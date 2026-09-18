What is URSSAF in France? Guide for expats

Understand what URSSAF is in France and when it matters for your work, social contributions, and day-to-day admin. URSSAF collects many French social contributions, but what you need to do depends largely on your employment status. This guide is for information only. It does not replace advice from URSSAF, CPAM, the French tax authorities, or a qualified accountant or lawyer.

Key takeaways URSSAF: collects many cotisations sociales, or social security contributions, in France.

collects many cotisations sociales, or social security contributions, in France. Employees: normally do not manage URSSAF themselves because their employer handles contributions through payroll.

normally do not manage URSSAF themselves because their employer handles contributions through payroll. Self-employed workers: freelancers, independent workers, and many micro-entrepreneurs usually deal with URSSAF more directly.

freelancers, independent workers, and many micro-entrepreneurs usually deal with URSSAF more directly. Healthcare: URSSAF is not the same as CPAM, which manages health insurance rights and reimbursements, and it is also separate from the tax office.

URSSAF is not the same as CPAM, which manages health insurance rights and reimbursements, and it is also separate from the tax office. Business registration: if you are starting self-employment, your first practical step is generally the official one-stop business formalities portal.

if you are starting self-employment, your first practical step is generally the official one-stop business formalities portal. Foreign income: if your income arrives from abroad, plan the euro amount and payment method before any deadline. Wise for planning URSSAF payments when you’re paid in other currencies If your freelance or client income arrives in GBP, USD, or another currency, you still need euros ready for URSSAF social contributions and other French admin costs. A Wise account can help you hold and convert supported currencies so you can set money aside before deadlines. Open a Wise account No commitment required

What URSSAF is and what it does URSSAF stands for Unions de recouvrement des cotisations de sécurité sociale et d’allocations familiales. In plain English, it is the network that collects social security and family-benefit contributions in France. That collection role matters because France divides administrative responsibilities across several bodies. URSSAF mainly deals with collecting contributions and related declarations, while other institutions handle healthcare reimbursement, taxation, pensions, or business identification. In practice, the contributions collected through the wider system can help fund areas such as: healthcare

pensions

family benefits

unemployment-related parts of the social system

vocational training contributions

additional social charges linked to particular statuses

Who needs to deal with URSSAF in France? URSSAF does not affect everyone in the same way, so the clearest approach is to look at your employment status. A salaried employee, a micro-entrepreneur, and an inactive resident may all encounter the name, but they do not normally have the same responsibilities. For example, someone moving to Paris for a salaried job will mostly see URSSAF in the background through payroll deductions, while someone invoicing overseas clients as a micro-entrepreneur may need to declare turnover directly. If you are an employee If you are employed by a company, your employer normally handles payroll declarations and contribution payments. That means you may never need to open a direct URSSAF account yourself. What you are more likely to see is a payslip showing social deductions, together with contact with CPAM or your Ameli account for healthcare rights and reimbursements. Seeing social deductions on your payslip does not normally mean you need to register personally with URSSAF. If you are self-employed, freelance, or a micro-entrepreneur This is the group that most often needs to understand URSSAF directly. If you are becoming a freelancer or self-employed worker in France, working as an independent professional, or using the micro-entrepreneur regime, you may need to register your activity, make declarations, and pay social contributions through the process that applies to your status. Micro-entrepreneur rules can appear relatively simple because the regime is designed to reduce some administrative requirements. However, the route can still depend on your activity, tax regime, and whether the profession is regulated. Artists, some liberal professions, visa holders, and cross-border workers may follow different rules. Self-Employment Becoming a freelance or self-employed worker in France Read more If you are new to France, not working, or covered another way Some expats encounter URSSAF only indirectly, for example after a change of status or a notice connected with previous professional activity. Others may not need to deal with URSSAF directly at all. Pensioners, dependent spouses, inactive residents, and frontier workers can fall under different rules from employees and freelancers. Cross-border social protection can also involve other institutions, so check the rules for your specific category before taking action.

URSSAF vs CPAM vs INSEE vs impots.gouv.fr French administration becomes easier to navigate when you stop treating every portal as part of the same organisation. For a wider overview of benefits and institutions, Expatica’s guide to the French social security system gives the broader context. Body What it does When you use it Common confusion URSSAF Collects many social contributions and handles related declarations When you are self-employed, employ staff, or deal with contribution notices It is often confused with the body that manages healthcare reimbursements CPAM Manages health insurance rights, reimbursements, and carte Vitale follow-up When opening health cover, updating your file, or dealing with reimbursements It is sometimes confused with the organisation that collects contributions INSEE Maintains official statistical and business identification information, including identifiers such as SIREN and SIRET When official business identity information is issued or checked People may assume INSEE is the business formalities portal itself impots.gouv.fr Handles tax accounts, tax returns, and many tax payments When filing income tax or managing a personal tax account Tax obligations are sometimes mixed up with URSSAF social contributions formalites.entreprises.gouv.fr The official one-stop portal for many business formalities When creating, modifying, or closing a business activity People may assume URSSAF is always the first place to register These organisations connect with one another, but they do not perform identical functions. Information submitted through one procedure may be transmitted to other bodies, but that does not necessarily mean every part of your administrative file will be updated at exactly the same time.

What URSSAF contributions pay for in practice Social contributions can feel abstract until you connect them with the wider French social protection system. In broad terms, URSSAF collects contributions that help finance parts of that system, although the benefits themselves are often administered elsewhere. Paying URSSAF therefore does not make URSSAF your health insurer, pension office, or tax authority. It is primarily a collection body within a larger network. Depending on your status and contribution history, the wider contribution system can support areas such as: health coverage within the wider social protection system

pension rights

family benefits

maternity, paternity, or sick-leave mechanisms

professional training contributions

additional social charges associated with certain regimes Exactly what you can claim depends on your category, contribution history, and personal circumstances. The body that collects contributions is not necessarily the organisation that handles reimbursement or benefit claims.

Managing URSSAF-related payments when your income arrives from abroad If clients pay you in dollars, pounds, or another non-euro currency, you may still need to prepare euro funds for French social contributions and other expenses. The practical issue is not only the exchange rate but also timing. Leaving a currency conversion or transfer until a deadline can create problems if funds arrive later than expected or if the payment method you planned to use is not accepted. Before a payment deadline: check the amount due in euros

plan currency conversion in advance if your income arrives in another currency

keep records showing what you received and when

confirm the payment methods accepted by the relevant French authority

allow enough time for bank or transfer processing Some expats use a Wise account as one way to hold euros and organise money received in other currencies. Wise is optional and is not part of URSSAF registration, so you still need to check the payment method accepted by the French authority you are dealing with. If you need a local account for other administrative tasks, Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in France explains the main options and requirements.