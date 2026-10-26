How to buy a villa in Italy: Costs, steps and tips

A villa is rarely just a house. It often comes with land, a pool, outbuildings, a well or private water supply, or a renovation project, and each of these brings its own paperwork, permits, and running costs. An extension that was never properly authorised, a neighbour’s right of way across your garden, or a pool without the correct permits can all affect your purchase, your budget, or your plans for the property. Looking beyond the dream and checking these details early can help you avoid costly surprises later. This guide walks you through the essentials of buying a villa in Italy. It covers who can buy, the full costs to plan for beyond the purchase price, and how the buying process works, from your first offer to signing the final deed before a notary. It also explains what to check before you pay a deposit, how to work with Italian professionals such as notaries and surveyors, and what to consider when transferring money to Italy.

Key takeaways EEA citizens can generally buy property in Italy on the same terms as Italian citizens, but you’ll still need some paperwork in place, including an Italian tax code (codice fiscale).

The purchase price is only part of your budget. Taxes, notary fees, estate agent fees, technical checks, and ongoing maintenance can all add significantly to the total cost.

Villas usually need more thorough checks than apartments, because land, rights of way, pools, annexes, and utility connections can all hide legal or practical problems.

The buying process usually moves from a written offer (proposta d’acquisto) to a preliminary contract (compromesso) and then to the final deed (rogito), which is signed in front of a notary.

If you’re transferring a large amount of money from abroad, compare the total cost of the transfer, including the exchange rate and all fees, not just the transfer fee shown upfront.

After completion, make sure the property is insured and secured, especially if it will stand empty for part of the year. Wise for sending your villa funds to Italy Compare the full cost: See fees and the exchange rate before you confirm

Track large transfers: Follow your payment ahead of the rogito date

Expect document checks: Providers may ask where large sums come from Learn more about Wise transfers No commitment required

Can EEA expats buy a villa in Italy? Yes. In general, EEA citizens can buy real estate in Italy without the same restrictions that may apply to some non-EU buyers. However, buying a villa still involves Italian administrative steps and local checks. Before signing the final deed, you’ll usually need: a codice fiscale (Italian tax code)

a valid passport or national ID card

documents showing where the money for the purchase comes from, which the notary needs for anti-money-laundering checks

a way to pay the purchase price in euros by a traceable method, such as a bank transfer The notary (notaio) plays a central role in every Italian property purchase. However, the notary is a public official who acts impartially for the transaction, not as your personal adviser. If you want someone to represent your interests, especially if you don’t speak Italian fluently, consider working with an independent lawyer. If you don’t understand Italian, the deed is normally signed with an interpreter present. For more on the notary’s role, see the website of the Consiglio Nazionale del Notariato (National Council of Notaries). Buying property doesn’t make you an Italian resident. As an EEA citizen, you have the right to live in Italy under EU free movement rules, but to become a resident you need to register with the registry office (anagrafe) of the municipality where you live. Your tax residence is decided separately, under Italian tax rules. Owning a villa doesn’t, on its own, change either status. Buying & Selling Italian real estate: buying a house in Italy Read more

Choose the right area and villa type Before you get deep into contracts, think carefully about what kind of villa you want. A move-in-ready villa may suit you better if you want to settle in quickly, while a renovation project may cost less to buy, but you’ll need time, a realistic budget for the work, and patience. Location also matters: a countryside villa can offer space and privacy, while a coastal villa may have stronger seasonal demand but higher maintenance and insurance considerations. Regions that attract villa buyers include Tuscany, Puglia, Sicily, Liguria, Umbria, and Sardinia, as well as the area around Lake Como in Lombardy. Each local market has its own pace, prices, and typical types of property, so it’s worth researching the specific area you’re interested in. Choosing a beautiful house is only part of the decision. You also need to think about access roads, utility connections, water supply, drainage, and whether the property includes extra structures, such as a guest annex, a pool house, or other outbuildings. Questions to answer before you book viewings Will this be your main home, a holiday home, or a property you plan to rent out?

Do you want a move-in-ready property or a renovation project?

Does the villa come with land, a pool, or separate buildings?

How far is it from shops, hospitals, airports, and public transport?

Are there any obvious problems with access, utilities, or maintenance? Tip: A stunning hilltop villa can come with a long private road, shared access rights, or drainage costs that are not obvious from the listing photos. Before making an offer, ask about the land as well as the house.

What does a villa cost to buy and own in Italy? The asking price is only the starting point. You also need to budget for the full cost of purchase and the ongoing cost of ownership. Upfront costs Cost What it covers When it applies Estate agent fees The agent’s commission for the sale. In Italy, both buyer and seller usually pay a fee If you buy through an agent Purchase taxes Registration tax (imposta di registro) or VAT (IVA), plus mortgage and land registry taxes (imposte ipotecaria e catastale) The rates depend on whether you buy from a private seller or a company, and whether the villa will be your main home Notary fees The notary’s fee for drawing up, signing, and registering the final deed (rogito) On every purchase, since every property sale in Italy must be completed by a notary Legal fees An independent lawyer to review contracts and represent your interests Optional, but worth considering if you don’t speak Italian Surveyor (geometra) fees Technical checks on the property, its land registry records, and planning compliance Strongly recommended for villas, especially older or rural properties Mortgage-related fees Bank fees, a property valuation, and the notary’s fee for the mortgage deed If you’re borrowing to buy Translation or interpreter costs Translating documents and providing an interpreter at the signing If you don’t understand Italian Renovation contingency Money set aside for repairs or unexpected works Especially for older villas or renovation projects Ongoing costs Cost What it covers When it applies IMU Municipal property tax Usually on second homes. Main homes are generally exempt, unless the property is in land registry categories A/1, A/8, or A/9 (luxury homes, villas, and historic or artistic buildings) TARI Municipal waste collection tax Set by each municipality, including any exemptions. Check the rules with the municipality where the villa is Utilities Electricity, gas, water, and internet Costs can be higher if the villa is isolated or needs its own water supply Pool and grounds maintenance Cleaning, gardening, and upkeep of land and outbuildings If the villa has a pool, garden, or land Insurance Cover for the building and its contents Lenders may ask for property insurance if you take out a mortgage. Worth considering either way Condominium charges (spese condominiali) Shared maintenance and management costs If the villa is part of a managed complex Fees and taxes vary depending on the municipality, the type of property, and whether the villa will be your main home or a second home. Treat any figures you find online as estimates, and ask your notary for a written breakdown of purchase taxes and fees before you sign.

Build your budget beyond the asking price When you plan your budget, add up all the costs in the tables above, not just the purchase price. If you’re buying a villa with land or older buildings, also set aside money for unexpected work. Even a well-maintained villa can hide costs, such as problems with drainage, the roof, the pool system, or disputes over property boundaries. A surveyor’s inspection before you sign the preliminary contract can help you spot some of these issues early and adjust your budget or your offer. Buying & Selling Property taxes in Italy: is it expensive to buy property? Read more

How the buying process works Buying a villa in Italy usually follows a clear sequence of steps. Each stage has legal and financial consequences, so it’s worth understanding them before you start. 1. Before you make an offer Start by setting your total budget, not just the maximum price you’d offer. Get your paperwork in order, check whether you can realistically get financing, and make sure you have a codice fiscale before you get too far into the process. If you plan to borrow, speak to lenders early. Getting a mortgage in Italy as a non-resident can take longer and involve more paperwork, so it can help to compare offers from several lenders or use a mortgage broker who has experience with non-resident buyers. For more on getting a mortgage, see the Mutuo informato guide (in Italian) on the website of the Consiglio Nazionale del Notariato. 2. From offer to preliminary contract Most purchases start with a written offer (proposta d’acquisto), often submitted through the estate agent together with a small deposit. Read it carefully before you sign, because once the seller accepts it, it can become legally binding. Agents may also consider their commission due at that point. The accepted offer is usually followed by a preliminary contract (compromesso or contratto preliminare), which sets out the price, the payment terms, and the date of the final deed. This is typically when you pay a larger deposit, often as a caparra confirmatoria. If you pull out without a valid reason, you usually lose this deposit, and if the seller pulls out, they usually have to pay you back double. The preliminary contract must be registered with the Agenzia delle Entrate. Because of these commitments, have the property thoroughly checked before you sign the preliminary contract, rather than leaving the checks until the final deed. For more protection, you can ask a notary to draw up the preliminary contract and record it in the property registers. This helps protect your position if problems arise with the seller before the sale is completed.

3. Signing the final deed The final deed (rogito) is signed in front of the notary. At this stage, you pay the rest of the purchase price and the purchase taxes, and ownership legally passes to you. Ask your notary how and when the taxes will be paid. If you don’t understand Italian, the notary will usually require an interpreter to be present when you sign. Before the day of signing, check with the notary which documents you need to bring, how and when the funds should be transferred, and whether any approvals, such as mortgage paperwork, must be in place. Tax rules and procedures can change, so make sure any guide you use is up to date, and confirm the details that apply to your purchase with your notary.

What villa buyers should check before paying a deposit This is where buying a villa becomes more complex than buying an apartment. A villa can involve land boundaries, outbuildings, planning permissions, rights of way, wells, pools, and private utility systems. A property can look perfect in photos but still have serious legal or technical problems, and in Italy, some of these can delay the sale or make it impossible to complete. Check these items carefully Land registry compliance ( conformità catastale ): the property’s registered plans and details must match the property as it actually is. The seller must declare this in the final deed.

the property’s registered plans and details must match the property as it actually is. The seller must declare this in the final deed. Planning permissions ( conformità urbanistica ): make sure any extensions, conversions, or alterations were properly authorised.

make sure any extensions, conversions, or alterations were properly authorised. Pools, annexes, and outbuildings: don’t assume every structure has the right permits. Check each one separately.

don’t assume every structure has the right permits. Check each one separately. Rights of way ( servitù ): confirm who has the right to use roads, driveways, or shared entrances, and whether your access depends on a neighbour’s land.

confirm who has the right to use roads, driveways, or shared entrances, and whether your access depends on a neighbour’s land. Drainage and septic systems: these are especially important in rural areas, where many villas aren’t connected to the main sewer.

these are especially important in rural areas, where many villas aren’t connected to the main sewer. Wells and water supply: check that any well is registered or authorised, and who is responsible for maintaining it.

check that any well is registered or authorised, and who is responsible for maintaining it. Heritage and landscape restrictions: some villas are in protected areas or are listed buildings. If a property is officially listed as cultural heritage, the State may have the right to buy it first, on the same terms as you.

some villas are in protected areas or are listed buildings. If a property is officially listed as cultural heritage, the State may have the right to buy it first, on the same terms as you. Agricultural land: if the villa comes with farmland, neighbouring farmers may have a legal right of first refusal (prelazione agraria).

if the villa comes with farmland, neighbouring farmers may have a legal right of first refusal (prelazione agraria). Energy performance certificate (APE): the seller must provide one, and it gives you an idea of the villa’s running costs. Insider tip: In older villas, the main house may be compliant while the guest annex, pergola, pool room, or driveway changes are not. Ask for documents for every structure on the plot, not just the main house. Before you sign anything binding, including the written offer, ask a local professional to review the property. A surveyor (geometra) can check the technical and planning side, a lawyer can review contracts and rights of way, and the notary can carry out the legal checks on ownership and registration.

How to transfer money from abroad to Italy If you are buying a villa from another country, the transfer itself can be a major part of the transaction. For smaller payments, such as an initial deposit, timing is often the main concern. For larger amounts, such as the balance of the purchase price, you also need to consider the exchange rate, any limits your bank or provider sets on transfers, source-of-funds checks, and whether the money will arrive in time for the signing of the final deed. What to watch for The exchange rate: some providers add a margin to the exchange rate, which increases the cost of the transfer without appearing as a separate fee

some providers add a margin to the exchange rate, which increases the cost of the transfer without appearing as a separate fee Transfer fees: charged by your provider, and sometimes also by intermediary or receiving banks

charged by your provider, and sometimes also by intermediary or receiving banks Processing times: large transfers can take longer, especially if extra checks are needed

large transfers can take longer, especially if extra checks are needed Documentation checks: providers may ask for documents showing where the money comes from before sending a large amount

providers may ask for documents showing where the money comes from before sending a large amount Transfer limits: your bank or provider may limit how much you can send at once, or ask you to arrange large transfers in person

your bank or provider may limit how much you can send at once, or ask you to arrange large transfers in person The total cost in euros: the amount that actually arrives in Italy, after all fees and the exchange rate This is where a specialist money transfer provider may help. Wise, for example, is designed for sending money between currencies. Wise shows its fees before you confirm a transfer, converts your money at the mid-market exchange rate, and lets you track your transfer. It also supports large transfers. As with other regulated providers, Wise may ask for documents showing where your money comes from, which is a standard check for higher-value payments. If you’re considering Wise, check its money transfer page for current pricing, available currencies and routes, and any eligibility requirements. Lower fees may apply to larger transfers on some currency routes, depending on the amount and the conditions. Before you send the balance of the purchase price, check with your notary how the payment should be made. In Italy, the price must be paid in a traceable way, and some notaries ask for funds to be transferred to the seller or to a dedicated notary account (conto dedicato) in advance, while others may ask for a banker’s draft (assegno circolare), which usually requires an Italian bank account. Whichever provider you use, compare the full amount that will arrive in euros, not just the fee you see at the start.

Protect the villa after completion Once the villa is yours, there are still a few important things to arrange. In the first weeks, you’ll usually need to transfer the utility contracts into your name (voltura), register for the local waste tax (TARI) with the municipality, and set up buildings and contents insurance. You should also plan for any ongoing maintenance, such as the garden, pool, or outbuildings. Insurance needs extra attention if the villa will stand empty for part of the year. Many policies limit or exclude cover if a property is left unoccupied for a long period, so check the policy terms carefully and tell your insurer how you plan to use the villa. Detached homes often need more care than apartments. Exposure to the weather, outbuildings, gardens, pools, and security can all add to the risks and the cost of looking after the property. If you won’t be there all year, consider an alarm system and a local contact or property manager who can check on the villa regularly. If you’re comparing insurance options, look at providers that offer cover for properties in Italy and policies designed for non-resident or part-time owners.