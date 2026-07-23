International student jobs in Paris

Key takeaways Topic What to know What to check Where to verify Who can usually work EU, EEA, and Swiss students can usually work freely. Most non-EU students with valid student status can usually work part-time. Your nationality, visa, VLS-TS, or titre de séjour Service Public Annual limit Most non-EU students have a 964-hour yearly limit. Whether your course includes work-study rules or a special status Service Public French needed Students with limited French can still find work in childcare, tutoring, some hospitality, and event roles. How much customer contact the job involves Job advert and interview Best search channels Start with official and campus routes, then widen your search to job boards and walk-ins. Paris and nearby communes, not just the city centre Jobaviz and university careers pages Before accepting Get a written contract and clear information on pay, shifts, location, and payment setup. Contract type, legal hours, commute, payslip process, and RIB Employer documents and labour-law guidance This table is a practical summary. Check the current official guidance for your nationality, status, and course before accepting work.

Can students work in Paris legally? If you are looking for a student job in Paris, check your status before you check the listings. For broader visa information, start with Expatica’s France work visa guide. Rules and pay figures in this guide were checked against official French sources in July 2026. For most non-EU students with a valid student VLS-TS or student residence permit, the usual ceiling is 964 hours of paid work a year, and the adult SMIC, France’s legal minimum wage, is €12.31 gross an hour in 2026. EU, EEA, and Swiss students: you can usually work in France without a separate work permit.

you can usually work in France without a separate work permit. Most non-EU students: you can usually work part-time if your student status and documents are valid.

you can usually work part-time if your student status and documents are valid. Algerian students: separate rules apply, including prior work-authorisation requirements and a different annual limit.

separate rules apply, including prior work-authorisation requirements and a different annual limit. Self-employment: a standard student residence permit does not allow auto-entrepreneur status, so check carefully before accepting contractor-style work. This guide provides practical information, not legal or tax advice. Before accepting a role, confirm the current rule on the official page that matches your status. What changes by nationality, visa, and course type? The biggest split is between free access to work and status-based limits. EU, EEA, and Swiss students can usually move straight to job hunting, while non-EU students need to check the exact wording on their VLS-TS or titre de séjour before they start. Not every student can begin work under the same terms. If your course includes alternance, an apprenticeship, or another work-study format, your school and employer may need to follow additional rules. Before you apply, verify the following: Your status: EU, EEA, Swiss, non-EU, or Algerian

EU, EEA, Swiss, non-EU, or Algerian Your document: student VLS-TS, student residence permit, or another status

student VLS-TS, student residence permit, or another status Your course type: standard study, stage, or alternance

standard study, stage, or alternance Your hour limit: what applies across the year, not just this week

what applies across the year, not just this week Your employer’s setup: whether they are hiring you as an employee rather than as an undeclared worker What counts as a student job, a stage, or an alternance? These terms are not interchangeable, and mixing them up can waste time. Student job, or job étudiant: a standard part-time job, often listed as temps partiel. It is regular paid work with an employer, usually outside your course structure.

a standard part-time job, often listed as temps partiel. It is regular paid work with an employer, usually outside your course structure. Internship, or stage: work experience tied to your studies. It normally needs a convention de stage, which is an agreement signed by you, your school, and the host organisation.

work experience tied to your studies. It normally needs a convention de stage, which is an agreement signed by you, your school, and the host organisation. Work-study, or alternance: a formal combination of study and work, usually through an apprenticeship or professionalisation contract. Your school is directly involved, and eligibility depends more heavily on your course and status.

Which student jobs in Paris are realistic? The most suitable student jobs in Paris are the ones you can keep for a full term without missing class, exceeding your legal limit, or spending too much time and money commuting. That usually means matching the role to your French level, timetable, and location in Paris or the wider Île-de-France area. Many jobs advertised as being in “Paris” are not inside central Paris. A role near Issy-les-Moulineaux or Levallois-Perret with a direct Metro connection to campus may be more realistic than a job across the city. Job type Typical French level Usual schedule Fit for international students Where to start Babysitting and childcare Basic to intermediate After school, evenings, and Wednesdays Strong if you are reliable and comfortable working with families Family networks, Jobaviz, and local adverts English tutoring Low to intermediate French Evenings and weekends Strong for native or fluent English speakers Campus boards and tutoring adverts Hospitality in tourist areas Basic to strong, depending on front-of-house duties Evenings, weekends, and late shifts Possible, but customer contact matters Walk-ins and job boards Event staffing and promotion Basic to intermediate Short shifts, evenings, and weekends Good for flexible schedules Event agencies and student job boards Retail, reception, and office support Intermediate to strong Fixed weekly shifts Better once your spoken French is solid Official portals and local employers Language expectations and schedules vary by employer. Read the advert carefully and confirm the duties during the interview. Good options if your French is limited If your French is still basic, focus on roles where clear English adds value and the tasks are easy to learn. Realistic English-speaking options in Paris include babysitting, English tutoring, selected hospitality roles in tourist-heavy areas, event staffing, campus support, and some promotional work. For example, if you are a master’s student with A2 French and classes until late afternoon, a Wednesday childcare slot near your campus may be easier to sustain than a restaurant role with long evening shifts and a lengthy Metro journey home. Babysitting can be a strong option because families may value reliability, references, and language exposure alongside your French level. English tutoring can also work well, especially if you can explain school subjects or conversation practice clearly. Campus roles, such as library support, welcome desks, or event help, can be a useful first step because their schedules may fit study commitments more easily. Be careful with delivery and app-based work. Some roles that look student-friendly are structured as independent-contractor work, which can be incompatible with standard non-EU student status. Options that usually need stronger French Retail, front-desk work, office support, university-facing administration, and customer-service jobs usually require stronger spoken French. In practice, you need to handle everyday questions, explain information clearly, answer phone calls, and read short written instructions with confidence. This does not mean you need flawless French. Many employers simply need you to manage real customer contact and basic written tasks. If your French is still developing, target English-friendly roles first and widen your search when interviews begin to feel easier in French. A common mistake is applying too broadly too soon. If an advert involves reception work, cash handling, or email replies, limited French will become apparent quickly during the interview. Focus your effort on roles that match your current level.

Where to look for student jobs in Paris Treat your search like a one-week sprint rather than a vague long-term plan. The goal is to become visible, apply in batches, and focus on channels that list job étudiant Paris roles instead of generic full-time vacancies. In your first week: Choose two or three job categories that fit your French and timetable. Search Paris and nearby communes across Île-de-France. Prepare one French-ready CV and a short cover-letter template. Write down your weekly availability in a clear format. Apply in batches and follow up. Start with official and campus channels Start with France Travail, Jobaviz, the Ville de Paris employment portal, your BAIP or university careers service, and portals such as Université Paris Cité’s student employment page. These channels are useful for legitimate student jobs, campus contracts, and roles shaped around study hours. Search France Travail using terms such as job étudiant, temps partiel, childcare, server, host, or tutor, plus your district or commune. Expatica’s France jobs board can provide a broader second track. Read the contract label carefully. If the advert asks for a school agreement, it is probably a stage; if it mentions apprenticeship or professionalisation, it is an alternance; if it is simply part-time paid work, it is usually a standard student job. Use job boards, local networks, and walk-ins After official channels, widen your search to Indeed, LinkedIn, Glassdoor, English-friendly boards, and walk-ins. For cafés, bakeries, cinemas, language schools, and smaller hospitality venues, a short visit with a tidy CV can still work, especially outside peak exam periods. Search both Paris and nearby communes rather than limiting yourself to your arrondissement. If you are open to roles beyond student-specific work, a broader Paris job guide can help you widen the search. Keep your filters realistic so you do not apply for full-time positions that conflict with your studies or status limits. Finding a Job Finding interesting jobs in Paris Read more

How to apply and stand out in France Finding openings is only half the task. In France, student applicants are more likely to make a strong impression when they look organised, specific, and honest about their availability from the start. Limited experience can still count when you describe it clearly. Weekend café work, school volunteering, tutoring a sibling, or helping at events can demonstrate reliability, customer contact, and time management. A clear French student CV should make your availability, studies, languages, and relevant experience easy to scan. Build a French-ready CV and cover letter A French CV for student jobs should be clear, short, and easy to scan. One page is usually enough for student roles, and it should show your course, where you study, your language level, your availability, and any experience that proves you can arrive on time and work with people. If the employer asks for a lettre de motivation, keep it targeted. Explain why the schedule fits your studies, why you suit the role, and when you can start. Before sending your application, check the following: Availability: exact days and times

exact days and times Language level: be specific, for example B1 French

be specific, for example B1 French Student status: mention your university and course

mention your university and course Location: show that you are based in Paris or nearby

show that you are based in Paris or nearby Contact details: use a professional email address and phone number Finding a Job Writing a French CV and job interview tips Read more Prepare for interviews and follow up properly Student-job interviews in Paris are often short and practical. Expect questions about when you can work, how long your commute is, whether you can legally work, and how comfortable you are speaking French with customers or colleagues. Do not overpromise your French or weekly availability. Agreeing to every evening and weekend shift can leave you with a job you cannot sustain once classes intensify. A short follow-up email within one or two days can be useful. Thank the employer, restate your availability, and keep the message polite and brief.