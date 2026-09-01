Best VPNs in Germany: legal options for expats and residents

Choosing the best VPN in Germany means looking beyond headline claims to the things that matter day to day: legality, privacy on public WiFi, price, device coverage, and access to streaming services. Whether you’re still setting up TV and internet in Germany or comparing TV and internet providers, a VPN is an optional extra rather than a replacement for your home internet. This guide compares popular VPNs for expats and residents in Germany, including their costs, German server availability, privacy features, and everyday usefulness. It is for general information only and not legal advice, and prices or plan terms can change quickly. Table of contents Key takeaways

NordVPN

ExpressVPN

Surfshark

Proton VPN

CyberGhost

Useful resources

Key takeaways NordVPN suits frequent travellers who want stronger privacy tools. From around $3.50 a month on a long plan, it covers 10 devices, shows Berlin and Frankfurt, and carries higher renewal pricing.

suits frequent travellers who want stronger privacy tools. From around $3.50 a month on a long plan, it covers 10 devices, shows Berlin and Frankfurt, and carries higher renewal pricing. ExpressVPN suits readers who want simple apps across laptops, phones, and smart TVs. Its Basic plan started at $2.99 a month, Germany locations included Berlin, Frankfurt, and Nuremberg, and device limits vary by tier.

suits readers who want simple apps across laptops, phones, and smart TVs. Its Basic plan started at $2.99 a month, Germany locations included Berlin, Frankfurt, and Nuremberg, and device limits vary by tier. Surfshark is one of the strongest cheap VPN in Germany options on headline price. From $2.49 a month, it keeps unlimited devices and shows Berlin and Frankfurt am Main, but renewal pricing needs a close look.

is one of the strongest cheap VPN in Germany options on headline price. From $2.49 a month, it keeps unlimited devices and shows Berlin and Frankfurt am Main, but renewal pricing needs a close look. Proton VPN is the most privacy-led option here if you value open-source apps and a usable free tier. Proton VPN Plus started at $3.49 a month, but Germany city details were not clearly surfaced on the pages checked.

is the most privacy-led option here if you value open-source apps and a usable free tier. Proton VPN Plus started at $3.49 a month, but Germany city details were not clearly surfaced on the pages checked. CyberGhost is easy to compare if you want a big Germany footprint and simple setup. Its long plan started at $2.49 a month, covered 7 devices, and showed Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Frankfurt. Prices, device limits, refund windows, and German server details were checked on 25 August 2026 from official provider pages. Expatica DIrectory VPNs and Online Services Directory Read more

NordVPN NordVPN is a strong option for frequent travellers and public WiFi users who want extra privacy features. Checked on 25 August 2026, its Basic plan started at £2.59/month (around $3.50) on a two-year offer and came with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The service offers servers in Germany plus a range of specialist server options. Do extra features matter in real life? On Deutsche Bahn, hotel, or airport WiFi, they can be useful. A kill switch cuts your internet if the VPN drops, and Double VPN routes traffic through two servers for extra privacy, though it can slow you down. Best if you want: extra privacy tools for travel and everyday use.

extra privacy tools for travel and everyday use. Device coverage: up to 10 simultaneous connections on one account.

up to 10 simultaneous connections on one account. WiFi practicality: strong, especially with auto-connect and the kill switch.

strong, especially with auto-connect and the kill switch. Main trade-off: introductory pricing rises on renewal, so check the current renewal price before you buy.

ExpressVPN If simple apps matter more to you than tinkering with settings, ExpressVPN deserves a look. Checked on 25 August 2026, its Basic plan started at $2.99/month on a two-year plan, with a extra months included and a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The service lists several German locations on its web pages. This can work well for smaller households that want easy setup across phones, laptops, and smart TVs. The catch is ExpressVPN now uses a wider-tier structure, so it is worth checking what the Basic tier includes before paying more for extras you may not need. Best if you want: simple apps and easy cross-device setup.

simple apps and easy cross-device setup. WiFi practicality: strong, with a kill switch and quick server switching.

strong, with a kill switch and quick server switching. Streaming practicality: useful for accessing your usual streaming services while travelling, but no VPN can guarantee that every platform or device will work every time.

useful for accessing your usual streaming services while travelling, but no VPN can guarantee that every platform or device will work every time. Main trade-off: highest tiers have features that many users may not need. Expatica Directories TV and Internet Providers Directory Read more

Surfshark Surfshark is one of the clearest household picks in this group. Checked on 25 August 2026, Surfshark Starter started at £1.79/month (around $2.50) on its two-year offer and included a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark lists German server locations in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main and allows unlimited simultaneous device connections. If you are comparing VPN pricing and deals in Germany, Surfshark makes a strong budget case on paper. For homes full of phones, laptops, tablets, and streaming devices, unlimited connections can be more useful than shaving a little more off the monthly price. Just remember that the low headline price is introductory, so check the renewal cost before signing up. Best if you want: one account for a larger household.

one account for a larger household. Privacy tools: split tunneling, rotating IP, and MultiHop are available.

split tunneling, rotating IP, and MultiHop are available. WiFi practicality: strong if you leave auto-connect on.

strong if you leave auto-connect on. Main trade-off: renewal pricing needs careful checking. Manage your money smarter with Wise Living in Germany often involves handling multiple currencies – whether you’re sending rent home or managing savings from abroad. Wise helps you hold, send, and spend money in over 40 currencies, using the mid-market exchange rate. By avoiding intransparent banking fees and high markups, you can keep more of your money where it belongs, while enjoying a simple, transparent way to navigate your international finances. Open a Wise Account

Proton VPN Proton VPN stands out for readers who put privacy first. Checked on 25 August 2026, Proton VPN Plus started at $3.49/month on a two-year plan and came with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Proton’s free plan has no data limit, but it allows only one VPN connection at a time and uses automatically selected servers across 10 countries. This is a good fit if you care about open-source apps, Swiss jurisdiction, and a privacy-focused service. The free tier is useful for everyday browsing and basic VPN protection, but paid Plus servers are the more practical choice if you want features such as streaming support and greater control over server selection. Best if you want: a privacy-first option with a credible free tier.

a privacy-first option with a credible free tier. Streaming practicality: paid plans are the realistic choice if streaming matters.

paid plans are the realistic choice if streaming matters. Device coverage: up to 10 simultaneous connections on Plus.

up to 10 simultaneous connections on Plus. Main trade-off: the free plan is deliberately limited, with one VPN connection and less control over server selection.