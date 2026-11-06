NordVPN review (2026) for travelers and expats

TL;DR NordVPN is an excellent choice for expats and travelers, as it offers a winning combination of speed, wide global coverage and security protection. But it isn’t the cheapest VPN out there, and some advanced features aren’t available on all plans. It’s well worth considering, but before signing up, compare it to other providers to see what you get for your money. Pros: Broad global coverage, with 8,400+ servers in 167+ countries

30-day money-back guarantee available, so you can test it out and get a refund if you change your mind

Advanced security features, although not all are available on all plans

Built-in antivirus tools, including scam and phishing protection

Excellent speed results, as confirmed by independent testing

Great for streaming. Cons: No free trial, although you can claim a refund under the 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind

Costlier than some other leading VPN services, especially for the monthly plan

Doesn’t offer support for unlimited devices

Higher renewal prices, once introductory discounts aren’t available

Advanced security features only available on higher tier, more expensive plans.

What is NordVPN? NordVPN is an all-in-one digital security and VPN service, founded in 2012 and with an initial app launching in 2016. The company is headquartered in Lithuania but its products are used by thousands of people and businesses worldwide. It offers more than just a VPN, as it also has a comprehensive suite of security and privacy features. This includes advanced encryption, antivirus, threat detection and more. NordVPN is a really solid option for expats, especially those with security and privacy concerns when working abroad or simply browsing while traveling. This is thanks to its large global network of thousands of RAM-based servers in 167+ countries, and its use of advanced, open-source protocols like NordLynx which have been built on WireGuard for enhanced performance. It works across multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Android TV, smart TVs, routers, and browser extensions. You can connect up to 10 devices on a single account, on all plan tiers. The company also offers VPN services for businesses. This includes: NordLayer – business VPN and protection against advanced cyber threats

– business VPN and protection against advanced cyber threats nexos.ai – an all-in-one AI platform for business

– an all-in-one AI platform for business NordPass Business – offering business password solutions. Read more: NordVPN vs Surfshark: which is better for expats?

How does NordVPN work? Like other VPNs, NordVPN encrypts your internet traffic, hides your real IP address, and protects your online privacy. It provides an encrypted tunnel, routing your device’s web traffic through a secure, encrypted server. This stops your Internet Service Provider (ISP), advertisers, and potential hackers and fraudsters from seeing what you do online. It also uses IP masking to change your visible IP address to match its VPN server location. This helps you bypass regional content blocks or stream international media, which is particularly helpful for expats and travelers looking to access home content or websites. VPNs are legal in most countries, but some countries (such as China and Russia, for example) ban, restrict or regulate them. Using a VPN like NordVPN is pretty simple. Here’s how to get started: Download and install the NordVPN app – all major platforms are supported, so you can do it on your phone, laptop or other device Sign up for an account and choose a plan Provide your payment details and set up your account Ready to connect? Select ‘Quick connect’ to automatically connect to the best server for you. You can also pick a country yourself. Browse the internet as usual.

Pricing and plans: How much does NordVPN cost? NordVPN offers a tiered choice of plans, where you can unlock more features for a higher monthly fee. Pricing varies depending on whether you sign up for a rolling monthly plan, or a 1 year or 2 year plan. The best prices are available with the 2 year plan. Here’s a look at pricing for each plan, along with what features are included: Basic plan Complete plan Ultimate Max plan Price (monthly plan) £11.29/mo £15.09/mo £17.89/mo Price (1 year plan) £3.79/mo £4.49/mo £7.49/mo Price (2 year plan) £2.69/mo £2.99/mo £5.99/mo Up to 10 devices ✅ ✅ ✅ Scam/phishing protection ✅ ✅ ✅ Dark Web Monitor ✅ ✅ ✅ Ad/tracker blocker ❌ ✅ ✅ Anti-malware ❌ ✅ ✅ Unlimited email protection ❌ ✅ ✅ Call protection ❌ ✅ ✅ Encrypted cloud storage ❌ ✅ ✅ Scam loss/ID theft recovery ❌ ❌ ✅ Dedicated IP ❌ ❌ ✅ It’s worth noting that the 1 year and 2 year plan prices above include a discount, so they are likely to increase on renewal. So make sure you check the price carefully before renewing. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee available for all plans, so you can try out the service first and get a refund if it doesn’t meet your needs.

NordVPN: Features and coverage NordVPN has wide global coverage, with 8,400+ servers in 167+ countries. This means it’s likely to cover your destination, although you can also check its server list on the NordVPN website. Here’s a snapshot of its main features, although we’ll cover many of these in more detail below: Connect up to 10 devices simultaneously per account

Support for all platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, and smart TVs

RAM-only servers, so no data is saved on physical hard drives

No-logs policy, which is a promise not to record, store or share user internet activity

Kill switch, to automatically block internet access if the VPN connection drops

Threat protection, anti-virus, anti-malware and other advanced security features

Specialty servers, including double VPN and obfuscated servers

Dark Web Monitor, which sends alerts if your data is leaked or breached

Split tunneling, so you can choose which apps/websites use or bypass the VPN

Meshnet, which allows you to link private devices together or route traffic through another trusted device.

Security NordVPN is well-known for its extensive and sophisticated security features. It uses OpenVPN and NordLynx protocols, and AES-256 encryption – a highly secure Advanced Encryption Standard. There are lots of additional security features available too, such as: Anti-malware and browsing protection powered by next-gen antivirus

Scam and phishing protection

Ad and tracker blocker

Unlimited email protection

Call and message protection

Cross-platform password manager

1 TB of encrypted cloud storage

Scam loss and ID theft recovery

Dark web monitor

Kill switch – if your VPN connection drops, internet access is cut off so your data isn’t exposed. This needs to be switched on in settings. However, not all of these are available with all plans. This means you may need to upgrade to take advantage of advanced security features.

Speed One of the big pros of using NordVPN is its reliable speed. This matters because routing and encrypting your data through a VPN can often mean a slight drop in performance. The speed of your VPN determines whether you’ll enjoy smooth or frustratingly sluggish browsing. NordVPN claims to be the fastest VPN on the market in 2026, achieving speeds of 800+ Mbps based on independent testing from West Coast Labs, leading tech publications, and its own test results. It achieves its impressive speeds due to a combination of: Unlimited VPN bandwidth

10 Gbps servers

Use of the NordLynx protocol – which has been proven to be up to 57% faster than OpenVPN

Global server network optimization – making use of thousands of strategically located servers so there’s always one close to your location. TechRadar testing from August 2026 found that NordVPN had speeds of 688 Mbps with OpenVPN and 1249 Mbps with its WireGuard-based NordLynx.

Customer service and reviews Customer support is an important factor to check when choosing a VPN provider. You need to know how fast you can get help if something goes wrong. NordVPN offers 24/7 support, with an online support center, video tutorials, and an ‘Ask a cybersecurity expert’ feature where you can submit questions. If you need assistance, you can use live chat, email, or contact NordVPN on social media. It’s well-reviewed on Trustpilot, with a ‘Great’ rating of 4.2 out of 5 from over 51,300 reviews. The platform’s summary of reviews includes customers praising NordVPN’s reliable connection, straightforward setup, and overall performance across multiple devices. However, some customers did have issues with network performance occasionally dropping during heavy usage periods, billing disputes, and slow response times from customer support. To its credit, Trustpilot says that the company responds to 99% of negative reviews – and usually within 24 hours.