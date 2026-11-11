How to compare international health care

Step 1 – Mandatory requirements Things to consider… Visa requirements

Entry requirements

Employment terms There’s no global rule that expats must have health insurance. But many countries – like the UAE, those in the Schengen Area and Thailand (depending on your visa) – will require you to have health insurance minimums to qualify for entry or visa approval. The terms of your employment may also dictate the type and level of healthcare cover you need; in some cases your employer might sort this out on your behalf. Since these requirements are mandatory, these factors should be your starting point to compare and build out your healthcare policy.

Step 2 – Personal eligibility Things to consider… Age

Status

Pre-existing medical conditions From the geopolitical to the personal, next you want to consider these 3 personal criteria. Some healthcare providers may apply age restrictions or different eligibility criteria for new customers. You should also ensure your policy guarantees lifetime renewability so coverage isn’t cancelled as you age. Cigna Healthcare offers this guaranteed renewal, with the added benefit of no maximum age caps. Make sure your provider covers your unique status whether you’re a digital nomad, student, family or retiree. And, of course, check that you’re covered for any pre-existing medical conditions.

Step 3 – Essential cover vs add ons Things to consider… Match existing healthcare

Review adds ons A great place to start when thinking about your essential cover needs is to match it with the level of cover you receive in your home country. Many international healthcare providers include some form of in-patient or hospitalisation cover; out-patient care, like GP visits and prescription meds; and medical evacuation, to get you to the right place for the right help. Many also offer things like dental cover, mental health services, medical repatriation and maternity cover as optional add ons, so you can custom build a policy that suits you. It’s important to find the right balance of essential care vs add ons to support your needs, but also your budget. There’s no point paying a higher premium for maternity care if you’ve no plans to start a family. Cigna Healthcare understand that everyone’s healthcare needs look different so they have built their flexible plans to be customized to your personal circumstances. Choose between Silver, Gold, or Platinum tiers, and adjust your coverage area or deductibles to suit. They have a global network of more than 2.2 million healthcare professionals and facilities, with a range of benefits and optional extras available depending on your selected plan, like vision and dental or health and wellbeing covers.

Step 4 – Cost Things to consider… Balance budget-friendly

With essential cover

Make adjustments to potentially lower premiums Your health is your most valuable asset, and it deserves more than a quick glance at the cheapest premium. The right policy for you should balance budget-friendly with cover that protects your essential needs. It’s also worth checking if your healthcare pays hospitals and care providers directly, so you don’t end up out of pocket for major treatment. No hacks can 100% guarantee a cheaper policy. But you can try adjusting the following features to see if they make a difference to your healthcare costs. Remove optional add-ons. Only pay for what you need.

Only pay for what you need. Increase your deductibles/excess. This covers the portion of your healthcare claims and services you are willing to pay out before your healthcare provider pays out.

This covers the portion of your healthcare claims and services you are willing to pay out before your healthcare provider pays out. Increase your co-pay amount. The set fees you’re willing to pay for regular services like doctors and prescriptions. The logic to increasing your payments is that you’re assuming more financial responsibility, so adjusting these features may help reduce your premium, depending on the provider and plan selected. That said, you must ensure you can still afford the excess or co-pay amounts.

Step 5 – Access Things to consider… Fast access to routine care

Access to specialised healthcare networks Good access means different things depending on your needs. For routine care, it may mean a quick GP appointment. For urgent or ongoing treatment, it may mean clear referral pathways, nearby hospitals, and specialists outside the main city. Check your healthcare provider’s global network to ensure you’ll actually be able to access the right care and services – especially important if you’re based in a more remote location or less-developed country. Cigna Healthcare, for example, offers 24/7 access to doctors and non-emergency care via phone or video.