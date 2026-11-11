How to compare international health care

This guide is in partnership with Cigna Healthcare.
The right international health care is your ticket to peace of mind as an expat; even if the process of comparing features, entry requirements and essential cover options feels anything but.
Whether you’re securing a visa, protecting against pre-existing conditions, or ensuring you can see a doctor without paying thousands out-of-pocket – don’t stress, follow these 6 steps to start the process of finding the right cover for you.
Cigna Healthcare
- 24/7 access to multi-lingual service centers
- 2.2 million global healthcare network
- Support in 200+ markets and territories
Step 1 – Mandatory requirements
Things to consider…
- Visa requirements
- Entry requirements
- Employment terms
There’s no global rule that expats must have health insurance. But many countries – like the UAE, those in the Schengen Area and Thailand (depending on your visa) – will require you to have health insurance minimums to qualify for entry or visa approval. The terms of your employment may also dictate the type and level of healthcare cover you need; in some cases your employer might sort this out on your behalf.
Since these requirements are mandatory, these factors should be your starting point to compare and build out your healthcare policy.
Step 2 – Personal eligibility
Things to consider…
- Age
- Status
- Pre-existing medical conditions
From the geopolitical to the personal, next you want to consider these 3 personal criteria.
Some healthcare providers may apply age restrictions or different eligibility criteria for new customers. You should also ensure your policy guarantees lifetime renewability so coverage isn’t cancelled as you age. Cigna Healthcare offers this guaranteed renewal, with the added benefit of no maximum age caps.
Make sure your provider covers your unique status whether you’re a digital nomad, student, family or retiree. And, of course, check that you’re covered for any pre-existing medical conditions.
Step 3 – Essential cover vs add ons
Things to consider…
- Match existing healthcare
- Review adds ons
A great place to start when thinking about your essential cover needs is to match it with the level of cover you receive in your home country. Many international healthcare providers include some form of in-patient or hospitalisation cover; out-patient care, like GP visits and prescription meds; and medical evacuation, to get you to the right place for the right help.
Many also offer things like dental cover, mental health services, medical repatriation and maternity cover as optional add ons, so you can custom build a policy that suits you.
It’s important to find the right balance of essential care vs add ons to support your needs, but also your budget. There’s no point paying a higher premium for maternity care if you’ve no plans to start a family.
Cigna Healthcare understand that everyone’s healthcare needs look different so they have built their flexible plans to be customized to your personal circumstances. Choose between Silver, Gold, or Platinum tiers, and adjust your coverage area or deductibles to suit.
They have a global network of more than 2.2 million healthcare professionals and facilities, with a range of benefits and optional extras available depending on your selected plan, like vision and dental or health and wellbeing covers.
Step 4 – Cost
Things to consider…
- Balance budget-friendly
- With essential cover
- Make adjustments to potentially lower premiums
Your health is your most valuable asset, and it deserves more than a quick glance at the cheapest premium. The right policy for you should balance budget-friendly with cover that protects your essential needs. It’s also worth checking if your healthcare pays hospitals and care providers directly, so you don’t end up out of pocket for major treatment.
No hacks can 100% guarantee a cheaper policy. But you can try adjusting the following features to see if they make a difference to your healthcare costs.
- Remove optional add-ons. Only pay for what you need.
- Increase your deductibles/excess. This covers the portion of your healthcare claims and services you are willing to pay out before your healthcare provider pays out.
- Increase your co-pay amount. The set fees you’re willing to pay for regular services like doctors and prescriptions.
The logic to increasing your payments is that you’re assuming more financial responsibility, so adjusting these features may help reduce your premium, depending on the provider and plan selected. That said, you must ensure you can still afford the excess or co-pay amounts.
Step 5 – Access
Things to consider…
- Fast access to routine care
- Access to specialised healthcare networks
Good access means different things depending on your needs. For routine care, it may mean a quick GP appointment. For urgent or ongoing treatment, it may mean clear referral pathways, nearby hospitals, and specialists outside the main city.
Check your healthcare provider’s global network to ensure you’ll actually be able to access the right care and services – especially important if you’re based in a more remote location or less-developed country. Cigna Healthcare, for example, offers 24/7 access to doctors and non-emergency care via phone or video.
Step 6 – User experience
Things to consider…
- How you manage your healthcare
- Do you need 24/7 support
Finally, you want to think about how you personally access and manage your healthcare. A quick, easy-to-use solution is always the answer in times of need, especially when you’re abroad, working remotely or studying in a new country, which is why many providers have gone digital.
With the Cigna Healthcare app, you can manage your policy, claims and care services, while also accessing 24/7 multilingual support and virtual healthcare services.
This guide is for information purposes only, and should not be treated as medical advice.