French payslip explained: How to read it

Key takeaways Salaire brut: your pay before deductions. Check that base salary, overtime, bonuses, paid leave, and benefits look right.

your pay before deductions. Check that base salary, overtime, bonuses, paid leave, and benefits look right. Net à payer avant impôt: what remains after social contributions but before income tax. Use it to sense-check deductions.

what remains after social contributions but before income tax. Use it to sense-check deductions. Prélèvement à la source: income tax withheld from pay. The rate comes from the tax authorities, not from payroll software.

income tax withheld from pay. The rate comes from the tax authorities, not from payroll software. Net à payer: the amount your employer plans to pay. Compare it with what lands in your account and the payment date.

the amount your employer plans to pay. Compare it with what lands in your account and the payment date. Net imposable: taxable pay for income-tax purposes. It may be different from the banked amount.

taxable pay for income-tax purposes. It may be different from the banked amount. Montant net social: a separate figure used for some benefit declarations. Do not confuse it with your take-home pay. Wise Account for salary payments from abroad Check supported currencies before an overseas salary transfer.

Compare conversion fees before receiving pay in euros.

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How to read a French payslip from top to bottom Use the same sample payslip each time you compare your own document. On a typical private-sector payslip, read it in this order so the figures build logically rather than looking like random deductions. 1 Top section, who is being paid and by whom. 2 Hours and contract references. 3 Gross pay lines. 4 Social contributions. 5 Tax withheld and net pay. 6 Leave counters, annual totals, and montant net social. Employee, employer, and contract details At the top, you usually see your name, employer name and address, SIRET (Système d’identification du répertoire des établissements), APE (activité principale exercée), or NAF (Nomenclature d’activités française) code, pay period, and sometimes your social security reference. You should also see your job title, classification, convention collective, coefficient, and working-time reference. These lines matter because the convention collective, coefficient, and hours line can shape overtime rules, minimum pay bands, paid leave handling, and some benefits. If a money figure further down the page looks wrong, start here before assuming the math itself is wrong. Gross pay, working time, and extra earnings Salaire de base is your base pay before deductions. If your month includes overtime, bonuses, paid leave, sick pay top-ups, transport reimbursement, or avantages en nature, these may appear on separate lines instead of in one total. That split is normal because payroll applies different rules to standard hours, premium hours, and taxable benefits. Salaire de base: your contracted pay for standard hours.

Heures supplémentaires: overtime or extra hours, often shown separately from base pay.

Primes or indemnités: bonuses or allowances for a specific month or event.

Transport reimbursement: employer support for commuting costs, when applicable.

Avantages en nature: non-cash benefits, such as meals or another benefit in kind, added for payroll purposes. If your contract is based on 39 hours, your pay may be split between standard 35 hours and overtime lines. That is often the premium being shown, not a duplicate entry. Deductions, tax, and the figures at the bottom This is the section most people find hardest. Cotisations sociales are social contributions that help fund parts of the French social security system, while contribution sociale généralisée (CSG) and contribution pour le remboursement de la dette sociale (CRDS) are separate social charges you will often see on their own lines. Further down, you may see net à payer avant impôt, prélèvement à la source, net à payer, net imposable, annual totals, and montant net social. Net imposable can differ from net à payer because payroll, tax, and benefit checks do not all use the same reference figure. The prélèvement à la source rate generally comes from the tax authorities, although an employer may apply a non-personalized rate in certain situations. If the rate looks unusual, compare it with French taxes and the annual income tax return in France.

What a French payslip is and why it matters A French payslip is usually called a bulletin de paie or fiche de paie. Employers must provide one when salary is paid, whether on paper or electronically, and it acts as the official record of what you earned, what was deducted, and what was paid. Bulletin de paie is the more formal label you will often see in official guidance, but in practice both terms refer to the same monthly document that breaks down your pay and deductions. This guide focuses on the most common private-sector employee payslip. Public-sector payslips, assistants maternels, and some other special-status documents can look different, so the labels and order will not always match exactly. Recent payslips are often requested for renting a flat or admin renewals, so keep your own copies even if your employer stores them online. The wording may shift, but the same checkpoints appear month after month. Keep each monthly payslip, even after you change jobs.

Compare it with your contract and the money received.

Save your own digital copy, not just the employer portal version.

Check the pay period, because corrections sometimes appear one month later.

French payslip terms expats should know You don’t need to memorize every label. The useful approach is to match the French term on your payslip to its function: what it changes, what it funds, and whether it affects your take-home pay, tax return, or later admin. Common deductions and contribution labels The following table compares common French contribution labels, who pays them, and why they matter when checking your payslip. French label Plain-English meaning Who pays Why it matters Cotisations sociales Social contributions Employee and employer Main deductions that fund social protection Assurance vieillesse Basic old-age pension contribution Employee and employer Builds state pension rights Agirc-Arrco Supplementary pension contribution Employee and employer Adds mandatory private-sector pension rights CSG Broad social levy Employee Helps explain why net and taxable figures differ CRDS Social debt repayment charge Employee Small line, but part of the gap between figures Mutuelle / complémentaire santé Top-up health cover contribution Usually both Can affect deductions and taxable pay Chômage Unemployment insurance line Mainly employer May appear even when it does not reduce your pay Apec Executive employment contribution Employee and employer (cadre roles) A contribution for eligible executive employees A fictional French payslip highlighting the main social contributions and deductions. Actual payslip layouts and applicable contributions may vary depending on employment status. Leave balances, benefits, and other lines that confuse people Paid-leave counters often show acquis, pris, and solde. In simple terms, acquis is what you have earned, pris is what you have taken, and solde is what remains. You may also see transport support, meal-related items, occasional bonuses, indemnities, or avantages en nature. If one of these looks wrong, check the month first: a leave day taken, a new pass reimbursement, or a benefit adjustment can change a small line without changing your base salary. If it still does not match your contract or month worked, ask payroll for the detail behind that specific label.

Why gross pay, net pay, net taxable pay, and montant net social are different Gross pay is your earnings before deductions. Employee social contributions are deducted to help determine net pay before income tax, although other payroll adjustments can also affect the amount. After income tax withholding and any applicable adjustments, net à payer shows the amount your employer intends to transfer. Net imposable is the figure used for income-tax calculations, so it does not always match the money sent to your account. Montant net social is another separate line, used for some French benefit declarations rather than for payroll reconciliation. In practice, match the right figure to the right task. Use net à payer for the bank transfer, net imposable for tax checks, and montant net social only when a French benefit form specifically asks for it. The table below shows what each payroll figure usually represents and whether it matches the amount paid into your bank account. Figure What it usually represents Main use Usually matches your bank payment? Salaire brut Pay before deductions Contract and payroll base No Net à payer avant impôt Pay after social contributions, before income tax Checking deductions No Net à payer Final amount due after withholding tax Matching the bank payment Usually yes Net imposable Taxable pay used for income tax Tax return and tax checks No Montant net social Net social amount for some benefits Benefit declarations No

What to do if something looks wrong on your payslip 1 Check the pay period first, because a late bonus, unpaid leave, or correction from a previous month can change the current slip. 2 Match the hours, overtime, and leave taken against your contract and the month actually worked. 3 Compare the prélèvement à la source line with the tax rate shown and the amount that reached your account. 4 Separate the issue into the right bucket: payroll math, tax rate, or employment-rights question. 5 Keep the payslip, any time records, and the bank payment, then raise the point quickly instead of letting several months pile up. When to raise it with HR or payroll Check the month first. A late bonus, absence, or correction may belong to a different period from the one you had in mind. Point to one line. Payroll can answer faster when you name the exact label that looks wrong rather than only saying the net amount looks off. Keep your records. Save the payslip, any hours record, and the bank payment. Employees can contest the amount or accuracy of a payslip, generally within a three-year period, but the applicable legal rules and starting point of that period matter. Read the overview of French labor laws and employment rights alongside official guidance. Expatica’s guide to French labor laws and employment rights Read more Where to find official help in France General payslip rules: Service-Public, Travail-Emploi, or Code du travail numérique are the best starting points.

Withholding tax questions: use impots.gouv.fr if the issue is your prélèvement à la source rate or tax profile.

Contribution questions: URSSAF explains many deductions, and Expatica’s guide to URSSAF in France helps you see which body does what.

Case-specific problems: contact HR or payroll first, then a qualified payroll, employment, or tax professional if the issue continues.

Public-sector note: if your payslip comes from the public sector, the route and wording may differ from this guide.