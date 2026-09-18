Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers
Disclaimers

Self-Employment

What is URSSAF in France? Guide for expats

This guide explains who deals with URSSAF directly, how registration and declarations work, and what to consider if your income comes from abroad.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated

Understand what URSSAF is in France and when it matters for your work, social contributions, and day-to-day admin. URSSAF collects many French social contributions, but what you need to do depends largely on your employment status.

This guide is for information only. It does not replace advice from URSSAF, CPAM, the French tax authorities, or a qualified accountant or lawyer.

Key takeaways

  • URSSAF: collects many cotisations sociales, or social security contributions, in France.
  • Employees: normally do not manage URSSAF themselves because their employer handles contributions through payroll.
  • Self-employed workers: freelancers, independent workers, and many micro-entrepreneurs usually deal with URSSAF more directly.
  • Healthcare: URSSAF is not the same as CPAM, which manages health insurance rights and reimbursements, and it is also separate from the tax office.
  • Business registration: if you are starting self-employment, your first practical step is generally the official one-stop business formalities portal.
  • Foreign income: if your income arrives from abroad, plan the euro amount and payment method before any deadline.

Wise for planning URSSAF payments when you’re paid in other currencies

If your freelance or client income arrives in GBP, USD, or another currency, you still need euros ready for URSSAF social contributions and other French admin costs. A Wise account can help you hold and convert supported currencies so you can set money aside before deadlines.

No commitment required

What URSSAF is and what it does

URSSAF stands for Unions de recouvrement des cotisations de sécurité sociale et d’allocations familiales. In plain English, it is the network that collects social security and family-benefit contributions in France.

That collection role matters because France divides administrative responsibilities across several bodies. URSSAF mainly deals with collecting contributions and related declarations, while other institutions handle healthcare reimbursement, taxation, pensions, or business identification.

In practice, the contributions collected through the wider system can help fund areas such as:

  • healthcare
  • pensions
  • family benefits
  • unemployment-related parts of the social system
  • vocational training contributions
  • additional social charges linked to particular statuses

Who needs to deal with URSSAF in France?

URSSAF does not affect everyone in the same way, so the clearest approach is to look at your employment status. A salaried employee, a micro-entrepreneur, and an inactive resident may all encounter the name, but they do not normally have the same responsibilities.

For example, someone moving to Paris for a salaried job will mostly see URSSAF in the background through payroll deductions, while someone invoicing overseas clients as a micro-entrepreneur may need to declare turnover directly.

If you are an employee

If you are employed by a company, your employer normally handles payroll declarations and contribution payments. That means you may never need to open a direct URSSAF account yourself.

What you are more likely to see is a payslip showing social deductions, together with contact with CPAM or your Ameli account for healthcare rights and reimbursements. Seeing social deductions on your payslip does not normally mean you need to register personally with URSSAF.

If you are self-employed, freelance, or a micro-entrepreneur

This is the group that most often needs to understand URSSAF directly. If you are becoming a freelancer or self-employed worker in France, working as an independent professional, or using the micro-entrepreneur regime, you may need to register your activity, make declarations, and pay social contributions through the process that applies to your status.

Micro-entrepreneur rules can appear relatively simple because the regime is designed to reduce some administrative requirements. However, the route can still depend on your activity, tax regime, and whether the profession is regulated. Artists, some liberal professions, visa holders, and cross-border workers may follow different rules.

#

Self-Employment

Becoming a freelance or self-employed worker in France

Read more

If you are new to France, not working, or covered another way

Some expats encounter URSSAF only indirectly, for example after a change of status or a notice connected with previous professional activity. Others may not need to deal with URSSAF directly at all.

Pensioners, dependent spouses, inactive residents, and frontier workers can fall under different rules from employees and freelancers. Cross-border social protection can also involve other institutions, so check the rules for your specific category before taking action.

URSSAF vs CPAM vs INSEE vs impots.gouv.fr

French administration becomes easier to navigate when you stop treating every portal as part of the same organisation. For a wider overview of benefits and institutions, Expatica’s guide to the French social security system gives the broader context.

BodyWhat it doesWhen you use itCommon confusion
URSSAFCollects many social contributions and handles related declarationsWhen you are self-employed, employ staff, or deal with contribution noticesIt is often confused with the body that manages healthcare reimbursements
CPAMManages health insurance rights, reimbursements, and carte Vitale follow-upWhen opening health cover, updating your file, or dealing with reimbursementsIt is sometimes confused with the organisation that collects contributions
INSEEMaintains official statistical and business identification information, including identifiers such as SIREN and SIRETWhen official business identity information is issued or checkedPeople may assume INSEE is the business formalities portal itself
impots.gouv.frHandles tax accounts, tax returns, and many tax paymentsWhen filing income tax or managing a personal tax accountTax obligations are sometimes mixed up with URSSAF social contributions
formalites.entreprises.gouv.frThe official one-stop portal for many business formalitiesWhen creating, modifying, or closing a business activityPeople may assume URSSAF is always the first place to register

These organisations connect with one another, but they do not perform identical functions. Information submitted through one procedure may be transmitted to other bodies, but that does not necessarily mean every part of your administrative file will be updated at exactly the same time.

When expats need to register or contact URSSAF

For most readers, the useful question is not simply what the acronym means but when they actually need to take action. URSSAF can become relevant when you start an activity, receive a contribution notice, need to make a declaration, or change an important part of your professional status.

Starting self-employment or a business

If you start working for yourself, the process generally begins with identifying the appropriate status and completing the relevant business formalities. If you need background on French administrative identifiers, see Expatica’s guide to ID numbers in France.

#

Government & Law

ID numbers in France: TIN, national registration, and more

Read more
1

Choose the appropriate business status for your activity.

2

Complete the required formalities through the official guichet unique business portal.

3

Receive the business identification numbers associated with your registration.

4

Follow the URSSAF instructions and declarations that apply to your chosen regime.

In practice, you may need identification, an address, an activity description, and other information linked to your business type. If your project goes beyond a small side activity, Expatica’s guide to starting a business in France provides a broader overview.

#

Self-Employment

Starting a business in France

Read more

Guidance on the official Ameli forum also shows why it is useful to follow up on healthcare administration separately when necessary. Completing your business formalities does not always mean that every other administrative issue is immediately resolved.

Declaring turnover, paying contributions, and meeting deadlines

After registration, many independent workers need to declare turnover or income regularly and pay the corresponding social contributions through the official service that applies to their regime. Micro-entrepreneurs, for example, use the official online declaration process.

Some regimes require a declaration even when turnover is zero, so do not assume that a quiet period automatically removes your reporting obligation. Check the requirements attached to your account and status.

Before you log in, keep the following information ready:

  • your turnover figures for the relevant period
  • invoice and payment records
  • your login details
  • the euro amount you may need to pay
  • details of the payment method you intend to use

URSSAF questions can also lead to separate tax obligations, so keep the two systems distinct. Social contributions are handled through URSSAF, while annual tax reporting may also require Expatica’s guides to freelance tax in France and income taxes in France.

#

Taxes

Paying tax as a freelance worker in France in 2026

Read more

Changing your status, updating details, or stopping activity

Moves, side activities, and changes of professional status are common for expats. A new address, a different activity, a switch of regime, or stopping work may require you to update one or more administrative bodies.

Do not assume that changing information with one organisation automatically updates every other file. Keep confirmation records and check that the relevant URSSAF, healthcare, business, and tax information reflects your current situation.

A quick status check can help you decide where to start:

  • Employee only: check your employer and payslip first.
  • Self-employed or micro-entrepreneur: check your business formalities and URSSAF account.
  • Healthcare issue: check CPAM or Ameli.
  • Tax-account issue: check impots.gouv.fr.
  • Cross-border or regulated profession: seek guidance specific to your category before filing something new.

What URSSAF contributions pay for in practice

Social contributions can feel abstract until you connect them with the wider French social protection system. In broad terms, URSSAF collects contributions that help finance parts of that system, although the benefits themselves are often administered elsewhere.

Paying URSSAF therefore does not make URSSAF your health insurer, pension office, or tax authority. It is primarily a collection body within a larger network.

Depending on your status and contribution history, the wider contribution system can support areas such as:

  • health coverage within the wider social protection system
  • pension rights
  • family benefits
  • maternity, paternity, or sick-leave mechanisms
  • professional training contributions
  • additional social charges associated with certain regimes

Exactly what you can claim depends on your category, contribution history, and personal circumstances. The body that collects contributions is not necessarily the organisation that handles reimbursement or benefit claims.

If clients pay you in dollars, pounds, or another non-euro currency, you may still need to prepare euro funds for French social contributions and other expenses.

The practical issue is not only the exchange rate but also timing. Leaving a currency conversion or transfer until a deadline can create problems if funds arrive later than expected or if the payment method you planned to use is not accepted.

Before a payment deadline:

  • check the amount due in euros
  • plan currency conversion in advance if your income arrives in another currency
  • keep records showing what you received and when
  • confirm the payment methods accepted by the relevant French authority
  • allow enough time for bank or transfer processing

Some expats use a Wise account as one way to hold euros and organise money received in other currencies. Wise is optional and is not part of URSSAF registration, so you still need to check the payment method accepted by the French authority you are dealing with.

If you need a local account for other administrative tasks, Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in France explains the main options and requirements.

Common URSSAF mistakes expats make

  • Confusing URSSAF with CPAM: URSSAF mainly collects contributions, while CPAM deals with health insurance rights and reimbursements.
  • Assuming employee rules apply to self-employed work: what remains largely in the background for an employee can become a direct administrative task for a freelancer.
  • Missing a required nil declaration: some regimes can still require reporting when turnover is zero, so check the rules attached to your status.
  • Treating registration as a single-step process: business formalities, healthcare administration, tax setup, and social contribution accounts do not necessarily update at the same time.
  • Using outdated thresholds or forum advice: dates, rates, and procedures can change, so use current official information before acting.
  • Keeping unclear professional records: organised invoices and payment records make declarations easier, particularly when income arrives from abroad.
  • Forgetting special categories: regulated professions, artists, visa holders, and cross-border workers can face different requirements.

Conclusion

URSSAF is easier to navigate once you separate its collection role from healthcare, taxation, and business registration. Employees usually see it indirectly through payroll, whereas freelancers and micro-entrepreneurs often manage declarations and payments themselves. Keep your registration records, check the rules attached to your exact status, and use the appropriate official portal whenever your situation changes.

Is URSSAF the same as social security in France?

No. URSSAF is part of the wider French social protection system, but it is not the whole system. Its main role is collecting many social contributions, while other bodies administer healthcare reimbursements, pensions, and other benefits.

What is the difference between URSSAF and CPAM?

URSSAF mainly collects social contributions. CPAM manages health insurance rights, reimbursements, and carte Vitale administration. A self-employed worker may therefore deal with URSSAF for contributions and CPAM for healthcare matters.

Who has to pay URSSAF in France?

Employees and employers contribute through payroll, while many self-employed workers and micro-entrepreneurs deal with URSSAF more directly. The exact arrangement depends on your professional and social-security status.

Do expats need to register with URSSAF themselves?

Not all expats do. Salaried workers normally have the relevant payroll administration handled by their employer. Self-employed workers generally need to complete the business formalities and declarations associated with their status.

Can you pay URSSAF monthly or quarterly?

Some self-employed regimes offer monthly or quarterly declaration schedules, but the options depend on your status and account. Check the current official settings that apply to your situation.

Can I use a Wise account for URSSAF-related payments?

A Wise account may help you organise euros or money received in another currency, but Wise is optional and is not an official URSSAF requirement. Always verify which payment methods the relevant French authority accepts.

Sources

  • Mon-entreprise by URSSAF: simulator and guidance for self-employed social contributions, checked on 10 July 2026.
  • Service Public Entreprendre: information on micro-entrepreneur social contributions, declarations, and payments, checked on 10 July 2026.
  • Formalités d’entreprises: official guichet unique for creating, modifying, and closing business activities, checked on 10 July 2026.
  • Ameli: official forum guidance concerning healthcare administration for self-employed workers, checked on 10 July 2026.
  • impots.gouv.fr: information on the French personal tax account and online tax services, checked on 10 July 2026.
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
Newsletter

Moving abroad?

Sign-up for the latest guides and expat news

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Related Articles

Did you find this guide helpful?