Key takeaways You can usually send taxed salary home from China, but your route, limits, and documents depend on your status.

Chinese nationals, foreign permanent residents, and foreign workers follow different rule sets.

Banks and providers often ask for a passport, work eligibility proof, and tax-paid records when you arrange a payment out of China.

Eligibility, rates, limits and fees can vary depending on the provider you select – compare total cost and recipient rules before you choose a route.

How to send money home from China step by step If you want to send money home from China you’ll need to first work through four steps in order – we’ve set them out below to help you through the process. Confirm your route and paperwork first, then compare fees and exchange rates, because a cheap option still fails if your bank or provider rejects the transfer. Step 1: Check whether your transfer route is allowed Your status in China decides which rules apply, so start there. Workflows differ, depending on where the money came from and where you’re sending it to, among other things. The key questions you’ll need to answer include: Does the money come from taxed salary?

Will the money go to an account in your name?

Does your bank or provider support your home country and currency? Step 2: Gather the documents Chinese banks and providers ask for Requirements vary by bank and provider, so ask before you head to a branch. Most ask for these document categories: Passport

Work eligibility record, like a residence permit, work permit, or visa

Tax-paid proof or a personal income tax record

Salary evidence, like a payslip or contract, where the bank asks for it

Recipient account details, including your home bank’s name, account number, and your home country’s bank code, like a SWIFT/BIC code or routing number

The purpose of the transfer Major local banks, like Bank of China, ICBC, and China Merchants Bank, can ask for extra supporting documents depending on the amount and channel. The documents needed can also vary based on your personal situation. For example, when making a first transfer in CNY, Wise asks for a valid tax record from the China tax authority that shows taxes paid within the last 3 years. However, documents needed can vary for later payments. Step 3: Choose the best transfer method for your home country account The key question is whether you’re sending to your own account or to another person. Then weigh the amount, the speed you need, and whether you prefer branch paperwork or an app. Chinese bank wires, Alipay-funded specialist transfers, and other licensed routes can all work. If you want to send to your own account abroad and you have a tax record, an online provider like Wise is an option. If you already bank locally and prefer branch service, start with your bank. Step 4: Pay in CNY and track the transfer through compliance checks Fund the transfer in CNY, then confirm the purpose and the recipient details. Your bank or provider may hold the transfer for a compliance review or recipient verification before it releases the money. Name mismatches, incomplete tax records, unsupported recipient routes, and extra checks can all cause delays. Three habits reduce the risk: Match account names exactly

Keep screenshots and receipts of every step

Check your transfer status in the app or at your branch

China rules and limits that affect overseas remittances China controls how people convert and move foreign exchange. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) sets an annual quota of 50,000 USD for individual foreign exchange purchases and sales. Within that quota, individuals can handle the paperwork at a bank with valid identity documents, while banks check the authenticity of transactions above it. That quota doesn’t work the same way for everyone. Chinese nationals, foreign permanent residents, and foreign workers each follow different workflows. For foreign workers, what you can send out often depends on your legal, taxed income and the documents that prove it. Ask your bank which rule set covers your status before you assume the 50,000 USD figure applies to you. Bank limits add another layer. Bank of China, for example, says daily cross-border remittances through non-counter channels, such as its app or online banking, can’t exceed the equivalent of 50,000 USD. Other banks set their own caps, so don’t treat one bank’s limit as a national rule. Four friction points matter most: RMB conversion controls: converting between CNY and foreign currency falls under the annual quota and document checks

Actual transaction purpose: banks compare your stated purpose with your documents

Cash versus account: foreign currency cash faces lower same-day thresholds than money in a foreign exchange savings account

Bank-specific rules: each bank sets its own channel limits and document checks

Best ways to transfer money out of China compared The following table compares three route types, a Chinese bank wire, an Alipay-funded specialist transfer, and Wise, across eligibility, documents, limits, speed, and drawbacks. Route Who can use it Own account abroad Common documents Typical single-transfer limit Speed range Main drawback Chinese bank wire Account holders at a Chinese bank Depends on bank and purpose Passport, bank card, extra proof if requested Up to 50,000 USD per day via non-counter channels at Bank of China Varies by bank and destination Manual steps, intermediary fees, exchange rate margin Alipay-funded specialist transfer Alipay users with an eligible provider account Required on Wise’s from-CNY route Provider verification, tax record 50,000 CNY per transfer on Wise Payment reaches Wise in 0 to 1 working days Not a standalone remittance tool Wise Non-mainland Chinese users who work or worked in China Required Passport, work eligibility record, tax record 300,000 CNY by bank app, 50,000 CNY by Alipay 1 to 2 working days to verify first transfer, up to 2 working days to convert** Taxed-income limit and tax record needed *Details correct at time of research – 2nd November 2026. This comparison rests on desk research only, and we haven’t tested any route ourselves. Fees, bank limits, and supported routes can change. **The speed of transaction claims depends on individual circumstances and may not be available for all transactions. Bank wire through a Chinese bank A bank wire works best if you already use a major local bank, like Bank of China, ICBC, or China Merchants Bank, and you’re comfortable with paperwork or branch visits. Expect to bring your passport, proof that you own the account, your recipient’s bank details, and any supporting documents the bank requests. The trade-offs are manual steps, bank-channel limits, and cost. Banks often build a margin into the exchange rate, so the final amount can be less than you might expect based on the mid-market exchange rate for your currency. Intermediary banks can also deduct their own fees from international money transfers before the money arrives. Money Management International money transfers decoded Read more Alipay-funded specialist transfer routes Alipay can fund some outbound transfers, but only on certain routes. On Wise, for example, Alipay can fund certain transfers of up to 50,000 CNY each. Wallet rules, recipient requirements, and supported routes vary by provider. Don’t treat a wallet as a standard way to send your own salary abroad unless your provider confirms that exact outbound use is eligible for frequent or larger value payments. Wise send money from China for your own overseas account Wise is an online option for eligible users who aren’t mainland Chinese and who work, or have worked, in China. You can send CNY to another account you own abroad, or to your Wise account, but you can’t use this route to pay anyone you choose. Wise asks for first-time verification and a tax record that shows taxes paid within the last 3 years. You pay from a China bank account or Alipay in your own name, and your limits depend on your taxed income and pay-in method. Services within the territory of China come from Wise partners that are duly licensed in China. Go to Wise

What to know before you use Wise to send money from China If you’re not sure the Wise route fits you, start with who qualifies. You can’t be a mainland Chinese national, you must work or have worked in China, and you need a valid tax record from the China tax authority. For your first transfer, Wise asks for your passport, a work eligibility document such as a residence permit, work permit, or visa, and your tax record. Wise reviews these after it receives your payment, and verification takes 1 to 2 working days. The main conditions are: Own account only: transfers out of China go to an account you own abroad or your Wise account

Tax record: you need a valid record showing taxes paid in the last 3 years

Pay-in methods: bank transfer from your own China bank account, or Alipay

Single-transfer limits: 300,000 CNY from a China bank app, 50,000 CNY from Alipay

Overall limit: Wise bases it on your income, tax paid, and years of tax records

Supported banks: Bank of China, ICBC, China Merchants Bank, and other large Chinese banks, though the list isn’t exhaustive Wise was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.3 out of 5 based on 304,000+ reviews (correct as of November 2026). Trustpilot reflects customer sentiment, and changes over time – check the latest comments online before you send. If you meet the Wise eligibility conditions, you can review Wise’s CNY transfer rules and start your first transfer. Wise is not a bank. With respect to payment services involving Chinese users within the territory of China, all such services are provided by payment organizations or financial institutions duly licensed in China.

Common reasons transfers from China get delayed or rejected Several mistakes can stall a transfer or cause it to be rejected out of hand. Incomplete tax records, sending from an account that isn’t in your name, and a transfer purpose that doesn’t match your documents are common culprits. Route-specific rules cause other failures. Some routes accept only certain recipients, and wallet-linked routes can stall if the recipient doesn’t finish verification or card binding, which means linking a bank card to the wallet. Use this checklist to prevent delays: Upload a tax record that covers the longest period possible

Pay only from an account in your own name

Match the recipient name exactly

Confirm your route supports your recipient and country

State the actual purpose of the transfer

Keep receipts until the money arrives