment is released. That’s usually cheaper than fixing the problem later.
How to manage deposits and renovation bills across currencies
If you’re funding the purchase or renovation from abroad, payment logistics matter. Even a straightforward property deal can involve deposits, notary fees, contractor invoices, and professional payments.
A major local bank can help with transfers, but many expats also use a Wise Account to hold, convert, and send EUR with visibility into exchange rates and fees. That can be useful if you need to move money for a deposit or pay invoices in stages.
The key is to keep the payments practical and traceable. A Wise Account can help with the money side, but it isn’t legal, tax, or renovation advice.
Next steps
Before committing to a fixer-upper in Italy, make sure the property records, structural checks, budget, and necessary permits have been reviewed by qualified local professionals. Allow room for unexpected costs and delays, particularly if you need to move into the home by a fixed date. If you’re funding your purchase or renovation from abroad, a Wise Account may help you organize EUR transfers and payments alongside the legal and technical work.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about buying Italian property to renovate
Can foreigners buy property to renovate in Italy?
Yes, in many cases foreigners can buy property in Italy. Some non-EU buyers may need to check reciprocity or status rules, so a notary or legal professional should confirm the details.
How much should I budget beyond the purchase price?
Budget for taxes, notary fees, surveys, translation, permit costs, renovation work, VAT, and contingency. If you’re moving money from abroad, include transfer costs too.
Do I need planning permission to renovate in Italy?
It depends on the work. Some projects may need a CILA or SCIA, while larger or structural works may need a fuller permit route. Always check with the comune and a qualified professional.
Does buying and renovating a home in Italy give me residency?
No. Property ownership doesn’t automatically give you residency, a visa, or citizenship. Immigration rules are separate from property purchase rules.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Official tax and cadastral guidance, Agenzia delle Entrate
- Buying process and notary information, Consiglio Nazionale del Notariato
- Property tax and national fiscal guidance, Ministry of Economy and Finance
- Tax identification number guidance for foreign citizens, Agenzia delle Entrate
- EUR accounts and international transfers, Wise Italy