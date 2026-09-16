How to find English-speaking jobs in Paris

Finding a Job
Find English-speaking jobs in Paris by matching your work rights, French level, and target sector. Many “English” roles still require some French. This guide covers suitable industries, job-search channels, application tips, and key checks before accepting an offer.
Job hunting in Paris can mean upfront costs before your first payslip, such as rent deposits, transport, and admin fees. If you’re moving with savings or support in another currency, a Wise account can help you hold multiple currencies, convert to euros at transparent rates, and make local EUR payments while you get set up.
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Approach English-speaking jobs in Paris with clear expectations rather than assuming that English alone will open the market. Paris has a substantial international employment market, but English-only roles still sit inside a much larger French-speaking job market.
In practice, opportunities for international candidates are often concentrated in multinationals, startups, international schools, tourism, luxury, and multilingual support teams rather than across every sector. Many English-speaking jobs in France use English for the role itself but still expect some French for meetings, paperwork, or client contact. If you are comparing Paris with the rest of the country, Expatica’s Guide to finding a job in France in 2026 gives the wider national picture.
In Paris, “English-speaking” often means English is important, not that French is irrelevant. A startup may run internal documentation in English, for example, but still expect you to handle office administration, social interaction, or part of the interview process in French.
An English-language advert does not necessarily prove that the team works fully in English. A safer approach is to look at the requirements, team description, interview process, and client responsibilities before assuming that French will not be needed.
Check your right to work before spending weeks applying. In Paris, legal eligibility can determine which search path is realistic.
Rules can change, so verify the current position on Service-Public’s work-authorisation guidance before relying on a visa or permit route.
If you are an EU, EEA, or Swiss citizen, your search is usually simpler because you do not normally need employer sponsorship to work in France. That means you can spend more time improving your application and targeting sectors where your language profile fits.
Your main question is therefore often not simply “Can I work?” but “Where am I competitive?” For many Paris jobs for expats, that comes down to your French level, location, and whether your experience matches what local employers need.
If you are not an EU citizen, your employer may need to obtain work authorisation unless your visa or residence permit already allows you to work. Some work-authorisation routes also depend on the occupation or labour-market conditions, so check the current rules for your status and the role before applying.
English can strengthen your profile for an international role, but it does not remove work-authorisation requirements. For the wider visa context, see Expatica’s guide to work visas in France.
Use a mix of channels rather than relying on one site. The best search path depends on whether you want graduate work, professional roles, startup hiring, seasonal work, or multilingual customer jobs.
Start with public and specialist platforms, then narrow your search by sector, language, location, and contract type. France Travail, formerly known as Pôle emploi, is the main public employment service and a useful place to see how jobs are described in the French market. If you are an EU or EEA citizen, EURES also provides mobility information and vacancies.
For professional and graduate roles, Apec is particularly relevant. LinkedIn Jobs and Welcome to the Jungle are useful for multinationals, startups, and scaleups, while company career pages let you target international schools, hotel groups, luxury brands, and employers in La Défense directly.
Job boards matter, but targeted direct contact and networking can also help, especially if you are applying from abroad, changing sectors, or trying to explain how your international background fits a French team.
A candidature spontanée is a speculative application sent directly to an employer. When you use this approach, make the message specific to the company and make your function, seniority, work rights, and language level easy to understand.
Target role families rather than searching only for the phrase “English-speaking jobs in Paris.” Otherwise, you may miss openings that require English plus basic or intermediate French without describing themselves as English-speaking roles.
International candidates are often better placed where employers already work across borders, hire multilingual teams, or need market-specific language skills. Paris also has location patterns worth considering: multinationals are prominent in La Défense, while startup recruitment is visible through startup and scaleup networks.
One possible route is to begin in a position where English is commercially useful, then broaden your options as your French improves. That may be more realistic than targeting local administration, HR, or customer-facing roles that require stronger French from the start.
|Sector
|French expectation
|Common role types
|Where to look
|Tech and SaaS
|Basic to intermediate
|Sales, customer success, product, engineering
|La Défense firms, startup hubs, LinkedIn Jobs, Welcome to the Jungle
|International education
|Basic to intermediate
|Teaching, admissions, support roles
|International schools, language schools, direct employer sites
|Tourism and hospitality
|Basic to strong, depending on customer contact
|Front office, reservations, events, guest services
|Hotel groups, France Travail, seasonal hiring pages
|Luxury and global brands
|Intermediate often preferred
|Marketing, e-commerce, retail HQ, support roles
|Global brand career pages, LinkedIn Jobs
|Multilingual customer operations
|Basic to intermediate
|Support, account coordination, service teams
|France Travail, LinkedIn Jobs, multilingual recruitment agencies
Language expectations and sponsorship practices vary by employer and role. Treat this table as a starting point and confirm the requirements in each live vacancy before applying.
Customer-facing, administrative, public-sector, HR, legal, front-desk, and many local office roles often favour strong French, even when part of the advert is written in English. The requirement may also appear lower down the job description rather than in the title or introductory paragraph.
Look carefully for phrases such as maîtrise du français, français indispensable, local client ownership, or a French-language interview stage. If the company website, application forms, and recruiter communication are all in French, treat French as a genuine requirement rather than a minor preference.
Knowing where to find a job is only part of the task. Your application also needs to look relevant to the French market rather than copied unchanged from a different country or hiring culture.
Your CV should be clear, focused, and localised for the vacancy. If you are unsure about format, language, or structure, Expatica’s Writing a French CV and job interview tips guide is a useful next read.
Should you send your CV in French or English? Start with the language of the advert and the employer’s website. If both are in English, an English CV may make sense. If the company site and hiring materials are mainly in French, a French CV may be the safer option even for an internationally focused role. Adapt your cover letter, or lettre de motivation, to the vacancy rather than reusing one generic version.
Paris interviews may test both role fit and practical adaptability. An initial screening may be in English, while later conversations can include French when the employer needs to assess communication with colleagues or clients.
Contract terminology also matters. A CDI is an open-ended contract, while a CDD is fixed term. The key question is not only the headline salary but whether the overall package works for your circumstances once housing, transport, and probation terms are considered. For broader pay context, see Expatica’s minimum wage and average salary guide for France and compare it with current information from INSEE.
Filter carefully before you apply. Otherwise, you may reach an interview only to discover that the real working language is mainly French.
Look for signals about how the job actually works rather than relying on the title alone. A role may be more suitable for English speakers when the team serves international markets, reports into a global function, or explicitly identifies English as a working language.
If the signals are mixed, check the company website, look at employee profiles, and ask the recruiter about the day-to-day working language before investing significant time in the application.
Green flags
Red flags
Slow down before you say yes. An offer is the point to confirm whether the contract, salary, work rights, and relocation costs realistically support your move to Paris.
If you are moving for the role, compare neighbourhoods and commute patterns early, especially if the workplace is in La Défense or outside central Paris. Expatica’s guide to the best arrondissements and places to live in Paris can help with this part of the planning.
Once you have accepted an offer, think about first-month cash flow rather than only your first salary payment. Newcomers may need to cover a rental deposit, transport such as a Navigo pass, and other relocation expenses before their first pay arrives. Some people open accounts with local providers such as BNP Paribas, Société Générale, or Crédit Agricole, but the practical setup can take time.
Some newcomers also compare a Wise account during the transition if they need to hold EUR alongside another currency, move relocation money, or manage cross-currency spending while they get established. Wise is not a bank. Availability, fees, and features can vary by country and product, so check the current details before deciding whether it fits your situation.
Finding an English-speaking job in Paris is realistic for some expats, but the best route depends on your work rights, French level, and target sector. Use several search channels, treat English-language ads as clues rather than guarantees, and tailor your CV and outreach to the French market. Before accepting an offer, confirm the contract, salary basis, work location, and any visa or relocation support. If your right to work is uncertain, check the current official rules before applying or making relocation plans.
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