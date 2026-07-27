What is a RIB in France?

Key takeaways A RIB, or relevé d’identité bancaire, is the French account identity document used to share payment details.

It usually shows the account holder’s name, bank name, code banque, code guichet, account number, clé RIB, IBAN, and BIC.

You can usually find it in your banking app, online account area, cheque book, branch, and sometimes at your bank’s ATM.

In France, a RIB is commonly requested for salary payments, rent, utilities, insurance, refunds, and SEPA transfers.

A RIB alone does not normally authorise a debit, because a prélèvement automatique also requires a mandate.

What a RIB is in France RIB stands for relevé d’identité bancaire, which means bank account identity statement. In simple terms, it is the document that gathers the key details attached to a French account, and you usually receive access to one soon after you open a bank account in France. A common question is whether the RIB is a document or a number. In practice, it can mean both. Strictly speaking, the RIB is the document, but in everyday French, people also use “RIB” as shorthand for the details printed on it. This matters because expats are often asked for a RIB before they fully understand the term. A landlord may request one before the first rent payment, or an employer may ask for it during onboarding. What they usually want is the information needed to send you money or arrange a direct debit from your account. Banking Opening a bank account in France Read more

What details are on a French RIB? A French RIB combines older domestic identifiers with the international details now used for most transfers. You do not need to memorise every field, but it helps to know which parts matter most when you are receiving a salary, paying rent, or getting a reimbursement. The fields you will see on a French RIB Account holder’s name: the person or business the account belongs to. This is often checked against a contract or customer file.

the person or business the account belongs to. This is often checked against a contract or customer file. Bank name: the institution managing the account. This mainly matters for identification and record-keeping.

the institution managing the account. This mainly matters for identification and record-keeping. Code banque: a five-digit bank code used in the older French format. It is mainly a domestic identifier.

a five-digit bank code used in the older French format. It is mainly a domestic identifier. Code guichet: a five-digit branch code. You may still see it on older forms or PDFs.

a five-digit branch code. You may still see it on older forms or PDFs. Account number: the core account identifier in the French format.

the core account identifier in the French format. Clé RIB: a two-digit control key used in the domestic RIB structure.

a two-digit control key used in the domestic RIB structure. IBAN: the international account number used for SEPA transfers and many online forms.

the international account number used for SEPA transfers and many online forms. BIC: the institution code, sometimes still requested for international payments or older paperwork. The fields most people use in daily life are the IBAN and, sometimes, the BIC. The domestic fields still appear, but many readers only need to recognise them rather than enter them manually.

RIB vs IBAN vs BIC A RIB is not quite the same thing as an IBAN. The RIB is the full document, while the IBAN and BIC are two specific identifiers that appear on it. France still keeps the older domestic structure visible. That is why you will often see the code banque, code guichet, account number, and clé RIB alongside the IBAN, even though the IBAN is what many modern forms use. Term What it is What it identifies When it is used RIB The document that groups your French account details The full account identity sheet When a landlord, employer, insurer, or utility provider asks for your RIB IBAN International Bank Account Number The specific account For SEPA transfers, payroll, reimbursements, and many online forms BIC Bank Identifier Code The financial institution Sometimes for international transfers or older administrative forms When a company says “send your RIB”, it may mainly need your IBAN. However, it may still expect the full PDF or slip because this also shows your name and the rest of the account information in one place. Before sharing it, compare the IBAN shown in your app, statement, and downloaded RIB PDF. If those versions do not match, stop and check with your provider before sending anything.

How to find your RIB Most people find their RIB digitally rather than on paper. Whether you use a traditional bank or a digital provider, the wording is usually close to “RIB”, “IBAN”, “account details”, or “download PDF”. A practical route is to check these places in order: Open your mobile app and look in the account menu. Check the online account area for a documents or account details tab. Look in your cheque book, if you have one. Ask at your branch for a printed copy. Try your bank’s ATM, as some machines can print a RIB. Customers can download their RIB or IBAN from the Documents section of the mobile app or online account. Digital-first customers should not worry if they never received a paper slip. Many modern providers display the details in their app and let you download a PDF when needed. Banking Mobile banks and banking apps in France Read more

When you need a RIB in France The RIB appears early in everyday administration in France. For many newcomers, it becomes important as soon as they start arranging housing, work, bills, or reimbursements. For rent, salary, and household bills You will commonly need a RIB for employer payroll, rent payments, rental deposits, utilities, internet, insurance, and mobile plans. Expatica’s guide to how to pay in France gives more context on how these payment methods fit into daily life. Some landlords or providers only need your IBAN, while others ask for the full RIB because it is easier for their administrative team to process. French rental agencies sometimes request one early in the application process, so check whether they want the full document or only the IBAN. For recurring bills, the French term prélèvement automatique means direct debit. Your RIB identifies the account, but the debit normally also requires a mandate. Without that consent step, the payee should not be able to set up the charge correctly. Money Management How to pay in France Read more For reimbursements and transfers A RIB is also useful for incoming transfers, healthcare or expense reimbursements, and payments from a public body or insurer. For a virement bancaire, the IBAN is the key detail, and some forms still include a box for the BIC. If you are receiving money from abroad or moving funds into France while you settle in, it helps to understand your options in advance. Expatica’s guide to the best way to receive money from abroad in France can help you compare the available routes. If you are still between countries, a Wise account is one option for holding euros and managing cross-border payments while you decide what local setup you need. Transfer timing, fees, eligibility, and acceptance should still be checked with the providers involved.

Can you use a foreign IBAN in France? According to Banque de France’s guidance on RIBs, IBANs, and BICs, a French creditor should not reject a SEPA IBAN simply because it was issued in another SEPA country. This means a non-French European IBAN should be accepted for SEPA transfers and direct debits. The purpose of SEPA is to let euro payments move across the area without each country requiring its own local account format. What this means in practice for expats Real-life administration can still be messier than the rule. Some older forms, onboarding processes, or customer service teams continue to treat a French IBAN as the default, even when that is not the legal standard. If that happens, first ask the provider to process your SEPA IBAN correctly. If the issue is not resolved, keep a record of the refusal and check the official Banque de France guidance. If necessary, follow the complaint route referenced there through SignalConso. Some newcomers also consider a Wise account for managing euros and making eligible SEPA or international transfers. Wise is not a French bank, and acceptance can still vary by organization.

Using a Wise account for euro and international transfers Once you understand what a RIB does, the next practical question may be how to hold euros, convert money from another currency, and move funds while settling into France. A Wise account is one option, especially if you manage money in more than one currency. Depending on availability and eligibility, it can help you: hold euros alongside other supported currencies in one place

convert money using the mid-market rate shown by Wise, with fees displayed before you confirm

send eligible SEPA and international transfers from the same account setup Wise is not a bank and should not be treated as a guaranteed substitute for every service offered by a French bank. For a fuller product overview, read Expatica’s Wise review for France. Wise for managing euros while settling in France A Wise account can help eligible customers hold euros, convert supported currencies, and make cross-border transfers while arranging their finances in France. Go to website