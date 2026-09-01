Best VPNs in Germany: legal options for expats and residents

Choosing the best VPN in Germany means looking beyond headline claims to the things that matter day to day: legality, privacy on public WiFi, price, device coverage, and access to streaming services. Whether you’re still setting up TV and internet in Germany or comparing TV and internet providers, a VPN is an optional extra rather than a replacement for your home internet.
This guide compares popular VPNs for expats and residents in Germany, including their costs, German server availability, privacy features, and everyday usefulness. It is for general information only and not legal advice, and prices or plan terms can change quickly.
Key takeaways
- NordVPN suits frequent travellers who want stronger privacy tools. From around $3.50 a month on a long plan, it covers 10 devices, shows Berlin and Frankfurt, and carries higher renewal pricing.
- ExpressVPN suits readers who want simple apps across laptops, phones, and smart TVs. Its Basic plan started at $2.99 a month, Germany locations included Berlin, Frankfurt, and Nuremberg, and device limits vary by tier.
- Surfshark is one of the strongest cheap VPN in Germany options on headline price. From $2.49 a month, it keeps unlimited devices and shows Berlin and Frankfurt am Main, but renewal pricing needs a close look.
- Proton VPN is the most privacy-led option here if you value open-source apps and a usable free tier. Proton VPN Plus started at $3.49 a month, but Germany city details were not clearly surfaced on the pages checked.
- CyberGhost is easy to compare if you want a big Germany footprint and simple setup. Its long plan started at $2.49 a month, covered 7 devices, and showed Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Frankfurt.
Prices, device limits, refund windows, and German server details were checked on 25 August 2026 from official provider pages.
NordVPN
NordVPN is a strong option for frequent travellers and public WiFi users who want extra privacy features. Checked on 25 August 2026, its Basic plan started at £2.59/month (around $3.50) on a two-year offer and came with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The service offers servers in Germany plus a range of specialist server options.
Do extra features matter in real life? On Deutsche Bahn, hotel, or airport WiFi, they can be useful. A kill switch cuts your internet if the VPN drops, and Double VPN routes traffic through two servers for extra privacy, though it can slow you down.
- Best if you want: extra privacy tools for travel and everyday use.
- Device coverage: up to 10 simultaneous connections on one account.
- WiFi practicality: strong, especially with auto-connect and the kill switch.
- Main trade-off: introductory pricing rises on renewal, so check the current renewal price before you buy.
ExpressVPN
If simple apps matter more to you than tinkering with settings, ExpressVPN deserves a look. Checked on 25 August 2026, its Basic plan started at $2.99/month on a two-year plan, with a extra months included and a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The service lists several German locations on its web pages.
This can work well for smaller households that want easy setup across phones, laptops, and smart TVs. The catch is ExpressVPN now uses a wider-tier structure, so it is worth checking what the Basic tier includes before paying more for extras you may not need.
- Best if you want: simple apps and easy cross-device setup.
- WiFi practicality: strong, with a kill switch and quick server switching.
- Streaming practicality: useful for accessing your usual streaming services while travelling, but no VPN can guarantee that every platform or device will work every time.
- Main trade-off: highest tiers have features that many users may not need.
Surfshark
Surfshark is one of the clearest household picks in this group. Checked on 25 August 2026, Surfshark Starter started at £1.79/month (around $2.50) on its two-year offer and included a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Surfshark lists German server locations in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main and allows unlimited simultaneous device connections.
If you are comparing VPN pricing and deals in Germany, Surfshark makes a strong budget case on paper. For homes full of phones, laptops, tablets, and streaming devices, unlimited connections can be more useful than shaving a little more off the monthly price. Just remember that the low headline price is introductory, so check the renewal cost before signing up.
- Best if you want: one account for a larger household.
- Privacy tools: split tunneling, rotating IP, and MultiHop are available.
- WiFi practicality: strong if you leave auto-connect on.
- Main trade-off: renewal pricing needs careful checking.
Manage your money smarter with Wise
Living in Germany often involves handling multiple currencies – whether you’re sending rent home or managing savings from abroad. Wise helps you hold, send, and spend money in over 40 currencies, using the mid-market exchange rate. By avoiding intransparent banking fees and high markups, you can keep more of your money where it belongs, while enjoying a simple, transparent way to navigate your international finances.
Proton VPN
Proton VPN stands out for readers who put privacy first. Checked on 25 August 2026, Proton VPN Plus started at $3.49/month on a two-year plan and came with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Proton’s free plan has no data limit, but it allows only one VPN connection at a time and uses automatically selected servers across 10 countries.
This is a good fit if you care about open-source apps, Swiss jurisdiction, and a privacy-focused service. The free tier is useful for everyday browsing and basic VPN protection, but paid Plus servers are the more practical choice if you want features such as streaming support and greater control over server selection.
- Best if you want: a privacy-first option with a credible free tier.
- Streaming practicality: paid plans are the realistic choice if streaming matters.
- Device coverage: up to 10 simultaneous connections on Plus.
- Main trade-off: the free plan is deliberately limited, with one VPN connection and less control over server selection.
CyberGhost
CyberGhost is the most beginner-friendly option in this shortlist. Checked on 25 August 2026, its long plan started at $2.49/month, allowed up to seven simultaneous connections, and offered a 45-day money-back guarantee.
Its official server page showed Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Frankfurt, with 1,333 Germany servers at the time of checking.
If you mainly want easy setup, streaming support, and a German IP while travelling, CyberGhost is straightforward to use. Its large advertised Germany server network gives you plenty of local options, although server counts alone do not guarantee better speeds or performance.
- Best if you want: easy setup and plenty of German server options.
- WiFi practicality: solid for everyday use, with features including an automatic kill switch.
- Streaming practicality: dedicated streaming-optimized servers are available, but access to individual platforms is never guaranteed.
- Main trade-off: seven simultaneous connections may feel restrictive for larger, device-heavy households.
Before you buy, check the latest price, billing currency, renewal cost, and refund terms on each provider’s site. Deals change quickly, and the cheapest headline price is not always the best long-term value.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about best VPNs in Germany
Is VPN legal in Germany?
Yes, using a VPN is generally legal in Germany. A VPN can encrypt your connection and change your apparent IP address, but it does not change what the law allows you to do online: copyright infringement and other unlawful activities remain unlawful.
This guide is for general information only and not legal advice.
What is the best VPN to use in Germany?
There is no single best VPN to use in Germany for everyone. The right pick depends on whether you care most about price, household device coverage, privacy features, simple setup, or streaming while travelling
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- Choose NordVPN or Proton VPN if extra privacy features matter most.
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- Choose Surfshark if you want unlimited simultaneous connections on one account.
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- Choose CyberGhost or ExpressVPN if straightforward setup is more important.
How much does a VPN cost in Germany?
On the provider pages checked on 25 August 2026, long-plan intro prices ranged from about $2.49 to $3.49 a month. Shorter and month-to-month plans usually cost considerably more, while long-term subscriptions may require payment upfront
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- Long intro plans are usually the cheapest route.
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- Billing currency, tax, and promotions can change the price you actually pay.
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- Renewal pricing can rise sharply after the first term.
What is the cheapest VPN in Germany?
The cheapest headline price is not always the best value. Compare the introductory rate, upfront cost, renewal price, device limit, and money-back terms before choosing
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- Surfshark and CyberGhost were among the lowest intro prices checked.
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- A bigger device limit can make a slightly higher plan better value.
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- Check the renewal cost and money-back conditions before you commit.
Can a VPN help you watch TV from home while living in Germany?
A VPN can change the location associated with your IP address, which may help with some services while travelling. However, streaming platforms can restrict or block VPN connections, so access is never guaranteed.
If you are temporarily travelling within the EU, check whether your paid streaming service already offers EU cross-border portability before using a VPN. For more on local channels and platforms such as ARD, ZDF, Joyn, RTL+, and DAZN Germany, see Expatica’s German TV and radio. Access can still vary by platform, account type, device, and time.
Are free VPNs worth using in Germany?
A reputable free VPN can be fine for light or occasional use, particularly if you want to encrypt your connection on public WiFi. However, free plans often come with fewer server choices, limited device connections, less control over server selection, or fewer streaming features.
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- German servers may be limited or unavailable on free plans.
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- Streaming support is often more limited than on paid tiers.
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- Read the privacy policy carefully before you rely on a free plan.
Useful resources
(accessed 25th August 2026)
- BSI, Virtual private networks (VPNs) – Germany-specific guidance on VPNs
- BSI, Security tips for private and public WLAN – practical advice for public Wi-Fi use
- BSI, Setting up a router, WLAN and VPN securely – support for home-network context
- EUR-Lex, Content portability – glossary of EU portability terms
- Regulation (EU) 2017/1128 on cross-border portability of online content services in the internal market – legal framework for cross-border portability