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Getting paid by a foreign company in France

This guide explains how to get paid by a foreign company while living in France by comparing employee versus contractor setups, outlining the payment details you need, and flagging the key French payroll, tax residency, social-contribution, registration, and compliance checks for managing income from abroad.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated

Living in France while being paid by a company abroad can be straightforward, but the right setup depends on whether you are an employee or an independent contractor. Receiving the money is only part of the process, as French payroll, tax residency, social contributions, registration, and payment details may also matter. This guide explains the main differences between employee and contractor payments, the details you need to get paid, the key French tax and compliance checks, and how to manage payments received from abroad.

Key takeaways

  • You can often receive salary or contractor payments from abroad in France, but the right setup depends on whether you are an employee or working independently.
  • Banking details matter, but they do not decide whether the arrangement is compliant. Status, payroll, tax residency, and social contributions matter too.
  • For euro payments inside SEPA, you usually need an IBAN. Some senders may still ask for an FR IBAN, but that is not always a legal requirement.
  • If you invoice clients abroad, you may need the right French setup first, such as micro-entrepreneur status, a SIRET number, and clear records.
  • A Wise account can help you receive supported payments, hold supported currencies, and convert to EUR when needed.
  • Before your first payment, check what tax, reporting, or contribution rules apply in France with a qualified adviser.

Wise for receiving pay from a foreign company while living in France

If you’re paid from abroad in USD, GBP, or another supported currency, a Wise account can help you receive the money using the correct account details (SEPA for EUR where applicable, or SWIFT/local details where available), hold balances, and convert to euros when you need to pay French costs.

No commitment required

Can a foreign company pay you while you live in France?

Yes, often, but the answer depends on how the relationship is structured. Many expats assume that if the company is abroad, foreign rules automatically apply. In practice, living and working from France can still trigger French payroll, tax, or social contribution issues, even if the sender is overseas.

Start with your work status, not your account choice. Once you know whether you are being paid as an employee or invoicing as a contractor or freelancer, you can sort out the right payment rail, the right documents, and whether a French bank account or a multi-currency account fits your day-to-day needs.

SituationWhat it usually meansWhat to verify first
Employee of a foreign companySalary, payroll records, possible employer obligationsPayroll route, French work status, social contributions
Contractor or freelancerYou invoice the client and manage your own setupRegistration, tax residency, VAT, and URSSAF position
EUR payment through SEPAThe sender usually needs your IBAN and a referenceWhether the payroll team accepts your SEPA details
Non-EUR paymentThe sender may use local details or SWIFT, where availableSupported currencies, fees, and conversion timing

If you need a broader overview, Expatica’s guides to receiving money from abroad in France and using Wise in France as an expat cover day-to-day payment options.

When the company treats you as an employee

If you work from France as an employee, the company can often still pay you from abroad, but the process may need more than a simple overseas transfer. Payroll reporting, prélèvement à la source, which is tax withheld at source, social contributions, and local employment compliance can all matter depending on the arrangement.

A foreign employer may also have French payroll, reporting, withholding-tax, or social contribution obligations depending on the arrangement, so the payment method should not be considered separately from the employer’s compliance setup.

Freelance France

When you invoice as a contractor or freelancer

If you are genuinely working as an independent contractor from France, the company will usually pay your invoices rather than run payroll for you. However, invoicing through a self-employed structure does not by itself determine your employment status, as the actual working relationship also matters under French law.

Before the first invoice goes out, confirm:

  • that your activity is registered in France
  • that you have a SIRET number if your invoices need one
  • how French tax residency affects reporting
  • whether VAT applies to your service
  • how URSSAF social contributions may work

Make sure you understand the registration requirements and deadlines that apply to your French self-employed setup before relying on it for client payments.

What details and documents do you need to get paid?

Most employers or overseas clients will ask for a short set of payment details, plus whatever paperwork supports the payment. In France, that often means your account holder name, IBAN, and sometimes a RIB, which is a bank account identity statement showing your banking details in a standard format.

If you are being paid from outside the euro area, the sender may also need a BIC or SWIFT code, the payment currency, an invoice number or payroll reference, and sometimes extra information for compliance checks. If you are comparing providers, Expatica’s guides to banking in France, opening a bank account in France, and multi-currency accounts in France explain the practical differences.

You will usually need to share or confirm:

  • your full account holder name
  • your IBAN for EUR payments in SEPA
  • your BIC or SWIFT code if requested
  • the payment currency
  • an invoice number, employee ID, or payroll reference
  • supporting paperwork, such as an invoice, contract, or proof of identity
  • any provider-specific receiving details for non-EUR payments, where available

The payment details to share

  • For EUR SEPA payments, share your name, IBAN, and any payroll or invoice reference the sender requires.
  • For other currencies, share the local or SWIFT receiving details available for that currency.
  • If the sender asks for a RIB, you can usually provide that instead of typing details manually.
  • Double-check whether the employer will send EUR, USD, GBP, or another currency.
  • Confirm whether the sender needs an invoice, a payslip reference, or both.

Receiving the money is only part of the journey. You also need to think about how you will spend it in France, and whether you want it converted to EUR straight away or later.

The checks that can delay a transfer

Source of funds: First payments, larger amounts, or unusual routes can trigger extra compliance reviews. If the sender cannot explain the payment clearly, or the paperwork does not match, the transfer may pause.

Details and timing: Wrong beneficiary information, missing invoice references, or a mismatch between the sender name and the contract can slow things down. Before the first payment, ask both the sender and the provider to confirm the payment rail, required references, and expected arrival time.

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How a Wise account can help you receive pay from abroad

A Wise account can be useful if you are paid abroad but live day to day in France. It can help you receive supported payments with account details for supported currencies, hold money in multiple currencies, and convert to EUR when you decide to, rather than automatically on arrival.

That matters in practice if you are paid in USD or GBP but your rent, groceries, and bills are mostly in euros. Instead of converting everything through the incoming FX process of a French bank, a Wise account may give you more visibility over when conversion happens and what fee is shown before you convert.

ProviderReceiving detailsHolding multiple currenciesFee visibilityWhen conversion happens
WiseSupported local and SWIFT details, where availableYes, in supported currenciesShown before conversionYou choose when to convert
BNP ParibasStandard French account details; other options varyDepends on account type and routeDepends on tariff booklet and routeOften within the bank’s own FX process
Crédit AgricoleStandard French account details; other options varyDepends on account type and routeDepends on tariff booklet and routeDepends on the receiving setup
Société GénéraleStandard French account details; other options varyDepends on account type and routeDepends on tariff booklet and routeDepends on the receiving setup

Provider features, receiving routes, and fees can change. Check the current account terms and tariff information before relying on a setup.

In practice, the flow is usually:

  1. Receive the payment in a supported currency.
  2. Hold it there if you still spend in that currency or want to wait.
  3. Convert only the amount you need in EUR.
  4. Keep clear records of what arrived, what was converted, and when.

Set up your account and get the right receiving details

1

Open the Wise account and complete identity verification.

2

Add the currencies you expect to receive, such as EUR, USD, or GBP, and check whether receiving details are available for each one.

3

Open the relevant receiving details and confirm whether you should share local details, SWIFT details, or EUR details for a SEPA payment.

4

Send those exact details to your employer or client, along with the reference they should include.

5

Before relying on the setup, check Wise’s live product pages for your currency, receiving options, and current conditions.

Because not every sender uses the same rail, check exactly which details are required before you share them. Sharing EUR details for a non-EUR transfer is a common cause of preventable delays.

Mustachioed man looking at his credit card while shopping online.

Hold foreign currency or convert to euros when needed

Some expats prefer to hold a payment in its original currency for a short time instead of converting everything at once. This can make sense if you are paid in USD or GBP, still have costs in that currency, or want to convert to EUR in smaller stages as your month unfolds.

For example, if you are paid in USD while living in France, you may want to convert enough for rent, groceries, and local bills, then leave the rest in USD for later. If all of your spending is already in EUR, immediate conversion may still be the simpler option.

Check supported currencies, current fees, and eligibility on the official Wise pages before you share your details with an employer or client.

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What tax and compliance checks matter in France?

The payment itself is only half the question. Being paid from abroad does not, by itself, decide your French tax or social contribution position.

This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, or employment advice. Before relying on an overseas pay setup, you should confirm your position with a qualified accountant, tax adviser, or employment specialist in France.

Check these points before the first payment:

  • Status: Are you an employee, or are you invoicing as an independent professional?
  • Tax residency: Are you likely to be treated as resident in France for tax purposes?
  • Registration: Do you need a SIRET, a tax number, or self-employed registration first?
  • Currency and payment rail: Is the sender using SEPA, local details, or SWIFT?
  • Records: Do you have invoices, contracts, payment references, and proof of what the money is for?

Tax residency, treaties, and reporting basics

If you live in France, you may need to report salary or contractor income there, even when the money comes from abroad. Tax treatment can depend on your residency position, the type of income, and whether a tax treaty changes how double taxation is handled.

Look at:

  • where your main tax residence is
  • which treaty applies, if any
  • what type of income you are receiving
  • whether tax has already been paid abroad
  • whether accountant support would reduce risk or confusion

Many people assume foreign pay automatically sits outside the French tax net. The Expatica French tax guide is a good place to start when you need the broad rules.

Social contributions, registration, and when to get advice

If you are effectively freelancing from France, you may need the right registration and social contribution setup before you invoice. If a foreign company employs someone who works in France, the company may also need a French employer setup for declarations and contributions through URSSAF or a related route.

Review:

  • the business structure that fits your work
  • the tax and social IDs you need
  • whether a French payroll is needed if you are an employee
  • how cross-border social security rules may affect the arrangement
  • whether your first payslip or invoice matches the legal setup

In practice, the hardest part is often not receiving the money. It is classifying the arrangement correctly before the first invoice or payslip is issued. If you need the admin basics, freelancer taxes in France and France ID numbers can help you map the paperwork.

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Self-Employment

Becoming a freelancer or self-employed worker in France

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Common problems expats face and how to avoid them

Most problems happen before the payment even lands. The risk is usually a mix of weak exchange rates, unclear fees, missing references, or an employer that assumes only a local French account will work.

The best way to reduce friction is to confirm the exact route before payday. Ask what currency will be sent, what reference will appear, whether the team uses SEPA or SWIFT, and what account format the payroll or finance system accepts.

expatica-france-employment-basics

Extra fees, weak exchange rates, and delayed payments

  • Compare the full journey, not just the sender’s upfront fee.
  • Check for incoming fees, intermediary fees, and any FX margin built into the exchange rate.
  • Ask when the conversion happens, because that affects how much lands in EUR.
  • Compare the practical process offered by French banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale with a multi-currency account from Wise.
  • If you are paid in USD or GBP but spend in EUR, think about whether converting in one go or in stages makes more sense for your budget.

Conclusion

Getting paid by a foreign company while living in France is mainly about matching the payment method to the correct work status. Employees and independent contractors can face different payroll, registration, tax, and social contribution requirements, while the payment itself may use SEPA, local receiving details, or SWIFT. Confirm the setup before the first salary payment or invoice, keep clear records, and check official guidance or professional advice where your situation is uncertain.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions

Can a foreign company pay me while I live in France?

In many cases, yes, but the right setup depends on whether you are an employee or working independently from France. Check the payroll, tax residency, and social contribution implications as well as the payment method.

Can I receive salary in a Wise account in France?

A Wise account can be used to receive supported payments when the right receiving details are available. Verify supported currencies, receiving details, and employer acceptance on official Wise pages before relying on it as your main salary setup.

Do I need a French bank account to get paid in France?

Not always. For SEPA-compatible euro payments, a sender may be able to use a non-FR SEPA IBAN, but you should still check the legal requirements, the employer’s payroll process, and what works for your day-to-day finances in France.

Do I pay tax in France on salary or contractor income from abroad?

Many residents in France may need to declare worldwide income there, but the exact answer depends on tax residency, the type of income, and treaty rules. Check official guidance or speak to a qualified adviser if you are unsure.

What if I’m paid in USD or GBP but spend in euros in France?

Think about when you want to convert, how fees are shown, and whether you need to keep part of the balance in the original currency. A multi-currency setup may give you more control over when conversion happens.

Sources

  • impots.gouv.fr: guidance on withholding tax for salaries taxable in France, including employer obligations and payroll payment requirements, checked on 2026-08-19.
  • impots.gouv.fr: France’s international tax treaties portal, checked on 2026-08-19.
  • URSSAF: Foreign Companies service for overseas employers with staff working in France, checked on 2026-08-19.
  • European Commission: guidance on IBAN discrimination for SEPA transfers, checked on 2026-08-19.
  • CLEISS: European and international social security coordination information, checked on 2026-08-19.
  • Wise account: France-facing account information and multi-currency features, checked on 2026-08-19.
  • Wise receive money: receiving use cases and availability of currency receiving details, checked on 2026-08-19.
  • Wise pricing receive: receiving fee information for France-facing users, checked on 2026-08-19.
  • Wise Help Centre: support information for checking current receiving options and conditions, checked on 2026-08-19.
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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