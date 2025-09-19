Best Business Bank Account in France

We’ll cover both how to open an account and which banks are best for expats and non-residents. Plus, because a bank isn’t the only option for a business account we also introduce specialist providers which aren’t banks – like Wise Business – which offer low cost, flexible, and secure account services in France and many other countries. Join 700,000+ businesses around the world which already use Wise for powerful international accounts to hold, send, spend and exchange 40+ currencies. Get local and SWIFT account information for incoming payments in multiple currencies and when you need to convert, do so with mid-market exchange rates and no markup. Accounts also offer linked debit and expense cards, and seamless integrations with accounting software like Xero. Dealing with suppliers or contractors abroad? Send overseas payments from just 0.47% which can arrive quickly or instantly, and get batch payment solutions to run global payment with ease. *Details in this guide are correct at time of research – 25th August 2025 Go to Wise 🚀

Can non-residents open a business bank account in France: Some French banks and digital account services offer a business bank account for non residents in France, which supports EUR including ways to receive, hold, send and spend euro payments. In this guide we’ll walk through some common picks for the best bank for business bank accounts, including options for accounts available for non-residents of France.

Best Business Bank Accounts in France: To create our list of the best banks to open a business account we’ve looked at the following criteria: Fees: We’ve included account options with and without ongoing fees, looking at low and transparent service costs where possible

We’ve included account options with and without ongoing fees, looking at low and transparent service costs where possible Security: All the provider’s features have advanced security and anti-fraud measures in place

All the provider’s features have advanced security and anti-fraud measures in place Easy to use: The accounts we look at can all be opened online and in an app to save time and make the UX as smooth as possible.

The accounts we look at can all be opened online and in an app to save time and make the UX as smooth as possible. Non-resident friendly: Many of the accounts featured can be opened by residents in a selection of countries to suit expat needs.

Many of the accounts featured can be opened by residents in a selection of countries to suit expat needs. Currency support: As international businesses often need to manage multiple currencies, we’ve favoured accounts with multi-currency options to give broad appeal.

As international businesses often need to manage multiple currencies, we’ve favoured accounts with multi-currency options to give broad appeal. Customer support : Selected services have good reputations for customer service and easy contact options including chat services and digital contact methods. Ultimately there’s no single best business account in France – the right one for you depends on your own specific needs. There are many major local, regional and global banks in France as well as digital banks which cover France or the EU and EEA, and digital providers which can have a broader scope. We will introduce some good places to start your research next.

Business bank account comparison table Before we get into the details about different business accounts in France, we’ll take a business bank account comparison table covering both banks like N26 and alternatives like Wise and Revolut. We’ve focused on digital providers rather than brick and mortar banks as these often have flexible, low cost accounts with features that suit international and expat business owners. Provider/ Bank Eligibility Currencies supported Monthly fee Transfer fees Best for Wise Business Business owners and freelancers in France and many other countries 40+ currencies for holding

Receive 20+ with account details None Outgoing from 0.47%

No fee for incoming payments with local details, small fee for incoming SWIFT Broad international features with no ongoing fee and mid-market rate Revolut Business Business owners in France and other eligible countries including EEA, UK and US 35+ currencies for holding

Receive incoming payments with local and SWIFT details 10 EUR – 90 EUR/month No fee for outgoing transfers to plan limit, then 5 EUR

No receiving fee stated Different plans to suit customer need, with some no fee transactions every month Airwallex Business owners and freelancers in France and many other countries 20+ currencies to receive, hold and exchange None No fee for local transfers, 10 EUR – 20 EUR for SWIFT transfers

No receiving fee stated Businesses taking customer card payments locally and overseas in 20+ currencies Qonto Business owners and freelancers in France and a selection of other EU countries EUR for holding 9 EUR – 49 EUR/month Up to 1.8% for outgoing payment

Up to 5 EUR for incoming payment Very flexible account packs which you can build up to cover all the features you need N26 Business owners and freelancers in the Eurozone and several other countries EUR for holding 0 EUR – 16.90 EUR/month Low transparent transfer fees for outgoing payment

Variable receiving fee may apply Broad account features including saving and investments, cash back on card spend *Details in this guide are correct at time of research – 25th August 2025

Top 5 Best Business Bank Accounts France [2025] Whether you want the best bank account for a business you’ve just opened, or you need a business account service for an established and growing company, there’s something out there for you. Let’s look at some popular picks. Wise Business Account Wise is used already by 700,000+ businesses for powerful international accounts to receive, hold, send, spend and exchange a range of currencies. Wise Business accounts let you hold and exchange 40+ currencies and offer local account details in multiple currencies. You can offer these to overseas customers to pay you from wherever they are, in their preferred currencies, at the same speed as someone who’s just across town. Wise accounts focus on transparent pricing and use mid-market exchange rates with no markup. This makes it easy to see what you’re spending when you transact internationally. Overseas payments start from just 0.47% and can arrive quickly or instantly. Wise also offers linked debit and expense cards for you and your team, and to help you save time, seamless integrations with your favourite accounting software like Xero, QuickBooks, FreeAgent and more. Great for: International businesses and freelancers who need to receive and send foreign currency payments with low fees and the mid-market rate. Go to Wise 🚀 Revolut Business Revolut Business offers 3 different off the peg account packages, and enterprise level services, in France. You’ll pay 10 EUR – 90 EUR/month depending on the plan you select, with all accounts offering linked debit and expense cards and some no fee transactions every month. Revolut is another strong pick for businesses working across borders with 35+ currencies for holding and ways to receive incoming payments with local and SWIFT details. There are no fees for outgoing transfers to plan limit, then a 5 EUR per transfer fee begins. If you’ve exhausted the no fee currency exchange for your plan, additional fees may apply. Great for: Picking different account types depending on how often you transact, with strong multi-currency support across all Airwallex Airwallex is a global business account provider which supports 20+ currencies to receive, hold and exchange. There are no ongoing fees to pay, and you’ll pay no fee for local transfers, with a low charge of 10 EUR – 20 EUR for SWIFT transfers. Where Airwallex really stands out is for businesses taking customer card payments locally and overseas with a very broad range of payment methods available making it a good choice for digital and ecommerce businesses. Great for: Digital and ecommerce business taking customer card payments from overseas Qonto Business French business owners can choose an account from Qonto Business which supports EUR for holding but allows you to send payments overseas, and spend globally with your linked card. There are account fees of 9 EUR – 49 EUR/month depending on the plan you choose, with many additional bolt on service packages to offer flexibility for different business needs. If you’re sending payments overseas there are fees of up to 1.8% for outgoing payments and a charge of up to 5 EUR for incoming payments. Great for: French businesses dealing mainly in euros, with occasional needs to send or spend in foreign currencies. N26 Business N26 Business is a licensed EU bank which means you can get very broad account features including saving and investments, which may not be offered by specialist providers which do not hold a banking license. Accounts support EUR for holding and cost from 0 EUR – 16.90 EUR/month with nice perks for all account tiers including cash back on card spend. If you need to send money overseas you can do so with low transparent transfer fees for outgoing payments, and variable receiving fees if you’re getting paid to N26 from abroad. Great for: Business owners looking for an account from a local bank, with broad features suitable for local and overseas use.

How to open a business bank account in France: While different providers do have their own account opening processes, most offer digital application services. If you choose to open an account with a local bank – or if you have a more complex entity structure – you may find you’re required to visit a physical location to make your application. But in most cases the process can be completed with just your phone or laptop. Here’s a look at opening a French business bank account step by step: Step 1: Choose an account and understand the requirements Before you apply, it’s important to review the business bank account requirements as these may be different to the rules in your home country. In particular, look at account eligibility as there may be rules about your own residence and the country your business is registered in. Some account providers can’t support all entity types, so you may have fewer choices if you run a charity or work in a niche field. Step 2: Gather your documents In all cases, when you apply to open a business account with a bank or specialist provider, you will need to provide some paperwork to support your application. While this can vary, you will usually need: Your own ID and proof of address

Your tax information and ID

Business registration documents

ID and details of all beneficial owners – usually anyone with a 25% or higher stake in your business Step 3: Apply and provide required paperwork Fully digital providers allow you to apply online and upload images of the documents needed. If you are required to provide any more information or paperwork the provider can contact you by phone or email to explain. In some cases if you open an account with a bank you may need to take your documents along and complete the process in person at a branch location. Step 4: Fund your account and start to transact Your account will be verified which may be instant or may take a day or two. Once your account is set up you can add funds, or order a card or cards if you need them, and start to transact.

Conclusion: Opening a business account in France is possible – even if you’re new to the country, or a non-resident. However, the options may be different to those you’re familiar with from your home country, so shopping around can help you pick the best one for your specific situation. While you can choose accounts from major banks, often for non-resident and expat business owners, having a digital account can offer more flexibility and lower overall costs. As an example, check out Wise Business which has all you need to manage your day to day business finances across 40+ currencies with mid-market rates and no ongoing fees. Go to Wise 🚀