Buy italian property to renovate: Expat guide

Key takeaways A renovation project can work well if you have time, contingency cash, and local support.

The purchase price is only one part of the budget.

Paperwork and cadastral checks matter before you pay a meaningful deposit.

Renovation permits depend on the type of work and the comune.

A Wise Account may help if you need to send, hold, or convert euros (EUR) for deposits or invoices. Wise Account for your Italian property project Hold and convert EUR when planning property deposits and renovation payments.

Send international transfers for eligible property-related payments, subject to applicable limits and checks.

Review exchange rates and transfer fees before paying contractors or other professionals. Learn more about the Wise account

Decide if a fixer-upper is right for you Before you start viewing homes, decide what you want the property to do for you. A main home, a holiday base, and a rental investment all need different budgets, timelines, and risk tolerance. A cheap-looking house isn’t automatically a good deal. In Italy, older properties can hide structural issues, unauthorized work, heritage restrictions, or delays linked to local rules. When renovation makes sense Renovation may be a good fit if you have flexible timing, some local support, and enough cash to handle surprises. It also helps if you’re comfortable dealing with contractors and professionals in Italy. Typical signs it could work: You can wait for the work to finish.

You have a contingency budget.

You can visit the property regularly.

You have access to a geometra, architect, or engineer. A renovation project suits buyers who want control over layout and finish rather than a turnkey home. When a ready-to-live home may be smarter A renovated or lightly updated home may be the safer choice if your budget is tight or you need to move in quickly. It can also suit buyers with limited Italian-language support or little tolerance for permit delays. A move-in-ready property may be better if: You need predictable costs.

You want to avoid long delays.

You don’t want to manage contractors.

You prefer lower legal and technical risk. The cheaper listing isn’t always the cheaper purchase.

Check the property before you buy The most important checks happen before you treat a property as secured. That means looking beyond the photos and confirming that the paperwork matches the real building. In Italy, small mismatches can become expensive later. An internal wall, outbuilding, extension, or utility setup may not be properly regularized. Match the paperwork to the real property Ask for the key documents and have them checked before you commit. You want to know whether the property you’re buying matches the official records. Check for: Ownership and title details

Boundaries and access rights

Planimetria catastale (cadastral floor plan)

Municipal planning records

Utility status

Any unauthorized changes or outbuildings If the cadastral plan doesn’t match the actual property, later permits or resale can become harder. A geometra can compare the cadastral and municipal records and flag issues early. Check structure, restrictions, and hidden deal-breakers A survey-style review is essential if the property is old or visibly worn. A geometra, architect, or engineer can check the roof, damp, foundations, access, utilities, and any signs of structural movement. You also need to know whether the building has: Heritage protection

Landscape restrictions

Seismic considerations

Shared access or boundary issues

Historic works that were never regularized These factors can affect what you’re allowed to do and how much the renovation will cost.

Understand the buying process and paperwork The Italian buying process has several stages, and some become legally binding earlier than many buyers expect. That’s why renovation due diligence should happen before you assume the deal is safe. The exact sequence may vary, but the process usually moves from offer to preliminary contract, then to the final deed before a notary. From offer to rogito The typical path is: 1 Proposta d’acquisto, or purchase offer 2 Acceptance of the offer 3 Compromesso, or preliminary contract 4 Deposit or advance payment 5 Final checks and paperwork 6 Rogito, the final deed signed before the notary Don’t treat the offer stage as informal. Once signed, you may already be committing money or obligations. Buying & Selling Italian real estate: buying a house in Italy Read more Documents expats usually need Foreign buyers usually need basic identity and tax documents before moving ahead. If you’re financing the purchase, a lender may also ask for extra proof of income or funds. Common documents include: Passport or ID

Codice fiscale (Italian tax identification number)

Proof of funds

Mortgage documents, if relevant

Residency or visa documents, if needed for your status

A translator or interpreter if required for the deed For more information about the tax identification number, read Expatica’s guide to the codice fiscale in Italy. Buying property in Italy doesn’t automatically give you residency rights. Immigration and property are separate matters.

Budget for the true cost of buying and renovating The asking price is only the first line in your budget. You should separate buying costs, renovation costs, and ongoing costs before you commit. That’s especially important if you need to move money from another country. Deposits, notary fees, contractor invoices, and professional charges all need planning. Buying costs, taxes, and professional fees Buying costs can be significant even before any building work starts. The total depends on whether the home is a main residence, a second home, or a property that qualifies for different tax treatment. Possible costs include: Registration tax or value-added tax (VAT)

Notary fees

Agency fees

Survey or technical checks

Translation costs

Mortgage-related fees, if relevant Check current rules with the notary and Agenzia delle Entrate before you budget. Tax treatment can change depending on the property and your situation. Buying & Selling Property taxes in Italy: is it expensive to buy property? Read more Renovation costs, VAT, and contingency Renovation costs vary widely. The final figure depends on the condition of the property, the scope of work, labor costs, access, materials, and whether extra approvals are needed. Budget for: Builder and contractor costs

Materials

VAT on works

Waste removal

Temporary accommodation

Project management

Contingency for surprises Don’t rely on a single “all-in” number unless it has been sourced and dated. Renovation budgets in Italy can rise quickly if hidden defects appear.

Know which permits and professionals you may need Permit rules depend on the type of work and the local comune (municipality). That means you should never assume one renovation route applies everywhere in Italy. The right professional can tell you which route fits the work and whether extra approvals are needed. CILA, SCIA, and Permesso di Costruire Some works may need a simpler filing route, while others require a fuller permit. The exact choice depends on whether the work is internal, structural, or more substantial. In plain English: CILA (Comunicazione di Inizio Lavori Asseverata) is often used for certain internal works.

is often used for certain internal works. SCIA (Segnalazione Certificata di Inizio Attività) can apply to more complex interventions.

can apply to more complex interventions. Permesso di Costruire, or building permit, may be needed for larger or more structural works. Protected buildings, historic centers, landscape rules, and seismic zones can add extra steps. Always confirm the current local route before starting. Housing Basics Property renovations in Italy Read more Who does what on an Italian renovation? You may need several professionals, not just one. Typical roles include: Notaio: Handles the deed and legal transfer

Handles the deed and legal transfer Geometra: Technical checks, plans, and local compliance

Technical checks, plans, and local compliance Architect: Design and project coordination

Design and project coordination Engineer: Structural or technical calculations

Structural or technical calculations Contractor: Carries out the works

Carries out the works Project manager: Oversees timing and delivery If you need a mortgage, major local banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, or Banco BPM may each have different documents and valuation requirements.

Plan the timeline and common risks Renovation delays are common, even when the project is well managed. For expats, the main issue is often not just cost, but timing. If you need to live in the property quickly, a slow renovation can become stressful and expensive. Build a realistic timeline A sensible timeline should include: 1 Due diligence 2 Design and quotes 3 Permit preparation 4 Contractor selection 5 Site start 6 Inspections and snagging 7 Final sign-off Local holidays, municipal queues, and supplier delays can all slow the process. Avoid the most expensive mistakes The biggest mistakes are often simple to spot in hindsight. Watch out for: Illegal or unregularized works

Under-budgeting

Weak contracts

Paying too much too early

Using the wrong professional

Relying only on an estate agent’s assurances Ask for checks before each deposit or stage payment is released. That’s usually cheaper than fixing the problem later.