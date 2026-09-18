What is URSSAF in France? Guide for expats

Self-Employment
This guide explains who deals with URSSAF directly, how registration and declarations work, and what to consider if your income comes from abroad.
Understand what URSSAF is in France and when it matters for your work, social contributions, and day-to-day admin. URSSAF collects many French social contributions, but what you need to do depends largely on your employment status.
This guide is for information only. It does not replace advice from URSSAF, CPAM, the French tax authorities, or a qualified accountant or lawyer.
If your freelance or client income arrives in GBP, USD, or another currency, you still need euros ready for URSSAF social contributions and other French admin costs. A Wise account can help you hold and convert supported currencies so you can set money aside before deadlines.
No commitment required
URSSAF stands for Unions de recouvrement des cotisations de sécurité sociale et d’allocations familiales. In plain English, it is the network that collects social security and family-benefit contributions in France.
That collection role matters because France divides administrative responsibilities across several bodies. URSSAF mainly deals with collecting contributions and related declarations, while other institutions handle healthcare reimbursement, taxation, pensions, or business identification.
In practice, the contributions collected through the wider system can help fund areas such as:
URSSAF does not affect everyone in the same way, so the clearest approach is to look at your employment status. A salaried employee, a micro-entrepreneur, and an inactive resident may all encounter the name, but they do not normally have the same responsibilities.
For example, someone moving to Paris for a salaried job will mostly see URSSAF in the background through payroll deductions, while someone invoicing overseas clients as a micro-entrepreneur may need to declare turnover directly.
If you are employed by a company, your employer normally handles payroll declarations and contribution payments. That means you may never need to open a direct URSSAF account yourself.
What you are more likely to see is a payslip showing social deductions, together with contact with CPAM or your Ameli account for healthcare rights and reimbursements. Seeing social deductions on your payslip does not normally mean you need to register personally with URSSAF.
This is the group that most often needs to understand URSSAF directly. If you are becoming a freelancer or self-employed worker in France, working as an independent professional, or using the micro-entrepreneur regime, you may need to register your activity, make declarations, and pay social contributions through the process that applies to your status.
Micro-entrepreneur rules can appear relatively simple because the regime is designed to reduce some administrative requirements. However, the route can still depend on your activity, tax regime, and whether the profession is regulated. Artists, some liberal professions, visa holders, and cross-border workers may follow different rules.
Some expats encounter URSSAF only indirectly, for example after a change of status or a notice connected with previous professional activity. Others may not need to deal with URSSAF directly at all.
Pensioners, dependent spouses, inactive residents, and frontier workers can fall under different rules from employees and freelancers. Cross-border social protection can also involve other institutions, so check the rules for your specific category before taking action.
French administration becomes easier to navigate when you stop treating every portal as part of the same organisation. For a wider overview of benefits and institutions, Expatica’s guide to the French social security system gives the broader context.
|Body
|What it does
|When you use it
|Common confusion
|URSSAF
|Collects many social contributions and handles related declarations
|When you are self-employed, employ staff, or deal with contribution notices
|It is often confused with the body that manages healthcare reimbursements
|CPAM
|Manages health insurance rights, reimbursements, and carte Vitale follow-up
|When opening health cover, updating your file, or dealing with reimbursements
|It is sometimes confused with the organisation that collects contributions
|INSEE
|Maintains official statistical and business identification information, including identifiers such as SIREN and SIRET
|When official business identity information is issued or checked
|People may assume INSEE is the business formalities portal itself
|impots.gouv.fr
|Handles tax accounts, tax returns, and many tax payments
|When filing income tax or managing a personal tax account
|Tax obligations are sometimes mixed up with URSSAF social contributions
|formalites.entreprises.gouv.fr
|The official one-stop portal for many business formalities
|When creating, modifying, or closing a business activity
|People may assume URSSAF is always the first place to register
These organisations connect with one another, but they do not perform identical functions. Information submitted through one procedure may be transmitted to other bodies, but that does not necessarily mean every part of your administrative file will be updated at exactly the same time.
For most readers, the useful question is not simply what the acronym means but when they actually need to take action. URSSAF can become relevant when you start an activity, receive a contribution notice, need to make a declaration, or change an important part of your professional status.
If you start working for yourself, the process generally begins with identifying the appropriate status and completing the relevant business formalities. If you need background on French administrative identifiers, see Expatica’s guide to ID numbers in France.
Choose the appropriate business status for your activity.
Complete the required formalities through the official guichet unique business portal.
Receive the business identification numbers associated with your registration.
Follow the URSSAF instructions and declarations that apply to your chosen regime.
In practice, you may need identification, an address, an activity description, and other information linked to your business type. If your project goes beyond a small side activity, Expatica’s guide to starting a business in France provides a broader overview.
Guidance on the official Ameli forum also shows why it is useful to follow up on healthcare administration separately when necessary. Completing your business formalities does not always mean that every other administrative issue is immediately resolved.
After registration, many independent workers need to declare turnover or income regularly and pay the corresponding social contributions through the official service that applies to their regime. Micro-entrepreneurs, for example, use the official online declaration process.
Some regimes require a declaration even when turnover is zero, so do not assume that a quiet period automatically removes your reporting obligation. Check the requirements attached to your account and status.
Before you log in, keep the following information ready:
URSSAF questions can also lead to separate tax obligations, so keep the two systems distinct. Social contributions are handled through URSSAF, while annual tax reporting may also require Expatica’s guides to freelance tax in France and income taxes in France.
Moves, side activities, and changes of professional status are common for expats. A new address, a different activity, a switch of regime, or stopping work may require you to update one or more administrative bodies.
Do not assume that changing information with one organisation automatically updates every other file. Keep confirmation records and check that the relevant URSSAF, healthcare, business, and tax information reflects your current situation.
A quick status check can help you decide where to start:
Social contributions can feel abstract until you connect them with the wider French social protection system. In broad terms, URSSAF collects contributions that help finance parts of that system, although the benefits themselves are often administered elsewhere.
Paying URSSAF therefore does not make URSSAF your health insurer, pension office, or tax authority. It is primarily a collection body within a larger network.
Depending on your status and contribution history, the wider contribution system can support areas such as:
Exactly what you can claim depends on your category, contribution history, and personal circumstances. The body that collects contributions is not necessarily the organisation that handles reimbursement or benefit claims.
If clients pay you in dollars, pounds, or another non-euro currency, you may still need to prepare euro funds for French social contributions and other expenses.
The practical issue is not only the exchange rate but also timing. Leaving a currency conversion or transfer until a deadline can create problems if funds arrive later than expected or if the payment method you planned to use is not accepted.
Before a payment deadline:
Some expats use a Wise account as one way to hold euros and organise money received in other currencies. Wise is optional and is not part of URSSAF registration, so you still need to check the payment method accepted by the French authority you are dealing with.
If you need a local account for other administrative tasks, Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in France explains the main options and requirements.
URSSAF is easier to navigate once you separate its collection role from healthcare, taxation, and business registration. Employees usually see it indirectly through payroll, whereas freelancers and micro-entrepreneurs often manage declarations and payments themselves. Keep your registration records, check the rules attached to your exact status, and use the appropriate official portal whenever your situation changes.
No. URSSAF is part of the wider French social protection system, but it is not the whole system. Its main role is collecting many social contributions, while other bodies administer healthcare reimbursements, pensions, and other benefits.
URSSAF mainly collects social contributions. CPAM manages health insurance rights, reimbursements, and carte Vitale administration. A self-employed worker may therefore deal with URSSAF for contributions and CPAM for healthcare matters.
Employees and employers contribute through payroll, while many self-employed workers and micro-entrepreneurs deal with URSSAF more directly. The exact arrangement depends on your professional and social-security status.
Not all expats do. Salaried workers normally have the relevant payroll administration handled by their employer. Self-employed workers generally need to complete the business formalities and declarations associated with their status.
Some self-employed regimes offer monthly or quarterly declaration schedules, but the options depend on your status and account. Check the current official settings that apply to your situation.
A Wise account may help you organise euros or money received in another currency, but Wise is optional and is not an official URSSAF requirement. Always verify which payment methods the relevant French authority accepts.
Did you find this guide helpful?