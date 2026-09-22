Moving to France after Brexit is different from visiting, so the real decision is often between visa-free scouting travel and the right long-stay route. If you are a British citizen moving from the UK to France, you usually do not need a France Schengen visa for a short trip, but you usually do need a long-stay visa if your move will last more than 90 days. Most British citizens can visit France visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. This guide covers who still needs a Schengen visa from the UK, which long-stay routes apply, the documents and fees to check, and what to plan before and after arrival. This article is general information, not legal advice; check France-Visas, GOV.UK, and TLS contact before booking travel, movers, or housing.

Key takeaways Most British citizens do not need a France Schengen visa for visits up to 90 days in any 180 days. Count all Schengen days, not just France days.

UK residents with other nationalities may still need a Schengen visa. Use the France-Visas visa wizard and the UK country page to check.

If you are moving for more than 90 days, the real route is usually a long-stay visa or VLS-TS. Choose your route by work, study, family, visitor, or self-employment.

Most UK applications start on France-Visas and are submitted through TLScontact centres in London, Manchester, or Edinburgh, unless a special consular route applies.

Some long-stay visas must be validated after arrival through ANEF, while others require a residence permit application at your local préfecture. Wise for visa and relocation payments Applying from the UK can mean paying visa fees, travel costs, and early deposits in euros before you have a French bank account. A Wise account lets you hold and convert GBP and EUR, send low-cost transfers, and pay by card while you move. See how the Wise account works No commitment required

Do UK citizens need a France Schengen visa from the UK? No, most British citizens do not need a France Schengen visa from the UK for short visits. They can usually travel visa-free to France and the wider Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180 days, as long as the trip fits short-stay purposes such as tourism, family visits, short study, or business meetings. The confusion starts because visiting France before a move and relocating to France are not the same thing. A short house-hunting trip may fall within the visa-free short-stay rules, depending on what you plan to do while in France. A real relocation, with a stay beyond 90 days, a job start, a study program, or family settlement, usually needs a long-stay visa instead. Some British movers assume they need a Schengen visa before anything else. In practice, most only need one for certain short-stay cases, while the move itself usually points to a long-stay route.

Another common mix-up is treating a scouting trip like a relocation. Short visits and long-term residence sit under different rules.

Buying a home can support your plans, but it does not by itself give you residence rights in France. Use the France-Visas visa wizard and GOV.UK France entry requirements to check the current rule for your passport, travel purpose, and length of stay. Practical tip: if you are signing a lease, planning utilities, or staying beyond 90 days, your real task is usually choosing the correct long-stay route before you pay for the move. Moving to France from the UK after Brexit explains the wider rule change. Visas & Immigration Moving to France from the UK after Brexit Read more

When does a France Schengen visa apply from the UK? The rule depends less on where the trip starts and more on your passport, residence status, and travel purpose. British citizens, UK residents with other nationalities, and a smaller group of special cases can follow different rules. Non-British UK residents and visa-required nationalities People living in the UK who do not hold a British passport may still need a France Schengen visa, even if their journey starts in Britain. Several factors affect this, including nationality, UK residence status, and travel purpose, so static lists go out of date quickly. Instead of relying on old blog posts or forum threads, start with the France-Visas visa wizard. Then open the France-Visas United Kingdom page to see the UK submission route for your case. Special cases that can confuse applicants Some applications look simple until one detail changes the rule. If you are staying with friends or family, border officers may ask for an attestation d’accueil, which is a host invitation certified at the local town hall. If you are only transiting through a French airport, the rule depends on whether you stay in the international zone and whether your final destination is outside Schengen. The 90/180 rule applies across the Schengen area, not just France. If you spend 30 days in France, 30 in Spain, and 40 in Italy, that is 100 Schengen days. Second-home stays can also require proof of ownership or tenancy at the border.

If you are moving to France, which long-stay visa do you need? If your move will last more than 90 days, the real question is not whether you need a Schengen visa but which long-stay route fits your purpose. French visas: how to immigrate to France in 2026 explains the wider system, while the route below helps British movers narrow the next step. Main long-stay routes for British movers Route Who it fits What to prove After arrival Visitor Retirees and other non-working movers Funds, accommodation, health cover, no local work Usually validate a VLS-TS or follow residence instructions Work visas in France People moving for a French job Contract, employer documents, route-specific requirements Validate or move into residence-permit steps French student visas People on a longer study route Acceptance, funding, accommodation Usually validate after arrival How to apply for a spouse visa for France People joining eligible family Relationship documents and sponsor status Validate or apply for residence status Self-employed or business route Freelancers and founders Business or economic viability evidence, financial resources, and route-specific supporting documents Follow the route-specific residence steps Use France-Visas for the exact document list because requirements change by route and personal situation. Visas & Immigration French visas: how to immigrate to France in 2026 Read more Why a long-stay visa is not the same as a Schengen visa A Schengen visa, or visa-free short stay, is about temporary presence. A long-stay visa is about legal residence, and it can affect work rights, local registration, and what you must do after arrival. For example, a two-week trip to compare towns or attend property viewings can sit inside the short-stay rule. A nine-month move to start work, study, join family, or retire normally needs a long-stay route, and often later admin such as a carte de séjour or VLS-TS validation.

How to apply from the UK step by step 1 Check the route in France-Visas. Use the visa wizard first, because it tells you whether you need a short-stay visa, a long-stay visa, or no visa for that trip. 2 Complete the online application. France-Visas is the official portal for creating the file and getting your route-specific checklist. 3 Gather your supporting documents. Match every document to the exact purpose of stay shown in the portal, not to a friend’s case or an old forum post. 4 Book the submission appointment. In the UK, most applications are lodged through TLScontact France visa centres, and UK residents can usually choose London, Manchester, or Edinburgh. Some special short-stay family cases can still go direct through the French Consulate in London. 5 Attend the appointment and provide biometrics if required. Bring the printed appointment confirmation, your passport, and your documents in checklist order. 6 Track the file and wait before making expensive commitments. France-Visas lets you follow the request, but timing can still change with season, appointment pressure, and file quality. Worth flagging: print your France-Visas appointment confirmation and organise your supporting documents in the same order as the official checklist before your TLScontact appointment.