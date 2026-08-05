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Health insurance for Italy student visa

Getting your insurance wrong can delay a move to Italy fast, especially if your visa file does not clearly show the coverage your consulate expects. Secure health insurance for your Italy student visa early, then double-check what changes after you arrive.

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Updated 5-8-2026

This guide is for international students, newly admitted expats, and parents trying to understand what health insurance for Italy student visa applications usually means in practice. By the end, you should know what often works before travel, when the Italian public system may become relevant, and which paperwork details are worth checking twice because rules can differ before and after arrival in Italy.

Table of contents

Key takeaways

Student pathUsual insurance positionWhen it matters mostWhat to check
EU studentEHIC or S1 may helpArrival and local registrationLength of stay, local registration rules
Non-EU student before arrivalPrivate insurance is usually the first stepVisa applicationDates, medical expenses, hospitalization, repatriation
Non-EU student after arrivalPrivate cover or SSN may workResidence permit and local setupEligibility, documents, timing, calendar year cost
  • Insurance is commonly required for long-stay study routes.
  • EU and non-EU students do not usually follow the same path.
  • Private cover is often the practical first step for visa-stage paperwork.
  • The Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN), Italy’s public health system, may become relevant after arrival.
  • Always verify policy wording and supporting documents with your consulate, university, and local Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASL), or local health authority, before you buy.

If you want more background on public and private coverage, see Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in Italy and the healthcare system in Italy. After arrival, the codice fiscale guide can help with one of the documents many students need.

What health insurance do you need for an Italian student visa?

For most non-EU students, Italian student visa insurance means a policy certificate that clearly states what is covered, where it is valid, and how long it lasts. Italian consulates often want wording that mentions medical expenses, hospitalization, and repatriation, and some also ask for a minimum coverage amount or a policy letter from the insurer.

A common question is whether one insurance rule covers the whole student journey. It usually does not. The visa stage, the residence permit stage, and later SSN registration can involve different checks, and consulates or immigration offices can ask for extra documents even if you already submitted a policy.

Checklist for visa-stage insurance:

  • Your full name matches your passport exactly
  • The cover level meets embassy requirements
  • The policy dates cover your planned stay or the period your consulate asks for
  • The certificate clearly mentions medical expenses, hospitalization, and repatriation
  • The policy is valid in Italy or Europe, in language your consulate can accept

Does the rule change for EU and non-EU students?

Yes, and this is where many students get confused. EU students may be able to use the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or an S1 form for medically necessary care, but that does not automatically answer every registration or long-stay question in Italy.

Non-EU students are usually the group that needs clearer private insurance proof before travel. Even so, one consulate or municipality may ask for something slightly different from another, so this guide should help you compare options, not assume one rule fits every case.

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Visas & Immigration

Student visas in Italy

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Which private health insurance options can work before you arrive?

Before you buy student health insurance coverage for Italy, focus less on the brand name and more on whether the document is submission-ready. A cheap policy can still create problems if the certificate is vague, missing dates, or hard for a visa officer to read.

Private coverage is often the bridge between acceptance at your university and later choices in Italy. Once you land, you may decide to keep private coverage, switch, or add SSN access for international students in Italy, but many students need private insurance first because SSN registration usually comes later in the process.

What to compareWhy it mattersWhat to look forCommon mistakeGood for
Coverage areaVisa officers need territorial clarityItaly, Schengen, or Europe clearly statedAssuming worldwide cover is enough without wordingVisa file
Coverage datesGaps can trigger questionsStart date before travel, end date matching stayBuying from orientation week instead of arrival dayVisa and arrival
Medical scopeCore benefits need to be easy to spotMedical expenses, hospitalization, emergency careRelying on a generic travel summaryVisa compliance
RepatriationOften checked specificallyRepatriation stated on the certificateHidden only in long policy termsConsulate review
Claims and languagePractical use matters after arrivalEnglish certificate, simple claims processCertificate only in another languageEarly months in Italy

One thing worth knowing is that the strongest policy is usually the one that gives you a clean certificate, clear dates, and wording you can verify with your consulate before payment.

How Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare fit this step

Students often want real examples, not just abstract rules. Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare are two private healthcare options students may want to compare for visa-stage cover or early-arrival protection.

ProviderWhat to verifyPossible fitWhat to confirm before purchase
Cigna healthcareCertificate wording, dates, territorial validity, emergency supportStudents wanting broad international-style documentationDoes the policy letter clearly mention hospitalization and repatriation?
Allianz healthcareCertificate wording, policy duration, claims process, support accessStudents wanting a structured private insurance option for Italy planningIs the certificate easy to submit to your consulate or visa center?

Should you use private insurance or the SSN after arrival?

This is usually a second-stage decision, not the first one. Once you are in Italy, your choice depends on your nationality, residence status, budget, and whether you want access to a local general practitioner through the public system or prefer the continuity of private cover.

The SSN, short for Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, is Italy’s public health system. To use it locally, you usually register through your Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASL) and later receive a Tessera Sanitaria, or Italian health card. Private cover can still matter if you need something active immediately, want broader flexibility, or do not want a calendar-year public contribution to drive your decision.

FactorPrivate insuranceSSN
TimingCan often start before travel or on arrivalUsually becomes practical after arrival and registration
GP accessDepends on the planCan allow you to choose a local doctor
DurationMay match permit or study period more closelyOften runs on a calendar-year basis
Student fitUseful while paperwork is still movingUseful if you want public-system access in Italy

When the SSN makes sense for students

SSN for international students in Italy can make sense if you want a local doctor, routine access to public services, and a setup that works more like a resident pathway. It may also feel simpler once your residence permit process is underway and your local paperwork is in order.

The trade-off is timing. Some students arrive mid-year, while voluntary enrollment can still follow a calendar-year logic, so the value depends on when you land and how long you will stay.

Checklist:

  • Confirm local eligibility with your ASL before paying
  • Check which documents your ASL wants, such as enrollment proof, permit receipt, and codice fiscale
  • Ask how validity dates work in your area

When private insurance may be simpler

Private health insurance students in Italy choose can be simpler than public systems when you need fast activation, clear documents, and continuity from your visa application into your first months in Italy. This can matter if you are still waiting for your permesso di soggiorno, or residence permit, and do not want your coverage decision tied to local office timelines.

Checklist:

  • Compare whether the policy dates align with your permit or course period
  • Check whether the certificate is easy to use for Italian residence permit health insurance paperwork
  • Confirm how you make claims once you are in Italy

Save both the full policy and the short certificate as PDFs before you travel. Many students only download the summary, then realize later that a local office wants the longer wording too.

Which documents and policy details matter most?

The certificate itself often matters more than the marketing page. If a visa officer or immigration office cannot quickly see your name, dates, territory, and core benefits, they may ask for a new letter or more documents, even if the underlying policy is fine.

This is different from choosing insurance for a short vacation. With the private health insurance students use for visa applications, the document has to work as proof. That means consistency across your passport, university paperwork, travel dates, and residence permit process.

  1. Check that the policy holder name matches your passport exactly.
  2. Confirm the valid-from and valid-to dates cover the period your consulate expects.
  3. Look for clear wording on medical expenses, hospitalization, and repatriation.
  4. Make sure territorial validity states Italy, Schengen, or Europe clearly enough for your use case.
  5. Check whether the certificate is in English or whether an Italian translation may be needed.
  6. Confirm whether the insurer can issue a separate visa letter if your first certificate is too generic.

How to verify your policy before you submit

Before you submit, compare your policy against your consulate checklist, your university international office guidance, and any residence-permit instructions you already have. Do not rely on screenshots, forum posts, or old student threads, because the consulate handling your file can request extra documents and recent wording.

Checklist:

  • Read the current study visa page for your Italian consulate
  • Ask your university whether it has student-specific insurance guidance
  • If you are already in Italy, ask your local ASL or immigration contact what they usually check
#

Healthcare Services

Guide to doctors and GPs in Italy

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How much does it cost, and what should you do next?

The cost of student health insurance in Italy depends on the route you choose, and price alone can be misleading. Private insurance may look easier because it can match your travel dates or permit period, while SSN may appeal if you want a local doctor and public-system access once you are settled.

One thing worth knowing is that SSN student contributions and rules can change, and some university guidance notes that coverage can run to December 31 rather than for a custom twelve-month period. Verify the latest amount and timing with your ASL or university before paying. Health insurance can help meet visa or residence-permit requirements, but it does not guarantee approval.

Next steps:

  • Compare policy wording, not just price
  • Confirm the current requirements with your consulate or university
  • Buy only after you know which certificate wording is needed
  • Prepare your post-arrival documents for the ASL and residence permit process

If you are also moving money from abroad for tuition, deposits, or insurance, a Wise account can be worth comparing with major local banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit based on how often you need cross-border payments.

Go to Wise

Frequently asked questions about health insurance for Italy student visa

Is health insurance mandatory for an Italian student visa?

Health insurance is commonly required for non-EU student visa and residence-permit steps in Italy. The exact wording and supporting documents can vary, so always check with your consulate or visa center before submitting.

How much insurance coverage do students need for Italy?

Some consulates ask for a minimum coverage amount and specific wording on medical expenses, hospitalization, and repatriation. Confirm the current threshold and document format with the consulate handling your application before you buy.

Can students use the SSN instead of private insurance?

The SSN can become relevant after arrival for eligible students, especially once local registration is possible. Many students still need private coverage first for the visa stage or while they are waiting on post-arrival paperwork.

Is the EHIC enough for studying in Italy?

An EHIC may help some EU students access medically necessary care in Italy, but it is not a universal answer for every study situation. Long stays, local registration, and broader coverage needs can still require extra checks or additional insurance.

Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

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